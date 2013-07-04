Trending

Sneddon and Simms race to stage 4 victory at BC Bike Race

More climbing than expected during race's middle stage

Image 1 of 9

Wendy Simms (Kona) holds the solo and enduro overall. Jaclyn Shapel (Liv/Giant Austrailia) is closing in after today at 1:27 back.

Wendy Simms (Kona) holds the solo and enduro overall. Jaclyn Shapel (Liv/Giant Austrailia) is closing in after today at 1:27 back.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 2 of 9

They still have beer in Canada.

They still have beer in Canada.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 3 of 9

Tree harvesting on the coast.

Tree harvesting on the coast.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 4 of 9

It's not a triathalon. Watch out for what's just around that corner.

It's not a triathalon. Watch out for what's just around that corner.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 5 of 9

BOB is along for every ride.

BOB is along for every ride.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 6 of 9

Maybe we can get a "Tippie Tandem Challenge" for next year?

Maybe we can get a "Tippie Tandem Challenge" for next year?
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 7 of 9

If I said it looks like it could be Pennsylvania, would I be wrong? Either way I'm a fan.

If I said it looks like it could be Pennsylvania, would I be wrong? Either way I'm a fan.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 8 of 9

Leaders of the Men's 80 Duo and Ted Russo, Veterans Leader

Leaders of the Men's 80 Duo and Ted Russo, Veterans Leader
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 9 of 9

There are a couple left turns in the BCBR.

There are a couple left turns in the BCBR.
(Image credit: BC Bike)

On day 4 of the BC Bike Race, riders woke early for breakfast and a transition to the Saltery Bay BC Ferries Terminal, where most riders jumped on a ferry to Earl's Cove. The ferry that runs from Saltery Bay is too small to move the entire race so some riders split off to take water taxis or the seaplane provided by Harbour Air. The plane flys over the deep fjords that lie between the racers and the southern Sunshine Coast delivering them to the start.

The plane ride was on an aircraft that took off and landed on water which is entertaining in itself without the bonus of a view as the pilot banks across the water through the mountains.

Today was a kick in the pants for anyone who thought it was going to be a promenade to the finish line. Riders got a bonus 500m of climbing on top of the 1500m due to a mistake in the final profile of the racers' bible. It didn't seem to dampen peoples' spirits.

As much as the BC Bike Race likes to promote the ride and not concentrate purely on the racing, it's been hard to ignore the very competitive nature of the event at the front of the pack this year. In many categories, there are good battles happening amongst riders who are enjoying having the opportunity to push their limits against not only the terrain but each other. Racers from around the world are coming together and sharing the competitive spirit that results from spending time with friends who can push each other without actually resorting to shoving each other.

Women

Wendy Simms (Kona) might have won the stage today, but she had to work hard to shake her New Zealand pursuer Kim Hurst (Mud Cycles). Hurst held tight enough to only be back by 1:25 at the end of the almost four-hour day. Simms still has 12:37 on Hurst going into the last three stages so it's looking to be a tough challenge ahead if Hurst has any hope of making it happen. Maybe a stage win is in her future.

"Kim went out super hard, really hard. I'm pretty sure she wanted the stage win," said Simms. "I tried to keep her in view, but didn't catch her until about 22k, then I tried to drop her in the singletrack and she'd catch me on the hills. She came back from the dead like five times. I only managed to shake her after the two enduros. She's really fun to ride with."

Men

In the solo men's category, the trade of blows from yesterday continued today as Kris Sneddon (Kona) returned Neil Kindree's (Specialized/ Corsa Cyles) right hook from stage 3. Sneddon kept the pressure high early to prevent Kindree from attacking at any opportune moment.

"I went hard before the singletrack Cabin Fever, because it's pretty steep, it's pretty rooty and it's technical," said Sneddon. "I thought that like nine times out of ten he would want to be the first person in there and put in an effort. I had to ride hard enough that he wouldn't want to come around me. Kinda had to gut myself."

It was the day to go it alone as he left his Kona support team behind. At the top of the climb before the first enduro stage of the day, Sneddon led with his jersey open trying to stay cool as he punched it up the steep gravel sections. Unable to really push it after such a hard effort, both riders stayed together until the second enduro another 5km down the trail. This time Sneddon took advantage of the more technical terrain and not only put a sizable 1:07 gap on Kindree by the line but he took the win for the enduro stage, too.

The lack of course knowledge and a little dehydration might have done Kindree in. "I cracked pretty hard there at the end, I had not enough water I guess. Was feeling a little dizzy and woozey. "

Kindree ended up with an IV at the end of the day. The Squamish native might have better luck on days five and six when the race returns to trails and a community closer to him.

Erik Skovgaard of Denmark and Racing29ers, battled back for a third after a fall into the bushes that resulted in him being a little disoriented. He got back on the bike going the wrong direction for a minute before he realized what he had done. He had to chase hard from the Cabin Fever Trail to the second enduro. Again Skovgaard proved to be a tough competitor taking the third podium step, and at the end of the day he also earned the third spot in the general classification.

Masters

There was a big shake-up among the solo masters men today when MIVA rider Ian Smith of Canada took the win, but it was Peter Knoop (Motor Mile Racing) of the USA whose second place earned him a first place in the overall.

