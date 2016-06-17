Trending

Aviva Women's Tour: Armitstead wins stage 3 in Chesterfield

World champion wins breakaway sprint, moves into overall lead

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 4 to take the Aviva Women's Tour race lead

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Amanda Spratt leads going into the final corner at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Amanda Spratt leads going into the final corner at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Amanda Spratt leads going into the final corner at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Elisa Longo Borghini battles to stay in touch with 250 metres to go at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Alena Amialusik (CANYON//SRAM Racing) leads the chasing peloton through the final corner at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Rosella Ratto (Cylance Pro Cycling) enters the final 250 metres at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Anouska Koster (Rabo Liv) enters the final 250 metres at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Armistead wins Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Ashleigh Moolman Pasio wins the most aggressive rider at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Ashleigh Moolman Pasio wins the most aggressive rider at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
World Champion, Lizzie Armitstead prepares to don the race leader's jersey at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Floortje Mackaij (Liv Plantur) retains the best young rider jersey after Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Floortje Mackaij (Liv Plantur) retains the best young rider jersey after Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
World Champion, Lizzie Armitstead makes her second of three appearances on the podium at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Marriane Vos (Rabo Liv) leads the Sprint competition at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The new race leader, Lizzie Armitstead at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The new race leader, Lizzie Armitstead at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The new race leader, Lizzie Armitstead at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
World Champion, Lizzie Armitstead prepares to don the race leader's jersey at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
World Champion, Lizzie Armitstead makes her second of three appearances on the podium at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3. This time as the best British rider. Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Katie Hall (United Healthcare) keeps her lead in the Strava QoM competition at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Jolien D'Hoore (BEL) of Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team digs deep on the first QOM section during the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Bunting decorates the main street of Ashbourne, the start of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 Cycling Team riders prepare for the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Many shops in Ashbourne featured a bicycle of some sorts to celebrate the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Alison Tetrick (USA) of Cylance Pro Cycling ride to the sign-on before the start of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Emma Johansson (SWE) of Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team warms up for the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Dani King (GBR) of Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team talks to a TV crew before the start of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Local school children seem to support Marianne Vos (NED), before the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The jersey wearers line up at the start line before the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The jersey wearers line up at the start line before the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The scenery at the Aviva Women's Tour

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The scenery at the Aviva Women's Tour

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The scenery at the Aviva Women's Tour

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The scenery at the Aviva Women's Tour

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The scenery at the Aviva Women's Tour

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The scenery at the Aviva Women's Tour

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The scenery at the Aviva Women's Tour

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The scenery at the Aviva Women's Tour

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The scenery at the Aviva Women's Tour

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Barbara Guarischi leads the peloton on the approach to Buxton at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Amalie Dideriksen and Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Stephanie Pohl (Cervélo Bigla) at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Marianne Vos (NED) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team (middle) won the first sprint, followed by Leah Kirchman (CAN) of Liv-Plantur Cycling Team (left) and Christine Majerus (LUX) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team (right) during the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Marianne Vos (NED) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team (middle) won the first sprint, followed by Leah Kirchman (CAN) of Liv-Plantur Cycling Team (left) and Christine Majerus (LUX) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team (right) during the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Stage 3 Aviva Women's Tour

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Doris Schweizer (SUI) of Cylance Pro Cycling rides during the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The fields through stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The peloton grouped together

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The peloton

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Riders on a fast descent during the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Katie Hall (USA) of UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team tackles a fast descent during the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Riders on a fast descent during the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Riders on a fast descent during the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Katie Hall (USA) of UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team tackles a fast descent during the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Chantal Blaak (NED) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team tackles a fast descent during the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Jolien D'Hoore (BEL) of Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team tackles a fast descent during the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Roxanne Knetemann (NED) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team tackles a fast descent during the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Doris Schweizer (Cylance Pro Cycling) at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Clara Koppenburg and Roxane Knetemann lead the break at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Doris Schweizer (Cylance Pro Cycling) at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Clara Koppenburg and Roxane Knetemann lead the break at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The peloton climbs one of the many climbs during the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The breakaway

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The peloton climbs one of the many climbs during the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Amanda Spratt (AUS) of Orica-AIS Cycling Team tackles a fast descent during the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The peloton rides through the dales of the Peak District during the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The peloton rides through the dales of the Peak District during the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) raised her finger to the air and she cemented herself as the number one rider at the Aviva Women’s Tour. The reigning world champion took victory on stage 3 on Chesterfield by a clear margin after slipping clear in a three-rider break. Later she told the press that her salute was in honour of MP Jo Cox, who was senselessly murdered.

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo-Bigla) sprinted to second place with Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) taking third. With race leader Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) dropped on the second climb of the day, Armitstead’s victory put her in yellow at five seconds clear of Moolman-Pasio, with Longo Borghini now in third.

Following the challenging weather conditions of stage 2, there had been threat of more rain to come as the riders set off from Ashbourne just before 11:00. Some drizzle came as the riders made their way through the neutral zone but that soon stopped and the horrible conditions, mercifully, failed to materialise.

The opening kilometres of the stage were demanding as the riders were forced to negotiate undulating country lanes. Attacks began to fly off the front of the bunch immediately but they were quickly nullified. The pace split the bunch in two after just 13 kilometres and Emma Pooley (Great Britain) had to drag the second of the newly formed pelotons across. It wasn’t until just before the halfway mark that a move would finally stick.

Some 11 riders went clear on the approach to the first climb of the day in Winster, building up an advantage of almost a minute by the time they reached the top. Almost all the key teams had a rider in the break with Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Jolien D’hoore (Wiggle-High5), Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans), Lucinda Brand and Roxanne Knetteman (Rabo Liv) all in the move. Rosella Ratto (Cycance Pro Cycling), Clara Koppenburg (Cervelo-Bigla), Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS), Janneke Ensing (ParkHotel Valkenburg), Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) and Rozanne Slik (Liv Plantur) completed the make-up of the break.

The 11 riders were approaching a two-minute advantage when things began to light up behind. Mountains classification leader, Hall, added to her tally, cresting the top of both climbs at the head of the breakaway.

Armitstead was part of a three-rider group that bridged across to the initial breakaway in the final 40 kilometres. It was Moolman-Pasio that initiated the move at the foot of the final climb, surprising the bunch in the process. Armitstead did not react immediately but used a lead-out from her teammates to jump the gap, taking Longo Borghini with her.

The brutal climb up Bank Road was only a kilometre long but its sheer steepness blew the peloton to pieces and only a group of 30 riders remained behind the attacking trio by the top. The yellow jersey of Vos was one of those who was stuck in the suddenly reduced peloton, unable to mount a significant chase. Last year’s champion Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) also missed the split on the steep ramps.

Initially, the gap was small but once they hit the slow, but steady drag at the top of Bank Road the gap ballooned further as they shut down the group of 11 riders that had escaped earlier in the day. The three finally made contact with a little over 30 kilometres remaining to the line and held more than a minute’s advantage over the chasing peloton.

As in the eye of a storm, there were some moments of calm but that didn’t last long. D’hoore put in some efforts on the front for her teammate Longo Borghini, but Armitstead soon started setting a blistering pace. The World Champion was intent on reducing the size of the group, and particularly keen to get rid of some of the faster sprinters before the line. She had some help in the form of Moolman-Pasio, who clearly felt strong on this toughest of days.

Armitstead was the first to break ranks from the leading group, which had reduced to 12 after Brand dropped back to help her teammate Vos behind and D’hoore fell off the pace. Only Moolman-Pasio was able to keep with Armitstead and the two began building a gap. Before too late, Longo Borghini and Spratt followed suit and joined forces with the two out front.

