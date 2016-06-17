Image 1 of 84 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 4 to take the Aviva Women's Tour race lead (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 84 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 84 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 84 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 84 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 84 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 84 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 84 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 84 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 10 of 84 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 11 of 84 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 12 of 84 Amanda Spratt leads going into the final corner at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 13 of 84 Amanda Spratt leads going into the final corner at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 14 of 84 Amanda Spratt leads going into the final corner at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 15 of 84 Elisa Longo Borghini battles to stay in touch with 250 metres to go at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 16 of 84 Alena Amialusik (CANYON//SRAM Racing) leads the chasing peloton through the final corner at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 17 of 84 Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 18 of 84 Rosella Ratto (Cylance Pro Cycling) enters the final 250 metres at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 19 of 84 Anouska Koster (Rabo Liv) enters the final 250 metres at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 20 of 84 Armistead wins Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 21 of 84 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio wins the most aggressive rider at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 22 of 84 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio wins the most aggressive rider at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 23 of 84 World Champion, Lizzie Armitstead prepares to don the race leader's jersey at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 24 of 84 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 25 of 84 Floortje Mackaij (Liv Plantur) retains the best young rider jersey after Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 26 of 84 Floortje Mackaij (Liv Plantur) retains the best young rider jersey after Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 27 of 84 World Champion, Lizzie Armitstead makes her second of three appearances on the podium at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 28 of 84 Marriane Vos (Rabo Liv) leads the Sprint competition at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 29 of 84 The new race leader, Lizzie Armitstead at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 30 of 84 The new race leader, Lizzie Armitstead at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 31 of 84 The new race leader, Lizzie Armitstead at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 32 of 84 World Champion, Lizzie Armitstead prepares to don the race leader's jersey at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 33 of 84 World Champion, Lizzie Armitstead makes her second of three appearances on the podium at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3. Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) raised her finger to the air and she cemented herself as the number one rider at the Aviva Women’s Tour. The reigning world champion took victory on stage 3 on Chesterfield by a clear margin after slipping clear in a three-rider break. Later she told the press that her salute was in honour of MP Jo Cox, who was senselessly murdered.

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo-Bigla) sprinted to second place with Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) taking third. With race leader Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) dropped on the second climb of the day, Armitstead’s victory put her in yellow at five seconds clear of Moolman-Pasio, with Longo Borghini now in third.

Following the challenging weather conditions of stage 2, there had been threat of more rain to come as the riders set off from Ashbourne just before 11:00. Some drizzle came as the riders made their way through the neutral zone but that soon stopped and the horrible conditions, mercifully, failed to materialise.

The opening kilometres of the stage were demanding as the riders were forced to negotiate undulating country lanes. Attacks began to fly off the front of the bunch immediately but they were quickly nullified. The pace split the bunch in two after just 13 kilometres and Emma Pooley (Great Britain) had to drag the second of the newly formed pelotons across. It wasn’t until just before the halfway mark that a move would finally stick.

Some 11 riders went clear on the approach to the first climb of the day in Winster, building up an advantage of almost a minute by the time they reached the top. Almost all the key teams had a rider in the break with Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Jolien D’hoore (Wiggle-High5), Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans), Lucinda Brand and Roxanne Knetteman (Rabo Liv) all in the move. Rosella Ratto (Cycance Pro Cycling), Clara Koppenburg (Cervelo-Bigla), Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS), Janneke Ensing (ParkHotel Valkenburg), Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) and Rozanne Slik (Liv Plantur) completed the make-up of the break.

The 11 riders were approaching a two-minute advantage when things began to light up behind. Mountains classification leader, Hall, added to her tally, cresting the top of both climbs at the head of the breakaway.

Armitstead was part of a three-rider group that bridged across to the initial breakaway in the final 40 kilometres. It was Moolman-Pasio that initiated the move at the foot of the final climb, surprising the bunch in the process. Armitstead did not react immediately but used a lead-out from her teammates to jump the gap, taking Longo Borghini with her.

The brutal climb up Bank Road was only a kilometre long but its sheer steepness blew the peloton to pieces and only a group of 30 riders remained behind the attacking trio by the top. The yellow jersey of Vos was one of those who was stuck in the suddenly reduced peloton, unable to mount a significant chase. Last year’s champion Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) also missed the split on the steep ramps.

Initially, the gap was small but once they hit the slow, but steady drag at the top of Bank Road the gap ballooned further as they shut down the group of 11 riders that had escaped earlier in the day. The three finally made contact with a little over 30 kilometres remaining to the line and held more than a minute’s advantage over the chasing peloton.

As in the eye of a storm, there were some moments of calm but that didn’t last long. D’hoore put in some efforts on the front for her teammate Longo Borghini, but Armitstead soon started setting a blistering pace. The World Champion was intent on reducing the size of the group, and particularly keen to get rid of some of the faster sprinters before the line. She had some help in the form of Moolman-Pasio, who clearly felt strong on this toughest of days.

Armitstead was the first to break ranks from the leading group, which had reduced to 12 after Brand dropped back to help her teammate Vos behind and D’hoore fell off the pace. Only Moolman-Pasio was able to keep with Armitstead and the two began building a gap. Before too late, Longo Borghini and Spratt followed suit and joined forces with the two out front.

