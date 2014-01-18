Trending

Graves and King win Australian cross country series opener

First cross country victory for gravity racer Graves since age 13

Image 1 of 13

Jared Graves on his way to winning the elite men's race.

(Image credit: kaneophoto.com.au)
Image 2 of 13

Jenni King after winning the elite women's cross country

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 3 of 13

Peta Mullens, 3rd (left) and Tory Thomas 2nd (centre)

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 4 of 13

Michael Crosbie on his way to second place in the elite men's race

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 5 of 13

Jared Graves crosses the line to win the elite men's cross country

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 6 of 13

Jared Graves being interviewed after winning the elite men's cross country

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 7 of 13

Andy Blair (left) and Jared Graves (right) after the men's race

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 8 of 13

Elite women's XC Podium (L to R): Jodie Willett (4th), Tory Thomas (2nd), Jenni King (1st), Peta Mullens (3rd), Rowena Fry (5th)

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 9 of 13

Elite Men's XC Podium (L to R): Cameron Ivory (4th), Michael Crosbie (2nd), Jared Graves (1st), Brendan Johnston (3rd), Mark Tupalski (5th)

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 10 of 13

Elite Men's XC Podium (L to R): Cameron Ivory (4th), Michael Crosbie (2nd), Jared Graves (1st), Brendan Johnston (3rd), Mark Tupalski (5th)

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 11 of 13

All cross country medallists

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 12 of 13

Peta Mullens exits the feed zone.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 13 of 13

Jenni King topped the podium in the elite women's cross country race in Adelaide.

(Image credit: Russ Baker)

Jared Graves and Jenni King have won the cross country mountain bike races at the first round of the Subaru Australian National Mountain Bike Season in Adelaide.

Riders faced a challenging course while completing laps of the Eagle Mountain Bike Park cross country course in Adelaide's hills in hot and windy weather.

Men

In the elite men's race, the simple version of the story is that Graves led from start to finish. Things were far more complex than that, however.

Graves, who is known for his ability to ride at an elite level in almost any cycling discipline, was four cross world champion in 2009 and is regularly on the world podium in both the downhill and enduro disciplines.

Graves started strongly in the day's race, with a close chasing group of Cameron Ivory, Brendan Johnston and Michael Crosbie at the end of the first lap.

During lap 2, Graves' forks collapsed, and to the amazement of all, he kept riding strongly. On the same lap, Crosbie made a passing move up to second place, and was made aware by spectators that the leading Graves was hampered due to his bike problems, and while he tried, he couldn't quite chase down the powerful Graves.

Graves talked about his mechanical issue. "It caused my arms to be more tired than my legs, I could barely hold on," he said.

The race was his first cross country national series round win since being a junior 13 years ago. Graves was happy with the result, and other cross country riders may need to be on the lookout for some even stronger performances.

"I've had 12 months of solid aerobic training, and I'm looking to build on this some more even," said Graves.

Women

In the elite women's race, Tori Thomas, Jenni King and Peta Mullens dominated the field throughout.

Thomas led the race for the first five laps, with Mullens sitting tight behind in second.

Thomas, who would ultimately finish second, said, "I was pleased to be mixing it up at the front, I had a pretty good lead at one stage but then I had a problem on a descent, but I'm really happy with today's result."

Eventual winner King was happy to sit in third place for much of the race. "I went out fairly hard and then settled into a rhythm. I actually thought that I went out too hard and that's why I backed off a fair bit."

King made her move on the second-last lap and managed to hold off Thomas in a sprint finish. "I thought with two laps to go, I'm going to give it everything and really worked the descents and the little punchy hills."

One more race to go for the weekend

Round 1 of the series will conclude on Sunday with the downhill.

Danielle Beecroft had the fastest downhill qualifying time (2:34.06) for the elite women in her first official race in the category after stepping up from juniors. "I was pretty happy, I just cruised down and had some fun and I'll see how I go tomorrow," she said.

In the elite men's downhill  seeding, local Connor Fearon led the field with the fastest overall time (2:02.87) of the day. "It was pretty slippery, I think the key was to keep your speed consistent and not try too hard."

