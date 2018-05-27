Coquard wins final stage of Baloise Belgium Tour
Keukeleire takes overall victory
Stage 5: Landen - Tongeren
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|3:48:27
|2
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|4
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|5
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|6
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|10
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:43:37
|2
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:15
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:39
|4
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:45
|5
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:55
|6
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:01:16
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:01:48
|8
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:49
|9
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:53
|10
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:50
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Calmejane looks to new year after disappointing 2019Frenchman excited about riding 2020 WorldTour calendar with Total Direct Energie
-
Track World Cup: Great Britain, Denmark take team pursuit goldRussia, Netherlands win Team Sprints
-
Freeman claims Shane Sutton bullied him to order testosteroneFormer Team Sky and British Cycling doctor's legal team seeks Sutton's secret Daily Mail 'affidavit'
-
Velon amends complaint against UCI to include charges of gender discriminationUCI reportedly turned down application for Hammer Stavanger women's race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy