Image 1 of 23 Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) wins stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 23 Lizzie Armitstead on the stage 4 podium at the Aviva Women's Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 23 Emma Johansson (SWE) of Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team tries to bridge the gap to the leaders during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 23 Elisa Longo-Borghini (ITA) of Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team leads a small group of riders during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 23 Emma Johansson (SWE) of Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team digs deep as they reach the 10 kilometres to go sign during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 23 Marianne Vos wins stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 23 Marianne Vos wins stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 23 Clara Koppenburg (GER), Ashleigh Moolmann-Pasio (RSA) and lotle of Cervélo-Bigla Cycling Team relax after the Aviva Women's Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 23 Marianna Vos on the podium at the Aviva Women's Tour after winning stage 4 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 10 of 23 Marianna Vos on the podium at the Aviva Women's Tour after winning stage 4 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 11 of 23 Lizzie Armitstead on the stage 4 podium at the Aviva Women's Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 12 of 23 Ashleigh Moolmann-Pasio (RSA) of Cervélo-Bigla Cycling Team leads the charge on the second QOM climb during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 13 of 23 Marianne Vos (NED) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team sprints at the intermediate sprint, followed by Lizzie Armitstead (GBR) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team and Lotta Lepistö (FIN) of Cervélo-Bigla Cycling Team during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 14 of 23 Riders prepare for the start of stage 4 at the Aviva Women's tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 15 of 23 A 10km neutral section started the day during stage 4 at the Aviva Women's Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 16 of 23 Nikki Harris (GBR) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team rides through her hometown, Draycott during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 17 of 23 The peloton rides through Burton upon Trent during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 18 of 23 The peloton rides through Burton upon Trent during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 19 of 23 The peloton dodges road furniture during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 20 of 23 Emilia Fahlin (SWE) of Ale-Cipollini Cycling Team manages to break away from the peloton during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 21 of 23 Emilia Fahlin (SWE) of Ale-Cipollini Cycling Team rides alone during stage 4 the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 22 of 23 Emilia Fahlin (SWE) of Ale-Cipollini Cycling Team is surrounded by race organisation cars during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 23 of 23 Marriane Vos (Rabo Liv) leads the Sprint competition at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) took a morale-boosting victory on what was a thrilling finale to the penultimate stage of the Aviva Women’s Tour. The image of the finishing stretch in the race’s road book belied what truly awaited the riders at the finish and it’s steepness surprised most. Vos had the measure of it, though, jumping in the final metres to take the win by a clear margin.

Leah Kirchmann (Liv Plantur) followed her over for second with Emma Johansson (Wiggle-High5) in third place. Race leader Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) finished in sixth and extended her lead in the overall classification after taking bonus seconds in both intermediate sprints.

It had looked like it could be a repeat performance of stage 3 as Armitstead went away with Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo-Bigla) on the second climb of the day. Already a commanding force, the trio were soon joined by Johansson at the head of the race.

Frustrated by the lack of work from the Wiggle-High5 pair, Armitstead began setting a blistering pace on the front before launching a speculative attack. Behind, the group had split up, but a set of 12 riders began to organise a chase, including Vos and Lisa Brennauer, and the advantage of the leaders never breached the 20-second mark.

Vos had lost Anna Van Der Breggen to a major crash with just under 30 kilometres remaining as they approached the first categorised climb, but Rabo Liv still had strength in numbers. They amassed at the front along with Canyon-SRAM and began pegging the gap back, which was little more than 10 seconds with 10 kilometres to go.

The four escapees were tantalisingly close to the line but with dissent in the ranks they couldn’t delay the inevitable, and the group was brought back with less than half a kilometre to the line.

Vos had to dig deep on the uphill run to the line in Stoke-on-Trent. She had been close on two stages already, finishing second on stage 1 and third on stage 2, and after missing the cut and losing time on Friday’s stage, she had all the fire and ammunition she needed in her arsenal. The bonus seconds on the line, and in the intermediate sprints, were enough to put her back into contention in the overall classification as she moved into fourth overall at 15 seconds.

The parcours of stage 4 of the Women’s Tour began innocently enough, but it had a sting in the tail with the two classified climbs packed into less than 10 kilometres of racing. Armitstead had missed out on wearing yellow after her stage win in 2015 due to a crash beyond the finish line, but she finally had her chance following her victory on day three.

