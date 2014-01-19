Image 1 of 12 Connor Fearon on his way to winning the elite men's race. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 2 of 12 Elite men's downhill podium (L-R): Dean Lucas (4th), Troy Brosnan (2nd), Connor Fearon (1st), Joshua Button (3rd), David McMillan (5th) (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 3 of 12 Victoria Armstrong on her way to fifth in the elite women's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 4 of 12 Michelle Crisp would finish third among the elite women (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 5 of 12 Sarah Booth was the second fastest woman of the day (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 6 of 12 Joshua Button on his way to a third place finish among the men (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 7 of 12 David McMillan nabbed the final podium spot, in fifth (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 8 of 12 Dean Lucas on his way to fourth in the elite men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 9 of 12 Shelly Flood on her way to fourth in the elite women's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 10 of 12 Elite women's downhill podium (L-R): Shelly Flood (4th), Sarah Booth (2nd), Danielle Beecroft (1st), Michelle Crisp (3rd), Victoria Armstrong (5th) (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 11 of 12 Danielle Beecroft on the way to winning the elite women's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 12 of 12 Troy Brosnan raced to second in the elite men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker)

Connor Fearon and Danielle Beecroft put in strong races on the technical Adelaide course to ride away with the first elite downhill wins of the season.

Men

Fearon seeded fastest on Saturday and followed up with his first elite win, on his birthday no less, since moving up to the elite category in 2013, all while racing against a world-class field.

Racing took place on the downhill course at Eagle Mountain Bike Park in the hills of Adelaide, a venue that hosted the 2010-2012 Australian Championships.

Early running saw both local Will Rischbeith and Joshua Button spend time in the hot seat as the fastest rider, with Button's time of 2:04.03 holding up for third place overall.

The elite men's race, however, was always likely to feature both of the Adelaide prodigies Troy Brosnan and Connor Fearon. In the words of Brosnan, the pair have featured on podiums together "almost too many" times.

Brosnan, the 2010-2011 junior world champion, had an amazing year, finishing in the top 10 of the UCI World Cup Season. He seeded second on Saturday, and was the second-last rider down his home track in Adelaide in the final.

With a clean run, managing to go 1.07 seconds faster than his seeding run on the Saturday, he found himself the fastest rider in a time of 2:02.33 with only Fearon left on track. This time would ultimately secure second place, and Brosnan said "I've had a pretty good off-season training, trying to improve and second place here at home behind Connor is pretty good."

Brosnan spoke with confidence about his and Fearon's place in the Australian downhill landscape in 2013. "Connor's riding really fast at the moment and it's hard - it's likely to be between us two for the season".

Fearon knew since yesterday that he would be the last rider down the hill for the event, and as he came out of the rock garden, the screams from the crowd let him know that he was in with a chance.

Keeping the final switchbacks low and smooth, he finished in a time of 2:00.89, 1.44 seconds clear of Brosnan and the field.

"It feels awesome to win, I raced all of last year in elite and didn't get a win, so I was super hungry, on my birthday, and it's my home town as well," said Fearon.

He spoke about the tough conditions. "It was a bit faster today but a few corners were sandy so I had to be cautious."

Fearon plans to contest the whole World Cup season this year. "I've been training really hard, both for the World Cups and the National season to be a bit fitter."

Women

In the elite women's race, Danielle Beecroft put in a dominant performance to win her first national race at the elite level.

"I couldn't be more excited - it's a great way to start the year and hopefully I can keep it going," said Beecroft.

Beecroft raced conservatively, racing without jumping due to a small injury on Saturday. "I took it a bit easy today, kept it rubber side down and got down the track."

Juniors

In under 19 men's racing, Andrew Crimmins won in a time of 2:04.15, still managing the win after a drivetrain malfunction in the final section of the track which left him unable to pedal. Max Warshawsky placed second, and Ben Hill finished third.

In the Under 19 women's category, rising junior Tegan Molloy won in a time (2:25.79) that would see her claim the fastest female time of the day. Second place went to Ellie Wale.

Round 2 of the Subaru Australian Mountain Bike season will take place at Mt Buller, Victoria on February 7-9.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor Fearon (Kona Factory Team) 0:02:00.89 2 Troy Brosnan 0:00:01.44 3 Joshua Button (Suspension Centre) 0:00:03.14 4 Dean Lucas (Rowny Sports) 0:00:03.19 5 David McMillan (Swell-Specialized Team) 0:00:03.47 6 Mathew Dodd (Nsdynamics/Gamutusa) 0:00:04.53 7 Thomas Crimmins (Giant Bicycles Australia) 0:00:04.55 8 Luke Ellison 0:00:05.38 9 Graeme Mudd (Lusty Industries) 0:00:05.81 10 Peter Knott (Crank'd Cycles) 0:00:06.28 11 William Rischbieth (Giant Bicycles Australia) 0:00:06.31 12 Timothy Eaton (Giant Bikes) 0:00:06.84 13 Rhys Atkinson 0:00:06.96 14 Luke Ball 0:00:07.28 15 Angus Maddern 0:00:07.77 16 Henry Blake (CWR Boxxer Zerode Team) 0:00:07.84 17 Brendan Moon 0:00:08.48 18 Oliver Zwar (Pinner Designs) 0:00:09.21 19 Brent Smith (TWE Wheels/Endeavour Cycles) 0:00:09.38 20 Matt Hardwick 0:00:10.48 21 Conor Clancy (Cycleworx Avanti-Plus) 0:00:10.70 22 Luke Reynolds 0:00:12.99 23 Brad McDonnell (Cycleworx) 0:00:15.02 24 Ngari Jenkins 0:00:15.05 25 Mikael Amberntsson 0:00:15.13 26 Richard Kreuzer 0:00:18.30 27 Kieran Jenkins (Cycle Worx) 0:00:21.79 28 Joel Barrington (Pump N Pedals) 0:00:27.75 29 Chris Barlin (Trek Bikes) 30 Ben Crundwell DNS Chris Stewart

