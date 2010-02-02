Image 1 of 25 Kaarle McCulloch is congratulated by a South Australian rival (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 2 of 25 Madison Law and Kaarle McCulloch celebrate their victory in the women's team sprint final (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 3 of 25 Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) finished second in the women's individual pursuit final (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 4 of 25 Jack Bobridge blasts towards the second fastest individual pursuit time in history (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 5 of 25 Jack Bobridge celebrates his victory in the men's individual pursuit final (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 6 of 25 South Australian Jack Bobridge was brilliant in the men's individual pursuit (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 7 of 25 Bobridge (SA) after setting his blistering time in the men's individual pursuit qualifiers (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 8 of 25 Jack Bobridge shows of his gold medal and Australian Champion's jersey (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 9 of 25 Amy Cure gulps in oxygen as she begins to celebrate her victory (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 10 of 25 Tasmania's Amy Cure during her winning ride (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 11 of 25 Amy Cure celebrates after winning the U19 women's individual pursuit (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 12 of 25 Daniel Ellis cruised through to the men's sprint quarter-finals (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 13 of 25 Sarah Kent flies past at the 2010 Australian national track titles (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 14 of 25 Sarah Kent (WA) is congratulated by a fellow competitor after her barnstorming ride (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 15 of 25 Sarah Kent (WA) on her storming ride in the women's individual pursuit final (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 16 of 25 Parker was untouchable in the U19 men's individual pursuit (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 17 of 25 Dale Parker (SA) set a junior World Record of 3:13:958 in his qualification round (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 18 of 25 Dale Parker (SA) after taking victory in the U19 men's individual pursuit (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 19 of 25 Dale Parker (SA) on his way to winning the U19 men's individual pursuit (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 20 of 25 Dale Parker (SA) pumps his fist after winning the U19 men's individual pursuit (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 21 of 25 Dale Parker (SA) prevailed over Jackson Law (NSW) in the final of the U19 men's individual pursuit. Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) finished third. (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 22 of 25 U19 women's individual pursuit podium: Michaela Anderson (2nd, WA), Amy Cure (1st, TAS) and Isabella King (3rd, WA) (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 23 of 25 Women's individual pursuit podium: Ashlee Ankudinoff (2nd, NSW), Sarah Kent (1st, WA) and Josephine Tomic (3rd, WA) (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 24 of 25 The South Australian combination of Stephanie Morton and Annette Edmondson in the women's team sprint (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 25 of 25 Kaarle McCulloch partners with Madison Law to win the women's team sprint (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)

It may now be relegated to the realms of Olympic history but the individual pursuit rarely fails to capture the imagination of the cycling public, and at the opening day of competition at the Australian titles it continued to dazzle as Jack Bobridge came even closer to Chris Boardman's elusive world record.

The South Australian - and defending national champion in the discipline - rode the third fastest time ever in a sizzling qualifying ride over four kilometres. He posted a time of 4:14.427, knocking six tenths off the time set by Welsh cyclist Gerraint Thomas at the Manchester round of the World Cup in October last year.

It's also faster than the 4:16.304 time set by Britain's reigning Olympic Champion Bradley Wiggins during his gold medal ride in Athens.

The only rider who has gone faster than Bobridge over the distance is Boardman, who set the world record time of 4:11.114 at the 1996 World Championships in Manchester. That mark was set using the aerodynamic 'Superman' position that has since been banned, which means Bobridge is effectively the fastest rider in the world over four kilometres under the current rules.

"It is fantastic, to come here and do that today, after my form prior to January was a bit off," said Bobridge. "To be able to set a new personal best and quickest time since the superman position is an awesome thrill.

"But to come away with the win is the goal at the end of the day," he said. "This year at the Tour Down Under, I held myself back a lot and came out here a lot fresher as I have shown that with my times I have produced here," added Bobridge. "Honestly I don't think I am 100 percent fit yet, still a little bit off, which is a good feeling for myself knowing I have 6-7 weeks until the World Championships in Copenhagen.

"Considering I have only done three sessions on the track leading into these Championships, I have come out today and surprised myself," said Bobridge who has been preparing on the Super-Drome for the past week. "It has been perfect conditions for track cycling, so that's why you have seen so many fast times delivered here."

The ride has also given Bobridge the Australian and All-Comers record, wiping Brad McGee's 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games time (4:16.358) and Germany's Robert Bartko's Sydney Olympic Games time (4:18.515) from the Australian record book.

The qualifying round saw another young South Australian shine with elite debutant, Rohan Dennis, 19, clocking 4:15.764 to earn a place in the gold medal final against Bobridge. Dennis, who rode the heat before Bobridge, briefly held the Australian, All-Comers and Championship records but 10 minutes later Bobridge stole the show.

"When Travis Meyer pulled out a 4.18, it got me a little worried, but I just stuck to my schedule of 4.19," said Dennis. "When I finished, I was just over the moon when I saw the 4.15 thinking it should get me in the final for the gold definitely.

"I just had to hope that Jack didn't pull out a better time, but he was on fire today and did a great time as well," said Dennis.

The gold medal final between the two South Australians provided the main highlight of the night's racing, as Bobridge led Dennis at every kilometre to record a time of 4:16.313 - not the heroics of the morning but still an entertaining effort.

Another South Australian, Dale Parker, topped the world with his U19 men's individual pursuit qualifying time of 3:13.958, wiping more than 1.5 seconds off 2009 junior world champion Michael Hepburn's mark of 3:15.586 recorded at last year's junior world championships in Moscow.

He dominated the gold medal final against New South Wales' Jackson Law, setting a time of 3:15.760, although the youngster wasn't worried that he hadn't bettered his mark recorded earlier in the day - he was ecstatic with what he had been able to achieve on home turf with the previous junior world record holder watching.

Meantime West Australian Travis Meyer also broke the 4:20 mark, posting a time of 4:18.607 to qualify for the bronze medal ride against Hepburn, whom he beat for third place with a 4:22.845.

In the women's three kilometre individual pursuit qualifying Sydney's Ashlee Ankudinoff knocked nine seconds off her personal best to set the fastest qualifying time of 3:34.769.

She met West Australian Sarah Kent in the gold medal ride in which Kent prevailed, claiming the national title and announcing herself as Australia's best female pursuiter with a winning time of 3:36.981. Fellow West Australian Josephine Tomic took the bronze after beating Victorian Tess Downing.

The women's team sprint was always going to be the Kaarle McCulloch show, and the young lady from New South Wales didn't disappoint, winning the event in which she's the current world champion, partnering U19 rider Madison Law to add a national title to the rainbow striped jersey she earned in Warsaw last March.

Men's individual pursuit final 1 Jack Bobridge (SA) 0:04:16.313 2 Rohan Dennis (SA) 0:04:20.557 3 Travis Meyer (WA) 0:04:22.845 4 Michael Hepburn (QLD) 0:04:25.329

Men's individual pursuit qualification 1 Jack Bobridge (SA) 0:04:14.427 2 Rohan Dennis (SA) 0:04:15.764 3 Travis Meyer (WA) 0:04:18.607 4 Michael Hepburn (QLD) 0:04:22.163 5 Michael Freiberg (WA) 0:04:22.863 6 Cameron Meyer (WA) 0:04:24.379 7 Luke Durbridge (WA) 0:04:26.200 8 Leigh Howard (VIC) 0:04:27.988 9 Peter Loft (TAS) 0:04:28.969 10 Richard Lang (NSW) 0:04:31.044 11 Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) 0:04:31.107 12 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) 0:04:35.342 13 James Langedyk (VIC) 0:04:36.729 14 Silas Fisher (VIC) 0:04:41.401

Women's individual pursuit final 1 Sarah Kent (WA) 0:03:36.981 2 Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) 0:03:38.033 3 Josephine Tomic (WA) 0:03:40.451 4 Tess Downing (VIC) 0:03:43.868

Men's individual pursuit qualification 1 Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) 0:03:34.769 2 Sarah Kent (WA) 0:03:37.442 3 Josephine Tomic (WA) 0:03:39.700 4 Tess Downing (VIC) 0:03:41.029 5 Alexis Rhodes (SA) 0:03:42.820 6 Amber Halliday (SA) 0:03:44.083 7 Helen Kelly (VIC) 0:03:44.418 8 Rachel Neylan (SA) 0:03:44.648 9 Melissa Hoskins (WA) 0:03:47.622 10 Miranda Laidlaw (VIC) 0:03:51.411 11 Sophie Ootes (SA) 0:03:51.864

U19 men's individual pursuit final 1 Dale Parker (SA) 0:03:15.760 2 Jackson Law (NSW) 3 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) 0:03:22.531 4 Edward Bissaker (ACT) 0:03:28.528

U19 men's individual pursuit qualification 1 Dale Parker (SA) 0:03:13.958 2 Jackson Law (NSW) 0:03:19.918 3 Edward Bissaker (ACT) 0:03:20.406 4 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) 0:03:20.958 5 Jordan Kerby (QLD) 0:03:21.883 6 Alexander Edmondson (SA) 0:03:24.160 7 Mitchell Benson (WA) 0:03:24.179 8 Damien Howson (SA) 0:03:24.182 9 Oliver Le Grice (VIC) 0:03:24.304 10 Julian Bissett (WA) 0:03:26.083 11 Luke Ockerby (TAS) 0:03:26.317 12 Harry Crothers-Bade (VIC) 0:03:28.362 13 David Edwards (QLD) 0:03:28.369 14 Angus Tobin (NSW) 0:03:31.030 15 Shaun O'callaghan (VIC) 0:03:31.224 16 Bradley Robson (WA) 0:03:33.165 17 George Tansley (SA) 0:03:34.248 18 Jared Triggs (NSW) 0:03:35.368 19 Trent Hudson (QLD) 0:03:36.695 20 Tatham White (QLD) 0:03:38.510 21 Joshua Cornish (NSW) 0:03:39.224 22 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) 0:03:40.038 DSQ Brent Nelson (VIC) 0:03:23.143

U19 women's individual pursuit final 1 Amy Cure (TAS) 0:02:25.661 2 Michaela Anderson (WA) 0:02:25.675 3 Isabella King (WA) 0:02:26.073 4 Jessica Allen (WA) 0:02:30.021

U19 women's individual pursuit qualification 1 Amy Cure (TAS) 0:02:25.283 2 Michaela Anderson (WA) 0:02:25.754 3 Isabella King (WA) 0:02:27.165 4 Jessica Allen (WA) 0:02:29.601 5 Letitia Custance (SA) 0:02:32.328 6 Sinead Noonan (SA) 0:02:34.010 7 Natalie East (QLD) 0:02:34.319 8 Shannon Mccurley (VIC) 0:02:35.184 9 Kirsty Mills (NSW) 0:02:38.257 10 Briannon Moloney (NSW) 0:02:45.322

Men's sprint qualifying 1 Daniel Ellis (ACT) 0:00:10.266 2 Jason Niblett (VIC) 0:00:10.351 3 Scott Sunderland (WA) 0:00:10.373 4 Peter Lewis (NSW) 0:00:10.490 5 Alex Bird (ACT) 0:00:10.496 6 Gary Ryan (ACT) 0:00:10.532 7 Andrew Taylor (NSW) 0:00:10.629 8 James Glasspool (SA) 0:00:10.635 9 Paul Fellows (NSW) 0:00:10.801 10 Mark Glowacki (SA) 0:00:11.356 11 Michael Robinson (QLD) 0:00:11.370 12 Benjamin Wibberley (WA) 0:00:11.492

Men Sprint Round 1 1 Daniel Ellis (ACT) 0:00:12.251 2 Benjamin Wibberley (WA) 1 Jason Niblett (VIC) 0:00:12.280 2 Michael Robinson (QLD) 1 Scott Sunderland (WA) 0:00:11.196 2 Mark Glowacki (SA) 1 Peter Lewis (NSW) 0:00:10.951 2 Paul Fellows (NSW) 1 Alex Bird (ACT) 0:00:11.103 2 James Glasspool (SA) 1 Andrew Taylor (NSW) 0:00:11.066 2 Gary Ryan (ACT)

Men Sprint Repechage 1 Paul Fellows (NSW) 0:00:11.496 2 Gary Ryan (ACT) 3 Benjamin Wibberley (WA) 1 Michael Robinson (QLD) 0:00:11.194 2 James Glasspool (SA) 3 Mark Glowacki (SA)

Women's team sprint qualification 1 Annette Edmondson/Stephanie Morton (SA) 0:00:35.769 2 Madison Law/Kaarle Mcculloch (NSW) 0:00:35.953 3 Apryl Eppinger/Jessica Laws (VIC) 0:00:36.161 4 Holly Williams/Melissa Hoskins (WA) 0:00:36.265 5 Catherine Culvenor/Clair Todd (ACT) 0:00:37.195 6 Rikki Belder/Sinead Noonan (SA) 0:00:37.828 7 Sarah Cure/Emma Lawson (TAS) 0:00:38.315 8 Cassandra Flugge/Samantha Wood (WA) 0:00:39.288