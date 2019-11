Matthias Krizek (2000 Veneto Marchiol) became the new Austrian champion at the 2011 national championships in Eisenstadt on Sunday. The 23-year-old repated his feat from the U23 ranks last year, taking the victory amongst the Elite men in difficult weather conditions. All riders on the final podium with Riccardo Zoidl as second and Andreas Hofer as third-placed (and U23 champion) were under 24 years old.

Krizek proved to be the strongest on the 170km, four-lap course around Eisenstadt, made dangerous by intermittent rain. A five-men breakaway broke clear after 25 kilometres, growing to 22 riders in the third lap. The later winner attacked at km 113 together with Zoidl and Patrick Konrad. They were later joined by another three riders, including Hofer, but Zoidl and Krizek were the only ones able to stay in front in the final ten kilometres. Krizek finally broke clear of his rival on the last descent and savoured his first Elite Men championship title.

"I am so happy. Just one month ago I celebrated my first season win and now I win the championships. Fortunately I was able to distance Riccardo on the last descent," the Vienna-native said.