A lengthy 10-kilometre neutral zone led the riders out of Nottingham before the flag finally dropped. The pace was high immediately, as the peloton tracked down any attempt at a breakaway. As the riders wound their way through the Derbyshire countryside, the peloton was almost in single file. There was bad luck for Boels Dolmans as stage 1 winner Christine Majerus came down heavily.

Emelia Fahlin (Ale Cipollini), who had been very active on stage 2, finally broke the deadlock. The Swedish rider slipped off the front after 63 kilometres of racing and with the feed zone only a further 10k down the road she was allowed to go. Fahlin’s chances of staying away never looked likely, and she was allowed to build a maximum advantage of 2:20 before the peloton began the chase.

The peloton took chunks out of her lead and with 29 kilometres to the line she was absorbed, moments after a major crash took out several riders. News would later filter through that while most had been able to re-mount and continue, Van Der Breggen would be ending her race right there.

Up front, the pack started to split over the second, harder, ascent of the day. As had happened the day before, Longo Borghini, Armitstead and Moolman-Pasio went clear with Johansson chasing on to join them. Attacks came from Armitstead and later Johansson but on this occasion, they were not able to hold off the Rabo Liv-led chase. Vos repaid the hard work of her teammates, delivering them their first victory of the race.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 3:07:00 2 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 4 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 5 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 6 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 7 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 8 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 10 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 11 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 12 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini 13 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 14 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 15 Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5 16 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 17 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 18 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:11 19 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:17 20 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:20 21 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:07 22 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:02:39 23 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 24 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 25 Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 26 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 27 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 28 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 29 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 30 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 31 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women 32 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini 33 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 34 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 35 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 36 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 37 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 38 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 39 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS 40 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) AlÈ Cipollini 41 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 42 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 43 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 44 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 45 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 46 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:02:45 47 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 48 Emma Pooley (GBr) GBR 0:02:48 49 Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:04:59 50 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 0:05:03 51 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 52 Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 0:05:56 53 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:08:58 54 Jessie Walker (GBr) GBR 55 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 56 Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 57 Anna Trevisi (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini 58 Annasley Park (GBr) GBR 59 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini 60 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 61 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 62 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women 63 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 64 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur 65 Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS 66 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 67 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 68 Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS 69 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 70 Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 71 Manon Lloyd (GBr) GBR 72 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 73 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 74 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 75 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 76 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 77 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products 0:10:25 78 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 79 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 80 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products DNF Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women DNF Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 DNF Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team DNF Grace Garner (GBr) GBR DNS Špela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 13:02:56 2 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:10 4 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:15 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:17 6 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:37 7 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:00:40 8 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:44 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:00:46 10 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:47 11 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:50 12 Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5 13 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini 14 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 15 Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 16 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:57 17 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:10 18 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:01:41 19 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:01:49 20 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:57 21 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:02:39 22 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:03:20 23 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:03:38 24 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:03:42 25 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 26 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:03:49 27 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 0:04:32 28 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 29 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:05:11 30 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:05:17 31 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 32 Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:05:20 33 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 34 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 35 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:05:24 36 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 0:05:32 37 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 0:05:53 38 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 0:08:26 39 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 40 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS 41 Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 0:08:28 42 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:08:35 43 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:08:38 44 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:11:22 45 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 0:11:30 46 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products 0:12:57 47 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:14:30 48 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 0:14:52 49 Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS 0:14:58 50 Emma Pooley (GBr) GBR 0:15:31 51 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) AlÈ Cipollini 0:17:45 52 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:17:48 53 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini 54 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 55 Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:20:08 56 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:20:23 57 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:20:55 58 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:24:07 59 Annasley Park (GBr) GBR 60 Jessie Walker (GBr) GBR 61 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 62 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini 63 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 64 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women 65 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur 66 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 67 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 68 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 69 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 70 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 71 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 0:24:27 72 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 0:25:34 73 Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:25:57 74 Anna Trevisi (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini 0:26:42 75 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:27:16 76 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 0:28:18 77 Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:32:08 78 Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 79 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:32:41 80 Manon Lloyd (GBr) GBR 0:36:11

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women