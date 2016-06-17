Aviva Women's Tour: Armitstead wins stage 3 in Chesterfield
World champion wins breakaway sprint, moves into overall lead
Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) raised her finger to the air and she cemented herself as the number one rider at the Aviva Women’s Tour. The reigning world champion took victory on stage 3 on Chesterfield by a clear margin after slipping clear in a three-rider break. Later she told the press that her salute was in honour of MP Jo Cox, who was senselessly murdered.
Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo-Bigla) sprinted to second place with Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) taking third. With race leader Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) dropped on the second climb of the day, Armitstead’s victory put her in yellow at five seconds clear of Moolman-Pasio, with Longo Borghini now in third.
Following the challenging weather conditions of stage 2, there had been threat of more rain to come as the riders set off from Ashbourne just before 11:00. Some drizzle came as the riders made their way through the neutral zone but that soon stopped and the horrible conditions, mercifully, failed to materialise.
The opening kilometres of the stage were demanding as the riders were forced to negotiate undulating country lanes. Attacks began to fly off the front of the bunch immediately but they were quickly nullified. The pace split the bunch in two after just 13 kilometres and Emma Pooley (Great Britain) had to drag the second of the newly formed pelotons across. It wasn’t until just before the halfway mark that a move would finally stick.
Some 11 riders went clear on the approach to the first climb of the day in Winster, building up an advantage of almost a minute by the time they reached the top. Almost all the key teams had a rider in the break with Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Jolien D’hoore (Wiggle-High5), Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans), Lucinda Brand and Roxanne Knetteman (Rabo Liv) all in the move. Rosella Ratto (Cycance Pro Cycling), Clara Koppenburg (Cervelo-Bigla), Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS), Janneke Ensing (ParkHotel Valkenburg), Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) and Rozanne Slik (Liv Plantur) completed the make-up of the break.
The 11 riders were approaching a two-minute advantage when things began to light up behind. Mountains classification leader, Hall, added to her tally, cresting the top of both climbs at the head of the breakaway.
Armitstead was part of a three-rider group that bridged across to the initial breakaway in the final 40 kilometres. It was Moolman-Pasio that initiated the move at the foot of the final climb, surprising the bunch in the process. Armitstead did not react immediately but used a lead-out from her teammates to jump the gap, taking Longo Borghini with her.
The brutal climb up Bank Road was only a kilometre long but its sheer steepness blew the peloton to pieces and only a group of 30 riders remained behind the attacking trio by the top. The yellow jersey of Vos was one of those who was stuck in the suddenly reduced peloton, unable to mount a significant chase. Last year’s champion Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) also missed the split on the steep ramps.
Initially, the gap was small but once they hit the slow, but steady drag at the top of Bank Road the gap ballooned further as they shut down the group of 11 riders that had escaped earlier in the day. The three finally made contact with a little over 30 kilometres remaining to the line and held more than a minute’s advantage over the chasing peloton.
As in the eye of a storm, there were some moments of calm but that didn’t last long. D’hoore put in some efforts on the front for her teammate Longo Borghini, but Armitstead soon started setting a blistering pace. The World Champion was intent on reducing the size of the group, and particularly keen to get rid of some of the faster sprinters before the line. She had some help in the form of Moolman-Pasio, who clearly felt strong on this toughest of days.
Armitstead was the first to break ranks from the leading group, which had reduced to 12 after Brand dropped back to help her teammate Vos behind and D’hoore fell off the pace. Only Moolman-Pasio was able to keep with Armitstead and the two began building a gap. Before too late, Longo Borghini and Spratt followed suit and joined forces with the two out front.