Previous leader Matt Shandro (Team Matt) lost seven minutes on the day and will be pushed back to second overall. The gap between the two riders is now a slim 1:32 after four days of racing.

Duo men

The Rocky Mountain Duo team of Kevin Calhoun and Greg Day pulled back into the lead of the Team of Two Duo category by over 12 minutes. It was a stamp of authority over a race Calhoun is not shy of saying they came to win. The team has overcome many obstacles so far and their frustration at how the race had been unfolding for them was turned into a motivated, successful attack on the queen stage of the race.

Duo mixed

Anke Dannowski and Felix Breske (kivel:o) who are leading the mixed duo category suffered two flats and a broken chain today but still managed to take the win. Veterans of three Trans-Alp and two Cape Epic stage races, this duo has a pretty dominant lock on the overall.

"Two punctures and the chain got into the spokes. Always we catch them and then the next technical. But in the end we always caught them," said Dannowski.

Olivier Blain and Sophie Poirier (Ours Prudent) are doing their first stage race together and seem to be enjoying the challenge of the competition.

Duo veterans

The 100+ duo vet category has a battle going for second and third place. First place team Tam Bikes (Den Satake/ Chris Urban) has a comfortable but not certain lead of 26 minutes over second place team Happy 50th (John Vipiana/ Doug Ott) and Cento Uno (Dwayne Brown/ Eric Trouillot), who only have four minutes separating them.

In the 80+ veterans, there is also has a constantly shifting podium with team R&R (Martin Roos/ Doug Richards) and Team Joe Bob (Joe Murray/ Robert Woerne) constantly shuffling the deck for the second and third podium spots.

Enduro

Sneddon and Eric Goss are still exchanging enduro wins, with Goss taking the first of the day while Sneddon used the second to motivate an attack on Kindree. In the women's category, Wendy Simms and Jaclyn Schapel (LiveGiant Austrailia) exchanged stages also. Schapel took the first and Simms was in the front on the second. The extra climbing in the second section probably gave the benefit to the cross country leaders.

Stage 5: Sechelt to Langdale

Another day of big climbing is in store for the racers tomorrow with 1,328m of ascending in a relatively short 36km. Some of the most popular trails of the race like Hwy 102 will be begging riders to feel their flow before the final 8km descent into the Langdale Ferry Terminal. Riders will end their day with the last ferry ride of the race. The evening will end in the town of Squamish at the Brennan Park Rec Center underneath The Chief, a solid wall of granite that overlooks the town and plays a large part in the lore and outdoor lifestyles of the community.

Stage results coming! GC results below.

