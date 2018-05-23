Trending

Baloise Belgium Tour: Greipel wins opener in Buggenhout

German takes first leader's jersey

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) celebrates another sprint win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
2Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
4Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
6Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
8Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
9Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
10Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic

