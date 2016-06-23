Duyck secures Belgian time trial jersey
Lotto Soudal Ladies duo Kopecky second and Beckers third
Time Trial - Women: Mol-Postel -
eyJ0eXBlIjoiYm94b3V0IiwiaWQiOiIwY2FmODU1Zi1mZmQ1LTRlNDQtODAwMi0xZWMzNWI0MmViZDYiLCJkYXRhIjp7InRpdGxlIjoiUmVsYXRlZCBBcnRpY2xlcyIsInRleHQiOlsiXHUwMDNjYSBocmVmPVwiL25ld3MvbWVldC10aGUtMjAxNi1uYXRpb25hbC10aW1lLXRyaWFsLWNoYW1waW9ucy13b21lbnMtbmV3cy1zaG9ydHNcIlx1MDAzZU1lZXQgdGhlIDIwMTYgbmF0aW9uYWwgdGltZSB0cmlhbCBjaGFtcGlvbnMgLSBXb21lbidzIE5ld3MgU2hvcnRzXHUwMDNjL2FcdTAwM2UiXSwiaW1hZ2UiOnsiaWQiOiIiLCJuYW1lIjoiIiwicGF0aCI6IiIsInNyYyI6IiIsIm1vcyI6IiIsImltcG9ydFNyYyI6IiIsIndpZHRoIjowLCJoZWlnaHQiOjAsImFsdCI6IiIsImNyZWRpdCI6IiJ9fX0=>Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ann-sophie Duyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx -Guill
|0:32:27
|2
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto-Soudal Ladies
|0:01:00
|3
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto-Soudal Ladies
|0:01:28
|4
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx
|0:01:56
|5
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling
|0:02:35
|6
|Mieke Leeman (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|7
|Carolien Haers (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|8
|Els Belmans (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|9
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx
|0:03:28
|10
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx
|0:03:32
|11
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx -Guill
|0:03:39
|12
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|13
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|0:04:14
|14
|Evelien Deltome (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus CT
|0:04:41
|15
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling
|0:04:45
|16
|Marieke Blomme (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:05:37
|17
|Joyce Accoe (Bel) WSC Hoop Op Zegen - Beveren VZW
|0:06:49
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy