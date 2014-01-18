Ryan and Fry win eliminator in Adelaide
Australian Mountain Bike National Series opens for competition
Eliminator: -
Cameron Ryan and Rowena Fry won the elite eliminator races at the first round of the Australian National Mountain Bike Series in Eagle Park in Adelaide on Friday.
Women
Reigning Oceania Champion Rowena Fry was the hot favourite in the elite women's eliminator final, and she raced Sarah Holmes, Emily Parkes and young gun Sarah Tucknott.
Just as in the last Oceania Championships, Parkes started strong leading the field onto the first climb. Unfortunately Parkes lost traction on the inside line and crashed allowing the rest of the field to pass.
From this position, Fry took the lead, never looking back to claim the National Series Round 1 eliminator win. Holmes claimed second place in a sprint finish behind Fry and Parkes managed to recover from her earlier crash claiming final podium position in third.
Men
In the elite men's eliminator, Cameron Ryan led the field from the gun, and maintained a lead in a close race from the fastest seeded Ivory.
Both riders negotiated the technical elements well, and on the final corner, Ivory made a strong passing move and then maintained his efforts to out-sprint the local Ryan to take the win. Third place went to Connor Mackne.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cameron Ivory*
|2
|Cameron Ryan*
|3
|Connor Mackne**
|4
|Samuel Barnden*
|5
|Jason Lowndes*
|6
|Matthew McCorkell**
|7
|Benjamin Dengate**
|8
|Reece Tucknott**
|9
|Luke Brame**
|9
|Andrew Choma
|9
|Jack Allison*
|12
|Todd Lorenz
|13
|Tristan Ward*
|13
|Felix Smalley**
|13
|Michael Potter**
|13
|Jonathon Noble**
|13
|Cosi Hofman**
|13
|Liam Jeffries**
|19
|Kyle Ward*
|19
|Christopher Aitken*
|19
|Brendan Rose**
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rowena Fry
|2
|Sarah Holmes
|3
|Emily Parkes*
|4
|Sarah Tucknott**
|5
|Jaclyn Schapel
|6
|Kelly Bartlett
|7
|Zoe Cuthbert**
|8
|Sara Mills**
|9
|Sally Potter**
|10
|Jennifer Enderby
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stuart Brown
|2
|Todd Cuthbert
|3
|Brad Clarke
|4
|Daniel Beresford
|5
|Damien Enderby
|6
|David Keir
|7
|Michael Inglis
|8
|Martin Keir
|9
|Shane VanLuenen
|10
|Myles Higgins
|11
|Paul Darvodelsky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Dylan Mckenna
|2
|Ben Walkerden
|3
|Jackson Frew
|4
|Nick Pedler
|5
|Kian Lerch Mackinnon
|6
|Cameron Wright
|7
|Jasper Albrecht
|8
|Luke Pankhurst
|9
|Callum Inglis
|10
|Joshua Markham
|11
|Johl Basso
|12
|Nohah Dayman
