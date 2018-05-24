Baloise Belgium Tour: Greipel wins stage 2
German sprinter takes second consecutive stage win
Stage 2: Lochristi - Knokke-Heist
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3:15:21
|2
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|4
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|6
|Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|7
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|9
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|10
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|12
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|16
|Jan-Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|17
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|18
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|22
|Corné Van Kessel (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|23
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|24
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|25
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|26
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|27
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) ERA
|29
|Braam Merlier (Bel) ERA
|30
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|32
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|33
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|34
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|35
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|36
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|38
|M. Svendgaard (Ned) Team Fortuneo-Samsic
|39
|Kenny Molly (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|40
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|41
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|43
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|45
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Belgium
|46
|P. Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto - Isorex - SH
|47
|David Bucher (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex - SH
|48
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Belgium
|49
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|50
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|51
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|52
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|53
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|54
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|55
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|56
|Mark Cristian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|57
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|60
|Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
|61
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|62
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|63
|Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|64
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|65
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|66
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|67
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|68
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|69
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|70
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Belgium)
|72
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|75
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|76
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|77
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|78
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
|79
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|80
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|81
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|82
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|83
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|84
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|85
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|86
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|87
|Michael Boros (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|88
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|89
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|90
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|91
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|92
|David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|93
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|94
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|95
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|96
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|97
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|98
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|99
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|100
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|101
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|103
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|104
|Florian Deriaux (Fra) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|105
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Belgium
|106
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|107
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|109
|Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|110
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|111
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:42
|112
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:00:45
|113
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:01:01
|114
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:03
|115
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:01:27
|116
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|117
|G. Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|118
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:53
|119
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|120
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:04
|121
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:31
|122
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|124
|Ward Jaspers (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:19
|125
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:04:39
|126
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|127
|Louis Deguide (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|128
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|129
|Gil D'Heygere (Bel) Belgium
|130
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|131
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:06:37
|132
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|133
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|134
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|135
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNS
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNS
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|7:09:30
|2
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:11
|3
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:12
|4
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:14
|5
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Michael Boros (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|0:00:15
|7
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:16
|9
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|10
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|11
|Kenny Molly (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:00:18
|12
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:19
|13
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:20
|14
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|15
|Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|16
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|17
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|21
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|23
|Corné Van Kessel (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|24
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|25
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) ERA
|26
|Jan-Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|27
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|29
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|30
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Braam Merlier (Bel) ERA
|32
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|33
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|35
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Belgium
|36
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|37
|David Bucher (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex - SH
|38
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|40
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|41
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|42
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|47
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|48
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|49
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|50
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|51
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
|52
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|53
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|54
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|56
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|57
|P. Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto - Isorex - SH
|58
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|60
|M. Svendgaard (Ned) Team Fortuneo-Samsic
|61
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|62
|Mark Cristian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|63
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|64
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|65
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|67
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|68
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|69
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|70
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|71
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|72
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|73
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|74
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|75
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|76
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|77
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|78
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|79
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|80
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|81
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|82
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Belgium
|83
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|84
|Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
|85
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
|86
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Belgium)
|87
|David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|88
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|89
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|90
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|91
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|92
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|93
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|94
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|95
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|97
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|99
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|100
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|101
|G. Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|102
|Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|103
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:45
|104
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:01:05
|105
|Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:10
|106
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|107
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|0:01:23
|108
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|109
|Florian Deriaux (Fra) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|110
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:48
|111
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:02:13
|112
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:24
|113
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:36
|114
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:02:50
|115
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:51
|116
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Ward Jaspers (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:39
|118
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:47
|119
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:03:59
|120
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|0:04:26
|121
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:55
|122
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:04:57
|123
|Gil D'Heygere (Bel) Belgium
|0:04:59
|124
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|125
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|126
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:49
|127
|Louis Deguide (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|0:06:13
|128
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:06:57
|129
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|130
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|131
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:26
|133
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:14
|134
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Belgium
|0:14:42
|135
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:17:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|60
|pts
|2
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|44
|3
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|38
|4
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|38
|5
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|34
|7
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|22
|8
|Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|15
|9
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|10
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|11
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|12
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|11
|13
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|36
|pts
|2
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|22
|3
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|22
|4
|Kenny Molly (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|16
|5
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|12
|6
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|12
|7
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|12
|8
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|12
|9
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|10
|10
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|11
|Michael Boros (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|8
|12
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|13
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|6
|14
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|4
|15
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|16
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|21:29:30
|2
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|7
|Team Fortuneo-Samsic
|8
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|9
|Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|Tarteletto - Isorex
|11
|Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|12
|Telenet Fidea Lions
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Cibel - Cebon
|15
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Burgos Bh
|17
|Belgium National
|18
|Bardiani Csf
|19
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|20
|Sovac - Natura4Ever
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
-
Crispin wins U23 men's European cyclo-cross titleFrenchman beats Kelich and Benoist in Silvelle
-
Modolo reportedly close to Corendon-Circus dealItalian set to join Mathieu van der Poel's squad after long battle with illness
-
Del Carmen Alvarado retains U23 women's European cyclo-cross titleKay and Norbert Riberolle round out podium in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy