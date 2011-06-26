Trending

Graus solos to Austrian title

Reiner, Pekovits trail in for podium placings

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team2:24:16
2Elisabeth Reiner (Aut)0:00:32
3Karin Pekovits (Aut)0:01:33
4Christina Perchtold (Aut)0:03:36
5Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
6Christina Kollmann (Aut) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
7Silke Schrattenecker (Aut)
8Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
9Martina Ritter (Aut)
10Claudia Schlager (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens0:03:40
11Larissa Ratkic (Aut)
12Claudia Pfisterer (Aut)0:03:55
13Brigitte Krebs (Aut)0:06:00
14Sarah Rijkes (Aut)
15Viktoria Zeller (Aut)0:06:04
16Lisa Lackner (Aut)0:06:07
17Bernadette Schober (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens0:08:45
18Brigitta Gratzl (Aut)
19Hemma Praschk (Aut)
20Alisa Van Oijen (Aut)0:16:33
21Julia Hilber (Aut)
22Carmen Steger (Aut)
23Pelin Cizgin (Aut)0:16:37
24Verena Eberhardt (Aut)0:17:42

