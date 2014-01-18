Graves and King win Australian cross country series opener
First cross country victory for gravity racer Graves since age 13
Jared Graves and Jenni King have won the cross country mountain bike races at the first round of the Subaru Australian National Mountain Bike Season in Adelaide.
Riders faced a challenging course while completing laps of the Eagle Mountain Bike Park cross country course in Adelaide's hills in hot and windy weather.
Men
In the elite men's race, the simple version of the story is that Graves led from start to finish. Things were far more complex than that, however.
Graves, who is known for his ability to ride at an elite level in almost any cycling discipline, was four cross world champion in 2009 and is regularly on the world podium in both the downhill and enduro disciplines.
Graves started strongly in the day's race, with a close chasing group of Cameron Ivory, Brendan Johnston and Michael Crosbie at the end of the first lap.
During lap 2, Graves' forks collapsed, and to the amazement of all, he kept riding strongly. On the same lap, Crosbie made a passing move up to second place, and was made aware by spectators that the leading Graves was hampered due to his bike problems, and while he tried, he couldn't quite chase down the powerful Graves.
Graves talked about his mechanical issue. "It caused my arms to be more tired than my legs, I could barely hold on," he said.
The race was his first cross country national series round win since being a junior 13 years ago. Graves was happy with the result, and other cross country riders may need to be on the lookout for some even stronger performances.
"I've had 12 months of solid aerobic training, and I'm looking to build on this some more even," said Graves.
Women
In the elite women's race, Tori Thomas, Jenni King and Peta Mullens dominated the field throughout.
Thomas led the race for the first five laps, with Mullens sitting tight behind in second.
Thomas, who would ultimately finish second, said, "I was pleased to be mixing it up at the front, I had a pretty good lead at one stage but then I had a problem on a descent, but I'm really happy with today's result."
Eventual winner King was happy to sit in third place for much of the race. "I went out fairly hard and then settled into a rhythm. I actually thought that I went out too hard and that's why I backed off a fair bit."
King made her move on the second-last lap and managed to hold off Thomas in a sprint finish. "I thought with two laps to go, I'm going to give it everything and really worked the descents and the little punchy hills."
One more race to go for the weekend
Round 1 of the series will conclude on Sunday with the downhill.
Danielle Beecroft had the fastest downhill qualifying time (2:34.06) for the elite women in her first official race in the category after stepping up from juniors. "I was pretty happy, I just cruised down and had some fun and I'll see how I go tomorrow," she said.
In the elite men's downhill seeding, local Connor Fearon led the field with the fastest overall time (2:02.87) of the day. "It was pretty slippery, I think the key was to keep your speed consistent and not try too hard."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jared Graves
|1:44:42
|2
|Michael Crosbie*
|0:01:20
|3
|Brendan Johnston
|0:01:56
|4
|Cameron Ivory*
|0:02:05
|5
|Mark Tupalski
|0:02:49
|6
|Andrew Blair
|0:04:22
|7
|Shaun Lewis
|0:06:23
|8
|Chris Hamilton*
|0:06:34
|9
|Adrian Jackson
|0:07:22
|10
|Nicholas Morgan
|0:08:15
|11
|Travis Frisby
|0:09:01
|12
|Ben Forbes*
|0:09:31
|13
|Shaun Lewis
|0:10:24
|14
|Craig Cooke
|0:11:55
|15
|Daniel Braunsteins
|0:12:00
|16
|Murray Spink
|0:12:35
|17
|Scott Bowden*
|0:13:01
|-1 Lap
|Todd Lorenz
|-1 Lap
|Kyle Ward*
|-1 Lap
|John Groves
|-1 Lap
|Jason Lowndes*
|-2 Laps
