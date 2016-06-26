Gilbert wins Belgian national road race title
BMC rider beats Wellens in two-man break
Road Race - Men: Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure Lire -
Five years after his first national road race title, Philippe Gilbert (BMC) rode to his second in Lacs de l’Eau d’Heure. Gilbert beat Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) in a sprint, after the two got away in a late break, with Gilbert’s BMC teammate Greg Van Avermaet taking third.
Gilbert and Wellens jumped away with Etixx-QuickStep’s Laurens de Plus inside the final 50 kilometres, shutting down an earlier attack from Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal). The trio quickly dropped de Gendt, and when Gilbert and Wellens decided to forge on, de Plus was also left behind leaving the two riders to duke it out for the Belgian jersey.
Heading into the final kilometre, Gilbert and Wellens had a comfortable lead of more than a minute over the chasers, which allowed them to ride a very cagey and tactical sprint. Much like a match sprint on the track, they tried to force the other to the front and, at moments, it looked like they might come to a standstill on the drag to the finish line. When Gilbert finally struck out towards the finish line, Wellens had no answer and the elder of the two could throw his arms up in celebration.
There was a delayed start to the day due to a later than expected finish to the women’s race. Around 10 minutes later than planned, the men rolled out under grey skies. There had been some doubts about the participation of Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) after he fell ill earlier in the race but the former champion was on the start line.
After two laps, a strong group including many of the pre-race favourites began to move clear. The full make-up was the group consisted of: Gilbert, Greg Van Avermaet, Dylan Teuns, Loïc Vliegen, De Plus, Nikolas Maes, Pieter Serry, Sean De Bie, Bart De Clercq, De Gendt, Jelle Wallays, Wellens, Jens Keukeleire, Jan Bakelants, Dries Devenyns, Wout van Aert, Aimé De Gendt, Floris De Tier and Gijs Van Hoecke.
That would prove to be the crucial split in the bunch as riders struggled to chase across. As the rain began to fall, the effort showed for De Bie, and he dropped back and eventually retired citing a broken rib for his departure. It wasn’t only De Bie that suffered and with 100km to go, only 70 riders remained out on course. Several riders did try to bridge the gap, but most were unsuccessful with Jurgen Roelandts one of the few to make it. With five laps remaining, however, the leading group began to diminish.
It was at this point that De Gendt decided to brave the horrible conditions alone. He built little more than a 20-second gap before he was joined by Gilbert, Wellens and De Plus and subsequently dropped. As the trio out front pushed on, De Gendt found more company in Bakelants, Jelle Wallays, Van Avermaet, Pieter Serry, Roelandts and Jens Keukeleire.
With 40km to go, Du Plus already looked to be struggling to stay in touch with Wellens and Gilbert. He held on for a little longer but finally had to wave goodbye to the leading group with 24 kilometres to the line. Behind them, De Gendt and Van Avermaet stopped assisting the chasing group, which allowed their teammates to build their advantage.
Wellens did the lion’s share of the work in the final 10 kilometres and, knowing Gilbert’s finishing speed, tried to shake him off on several occasions. It wasn’t to be for Wellens, and he had no answer to Gilbert in the run to the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5:46:59
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|4
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:34
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:39
|7
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|8
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:42
|9
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:51
|10
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:44
|11
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:50
|12
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|14
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|15
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|17
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|19
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:56
|23
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|0:02:57
|24
|Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:03:05
|26
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:13
|27
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|0:03:17
|28
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:28
|29
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:03:47
|30
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|DNS
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|DNF
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|DNF
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|DNF
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|DNF
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|DNF
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|DNF
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|DNF
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|DNF
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|DNF
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
|DNF
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAMCycling
|DNF
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|DNF
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|DNF
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
|DNF
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
|DNF
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Kalas - H Essers - Noff Cycling Team
|DNF
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