Results

Solo men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kris Sneddon (Canada) Kona9:47:50
2Neal Kindree (Canada) Specialized/Corsa Cycles0:01:34
3Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Denmark) Racing29Ers0:12:19
4Spencer Paxson (United States) Kona Factory Team0:12:39
5Matt Hadley (Canada) Xprezo0:20:02
6Cory Wallace (Canada) Kona0:21:15
7Michael Robinson (Canada) Peak2Peak Racing1:09:07
8Guido Thaler (Austria) Craft Rocky Mountain1:10:32
9Ian Longville (Australia) Team Ian1:11:47
10Vuille Jonas (Switzerland) Jonas Racing Team1:18:59
11Sönke Wegner (Germany) World Of Mtb1:23:17
12Carter Hovey (Canada) Mbc/Orbea/Smp1:26:45
13Anibal Sã¡Nchez (Mexico) Yakima Santacruz1:29:03
14Paris Basson (Australia) Rocky Mountain/Magellan Gps1:32:34
15Eric Goodwin (Canada) Republic Bicycles1:33:40
16Aaron Wilson (United States) Team Crutch1:37:53
17Christopher Kelly (United States) Evergreen Cycling1:44:47
18Dave Vunic (Canada) Team Dave1:48:35
19Kevin Noiles (Canada) Sunday Best Racing2:03:05
20Alexandre Frappier (Canada) Opus Ogc2:12:34
21Hugo Bardou (Canada) Xprezo-Borsao2:13:13
22Jeff Blair (Canada) Ryders Eyewear / Louis Garneau / Continental Tires2:13:14
23Robb Parsons (United States) Outfitters / Wells Fargo2:18:05
24Dominik Hug (Switzerland) Www.Bikeschule-Olten.Ch2:21:11
25Simon Lamond (Canada) Team Simon2:31:42
26Erik Bakke (Canada) Deadgoat Racing2:43:54
27Andreas Hestler (Canada) Rocky Mountain Bikes2:52:48
28Nathan Spencer (Australia) On The Go Racing2:56:30
29Colin Izzard (United States) Carmichael Training2:58:45
30Joe Schwartz (Canada) Kona Bikes3:04:06
31Sam Whittingham (Canada) Naked Bicycles3:08:41
32Jeff Jacobson (United States) Team Jeff3:22:56
33Justin Matthews (Australia) Team Justin3:36:07
34Gustavo Astolphi (Brazil) Pedal Urbano - Green Machine3:51:27
35Mark Liedtke (Germany) Harambee/Pedaliero3:52:56
36David Durette (Canada) Team David3:58:22
37Juan Carlos Vazquez (Mexico) Tribu4:02:23
38Gerardo Lopez Orendain (Mexico) Tarahumara4:05:49
39Eric Goss (Canada) East Infection 24:11:06
40Andrew Janke (Australia) Team Andrew4:12:48
41Daniel Humm (United States) Bike Tech4:18:49
42Roland Benesocky (Canada) Sorca4:22:05
43Martin Gisler (Switzerland) Bikefrog.Ch4:23:36
44Marty Blades (Canada) Team Marty4:24:07
45Brendan Kealey (United States) Iowa City Cycling Club4:38:44
46Oscar Dorantes (Mexico) Tribu4:38:51
47Piers Buck (Hong Kong) Team Piers4:41:57
48Adam Walker (New Zealand) Team Adam4:43:49
49Joshua Fonner (United States) Roam Life4:47:57
50Stefan Kendel (Canada) Bruce's Cycle Works4:50:30
51Alejandro Carriedo (Mexico) Guadalupanos4:52:03
52Jason Swackhamer (Australia) Team Jason5:05:04
53Joel Tate (Australia) Freo De Janeiro5:05:39
54Grant Williams (South Africa) Epic Sports Cycle Shop5:08:46
55Walker Jackson (United States) Bicycle Tech/ Eleven Madison Park5:13:58
56Paul Martin (Canada) Team Paul5:15:22
57Hector Dorantes Oâ´Loughlin (Mexico) Tribu5:22:40
58Samir Salas (Mexico) Trink25:24:27
59Carl Chandler (Canada) 32 Whatever5:40:45
60Guillaume Seyer-Forget (Canada) Gearheads5:43:38
61Clinton Halsey (South Africa) Wtf5:46:43
62Eduardo Llach (United States) Menlo Bike Club6:22:43
63Karl Guillotte (Canada) Team Karl6:23:14
64Scott Mccallum (Canada) Team Scott6:24:33
65Daniel Kibble (Australia) Crank D Cycles6:26:41
66Lawrence Lee (Hong Kong) Cyclone Cycling Club6:27:20
67David Cole (Canada) Team Dave6:27:24
68Helmi Müller (South Africa) Bpc Bullet6:31:33
69Christopher Poulin (Canada) Team Christopher6:39:27
70Patrick Burr (Canada) Just Me6:43:50
71Aaron Ufferman (United States) Team Aaron6:44:02
72Bevin Reith (Canada) Lapdogs Cycling Club6:45:29
73Jason Bryce (Australia) Team Jason6:46:52
74Brendan Grundlingh (South Africa) Team Brendan6:47:19
75Juan Pablo De Aguinaga A (Mexico) Trink26:50:35
76Matt Bilbey (Canada) Ea Sports6:51:52
77Stefan Wright (Australia) Team Stefan7:04:14
78Jean-Francois Cantin (Canada) Team Jean-Francois7:04:16
79Trevor Greene (Canada) Team Trevor7:08:39
80Graeme Street (United States) Cyclo-Core7:12:37
81Daryl Ternowski (Canada) Team Daryl7:28:56
82Cory Krock (Canada) Bicisport7:29:10
83Chris Wan (Hong Kong) Team Chris7:32:06
84Matt Oreilly (United States) Trailspring7:32:17
85Dirk Funken (Netherlands) Team Dirk7:38:24
86Martin Koran (United States) Sbrc7:43:52
87Chris Durand (Canada) Team Chris7:47:12
88Johannes Mcdonald (Canada) Team Johannes7:53:05
89Francisco Zermeno (Mexico) Francisco Zermeno7:59:42
90Trevor Anderson (Canada) Bicisport8:00:15
91Colin Maynard (Canada) Team Colin8:13:53
92Guillermo De La Vega (Mexico) Team Guillermo8:17:49
93Felix De Leon Ramirez (Mexico) Halcones8:39:58
94Jesus Vigil (Mexico) Halcones8:40:36
95Nathan Woodruff (United States) Trailspring8:46:11
96Thomas Walton (United States) Progressive Trail Design8:46:54
97Benito Canales (Mexico) Halcones8:47:24
98Carlos Garcia (Mexico) Team Carlos8:51:41
99Chad Vowles (Australia) Team Chad8:55:33
100Rohan Vowles (Australia) Team Rohan8:57:50
101Augusto Alvarez (Mexico) Lobos Del Desierto9:01:33
102Eoin Nield (Australia) Pmb Club9:06:29
103Rodrigo Galvez (Mexico) Venados Cb Gdl9:17:04
104Bernardo Martinez-Negrete (Mexico) Team Bernardo9:22:02
105Robin Simpson (Australia) Team Robin9:35:25
106Luis Alarcon Yturbide (Mexico) Team Luis9:35:34
107Phil Mowatt (Canada) Ccn9:36:55
108Archibaldo Dorantes Vazquez A (Mexico) Tiburones9:37:33
109Eduardo Morales (Mexico) Diamond Adventure9:38:14
110Jose Jaime (Mexico) Team Jose9:41:29
111Charles Rowbotham (United Kingdom) Team Charles9:49:23
112Eduardo Gras (United States) Guadalupano10:02:59
113Werner Hattingh (South Africa) Team Werner10:03:34
114Rotsen Villabon (Venezuela) Team Rotsen10:11:59
115Reto Schuetz (Switzerland) The Long And The Short10:28:55
116Santiago Mariscal (Mexico) Team Santiago10:39:04
117Ben Otto (United States) Team Ben10:39:25
118Tom Cockerton (Australia) Team Tom10:53:53
119Marco Monsivais (Mexico) Titanes Cycling Team10:57:22
120Juan Gonzalez (Mexico) Diamond Adventure11:04:27
121Jorge Parra (Mexico) Tiburones11:06:57
122Marco Cavicchioli (United States) Cometi11:22:32
123Marcel Borges (United States) Ccs11:26:39
124Scott Sissons (Canada) Team Scott11:33:58
125Manuel Romo (Mexico) Team Manuel11:36:48
126Shaun Leahy (Canada) Team Shaun11:50:07
127Ken Leahy (Canada) Okanagan Spring11:50:11
128Jean-Pierre Viljoen (Canada) Team Jean-Pierre11:50:17
129Hiu Nam Toby Chow (Hong Kong) Toby Chow11:57:21
130Rodolfo Lopez Orendain (Mexico) Tarahumara11:59:55
131Josue Rodriguez (Mexico) Halcones12:06:32
132Jesus Michel (Mexico) Fr Team12:09:59
133Luis Peralta (Mexico) Trink212:20:55
134Chris Flood (Ireland) Team Floody12:29:40
135Juan Carlos Gonzalez (Mexico) Tuiburones12:35:24
136Axel Palme (Mexico) Venados Cv Gdl12:36:35
137Gerardo Padilla Garza (Mexico) Halcones De Saltillo12:40:12
138Manuel Hernandez (Mexico) Team Manuel12:41:56
139Eduardo Pieck (Mexico) Venados Cb Gdl12:44:02
140Joaquin Lopez Orendain (Mexico) Tarahumara12:56:10
141Grant Noble (South Africa) Visualedge13:04:17
142Alejandro Maldonado (Mexico) Trink213:09:59
143Maximo Borges (United States) Ccs13:11:22
144Dan Jones (Canada) Team Dan13:15:52
145Steven Benats (Belgium) Delhaize13:21:25
146Ernesto Ortiz (Mexico) Fr Team14:15:32
147Carlos Fernandez (United States) Team Carlos14:31:54
148Guillermo Martínez (Venezuela) Team Guillermo14:39:21
149Hernan Grosbard (United States) Team G14:42:21
150Juan Ignacio Garcia Narro (Mexico) Halcones15:12:15
151Fabian Lopez Narro (Mexico) Halcones15:12:18
152Jose Humberto Davila (Mexico) Halcones De Saltillo15:13:09
153Javier Soto (Mexico) Trink215:41:04
154Rodrigo Morales Ramirez (Mexico) Trink23:49:52
155Jorge Gutierrez (Mexico) Venados Cb Gdl5:30:22
NORNorco ./ Lululemon4:13:57

