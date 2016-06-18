Trending

Aviva Women's Tour: Vos wins stage 4 in Stoke-on-Trent

Armitstead retains overall lead

Image 1 of 23

Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) wins stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour.

Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) wins stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour.
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 23

Lizzie Armitstead on the stage 4 podium at the Aviva Women's Tour

Lizzie Armitstead on the stage 4 podium at the Aviva Women's Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 23

Emma Johansson (SWE) of Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team tries to bridge the gap to the leaders during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016

Emma Johansson (SWE) of Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team tries to bridge the gap to the leaders during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 23

Elisa Longo-Borghini (ITA) of Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team leads a small group of riders during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour

Elisa Longo-Borghini (ITA) of Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team leads a small group of riders during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 23

Emma Johansson (SWE) of Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team digs deep as they reach the 10 kilometres to go sign during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour

Emma Johansson (SWE) of Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team digs deep as they reach the 10 kilometres to go sign during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 23

Marianne Vos wins stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour

Marianne Vos wins stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 23

Marianne Vos wins stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour

Marianne Vos wins stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 23

Clara Koppenburg (GER), Ashleigh Moolmann-Pasio (RSA) and lotle of Cervélo-Bigla Cycling Team relax after the Aviva Women's Tour

Clara Koppenburg (GER), Ashleigh Moolmann-Pasio (RSA) and lotle of Cervélo-Bigla Cycling Team relax after the Aviva Women's Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 23

Marianna Vos on the podium at the Aviva Women's Tour after winning stage 4

Marianna Vos on the podium at the Aviva Women's Tour after winning stage 4
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 23

Marianna Vos on the podium at the Aviva Women's Tour after winning stage 4

Marianna Vos on the podium at the Aviva Women's Tour after winning stage 4
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 23

Lizzie Armitstead on the stage 4 podium at the Aviva Women's Tour

Lizzie Armitstead on the stage 4 podium at the Aviva Women's Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 23

Ashleigh Moolmann-Pasio (RSA) of Cervélo-Bigla Cycling Team leads the charge on the second QOM climb during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016

Ashleigh Moolmann-Pasio (RSA) of Cervélo-Bigla Cycling Team leads the charge on the second QOM climb during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 23

Marianne Vos (NED) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team sprints at the intermediate sprint, followed by Lizzie Armitstead (GBR) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team and Lotta Lepistö (FIN) of Cervélo-Bigla Cycling Team during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour

Marianne Vos (NED) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team sprints at the intermediate sprint, followed by Lizzie Armitstead (GBR) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team and Lotta Lepistö (FIN) of Cervélo-Bigla Cycling Team during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 23

Riders prepare for the start of stage 4 at the Aviva Women's tour

Riders prepare for the start of stage 4 at the Aviva Women's tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 23

A 10km neutral section started the day during stage 4 at the Aviva Women's Tour

A 10km neutral section started the day during stage 4 at the Aviva Women's Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 16 of 23

Nikki Harris (GBR) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team rides through her hometown, Draycott during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016

Nikki Harris (GBR) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team rides through her hometown, Draycott during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 17 of 23

The peloton rides through Burton upon Trent during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016

The peloton rides through Burton upon Trent during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 18 of 23

The peloton rides through Burton upon Trent during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016

The peloton rides through Burton upon Trent during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 19 of 23

The peloton dodges road furniture during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016

The peloton dodges road furniture during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 20 of 23

Emilia Fahlin (SWE) of Ale-Cipollini Cycling Team manages to break away from the peloton during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016

Emilia Fahlin (SWE) of Ale-Cipollini Cycling Team manages to break away from the peloton during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 21 of 23

Emilia Fahlin (SWE) of Ale-Cipollini Cycling Team rides alone during stage 4 the Aviva Women's Tour 2016

Emilia Fahlin (SWE) of Ale-Cipollini Cycling Team rides alone during stage 4 the Aviva Women's Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 22 of 23

Emilia Fahlin (SWE) of Ale-Cipollini Cycling Team is surrounded by race organisation cars during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016

Emilia Fahlin (SWE) of Ale-Cipollini Cycling Team is surrounded by race organisation cars during stage 4 of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 23 of 23

Marriane Vos (Rabo Liv) leads the Sprint competition at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

Marriane Vos (Rabo Liv) leads the Sprint competition at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) took a morale-boosting victory on what was a thrilling finale to the penultimate stage of the Aviva Women’s Tour. The image of the finishing stretch in the race’s road book belied what truly awaited the riders at the finish and it’s steepness surprised most. Vos had the measure of it, though, jumping in the final metres to take the win by a clear margin.

Leah Kirchmann (Liv Plantur) followed her over for second with Emma Johansson (Wiggle-High5) in third place. Race leader Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) finished in sixth and extended her lead in the overall classification after taking bonus seconds in both intermediate sprints.

It had looked like it could be a repeat performance of stage 3 as Armitstead went away with Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo-Bigla) on the second climb of the day. Already a commanding force, the trio were soon joined by Johansson at the head of the race.

Frustrated by the lack of work from the Wiggle-High5 pair, Armitstead began setting a blistering pace on the front before launching a speculative attack. Behind, the group had split up, but a set of 12 riders began to organise a chase, including Vos and Lisa Brennauer, and the advantage of the leaders never breached the 20-second mark.

Vos had lost Anna Van Der Breggen to a major crash with just under 30 kilometres remaining as they approached the first categorised climb, but Rabo Liv still had strength in numbers. They amassed at the front along with Canyon-SRAM and began pegging the gap back, which was little more than 10 seconds with 10 kilometres to go.

The four escapees were tantalisingly close to the line but with dissent in the ranks they couldn’t delay the inevitable, and the group was brought back with less than half a kilometre to the line.

Vos had to dig deep on the uphill run to the line in Stoke-on-Trent. She had been close on two stages already, finishing second on stage 1 and third on stage 2, and after missing the cut and losing time on Friday’s stage, she had all the fire and ammunition she needed in her arsenal. The bonus seconds on the line, and in the intermediate sprints, were enough to put her back into contention in the overall classification as she moved into fourth overall at 15 seconds.

The parcours of stage 4 of the Women’s Tour began innocently enough, but it had a sting in the tail with the two classified climbs packed into less than 10 kilometres of racing. Armitstead had missed out on wearing yellow after her stage win in 2015 due to a crash beyond the finish line, but she finally had her chance following her victory on day three.

A lengthy 10-kilometre neutral zone led the riders out of Nottingham before the flag finally dropped. The pace was high immediately, as the peloton tracked down any attempt at a breakaway. As the riders wound their way through the Derbyshire countryside, the peloton was almost in single file. There was bad luck for Boels Dolmans as stage 1 winner Christine Majerus came down heavily.

Emelia Fahlin (Ale Cipollini), who had been very active on stage 2, finally broke the deadlock. The Swedish rider slipped off the front after 63 kilometres of racing and with the feed zone only a further 10k down the road she was allowed to go. Fahlin’s chances of staying away never looked likely, and she was allowed to build a maximum advantage of 2:20 before the peloton began the chase.

The peloton took chunks out of her lead and with 29 kilometres to the line she was absorbed, moments after a major crash took out several riders. News would later filter through that while most had been able to re-mount and continue, Van Der Breggen would be ending her race right there.

Up front, the pack started to split over the second, harder, ascent of the day. As had happened the day before, Longo Borghini, Armitstead and Moolman-Pasio went clear with Johansson chasing on to join them. Attacks came from Armitstead and later Johansson but on this occasion, they were not able to hold off the Rabo Liv-led chase. Vos repaid the hard work of her teammates, delivering them their first victory of the race.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3:07:00
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
4Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
6Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
8Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
9Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
10Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
11Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
12Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini
13Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
14Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
15Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
16Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
17Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
18Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:11
19Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:17
20Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:00:20
21Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM0:01:07
22Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:39
23Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
24Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
25Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
26Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
27Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
28Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
29Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
30Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
31Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
32Marta Bastianelli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
33Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
34Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
35Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
36Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
37Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
38Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
39Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
40Emilia Fahlin (Swe) AlÈ Cipollini
41Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
42Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
43Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
44Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
45Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
46Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:45
47Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
48Emma Pooley (GBr) GBR0:02:48
49Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:04:59
50Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM0:05:03
51Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
52Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:05:56
53Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:08:58
54Jessie Walker (GBr) GBR
55Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
56Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
57Anna Trevisi (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
58Annasley Park (GBr) GBR
59Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
60Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
61Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
62Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
63Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
64Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
65Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
66Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
67Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
68Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
69Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
70Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
71Manon Lloyd (GBr) GBR
72Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
73Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
74Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
75Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
76Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
77Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products0:10:25
78Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
79Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
80Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
DNFLaurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
DNFAmélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFAnna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
DNFGrace Garner (GBr) GBR
DNSŠpela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team13:02:56
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:10
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:15
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:17
6Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:37
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High50:00:40
8Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:00:44
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High50:00:46
10Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:47
11Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:50
12Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
13Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini
14Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
15Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
16Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:57
17Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:01:10
18Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:41
19Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:49
20Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM0:01:57
21Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:39
22Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:20
23Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women0:03:38
24Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:03:42
25Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
26Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:49
27Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:04:32
28Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
29Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:05:11
30Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:05:17
31Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
32Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:05:20
33Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
34Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
35Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:05:24
36Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:05:32
37Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM0:05:53
38Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:08:26
39Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
40Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
41Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:08:28
42Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:08:35
43Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:08:38
44Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:11:22
45Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:11:30
46Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products0:12:57
47Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:14:30
48Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High50:14:52
49Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS0:14:58
50Emma Pooley (GBr) GBR0:15:31
51Emilia Fahlin (Swe) AlÈ Cipollini0:17:45
52Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:17:48
53Marta Bastianelli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
54Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
55Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:20:08
56Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:20:23
57Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling0:20:55
58Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:24:07
59Annasley Park (GBr) GBR
60Jessie Walker (GBr) GBR
61Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
62Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
63Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
64Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
65Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
66Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
67Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
68Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
69Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
70Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
71Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:24:27
72Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products0:25:34
73Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS0:25:57
74Anna Trevisi (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini0:26:42
75Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:27:16
76Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products0:28:18
77Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:32:08
78Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
79Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:32:41
80Manon Lloyd (GBr) GBR0:36:11

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur