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danielle Beecroft (Pivot) 0:02:30.68 2 Sarah Booth (Kona Factory Team) 0:00:02.43 3 Michelle Crisp (Norco Bicycles Australia) 0:00:04.04 4 Shelly Flood (Pinner Designs) 0:00:07.44 5 Victoria Armstrong 0:00:15.45 DNS Philippa Rostan

U19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Crimmins (Kona Factory) 0:02:04.15 2 Max Warshawsky (Planet Cycles) 0:00:01.96 3 Ben Hill (Clint White Racing) 0:00:03.36 4 Matthew Taylor (Kona Factory Team - Aust) 0:00:06.00 5 Aiden Varley (Yvc/Giant Race Team) 0:00:06.22 6 Benjamin Dengate (Bilt Bikes) 0:00:07.10 7 Joel Willis (Fox Suspension) 0:00:07.47 8 Jackson Davis (FJC) 0:00:07.69 9 Dan Booker 0:00:08.13 10 Darcy Grooby 0:00:08.92 11 Connor Mackne (Alltrack Bicycles) 0:00:09.46 12 Cody Love (Mum And Dad) 0:00:09.57 13 Cody Barker 0:00:12.05 14 Drew Gartery (Aldgate Bike Shop) 0:00:12.38 15 Matthew McCorkell (SCV Imports (Marzocchi) 0:00:13.38 16 Benjamin Kelaart 0:00:15.51 17 Ryan O'Linn 0:00:15.55 18 Dru Berryman (Bike Related Industries) 0:00:16.42 19 David Maggs (Deubel Bicycles) 0:00:16.59 20 Joshua Dierickx 0:00:16.71 21 Kelcie Howie 0:00:18.78 22 Tim Black (Bike Techniques Australia) 0:00:19.11 23 Corey Booth 0:00:20.69 24 Josh Lea 0:00:21.32 25 Ryan Plunkett 0:00:22.32 26 Jack Stewart 0:00:26.59 27 Wade D'arcy (Bicycles Mount Barker) 0:00:28.20 28 Jarrod Wynn (Avanti Plus Wollongong) 0:00:32.11 29 Brad Greenham 0:00:37.20 30 Jack Parsons 31 Joshua Hughes DNS Cameron Heading

U19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tegan Molloy (Kona) 0:02:25.79 2 Ellie Wale (Torq Australia) 0:00:20.24

U17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jackson Frew (Lennock Motors) 0:02:08.42 2 Remy Morton 0:00:03.21 3 Harry Parsons (Red Hub) 0:00:10.24 4 Henry Hunt 0:00:14.29 5 Lachlan Gibson 0:00:15.57 6 Jarrod Murphy 0:00:15.69 7 Jacob Mossner 0:00:15.79 8 Matt Kelly (Aldgate Bike Shop) 0:00:16.14 9 Logan Quinn 0:00:17.11 10 Jackson Howie 0:00:17.27 11 Harri Jones 0:00:18.14 12 Leyton Barker 0:00:18.17 13 Harry Donald (Planet Cycles) 0:00:18.28 14 Harry Ewings 0:00:18.79 15 Christopher Findlay 0:00:19.22 16 Matt Ellison 0:00:19.57 17 Ben Silkstone 0:00:21.58 18 Riley Horsman (Sacred Ride) 0:00:21.92 19 Sebastian Barbour 0:00:22.14 20 Alex Dickson (Sacred Ride) 0:00:22.78 21 Louis Stevens 0:00:24.12 22 Kyle Longmore 0:00:24.15 23 Samuel McNaughton 0:00:26.79 24 Callum Dawes 0:00:26.80 25 Harry Lukasz 0:00:33.79 DNF Owen Gilmore DNF Aidan Wynn (Avanti Plus Wollongong) DNS Thomas Matto DNS Jacob Hooymans

U15 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Kelly (Aldgate Bike Shop) 0:03:15.80

U15 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Butler (Kali Helmets) 0:02:25.34 2 James Findlay 0:00:04.88 3 Matthew Dinham 0:00:05.46 4 Mitchell Wynn (Avanti Plus Wollongong) 0:00:12.65 5 Bryce Heathcote 0:00:13.47 6 James Anderson 0:00:45.38 7 Christopher Palser (Jet Cycles Sydney)

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Martin 0:02:13.34 2 David Ferroni (SRAM) 0:00:02.77 3 Sean Martin 0:00:05.98 4 David Sharp 0:00:06.07 5 Jake Royle 0:00:17.19

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boris Fontanella 0:02:20.40 2 Daniel Taliana 0:00:05.17 3 Pete Smith 0:00:18.58

Super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Sumner (BMCR) 0:02:53.98

Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Parsons 0:02:27.07 2 Nathan Booth 0:00:01.83 3 Christopher Maclurcan 0:00:06.42 4 Christopher Jeisman 0:00:08.89 5 Luke Brown 0:00:14.51 6 Harley Cunningham 0:00:14.92