Solo women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wendy Simms (Canada) Kona12:07:15
2Kim Hurst (New Zealand) Mud Cycles0:12:37
3Trish Grajczyk (Canada) Deadgoat Racing0:38:43
4Annika Bergman (Switzerland) Craft Rocky Mountain Team1:21:37
5Kari Bråtveit (Norway) Tvk1:29:46
6Ana Paula Guerrero (Mexico) Tribu2:30:51
7Sarah Olner (Canada) Team Sarah2:31:09
8Sarah Seads (Canada) Elm2:33:46
9Kelly Geisheimer (Canada) Team Kelly2:47:40
10Ashlie Angel (United States) Team Ashlie3:03:54
11Jaclyn Schapel (Australia) Liv/Giant Australia3:13:53
12Adrienne Miller (Canada) Team Adrienne3:51:29
13Sierra Van Der Meer (Canada) Team Sierra3:53:07
14Katie Jackson (United States) Sturdy Bitch Racing4:52:13
15Tara Geach (Canada) Team Tara4:53:54
16Angela Sucich (United States) Sturdy Bitch Racing4:55:16
17Kristie Fogarty (New Zealand) Coffee Culture5:15:41
18Charmaine Lightfoot (Canada) Bc Ferries6:09:08
19Adrienne Bee Lane (United States) Sturdy Bitch Racing8:49:19
20Anthea William (Australia) Team Anthea9:16:45
21Christine Perigen (United States) Roam Life9:27:50
22Elizabeth Frame (United States) Team Elizabeth12:33:59
23Tracy Kendrick (United States) Team Tracy17:09:31

