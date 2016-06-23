Trending

Duyck secures Belgian time trial jersey

Lotto Soudal Ladies duo Kopecky second and Beckers third

Ann-Sofie Duyck (Belgium)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ann-sophie Duyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx -Guill0:32:27
2Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto-Soudal Ladies0:01:00
3Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto-Soudal Ladies0:01:28
4Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx0:01:56
5Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling0:02:35
6Mieke Leeman (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team0:02:59
7Carolien Haers (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:03:03
8Els Belmans (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:03:25
9Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx0:03:28
10Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx0:03:32
11Lenny Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx -Guill0:03:39
12Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:03:42
13Celine Van Severen (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen0:04:14
14Evelien Deltome (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus CT0:04:41
15Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling0:04:45
16Marieke Blomme (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:05:37
17Joyce Accoe (Bel) WSC Hoop Op Zegen - Beveren VZW0:06:49