Full Results

Elite and U23* men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jared Graves1:44:42
2Michael Crosbie*0:01:20
3Brendan Johnston0:01:56
4Cameron Ivory*0:02:05
5Mark Tupalski0:02:49
6Andrew Blair0:04:22
7Shaun Lewis0:06:23
8Chris Hamilton*0:06:34
9Adrian Jackson0:07:22
10Nicholas Morgan0:08:15
11Travis Frisby0:09:01
12Ben Forbes*0:09:31
13Shaun Lewis0:10:24
14Craig Cooke0:11:55
15Daniel Braunsteins0:12:00
16Murray Spink0:12:35
17Scott Bowden*0:13:01
-1 LapTodd Lorenz
-1 LapKyle Ward*
-1 LapJohn Groves
-1 LapJason Lowndes*
-2 LapsSebastian Jayne*
-2 LapsTristan Ward*
-2 LapsTom Goddard*
-2 LapsEthan Kelly*
-3 LapsSamuel Barnden*
-3 LapsJack Allison*
-3 LapsLandon Arthur
-3 LapsGlen Sinnott
DNFChristopher Aitken*
DNFRussell Nankervis*
DNFCameron Ryan*

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenni King1:47:43
2Tory Thomas0:00:01
3Peta Mullens0:00:35
4Jodie Willett0:03:40
5Rowena Fry0:05:29
6Therese Rhodes0:09:34
7Anna Beck0:10:43
-1 LapSarah Riley
-1 LapRuth Corset
-1 LapKaren Hill
-1 LapKelly Bartlett
-1 LapSarah Holmes
-1 LapEmily Parkes*
DNFJaclyn Schapel

U19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Greenway1:18:31
2Reece Tucknott0:00:28
3Michael Potter0:02:00
4Liam Jeffries0:03:15
5Jayden Ward0:03:38
6Callum Carson0:04:52
7Simon Harrington0:05:08
8Luke Brame0:07:18
9Felix Smalley0:07:55
10Jonathon Noble0:08:52
11Harrison Ernst0:09:12
12Josh Hooton0:09:39
13Tynan Cox0:09:40
14Tom Green0:10:17
15Cosi Hofman0:13:51
16Jack Booth0:15:41
-1 LapShane VanLuenen
-2 LapsBrendan Rose
-3 LapsJonathon Dahl

U19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Tucknott1:24:15
2Sara Mills0:13:19
3Ellie Wale0:17:32

U17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Isaac Buckell1:05:46
2Kian Lerch-Mackinnon0:00:11
3Ben Walkerden0:00:30
4Michael Denton0:02:28
5Samuel McNaughton0:03:03
6Dylan Mckenna0:03:49
7Nick Pedler0:05:15
8Luke Pankhurst0:06:45
9Connor Rose0:07:09
10Sean Maggs0:10:17
11Griff Knight0:12:50
12Jack Feltham0:15:19
13Jasper Albrecht0:15:28
-1 LapOliver Gibson
-1 LapBryce Penno
DNFJosh Battye

U17 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ebony Tanzen1:17:26

U15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Wright0:50:34
2Matthew Dinham0:02:26
3Jarrah Forrer0:02:33
4Joshua Tanzen0:11:08
5Callum Inglis0:13:05
6Samuel Buckell0:16:45
7Robert Allison0:23:31
-1 LapJohl Basso
-1 LapThomas Gibson
-1 LapJoshua Markham
-1 LapNohah Dayman
DNFDeclan Inglis
DNFEdward Gibson

U15 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zoe Cuthbert0:46:06
2Teagan Atherstone0:05:41
3Amy Jackson0:07:48
4Sally Potter0:10:54

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad Clarke1:21:14
2Jarrod Moroni0:02:49
3Adrian Scott0:03:24
4Todd Cuthbert0:08:35
5Daniel Beresford0:09:29
6Damien Enderby0:13:06
7Adam Lana0:13:35
8Mark Austen0:14:05
9Stefan Wright0:19:22
DNFMatthew Todd

Veteran women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Yancey1:26:13

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ollie Klein1:05:48
2Stuart Brown0:03:24
3Kain Gardner0:04:16
4Nigel Willoughby0:07:39
5David Keir0:08:20
6Cameron Lester0:08:49
7Brent Tanzen0:09:50
8Chris Gumley0:10:32
9Michael Inglis0:11:27
10Andrew Brookes0:12:33
-1 LapJodie Hall
-1 LapAndrew Fleming
DNFScott Denton

Master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josie Simpson1:03:13
2Karen Evans0:00:43
3Jane Ollerenshaw0:02:25
4Amanda Herd0:06:48
5Jennifer Enderby0:22:10

Super master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Allison0:53:34
2Paul Darvodelsky0:00:14
3David Danks0:00:16
4Craig Peacock0:02:01
5Mark Codner0:03:47
6Steve Munyard0:04:00
7Martin Keir0:04:50
8Mark Buckell0:05:46
9Peter Gibson0:06:52
10Stephen Flood0:09:51

Super master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Larri Wallbridge0:43:28

Grand master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clyde Tucker1:00:57
2Russell Parsons0:06:00
3Myles Higgins0:13:17

Grand master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Shaw1:09:50
2Gregory Ellis0:18:27
DNFJuan felipe Ceron martinez