The gap stated to come down quickly and with 10 kilometres still to run they had just 43 seconds on the Vos group. The fast run downhill into Chesterfield helped the four leaders hold off the chase, however, and they still had more than 30 seconds as they entered the technical final kilometre. Armistead made one last move to claim an emotional victory in front of her family, who were at the finish line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2:54:27
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:03
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|8
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|9
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|10
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|11
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|13
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|14
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|15
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|16
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|17
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|18
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|19
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|20
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|21
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|22
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|23
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|24
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|25
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|26
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
|27
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|28
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|29
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|30
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|31
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|32
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|33
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|0:00:45
|34
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
|35
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|36
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|37
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|38
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|40
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|41
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|42
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:49
|43
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|44
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|45
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|46
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|47
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|48
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|49
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:10
|50
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:06:46
|51
|Emma Pooley (GBr) British National Team
|0:06:47
|52
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:09:58
|53
|Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team
|54
|Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
|55
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|56
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|57
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|58
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|59
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|60
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|61
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|62
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|63
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|64
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|65
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|66
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
|67
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|68
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|69
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|70
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
|71
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|72
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|73
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
|76
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|77
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|78
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:10:07
|79
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:17:05
|80
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:17:59
|81
|Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team
|82
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team
|83
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|84
|Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|85
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:29:47
|DNF
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|DNF
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|DNF
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|2
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|2
|3
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|pts
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|9
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|7
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|7
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|4
|8
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|3
|9
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|2
|10
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|6
|pts
|2
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|4
|4
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|3
|5
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|6
|pts
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|5
|3
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|5
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|2
|6
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2:55:03
|2
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|3
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|4
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|5
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|6
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|7
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
|8
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|9
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:09
|10
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:34
|13
|Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team
|0:09:22
|14
|Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
|15
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|16
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|17
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team
|0:17:23
|19
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team
|20
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:29:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8:44:33
|2
|Wiggle High5
|3
|Orica-AIS
|0:00:03
|4
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:36
|5
|Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:49
|6
|Hitec Products
|7
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|8
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|9
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:06:55
|10
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:31
|11
|BTC City Ljubljana
|0:09:58
|12
|Drops Cycling Team
|0:10:07
|13
|UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:10:20
|14
|Ale Cipollini
|0:19:20
|15
|Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|16
|British National Team
|0:25:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9:55:59
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:07
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:14
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|6
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:32
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:00:37
|8
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:41
|9
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|10
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:43
|11
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:44
|12
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:00:47
|13
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|14
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|15
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|16
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|17
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|18
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|19
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|20
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|21
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|22
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
|23
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:01:00
|24
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|25
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:07
|26
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:21
|27
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:46
|28
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:50
|29
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|30
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:02:29
|31
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|32
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|33
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|34
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|35
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|36
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:36
|37
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:38
|38
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|39
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|40
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:02:42
|41
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:02:50
|42
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:05:44
|43
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|44
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
|45
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|0:05:51
|46
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:53
|47
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:05:56
|48
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|0:05:57
|49
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:06:16
|50
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:48
|51
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:11:54
|52
|Emma Pooley (GBr) British National Team
|0:12:40
|53
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:15:06
|54
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|55
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|56
|Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
|57
|Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team
|58
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|59
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|60
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|61
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|62
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|63
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|64
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|65
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
|66
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
|67
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|68
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
|69
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|70
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|71
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|72
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|73
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:15:26
|74
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:16:56
|75
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:17:41
|76
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|77
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:17:50
|78
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:15
|79
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:22:13
|80
|Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team
|0:23:07
|81
|Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|82
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|83
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|84
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team
|0:27:10
|85
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:44:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|37
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|26
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|17
|4
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|16
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|16
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|16
|7
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|14
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|11
|10
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|10
|11
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|12
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|7
|13
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|7
|14
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|5
|15
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|16
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|4
|17
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|18
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|20
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|21
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|2
|22
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|26
|pts
|2
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|12
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|9
|4
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|5
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|9
|6
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|7
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|6
|8
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|6
|9
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|10
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|5
|11
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|12
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|5
|13
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|4
|14
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|2
|17
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|2
|19
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|20
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|21
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|1
|22
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|9:56:46
|2
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:34
|3
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:59
|4
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:03
|5
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|6
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|7
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:51
|8
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|9
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:04:57
|10
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|11
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
|12
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:06
|13
|Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
|0:14:19
|14
|Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team
|15
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|16
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|17
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:28
|18
|Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team
|0:22:20
|19
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team
|0:26:23
|20
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:44:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9:55:59
|2
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:00:47
|3
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:21
|5
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|6
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|7
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|8
|Emma Pooley (GBr) British National Team
|0:12:40
|9
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:15:06
|10
|Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
|11
|Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team
|12
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|13
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|14
|Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team
|0:23:07
|15
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|16
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team
|0:27:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wiggle High5
|29:49:42
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:36
|4
|Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:49
|5
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|6
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:34
|7
|Orica-AIS
|0:05:00
|8
|Hitec Products
|0:06:03
|9
|UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:15:17
|10
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:10
|11
|BTC City Ljubljana
|0:17:40
|12
|Drops Cycling Team
|0:18:28
|13
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:18:31
|14
|Ale Cipollini
|0:29:14
|15
|Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:34:11
|16
|British National Team
|0:40:22
