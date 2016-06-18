Behind the scenes with Strava at the Aviva Women's Tour stage 4 - Gallery
Photographer George Marshall leaves the beaten path to document the race
Strava, supporter of the Women's Tour Queen of the Mountains Competition, is going behind the scenes to get an alternative view on the 2016 Aviva Women’s Tour. Strava photographer George Marshall has captured this series of photographs for stage 4, a 119km trek from Nottingham to Stoke-on-Trent.
Related Articles
Strava goes behind the scenes of stage 2 at the Aviva Women's Tour - Gallery
Longo Borghini finds her rhythm at Aviva Women's Tour
Behind the Aviva Women's Tour stage 3 scenes with Strava - Gallery
Aviva Women's Tour: Vos wins stage 4 in Stoke-on-Trent
Aviva Women's Tour: Vos' determination brings first stage win after two near misses
After two near misses, Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) found her way to the win Saturday during stage 4 at the Aviva Women's Tour. The former world champion Laeh Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur) and Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 from a group of 17.
An early breakaway that included overall leader Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo-Bigla) and the Wiggle-High5 duo of Elisa Longo Borghini and Emma Johansson nearly upset the apple cart during the stage, but Vos and the remaining peloton pulled the quartet of escapees back within the final kilometre to set up the sprint finish.
Armitstead now leads Moolman-Pasio in the overall by eight seconds, with Longo Borghini another two seconds in arrears and Vos just 15 seconds back in fourth.
This week is Women's Week on Cyclingnews, and you can check out the latest race results, news, features, blogs, tech and videos from the women's peloton on our brand new Cyclingnews women's page.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy