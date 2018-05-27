Trending

Coquard wins final stage of Baloise Belgium Tour

Keukeleire takes overall victory

Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) couldn't hide his delight at winning in Oman.

Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) couldn't hide his delight at winning in Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club3:48:27
2Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
4Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
5Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
6Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
9Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
10Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:43:37
2Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:15
3Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:39
4Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:45
5Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:55
6Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:01:16
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:01:48
8Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:49
9Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:53
10Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:50

Latest on Cyclingnews