Solo masters men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Knoop (United States) Motor Mile Racing11:45:40
2Matt Shandro (Canada) Team Matt0:01:32
3Ian Smith (Canada) Miva0:21:20
4Robin Bråtveit (Norway) Tvk0:25:11
5Stuart Horak (Canada) Team Stuart0:33:06
6Roger Foco (United States) Bicycle Tech Racing0:42:26
7Chann Mcrae (United States) 787 Racing0:43:14
8John Warnock (United Kingdom) Las Vegas Institute Of Sport0:47:05
9Erik Keniston (United States) Single Track0:53:15
10Huib De Roo (Canada) Team Huib1:16:54
11Davin Carlson (Canada) Alberni Valley Riders1:20:09
12Dave Crewe (Canada) Ei3 Inc.1:22:23
13Peter Clayton (Australia) Cyclery Northside Specailized1:22:29
14John Munger (United States) Loppet Nordic Racing1:28:09
15Chris Mckillican (Canada) Chrismckillican.Com1:30:22
16Stephen Ball (Canada) Team Stephen1:38:23
17Vanni Balboni (Italy) Green Devils Team1:50:43
18David Harris (Australia) Regional Financial Solutions2:02:31
19Richard Humphries (Canada) Maple Ridge Cycle2:06:35
20Nicholas Martin (United States) Atlas Cycling Team2:07:05
21Brian Lahiffe (Canada) Team Brian2:07:34
22Aj Power (New Zealand) Ems Power Cookies2:09:22
23Bryan Baker (Canada) Team Baker2:10:10
24Derick Berry (Canada) Fernie Central Reservations2:16:53
25Marc Kazimirski (Canada) Kazlaw2:19:12
26Trevor Warne (Canada) Team Trevor2:27:50
27Charles Gauvin (Canada) Deadgoat2:31:40
28Jeff Chan (Hong Kong) Team Jeff2:42:33
29Thomas Sulentic (United States) Mercy Specialized2:51:16
30George Herriott (United States) Team George2:52:06
31Rene Damy (Mexico) Trink22:57:47
32Bill Dossett (United States) No Better3:01:25
33William Johnson (United States) Www.Tarrasheart.Com / Fresh Bikes3:08:10
34Carlos Villa (Mexico) Tribu3:08:52
35Richard Usher-Jones (Canada) Team Richard3:13:08
36Luke Angel (United States) Team Luke3:27:39
37John Sagebiel (United States) Funk Cycles3:32:12
38Arama Jillings (Canada) Team Arama3:38:28
39Warren Borlase (New Zealand) Team Warren3:42:51
40Alex Primucci (Mexico) Tribu3:58:07
41Eric Unrau (Canada) Team Eric4:00:46
42Wayne Bernknopf (Canada) Skiis And Bikes4:03:26
43Oscar Velazco (Mexico) Diamond Adventure4:05:38
44Jorge Alarcon (Mexico) Tiburones4:08:06
45Craig Raynes (India) Bums On The Saddle4:16:13
46Scott Bratt (Canada) Team Scott4:36:35
47Alvaro Chavez (Mexico) Trink24:36:59
48Paul Young (United States) Team Paul4:43:15
49Luis Carcoba (Mexico) Tribu4:59:02
50Gonzalo Reyes (United States) Concretti5:00:31
51Felipe Basich (Mexico) Tribu5:14:10
52Luis Miguel Urteaga (Mexico) Diamond Adventure5:22:30
53Jeff Smyth (Canada) Team Jeff5:34:16
54Pedro Gonzalez (Mexico) Trink25:54:13
55Joe Little (Canada) Marlboro Racing Team6:10:08
56Jeremy Black (Canada) Team Jeremy6:11:53
57Rodrigo Gomez (Mexico) Bofin 16:14:52
58Dan Hubbard (United States) Middle Age Bros6:39:20
59Mike Mccabe (Canada) Ea Sports6:42:56
60Luis Siller (Mexico) Halcones De Saltillo6:52:45
61Dominic Pliszka (United Kingdom) Team Dominic6:55:59
62Andy Crane (United Kingdom) Team Andy7:01:06
63Jerry Raduy (Canada) Team Jerry7:26:40
64Rafael Gonzalez (Mexico) Diamond Adventure7:28:25
65Jamie Mitchell (Canada) Team Jamie7:28:51
66Jorge Chapa (Mexico) Team Jorge7:29:58
67Andres Garza (Mexico) Halcones7:40:21
68Mark Richards (United Kingdom) Team Mark7:55:24
69Shaun Ledgerwood (United Kingdom) Team Shaun8:00:02
70Colm Flood (Canada) Team Colm8:08:02
71John Kafrouni (United States) Rebound8:19:07
72Chris Redden (Canada) Pedal Magazine8:21:35
73Richard Proctor (South Africa) Sd68:25:21
74Wai Ming Haston Liu (Hong Kong) Hong Kong Non Stop8:25:50
75Marco A Breceda (Mexico) La Primavera8:26:32
76Bryan Mathisen (United States) Team Bryan8:42:21
77Graham Girdwood (South Africa) Will I Am8:43:07
78Jose Robles (Mexico) Trink28:45:19
79Vernon Felton (United States) Team Sloth8:46:16
80Eddie Wong (Hong Kong) Team Eddie8:55:09
81Jose Luis Del Bosque (Mexico) Halcones Saltillo9:04:59
82Juan Luis Martinez Flores (Mexico) Chiapas Mexico9:11:17
83David Ariano (Canada) Team David9:28:32
84Cassio Roberto Schunck (Brazil) Team Cassio Roberto9:33:31
85Cesar Herrera (Mexico) Choco's Bike Club9:42:16
86Eugene Sepke (Canada) Fvmba/Kazlaw Award9:44:24
87Eddie Keturakis (United States) Team Eddie9:51:12
88Michael Mchugh (Canada) Taws Cycle And Sports9:52:26
89Thomas Howard (Canada) Bc Beer Demons10:00:21
90Marcio Lima (Brazil) Goiabada Power10:07:00
91Bill Ogier (New Zealand) Team Bill10:10:07
92Chad Hooper (Canada) Team Chad10:10:54
93Todd Hedquist (Canada) Team Todd10:10:57
94Lorne Kraft (Canada) Auto Kraft10:30:54
95Kevin Young (Australia) Team Kevin10:33:56
96Tim Peper (Canada) Mark Owen10:34:37
97Mark Owen (Canada) Team Mark10:34:42
98Martin Diaz (United States) Ferrominio10:44:46
99Ruben Ibarra (Mexico) Tribu11:08:43
100Erik Holmlund (Canada) Xea11:14:43
101Diego Valenzuela (Mexico) Bofin 111:30:37
102Jorge Miranda (Mexico) Trink212:02:48
103Mike Morten (Canada) Team Mike12:05:10
104James Bentley (Canada) Team James12:41:23
107Manuel Espinosa (Mexico) Chiapas Mexico2:52:54
108Gavin Rigby (United Kingdom) Team Gavin7:42:20
NORJustin Gullickson (Canada) Ei3 Inc.5:51:38
NORLorne Bridgman (Canada) Parkdale Cycling & Social Club8:12:48
NORGreg Canuel (Canada) Parkdale Cycling & Social Club12:26:01

