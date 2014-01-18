Trending

Ryan and Fry win eliminator in Adelaide

Australian Mountain Bike National Series opens for competition

Womens Eliminator podium (L-R): Sarah Holmes, Rowena Fry, Em Parkes.

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Rowena Fry holds off a fast finishing Sarah Holmes to win the women's eliminator final

(Image credit: Russ Baker)

Cameron Ryan and Rowena Fry won the elite eliminator races at the first round of the Australian National Mountain Bike Series in Eagle Park in Adelaide on Friday.

Women

Reigning Oceania Champion Rowena Fry was the hot favourite in the elite women's eliminator final, and she raced Sarah Holmes, Emily Parkes and young gun Sarah Tucknott.

Just as in the last Oceania Championships, Parkes started strong leading the field onto the first climb. Unfortunately Parkes lost traction on the inside line and crashed allowing the rest of the field to pass.

From this position, Fry took the lead, never looking back to claim the National Series Round 1 eliminator win. Holmes claimed second place in a sprint finish behind Fry and Parkes managed to recover from her earlier crash claiming final podium position in third.

Men

In the elite men's eliminator, Cameron Ryan led the field from the gun, and maintained a lead in a close race from the fastest seeded Ivory.

Both riders negotiated the technical elements well, and on the final corner, Ivory made a strong passing move and then maintained his efforts to out-sprint the local Ryan to take the win. Third place went to Connor Mackne.

Full Results

Elite, U23*, and Junior** men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cameron Ivory*
2Cameron Ryan*
3Connor Mackne**
4Samuel Barnden*
5Jason Lowndes*
6Matthew McCorkell**
7Benjamin Dengate**
8Reece Tucknott**
9Luke Brame**
9Andrew Choma
9Jack Allison*
12Todd Lorenz
13Tristan Ward*
13Felix Smalley**
13Michael Potter**
13Jonathon Noble**
13Cosi Hofman**
13Liam Jeffries**
19Kyle Ward*
19Christopher Aitken*
19Brendan Rose**

Elite, U23*, and Junior** women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rowena Fry
2Sarah Holmes
3Emily Parkes*
4Sarah Tucknott**
5Jaclyn Schapel
6Kelly Bartlett
7Zoe Cuthbert**
8Sara Mills**
9Sally Potter**
10Jennifer Enderby

Men open
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stuart Brown
2Todd Cuthbert
3Brad Clarke
4Daniel Beresford
5Damien Enderby
6David Keir
7Michael Inglis
8Martin Keir
9Shane VanLuenen
10Myles Higgins
11Paul Darvodelsky

U17 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dylan Mckenna
2Ben Walkerden
3Jackson Frew
4Nick Pedler
5Kian Lerch Mackinnon
6Cameron Wright
7Jasper Albrecht
8Luke Pankhurst
9Callum Inglis
10Joshua Markham
11Johl Basso
12Nohah Dayman