The gap stated to come down quickly and with 10 kilometres still to run they had just 43 seconds on the Vos group. The fast run downhill into Chesterfield helped the four leaders hold off the chase, however, and they still had more than 30 seconds as they entered the technical final kilometre. Armistead made one last move to claim an emotional victory in front of her family, who were at the finish line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2:54:27 2 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 4 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:03 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:36 6 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 8 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 9 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 10 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 11 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 12 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 13 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 14 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 15 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini 16 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 17 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 18 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 19 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 20 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products 21 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 22 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 23 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 24 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 25 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 26 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS 27 Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 28 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 29 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 30 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 31 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 32 Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 33 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 0:00:45 34 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women 35 Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 36 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 37 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 38 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 39 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 40 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 41 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 42 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:49 43 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 44 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 45 Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS 46 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 47 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 48 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:01:08 49 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:01:10 50 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:06:46 51 Emma Pooley (GBr) British National Team 0:06:47 52 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 0:09:58 53 Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team 54 Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team 55 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 56 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 57 Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 58 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 59 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 60 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 61 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 62 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 63 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 64 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 65 Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS 66 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini 67 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 68 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 69 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 70 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur 71 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 72 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 73 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 74 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 75 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women 76 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 77 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 78 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 0:10:07 79 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:17:05 80 Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:17:59 81 Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team 82 Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team 83 Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 84 Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 85 Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:29:47 DNF Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini DNF Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS DNF Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Buxton, Terrace Road, 27.8 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 2 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Sprint 2 - Darley Dale, 68 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 2 3 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 pts 2 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 9 4 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 7 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 6 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 7 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 4 8 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 3 9 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 2 10 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 1

Mountain 1 - Winster, 62.2 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 6 pts 2 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 5 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 4 4 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 3 5 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 6 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Mountain 2 - Matlock, Band Road, 72.2 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 6 pts 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 5 3 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 5 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 2 6 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2:55:03 2 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 3 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 4 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 5 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 6 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 7 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS 8 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 9 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:09 10 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 11 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 12 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:34 13 Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team 0:09:22 14 Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team 15 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 16 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 17 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 18 Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team 0:17:23 19 Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team 20 Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:29:11

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8:44:33 2 Wiggle High5 3 Orica-AIS 0:00:03 4 Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:36 5 Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:49 6 Hitec Products 7 Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 8 Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:54 9 Cylance Pro Cycling 0:06:55 10 Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:09:31 11 BTC City Ljubljana 0:09:58 12 Drops Cycling Team 0:10:07 13 UnitedHealthcare Women 0:10:20 14 Ale Cipollini 0:19:20 15 Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 16 British National Team 0:25:31

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9:55:59 2 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:07 4 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:14 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:27 6 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:32 7 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:00:37 8 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:41 9 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 10 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:43 11 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:44 12 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:00:47 13 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 14 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 15 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 16 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini 17 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 18 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 19 Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 20 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 21 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:56 22 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women 23 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:01:00 24 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 25 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:01:07 26 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:01:21 27 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:46 28 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 0:01:50 29 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 30 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 0:02:29 31 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products 32 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 33 Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 34 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 35 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:02:35 36 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:36 37 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:02:38 38 Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 39 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 40 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:02:42 41 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 0:02:50 42 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 0:05:44 43 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 44 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS 45 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 0:05:51 46 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:05:53 47 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:05:56 48 Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS 0:05:57 49 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:06:16 50 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:11:48 51 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:11:54 52 Emma Pooley (GBr) British National Team 0:12:40 53 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:15:06 54 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 55 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 56 Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team 57 Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team 58 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 59 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 60 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 61 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 62 Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 63 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 64 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 65 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur 66 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women 67 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 68 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini 69 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 70 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 71 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 72 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 73 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 0:15:26 74 Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:16:56 75 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:17:41 76 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 77 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 0:17:50 78 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:18:15 79 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:22:13 80 Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team 0:23:07 81 Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 82 Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 83 Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 84 Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team 0:27:10 85 Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:44:54

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 37 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 26 3 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 17 4 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 16 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 16 6 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 16 7 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 14 8 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 12 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 11 10 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 10 11 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 12 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 7 13 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 7 14 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 5 15 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 16 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 4 17 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 4 18 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 3 19 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 20 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 21 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 2 22 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 1 23 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 26 pts 2 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 12 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 9 4 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 5 Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS 9 6 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 7 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini 6 8 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 6 9 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 10 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 5 11 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 12 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 5 13 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 4 14 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 15 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 16 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 2 17 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 2 18 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 2 19 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 20 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 21 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 1 22 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 9:56:46 2 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:34 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:59 4 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:01:03 5 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:01:42 6 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 7 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:51 8 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 9 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 0:04:57 10 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 11 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS 12 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:05:06 13 Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team 0:14:19 14 Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team 15 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 16 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 17 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:17:28 18 Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team 0:22:20 19 Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team 0:26:23 20 Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:44:07

British rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9:55:59 2 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:00:47 3 Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:01:21 5 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:02:29 6 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 7 Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:02:38 8 Emma Pooley (GBr) British National Team 0:12:40 9 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:15:06 10 Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team 11 Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team 12 Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 13 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 14 Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team 0:23:07 15 Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 16 Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team 0:27:10