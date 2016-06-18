Aviva Women's Tour: Vos wins stage 4 in Stoke-on-Trent
Armitstead retains overall lead
Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) took a morale-boosting victory on what was a thrilling finale to the penultimate stage of the Aviva Women’s Tour. The image of the finishing stretch in the race’s road book belied what truly awaited the riders at the finish and it’s steepness surprised most. Vos had the measure of it, though, jumping in the final metres to take the win by a clear margin.
Leah Kirchmann (Liv Plantur) followed her over for second with Emma Johansson (Wiggle-High5) in third place. Race leader Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) finished in sixth and extended her lead in the overall classification after taking bonus seconds in both intermediate sprints.
It had looked like it could be a repeat performance of stage 3 as Armitstead went away with Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo-Bigla) on the second climb of the day. Already a commanding force, the trio were soon joined by Johansson at the head of the race.
Frustrated by the lack of work from the Wiggle-High5 pair, Armitstead began setting a blistering pace on the front before launching a speculative attack. Behind, the group had split up, but a set of 12 riders began to organise a chase, including Vos and Lisa Brennauer, and the advantage of the leaders never breached the 20-second mark.
Vos had lost Anna Van Der Breggen to a major crash with just under 30 kilometres remaining as they approached the first categorised climb, but Rabo Liv still had strength in numbers. They amassed at the front along with Canyon-SRAM and began pegging the gap back, which was little more than 10 seconds with 10 kilometres to go.
The four escapees were tantalisingly close to the line but with dissent in the ranks they couldn’t delay the inevitable, and the group was brought back with less than half a kilometre to the line.
Vos had to dig deep on the uphill run to the line in Stoke-on-Trent. She had been close on two stages already, finishing second on stage 1 and third on stage 2, and after missing the cut and losing time on Friday’s stage, she had all the fire and ammunition she needed in her arsenal. The bonus seconds on the line, and in the intermediate sprints, were enough to put her back into contention in the overall classification as she moved into fourth overall at 15 seconds.
The parcours of stage 4 of the Women’s Tour began innocently enough, but it had a sting in the tail with the two classified climbs packed into less than 10 kilometres of racing. Armitstead had missed out on wearing yellow after her stage win in 2015 due to a crash beyond the finish line, but she finally had her chance following her victory on day three.
A lengthy 10-kilometre neutral zone led the riders out of Nottingham before the flag finally dropped. The pace was high immediately, as the peloton tracked down any attempt at a breakaway. As the riders wound their way through the Derbyshire countryside, the peloton was almost in single file. There was bad luck for Boels Dolmans as stage 1 winner Christine Majerus came down heavily.
Emelia Fahlin (Ale Cipollini), who had been very active on stage 2, finally broke the deadlock. The Swedish rider slipped off the front after 63 kilometres of racing and with the feed zone only a further 10k down the road she was allowed to go. Fahlin’s chances of staying away never looked likely, and she was allowed to build a maximum advantage of 2:20 before the peloton began the chase.
The peloton took chunks out of her lead and with 29 kilometres to the line she was absorbed, moments after a major crash took out several riders. News would later filter through that while most had been able to re-mount and continue, Van Der Breggen would be ending her race right there.
Up front, the pack started to split over the second, harder, ascent of the day. As had happened the day before, Longo Borghini, Armitstead and Moolman-Pasio went clear with Johansson chasing on to join them. Attacks came from Armitstead and later Johansson but on this occasion, they were not able to hold off the Rabo Liv-led chase. Vos repaid the hard work of her teammates, delivering them their first victory of the race.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3:07:00
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|4
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|6
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|10
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|11
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|12
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini
|13
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|14
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|15
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|16
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|17
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|18
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:11
|19
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:17
|20
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:20
|21
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:07
|22
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|23
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|24
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|25
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|26
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|27
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|28
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|29
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|30
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|31
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
|32
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|33
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|34
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|36
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|37
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|38
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|39
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
|40
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) AlÈ Cipollini
|41
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|42
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|43
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|45
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|46
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|47
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|48
|Emma Pooley (GBr) GBR
|0:02:48
|49
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:04:59
|50
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|0:05:03
|51
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|52
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:05:56
|53
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:08:58
|54
|Jessie Walker (GBr) GBR
|55
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|56
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|57
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|58
|Annasley Park (GBr) GBR
|59
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|60
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|62
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
|63
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|64
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
|65
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|66
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|67
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|68
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|69
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|70
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|71
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) GBR
|72
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|73
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|74
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|75
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|76
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|77
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:10:25
|78
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|79
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|80
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|DNF
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Grace Garner (GBr) GBR
|DNS
|Špela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|13:02:56
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:10
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:17
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:37
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:00:40
|8
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:44
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:00:46
|10
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:47
|11
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:50
|12
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|13
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini
|14
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|15
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|16
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:57
|17
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:10
|18
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:41
|19
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|20
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:57
|21
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|22
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|23
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:03:38
|24
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:03:42
|25
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|26
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:49
|27
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:04:32
|28
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|29
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:05:11
|30
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:05:17
|31
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|32
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|33
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|34
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|35
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:05:24
|36
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:05:32
|37
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|0:05:53
|38
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:08:26
|39
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|40
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
|41
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:08:28
|42
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:35
|43
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:08:38
|44
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:11:22
|45
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:11:30
|46
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:12:57
|47
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:30
|48
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|0:14:52
|49
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|0:14:58
|50
|Emma Pooley (GBr) GBR
|0:15:31
|51
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) AlÈ Cipollini
|0:17:45
|52
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:17:48
|53
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|54
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|55
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:20:08
|56
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:20:23
|57
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:20:55
|58
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:24:07
|59
|Annasley Park (GBr) GBR
|60
|Jessie Walker (GBr) GBR
|61
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|62
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|63
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|64
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
|65
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
|66
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|67
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|68
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|69
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|70
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|71
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:24:27
|72
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:25:34
|73
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:25:57
|74
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|0:26:42
|75
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:16
|76
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:28:18
|77
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:32:08
|78
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|79
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:32:41
|80
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) GBR
|0:36:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
