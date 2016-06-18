Behind the scenes with Strava at the Aviva Women's Tour stage 4 - Gallery

Image 1 of 16 Starstruck (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 2 of 16 The briefing (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 3 of 16 Strava QOM Finish (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 4 of 16 Bottle drop (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 5 of 16 All smiles at the start (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 6 of 16 I can see clearly now (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 7 of 16 For the fans (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 8 of 16 Riding to sign on (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 9 of 16 The calm before the start (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 10 of 16 Pleasing data (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 11 of 16 Scars to prove it (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 12 of 16 A soigneur’s companion (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 13 of 16 Well organised race essentials (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 14 of 16 Making life easier (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 15 of 16 Cans in bottles (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 16 of 16 Checking Twitter (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)

Strava, supporter of the Women's Tour Queen of the Mountains Competition, is going behind the scenes to get an alternative view on the 2016 Aviva Women’s Tour. Strava photographer George Marshall has captured this series of photographs for stage 4, a 119km trek from Nottingham to Stoke-on-Trent.

After two near misses, Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) found her way to the win Saturday during stage 4 at the Aviva Women's Tour. The former world champion Laeh Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur) and Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 from a group of 17.

An early breakaway that included overall leader Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo-Bigla) and the Wiggle-High5 duo of Elisa Longo Borghini and Emma Johansson nearly upset the apple cart during the stage, but Vos and the remaining peloton pulled the quartet of escapees back within the final kilometre to set up the sprint finish.

Armitstead now leads Moolman-Pasio in the overall by eight seconds, with Longo Borghini another two seconds in arrears and Vos just 15 seconds back in fourth.