The gap stated to come down quickly and with 10 kilometres still to run they had just 43 seconds on the Vos group. The fast run downhill into Chesterfield helped the four leaders hold off the chase, however, and they still had more than 30 seconds as they entered the technical final kilometre. Armistead made one last move to claim an emotional victory in front of her family, who were at the finish line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2:54:27
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:03
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:36
6Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
7Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
8Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
9Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
10Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
11Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
12Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
13Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
14Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
15Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
16Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
17Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
18Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
19Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
20Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
21Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
22Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
23Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
24Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
25Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
26Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
27Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
28Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
29Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
30Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
31Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
32Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
33Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High50:00:45
34Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
35Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
36Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
37Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
38Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
39Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
40Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
41Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
42Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:49
43Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
44Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
45Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
46Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
47Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
48Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:08
49Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:10
50Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling0:06:46
51Emma Pooley (GBr) British National Team0:06:47
52Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products0:09:58
53Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team
54Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
55Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
56Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
57Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
58Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
59Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
60Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
61Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
62Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
63Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
64Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
65Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
66Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
67Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
68Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
69Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
70Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
71Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
72Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
73Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
74Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
75Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
76Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
77Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
78Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products0:10:07
79Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:17:05
80Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:17:59
81Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team
82Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team
83Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
84Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
85Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:29:47
DNFAnnalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
DNFSarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
DNFStephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Buxton, Terrace Road, 27.8 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur2
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Sprint 2 - Darley Dale, 68 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3pts
2Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High52
3Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam15pts
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team12
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High59
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS7
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team6
6Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
7Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur4
8Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High53
9Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing2
10Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High51

Mountain 1 - Winster, 62.2 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women6pts
2Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling5
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS4
4Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur3
5Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
6Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Mountain 2 - Matlock, Band Road, 72.2 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women6pts
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS5
3Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
4Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling3
5Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing2
6Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2:55:03
2Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
3Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
4Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
5Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
6Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
7Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
8Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
9Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:09
10Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
11Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
12Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:34
13Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team0:09:22
14Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
15Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
16Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
17Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
18Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team0:17:23
19Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team
20Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:29:11

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8:44:33
2Wiggle High5
3Orica-AIS0:00:03
4Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:36
5Team Liv-Plantur0:00:49
6Hitec Products
7Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
8Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:54
9Cylance Pro Cycling0:06:55
10Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:09:31
11BTC City Ljubljana0:09:58
12Drops Cycling Team0:10:07
13UnitedHealthcare Women0:10:20
14Ale Cipollini0:19:20
15Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
16British National Team0:25:31

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam9:55:59
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:07
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:14
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:27
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:32
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High50:00:37
8Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:41
9Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
10Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:43
11Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:44
12Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High50:00:47
13Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
14Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
15Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
16Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
17Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
18Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
19Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
20Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
21Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:56
22Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
23Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:01:00
24Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
25Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:07
26Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:21
27Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:46
28Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:50
29Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
30Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:02:29
31Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
32Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
33Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
34Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
35Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:35
36Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:36
37Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:38
38Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
39Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
40Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:42
41Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:02:50
42Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:05:44
43Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
44Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
45Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High50:05:51
46Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:05:53
47Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:05:56
48Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS0:05:57
49Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:06:16
50Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:11:48
51Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling0:11:54
52Emma Pooley (GBr) British National Team0:12:40
53Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:15:06
54Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
55Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
56Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
57Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team
58Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
59Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
60Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
61Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
62Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
63Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
64Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
65Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
66Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
67Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
68Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
69Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
70Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
71Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
72Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
73Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:15:26
74Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS0:16:56
75Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:17:41
76Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
77Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products0:17:50
78Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:18:15
79Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:22:13
80Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team0:23:07
81Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
82Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
83Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
84Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team0:27:10
85Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:44:54

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team37pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam26
3Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur17
4Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam16
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High516
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High516
7Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing14
8Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team12
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High511
10Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS10
11Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team9
12Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS7
13Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini7
14Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High55
15Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
16Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur4
17Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team4
18Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3
19Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling3
20Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
21Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High52
22Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team1
23Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women26pts
2Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team12
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS9
4Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team9
5Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS9
6Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling8
7Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini6
8Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling6
9Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
10Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing5
11Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
12Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini5
13Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur4
14Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
15Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
16Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High52
17Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2
18Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing2
19Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
20Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
21Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team1
22Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur9:56:46
2Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:34
3Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:59
4Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:03
5Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:01:42
6Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
7Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:51
8Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
9Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:04:57
10Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
11Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
12Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:05:06
13Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team0:14:19
14Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team
15Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
16Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
17Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:17:28
18Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team0:22:20
19Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team0:26:23
20Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:44:07

British rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam9:55:59
2Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High50:00:47
3Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
4Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:21
5Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:02:29
6Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
7Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:02:38
8Emma Pooley (GBr) British National Team0:12:40
9Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:15:06
10Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
11Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team
12Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
13Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
14Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team0:23:07
15Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
16Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team0:27:10

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wiggle High529:49:42
2Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
3Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:36
4Team Liv-Plantur0:00:49
5Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:54
6Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:34
7Orica-AIS0:05:00
8Hitec Products0:06:03
9UnitedHealthcare Women0:15:17
10Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:16:10
11BTC City Ljubljana0:17:40
12Drops Cycling Team0:18:28
13Cylance Pro Cycling0:18:31
14Ale Cipollini0:29:14
15Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:34:11
16British National Team0:40:22

 