Solo veteran men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ted Russo (Canada) Openroad Auto Group11:37:16
2Jeff Odom (United States) Team Crutch1:33:33
3Ian Cartwright (United Kingdom) Liteoption2:28:14
4Ron Faithfull (United States) Pro Wheel Builders Las Vegas2:51:14
5John Skrypnyk (Canada) Team John3:26:31
6Van Council (United States) Michael Racers4:14:25
7Greg Irwin (Canada) Team Greg4:28:19
8Mario Quiroz (Mexico) Diamond Adventure4:51:45
9David Burke (United States) Team David5:14:27
10Jorge R Schiller Azcona (Mexico) Team Jorge R5:24:36
11James Szarko (Canada) Team James5:30:28
12Bob Faulkner (Canada) Gypsy Van5:44:25
13Richard Dustan (Canada) Gypsy Wagon Racing5:44:27
14Rick Vezzoli (Chile) Team Rick5:50:19
15Jez Scarratt (United Kingdom) One Legged & Ok6:50:40
16Octavio Urrea (Mexico) Diamond Adventure7:21:54
17Jean-Charles Ouellet (Canada) Ind8:10:59
18Luis Espinoza (Mexico) Team Luis8:56:07
19Eric Fourmentin (Belgium) Team Eric9:03:01
20Ivan Tarriba (Mexico) Team Ivan9:26:05
21Mark Rowbotham (United Kingdom) Team Mark9:52:28
22Ian Hogg (United Kingdom) Ian Hogg10:28:14
23Miguel Angel Zamora (Mexico) Team Miguel Angel11:09:39
25Alan Bond (United Kingdom) Team Alan2:22:38
26Juan Miguel Gandoulf (Mexico) Diamond Adventur4:01:14
27Stuart Loewen (Canada) Ripper Dads5:38:35
NORAndrew Whisker (New Zealand) Team Andrew3:14:55
NORKent Craig (Canada) Team Kent6:34:11
NORRichard Keene (New Zealand) Team Richard7:22:17
NORTrevor Harris (United Kingdom) Bexhill Sailing Club
NORJoel Mullins (United States) Team Joel

Solo masters women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carey Mark (Canada) Steed Cycles13:14:46
2Jen Mcrae (United States) 787 Racing2:07:08
3Susan Prater (New Zealand) Team Susan7:28:56
4Kathy Malvern (United States) Fischer Plumbing Racing8:08:11
5Diana Munger (United States) Loppet Nordic Racing8:22:50
6Susan Clementson (United States) Sturdy Bitch Racing9:22:36
7Lai Han Dennex Lui (Hong Kong) Team Lai Han Dennex9:50:37
8Wendy Lorena Chan Landeros (Mexico) Sinaloa Bikes10:09:19
9Teresa Edgar (Canada) Team Teresa11:58:55

