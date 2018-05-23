Baloise Belgium Tour: Greipel wins opener in Buggenhout
German takes first leader's jersey
Stage 1: Buggenhout -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|4
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|6
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|10
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