|Sebastian Jayne*
|-2 Laps
|Tristan Ward*
|-2 Laps
|Tom Goddard*
|-2 Laps
|Ethan Kelly*
|-3 Laps
|Samuel Barnden*
|-3 Laps
|Jack Allison*
|-3 Laps
|Landon Arthur
|-3 Laps
|Glen Sinnott
|DNF
|Christopher Aitken*
|DNF
|Russell Nankervis*
|DNF
|Cameron Ryan*
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenni King
|1:47:43
|2
|Tory Thomas
|0:00:01
|3
|Peta Mullens
|0:00:35
|4
|Jodie Willett
|0:03:40
|5
|Rowena Fry
|0:05:29
|6
|Therese Rhodes
|0:09:34
|7
|Anna Beck
|0:10:43
|-1 Lap
|Sarah Riley
|-1 Lap
|Ruth Corset
|-1 Lap
|Karen Hill
|-1 Lap
|Kelly Bartlett
|-1 Lap
|Sarah Holmes
|-1 Lap
|Emily Parkes*
|DNF
|Jaclyn Schapel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Greenway
|1:18:31
|2
|Reece Tucknott
|0:00:28
|3
|Michael Potter
|0:02:00
|4
|Liam Jeffries
|0:03:15
|5
|Jayden Ward
|0:03:38
|6
|Callum Carson
|0:04:52
|7
|Simon Harrington
|0:05:08
|8
|Luke Brame
|0:07:18
|9
|Felix Smalley
|0:07:55
|10
|Jonathon Noble
|0:08:52
|11
|Harrison Ernst
|0:09:12
|12
|Josh Hooton
|0:09:39
|13
|Tynan Cox
|0:09:40
|14
|Tom Green
|0:10:17
|15
|Cosi Hofman
|0:13:51
|16
|Jack Booth
|0:15:41
|-1 Lap
|Shane VanLuenen
|-2 Laps
|Brendan Rose
|-3 Laps
|Jonathon Dahl
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Tucknott
|1:24:15
|2
|Sara Mills
|0:13:19
|3
|Ellie Wale
|0:17:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Isaac Buckell
|1:05:46
|2
|Kian Lerch-Mackinnon
|0:00:11
|3
|Ben Walkerden
|0:00:30
|4
|Michael Denton
|0:02:28
|5
|Samuel McNaughton
|0:03:03
|6
|Dylan Mckenna
|0:03:49
|7
|Nick Pedler
|0:05:15
|8
|Luke Pankhurst
|0:06:45
|9
|Connor Rose
|0:07:09
|10
|Sean Maggs
|0:10:17
|11
|Griff Knight
|0:12:50
|12
|Jack Feltham
|0:15:19
|13
|Jasper Albrecht
|0:15:28
|-1 Lap
|Oliver Gibson
|-1 Lap
|Bryce Penno
|DNF
|Josh Battye
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ebony Tanzen
|1:17:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Wright
|0:50:34
|2
|Matthew Dinham
|0:02:26
|3
|Jarrah Forrer
|0:02:33
|4
|Joshua Tanzen
|0:11:08
|5
|Callum Inglis
|0:13:05
|6
|Samuel Buckell
|0:16:45
|7
|Robert Allison
|0:23:31
|-1 Lap
|Johl Basso
|-1 Lap
|Thomas Gibson
|-1 Lap
|Joshua Markham
|-1 Lap
|Nohah Dayman
|DNF
|Declan Inglis
|DNF
|Edward Gibson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zoe Cuthbert
|0:46:06
|2
|Teagan Atherstone
|0:05:41
|3
|Amy Jackson
|0:07:48
|4
|Sally Potter
|0:10:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brad Clarke
|1:21:14
|2
|Jarrod Moroni
|0:02:49
|3
|Adrian Scott
|0:03:24
|4
|Todd Cuthbert
|0:08:35
|5
|Daniel Beresford
|0:09:29
|6
|Damien Enderby
|0:13:06
|7
|Adam Lana
|0:13:35
|8
|Mark Austen
|0:14:05
|9
|Stefan Wright
|0:19:22
|DNF
|Matthew Todd
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Yancey
|1:26:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ollie Klein
|1:05:48
|2
|Stuart Brown
|0:03:24
|3
|Kain Gardner
|0:04:16
|4
|Nigel Willoughby
|0:07:39
|5
|David Keir
|0:08:20
|6
|Cameron Lester
|0:08:49
|7
|Brent Tanzen
|0:09:50
|8
|Chris Gumley
|0:10:32
|9
|Michael Inglis
|0:11:27
|10
|Andrew Brookes
|0:12:33
|-1 Lap
|Jodie Hall
|-1 Lap
|Andrew Fleming
|DNF
|Scott Denton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josie Simpson
|1:03:13
|2
|Karen Evans
|0:00:43
|3
|Jane Ollerenshaw
|0:02:25
|4
|Amanda Herd
|0:06:48
|5
|Jennifer Enderby
|0:22:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Allison
|0:53:34
|2
|Paul Darvodelsky
|0:00:14
|3
|David Danks
|0:00:16
|4
|Craig Peacock
|0:02:01
|5
|Mark Codner
|0:03:47
|6
|Steve Munyard
|0:04:00
|7
|Martin Keir
|0:04:50
|8
|Mark Buckell
|0:05:46
|9
|Peter Gibson
|0:06:52
|10
|Stephen Flood
|0:09:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Larri Wallbridge
|0:43:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clyde Tucker
|1:00:57
|2
|Russell Parsons
|0:06:00
|3
|Myles Higgins
|0:13:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Shaw
|1:09:50
|2
|Gregory Ellis
|0:18:27
|DNF
|Juan felipe Ceron martinez