Duo men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Calhoun (Canada) & Greg Day (Canada) Rocky Mountain Factory11:23:25
2Christoph Listmann (Germany) & Michael Anthes (Germany) Bike Magazin0:12:00
3Nick Gould (United States) & Miles Venzara (United States) Ska/Zia/Trek1:12:02
4Paul Newnham (United Kingdom) & Oliver Young (United Kingdom) Clif Bar - Uk1:43:57
5Felipe Guelfi (Uruguay) & Alexis Cuello (Uruguay) Uruguay1:52:28
6Christoph Zimmermann (Germany) & Tobias Zaehringer (Germany) Craft - Rocky Mountain 11:57:07
7Craig Furlong (Canada) & Bas Van Lankvelt (Canada) Dutch Rudders2:28:23
8Carlos Zavarce (Canada) & Wade Simmons (Canada) Wayne And Carlucci2:32:09
9Ricardo Carriedo (Mexico) & Carlos Carriedo (Mexico) Guadalupanos2:34:14
10Simon Raubenheimer (South Africa) & Gavin Wood (South Africa) Pure Planet2:35:04
11Tim Dougherty (United States) & Rich Dillen (United States) Team Dicky2:44:25
12Barry Harris (Canada) & Andre Cordes (South Africa) Epic Sports Sa2:48:37
13Graham Friesen (Canada) & Kevin Wolting (Canada) Los Burros Locos2:58:46
14Mateus Merlo Zandona (Brazil) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Brazil) 3Z / Tche Bikers3:17:32
15Oliver Munnik (South Africa) & Simon Munnik (United States) White Knuckle Pinners3:22:20
16Trent Theriault (United States) & Bryan Rails (United States) Dirty Hippy3:51:59
17Angus Kilpatrick (Canada) & Dave Collins (Canada) Hungover4:00:53
18Pascal Knuchel (Switzerland) & Julien Knuchel (Switzerland) Obsolete4:26:16
19Danny Morin (Canada) & William Morin (Canada) Genetik Rechapage20005:05:32
20Christopher Salomone (United States) & Nicholas Mohn (United States) Toyota Forklifts Of Atlanta5:17:08
21Mathieu Tremblay (Canada) & Jeremy Silcox (Canada) Beans & Winners5:17:49
22Matthew Perry (Canada) & Steve Connor (Canada) Rolling With My Homey5:21:50
23Santiago Hernandez (Mexico) & Bernardo Gomez Talancon (Mexico) Lobos Del Desierto5:29:06
24Jeff Simard (Canada) & Kevin Robinson (Canada) Les Chantales5:38:24
25Colin Christie (Canada) & Trevor Mitzel (Canada) Tfh7:28:36
26Emile Bruneau (United States) & Robert Blunt (United States) Dirty Ruckers7:28:54
27Russell Smith (United Kingdom) & Daniel Wood (United Kingdom) Tangfastics7:33:02
28Bryan Harrison (United States) & Gideon Spitzer-Williams (United States) Etbw7:39:49
29David Currie (Australia) & Ryan Emberley (Canada) Winners And Beans 28:44:53
30Paul Such (Switzerland) & Loic Rousselot (Switzerland) Scrt8:47:42
31Michael Bebbington (United Kingdom) & Mark Spicer (United Kingdom) Nucleus Uk9:14:25
32Nathan Dovick (Canada) & Jeremy Sproule (Canada) Ground Disturbance10:20:30
33Kirill Chizhov (Russian Federation) & Konstantin Stelmakh (Russian Federation) Feriders10:30:51
34Liam Alexander (Canada) & David Swift (Canada) Leafs10:33:56
35Simon Barrow (United Kingdom) & Peter Sharpe (United Kingdom) People Like Us10:40:19
36Brian Goldman (United States) & Jordan Foss (United States) Stmpwr0:31:11
37Jiri Pavlinec (Czech Republic) & Jiri Rach (Czech Republic) Veskom Czech6:03:17

Duo women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CRAFT - Rocky Mountain 2 Nicole Kuttruff (Germany) Susanne Rathgeb (Germany)15:52:00
2RCBC Claire Garcia-Webb (Australia) Rhonda Gardner (New Zealand)0:16:25
3Absolute Exhale Susan Rawley (United States) Lajuan Kelley (United States)3:19:28
4Team Nothin but Class Lauren Ziedonis (United States) Valerie Vanderpool (United States)5:16:13

Duo mixed general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anke Dannowski (Germany) & Felix Breske (Germany) Kivel:O)15:47:29
2Olivier Blain (Canada) & Sophie Poirier (Canada) Ours Prudent0:56:38
3Paul Jones (New Zealand) & Vicky Robertson (New Zealand) Chocolate Slice Nz2:04:54
4Michelle Dignon (Canada) & John Dignon (Canada) Digdog Life2:17:20
5Karen Rodgers (Canada) & Brad Rodgers (Canada) Bk Team2:35:50
6Alta Kuys (South Africa) & Christian Kuys (South Africa) Mister & Missus Kuys2:51:33
7Thomas Gujer (United States) & Julie Gujer (United States) Way Off Course2:52:51
8Daniel Ferraz (Brazil) & Anisse Chami (Brazil) O'ney4:18:59
9Sue Cox (Australia) & Kirk Pushie (Australia) Team Pivot5:27:19
10Jean-Sebastien Bilodeau (Canada) & Karine Vigneault (Canada) Panoramic Team7:03:48
11Miki Hayase (Japan) & Kiyoshi Nakazawa (Japan) Nakazawa Gym7:50:30
12Gary Fenton (United States) & Beth Weimer (United States) Midwest Off Road Cyclists7:56:05
13Nancy Walker (Canada) & Ari Shimanovich (Mexico) Black Label3:08:24

