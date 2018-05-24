Trending

Baloise Belgium Tour: Greipel wins stage 2

German sprinter takes second consecutive stage win

Image 1 of 7

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 2 of the Belgium Tour

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 2 of the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 7

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 2 of the Belgium Tour

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 2 of the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 7

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 2 of the Belgium Tour

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 2 of the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 7

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 2 of the Belgium Tour

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 2 of the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 7

Stage 2 at the Baloise Belgium Tour

Stage 2 at the Baloise Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 7

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 2 of the Belgium Tour

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 2 of the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 7

The sprinters bear down on the line during stage 2 at the Baloise Belgium Tour

The sprinters bear down on the line during stage 2 at the Baloise Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3:15:21
2Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
3Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
4Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
6Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
7Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
9Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
10Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
12Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
13Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Alexander Geuens (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
16Jan-Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
17Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
18Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
22Corné Van Kessel (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
23Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
24Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
25Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
26Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
27Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
28Laurens Sweeck (Bel) ERA
29Braam Merlier (Bel) ERA
30Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
31Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
32Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
33Andreas Goeman (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
34Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
35Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
36Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
37Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
38M. Svendgaard (Ned) Team Fortuneo-Samsic
39Kenny Molly (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
40Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
41Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
42Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
43Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
45Cedric Beullens (Bel) Belgium
46P. Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto - Isorex - SH
47David Bucher (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex - SH
48Thimo Willems (Bel) Belgium
49Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
50Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
51Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
52Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
53Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
54Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
55Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
56Mark Cristian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
57Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
59Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
60Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
61Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
62Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
63Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
64Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
65Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
66Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
67Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
68Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
69Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
70Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Laurens Huys (Bel) Belgium)
72Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
73Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
75Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
76Robin Stenuit (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
77Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
78Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
79Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
80Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac-Natura4Ever
81Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
82Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
83Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
84Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
85Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
86Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
87Michael Boros (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
88Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
89Johan Jacobs (Swi) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
90Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
91Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
92David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems Crelan
93Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
94Laurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
95Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
96Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
97Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
98Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
99Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
100Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
101Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
102Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
103Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
104Florian Deriaux (Fra) Sovac-Natura4Ever
105Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Belgium
106Diether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
107Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
109Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
110Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
111Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:42
112Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club0:00:45
113Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:01
114Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:03
115Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:01:27
116Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
117G. Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
118Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:53
119Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
120Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:04
121Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:31
122Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
124Ward Jaspers (Bel) Belgium0:03:19
125Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:04:39
126Gaetan Bille (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
127Louis Deguide (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
128Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
129Gil D'Heygere (Bel) Belgium
130Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
131Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH0:06:37
132Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
133Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
134Timothy Stevens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
135Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFAmaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNSLuca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNSDaniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal7:09:30
2Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:11
3Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:12
4Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:14
5Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Michael Boros (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice0:00:15
7Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:16
9Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
10Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
11Kenny Molly (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service0:00:18
12Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:19
13Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:20
14Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
15Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
16Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
17Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
21Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
22Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
23Corné Van Kessel (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
24Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
25Laurens Sweeck (Bel) ERA
26Jan-Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
27Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
29Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
30Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
31Braam Merlier (Bel) ERA
32Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
33Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
34Andreas Goeman (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
35Thimo Willems (Bel) Belgium
36Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
37David Bucher (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex - SH
38Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
39Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
40Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
41Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
42Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
43Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
45Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
46Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
47Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
48Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
49Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
50Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
51Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
52Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
53Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
54Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
56Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
57P. Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto - Isorex - SH
58Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
60M. Svendgaard (Ned) Team Fortuneo-Samsic
61Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
62Mark Cristian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
63Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
64Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
65Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
67Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
68Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
69Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
70Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
71Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
72Johan Jacobs (Swi) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
73Alexander Geuens (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
74Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
75Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
76Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
77Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
78Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
79Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
80Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac-Natura4Ever
81Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
82Cedric Beullens (Bel) Belgium
83Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
84Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
85Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
86Laurens Huys (Bel) Belgium)
87David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems Crelan
88Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
89Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
90Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
91Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
92Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
93Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
94Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
95Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
96Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
97Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
98Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
99Diether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
100Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
101G. Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
102Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
103Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:45
104Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club0:01:05
105Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:10
106Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
107Robin Stenuit (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever0:01:23
108Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
109Florian Deriaux (Fra) Sovac-Natura4Ever
110Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:48
111Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:13
112Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:24
113Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:36
114Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:02:50
115Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:51
116Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Ward Jaspers (Bel) Belgium0:03:39
118Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:47
119Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:03:59
120Laurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever0:04:26
121Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:55
122Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:04:57
123Gil D'Heygere (Bel) Belgium0:04:59
124Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
125Gaetan Bille (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
126Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:49
127Louis Deguide (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever0:06:13
128Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH0:06:57
129Timothy Stevens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
130Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
131Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
132Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:26
133Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:14
134Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Belgium0:14:42
135Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:17:04

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal60pts
2Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan44
3Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij38
4Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert38
5Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team35
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club34
7Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic22
8Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon15
9Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
10Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise13
11Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin12
12Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan11
13Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex11

Most Combative
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise36pts
2Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex22
3Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan22
4Kenny Molly (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service16
5Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic12
6Johan Jacobs (Swi) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice12
7Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions12
8Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon12
9Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic10
10Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport10
11Michael Boros (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice8
12Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
13Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Cibel-Cebon6
14Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team4
15Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport2
16Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veranda's Willems - Crelan21:29:30
2Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
3Astana Pro Team
4Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Lotto Soudal
6Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
7Team Fortuneo-Samsic
8Team Katusha Alpecin
9Aqua Blue Sport
10Tarteletto - Isorex
11Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
12Telenet Fidea Lions
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Cibel - Cebon
15Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Burgos Bh
17Belgium National
18Bardiani Csf
19Vital Concept Cycling Club
20Sovac - Natura4Ever

Latest on Cyclingnews