Duo veteran men 80+ general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Rigel (United States) & Jeff Beltramini (United States) Mafia Racing Nw11:55:52
2Martin Roos (Canada) & Doug Richards (Canada) R&R0:37:12
3Joe Murray (United States) & Robert Woerne (United States) Team Joe Bob0:48:18
4Mike Brewster (Canada) & Brendan Mccracken (Canada) Mitocanada1:13:05
5Damon Williams (Canada) & Jay Menning (Canada) Horny Goats1:15:28
6Thomas Camp (United States) & Piotr Bednarski (United States) Loppet Nordic Racing1:27:38
7Rolf Helfenstein (Switzerland) & Stefan Helfenstein (Switzerland) Twin-Turbo1:35:43
8Niels Ammendrup (Denmark) & Dan Holm (Denmark) E Foqus1:47:18
9Ernesto Rivas (Mexico) & Mario Mendoza (Mexico) Guadalupanos12:05:31
10Stephen Gagnon (Canada) & Jamie Grimes (Canada) Team Synergy2:21:15
11Arlin Pachet (Canada) & Richard Yoshimura (Canada) Payo Racing2:29:38
12Patrick Mcmahon (United States) & Todd Branham (United States) Team North Carolina3:10:58
13Lieven Bauwens (Belgium) & Jan De Smet (Belgium) E-Crane3:25:10
14Pierre-Nicolas Lemyre (Norway) & George Visser (Canada) Vikings3:27:10
15Cobus Grobbelaar (Canada) & Werner Gerntholtz (Canada) Carmichael Training Systems/Secret Cycles3:39:45
16Hilton Guy (South Africa) & Stan Goetsch (South Africa) Team Biogen3:44:27
17John Kaminsky (Canada) & Fred Svicenec (Canada) Lonestars4:31:37
18Jim Rasmussen (United States) & Brian Valverde (United States) Shimano Pearl Izumi4:46:28
19Jamin Davies (Canada) & Aaron Davies (Australia) Cuddles4:54:48
20Barry Murphy (South Africa) & Scott Biddinger (United States) The Outlaws4:57:10
21Randy Monds (Canada) & Stacey St. Louis (Canada) Beer Me5:02:49
22Mauricio Martinez (Mexico) & Jose Manuel Munoz (Mexico) Los Guadalupanos5:34:02
23Rodrigo Pico (Chile) & Jose Gerstle (Chile) Gary Team Sportvillage 16:04:23
24Mauricio Miranda (Mexico) & Alejandro Ibarra (Mexico) Guadalupanos - Repartidores6:08:25
25Michael Kennedy (Canada) & Mark Wrightson (Canada) Mix Masters6:10:03
26Leif Nelson (Brazil) & James Nunnery (United States) Weekend Crashers6:11:49
27Dag Sharman (Canada) & Kyle Stevens (Canada) Team Crotalus6:28:13
28William Magboo (United States) & Chris Dock (United States) Dock-Magboo7:20:25
29Fernando Delorenzo (Chile) & Jorge Goldsmith (Chile) Gary Team Sportvillage 27:48:43
30William Deich (United States) & Aaron Deich (United States) The Flying Deichmen7:49:12
31Gabriel Del Valle (Mexico) & Carlos Ponce (United States) Guadalupanos Ponce Y Gabo8:08:17
32Jacques Daigle (Canada) & Jim Hall (Canada) 99 And 3/48:37:57
33Lai Thutt Foo (Singapore) & Yew Weng Lee (Singapore) 2Ccb10:15:44

Duo veteran men 100+ general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Den Satake (United States) & Chris Urban (United States) Tam Bikes13:14:12
2John Vipiana (United States) & Doug Ott (United States) Happy 50Th0:26:11
3Dwayne Brown (Canada) & Eric Trouillot (Canada) Cento Uno0:30:37
4Darrell Jones (Canada) & Tom Ebbern (Canada) Liveoutthere.Com0:44:56
5Steve Beck (United States) & John Ramsden (Canada) Riding With Andy - Steed Cycles2:03:37
6Martin Roy (Canada) & Francois Calletta (Canada) Penthatlon Des Neiges De Quã©Bec3:21:15
7Matthew Cheung (Hong Kong) & Vincent Yim (Hong Kong) Hk1013:57:50
8Graeme Fitch (Canada) & Greg Mcdougall (Canada) Harbour Air3:58:17
9Bruce Pain (Australia) & Ken Mann (Australia) Regional Financial Solutions7:40:32
13Ruby Tuesday Arnold Vanderhelm (Canada) Brett Merrington (Canada)25:30:14
14Team Van Go Johnny Yeaman (Canada) Derek Macneil (Canada)25:59:17
15The Unit Terry Dixon (Canada) Jamie Broughton (Canada)26:51:23
16Barking Spiders Kelly Wilson (Canada) Marshall Cram (Canada)27:21:59
17Gypsy Wagon Racing John Dearie (Canada) Richard Dustan (Canada)28:21:56
18Iamthemotor Jason Limongelli (Canada) Charles Davis (Canada)29:07:09
19Singletrack Minds Brad Ross (United States) Bruce Ross (Canada)29:09:43
20Rhyfighters Markus Graf (Germany) Reinhold Zahn (Germany)31:58:07
21No Fear No Talent Warren Tutton (Canada) John Tymo (United States)37:22:50
NORE-Crane Jan De Smet (Belgium) Lieven Bauwens (Belgium)21:03:10
NORPaYoshi Richard Yoshimura (Canada) Arlin Pachet (Canada)
NORMTBr Marcos Guimaraes (Brazil) Paulo Ricardo Souss (Brazil)19:51:52
21No Fear No Talent Warren Tutton (Canada) John Tymo (United States)37:22:50
NORE-Crane Jan De Smet (Belgium) Lieven Bauwens (Belgium)21:03:10
NORPaYoshi Richard Yoshimura (Canada) Arlin Pachet (Canada)
NORMTBr Marcos Guimaraes (Brazil) Paulo Ricardo Souss (Brazil)19:51:52

Latest on Cyclingnews