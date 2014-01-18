Image 1 of 13 Jared Graves on his way to winning the elite men's race. (Image credit: kaneophoto.com.au) Image 2 of 13 Jenni King after winning the elite women's cross country (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 3 of 13 Peta Mullens, 3rd (left) and Tory Thomas 2nd (centre) (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 4 of 13 Michael Crosbie on his way to second place in the elite men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 5 of 13 Jared Graves crosses the line to win the elite men's cross country (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 6 of 13 Jared Graves being interviewed after winning the elite men's cross country (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 7 of 13 Andy Blair (left) and Jared Graves (right) after the men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 8 of 13 Elite women's XC Podium (L to R): Jodie Willett (4th), Tory Thomas (2nd), Jenni King (1st), Peta Mullens (3rd), Rowena Fry (5th) (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 9 of 13 Elite Men's XC Podium (L to R): Cameron Ivory (4th), Michael Crosbie (2nd), Jared Graves (1st), Brendan Johnston (3rd), Mark Tupalski (5th) (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 10 of 13 Elite Men's XC Podium (L to R): Cameron Ivory (4th), Michael Crosbie (2nd), Jared Graves (1st), Brendan Johnston (3rd), Mark Tupalski (5th) (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 11 of 13 All cross country medallists (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 12 of 13 Peta Mullens exits the feed zone. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 13 of 13 Jenni King topped the podium in the elite women's cross country race in Adelaide. (Image credit: Russ Baker)

Jared Graves and Jenni King have won the cross country mountain bike races at the first round of the Subaru Australian National Mountain Bike Season in Adelaide.

Riders faced a challenging course while completing laps of the Eagle Mountain Bike Park cross country course in Adelaide's hills in hot and windy weather.

Men

In the elite men's race, the simple version of the story is that Graves led from start to finish. Things were far more complex than that, however.

Graves, who is known for his ability to ride at an elite level in almost any cycling discipline, was four cross world champion in 2009 and is regularly on the world podium in both the downhill and enduro disciplines.

Graves started strongly in the day's race, with a close chasing group of Cameron Ivory, Brendan Johnston and Michael Crosbie at the end of the first lap.

During lap 2, Graves' forks collapsed, and to the amazement of all, he kept riding strongly. On the same lap, Crosbie made a passing move up to second place, and was made aware by spectators that the leading Graves was hampered due to his bike problems, and while he tried, he couldn't quite chase down the powerful Graves.

Graves talked about his mechanical issue. "It caused my arms to be more tired than my legs, I could barely hold on," he said.

The race was his first cross country national series round win since being a junior 13 years ago. Graves was happy with the result, and other cross country riders may need to be on the lookout for some even stronger performances.

"I've had 12 months of solid aerobic training, and I'm looking to build on this some more even," said Graves.

Women

In the elite women's race, Tori Thomas, Jenni King and Peta Mullens dominated the field throughout.

Thomas led the race for the first five laps, with Mullens sitting tight behind in second.

Thomas, who would ultimately finish second, said, "I was pleased to be mixing it up at the front, I had a pretty good lead at one stage but then I had a problem on a descent, but I'm really happy with today's result."

Eventual winner King was happy to sit in third place for much of the race. "I went out fairly hard and then settled into a rhythm. I actually thought that I went out too hard and that's why I backed off a fair bit."

King made her move on the second-last lap and managed to hold off Thomas in a sprint finish. "I thought with two laps to go, I'm going to give it everything and really worked the descents and the little punchy hills."

One more race to go for the weekend

Round 1 of the series will conclude on Sunday with the downhill.

Danielle Beecroft had the fastest downhill qualifying time (2:34.06) for the elite women in her first official race in the category after stepping up from juniors. "I was pretty happy, I just cruised down and had some fun and I'll see how I go tomorrow," she said.

In the elite men's downhill seeding, local Connor Fearon led the field with the fastest overall time (2:02.87) of the day. "It was pretty slippery, I think the key was to keep your speed consistent and not try too hard."

Full Results

Elite and U23* men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jared Graves 1:44:42 2 Michael Crosbie* 0:01:20 3 Brendan Johnston 0:01:56 4 Cameron Ivory* 0:02:05 5 Mark Tupalski 0:02:49 6 Andrew Blair 0:04:22 7 Shaun Lewis 0:06:23 8 Chris Hamilton* 0:06:34 9 Adrian Jackson 0:07:22 10 Nicholas Morgan 0:08:15 11 Travis Frisby 0:09:01 12 Ben Forbes* 0:09:31 13 Shaun Lewis 0:10:24 14 Craig Cooke 0:11:55 15 Daniel Braunsteins 0:12:00 16 Murray Spink 0:12:35 17 Scott Bowden* 0:13:01 -1 Lap Todd Lorenz -1 Lap Kyle Ward* -1 Lap John Groves -1 Lap Jason Lowndes* -2 Laps Sebastian Jayne* -2 Laps Tristan Ward* -2 Laps Tom Goddard* -2 Laps Ethan Kelly* -3 Laps Samuel Barnden* -3 Laps Jack Allison* -3 Laps Landon Arthur -3 Laps Glen Sinnott DNF Christopher Aitken* DNF Russell Nankervis* DNF Cameron Ryan*

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenni King 1:47:43 2 Tory Thomas 0:00:01 3 Peta Mullens 0:00:35 4 Jodie Willett 0:03:40 5 Rowena Fry 0:05:29 6 Therese Rhodes 0:09:34 7 Anna Beck 0:10:43 -1 Lap Sarah Riley -1 Lap Ruth Corset -1 Lap Karen Hill -1 Lap Kelly Bartlett -1 Lap Sarah Holmes -1 Lap Emily Parkes* DNF Jaclyn Schapel

U19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Greenway 1:18:31 2 Reece Tucknott 0:00:28 3 Michael Potter 0:02:00 4 Liam Jeffries 0:03:15 5 Jayden Ward 0:03:38 6 Callum Carson 0:04:52 7 Simon Harrington 0:05:08 8 Luke Brame 0:07:18 9 Felix Smalley 0:07:55 10 Jonathon Noble 0:08:52 11 Harrison Ernst 0:09:12 12 Josh Hooton 0:09:39 13 Tynan Cox 0:09:40 14 Tom Green 0:10:17 15 Cosi Hofman 0:13:51 16 Jack Booth 0:15:41 -1 Lap Shane VanLuenen -2 Laps Brendan Rose -3 Laps Jonathon Dahl

U19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Tucknott 1:24:15 2 Sara Mills 0:13:19 3 Ellie Wale 0:17:32

U17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Isaac Buckell 1:05:46 2 Kian Lerch-Mackinnon 0:00:11 3 Ben Walkerden 0:00:30 4 Michael Denton 0:02:28 5 Samuel McNaughton 0:03:03 6 Dylan Mckenna 0:03:49 7 Nick Pedler 0:05:15 8 Luke Pankhurst 0:06:45 9 Connor Rose 0:07:09 10 Sean Maggs 0:10:17 11 Griff Knight 0:12:50 12 Jack Feltham 0:15:19 13 Jasper Albrecht 0:15:28 -1 Lap Oliver Gibson -1 Lap Bryce Penno DNF Josh Battye

U17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ebony Tanzen 1:17:26

U15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Wright 0:50:34 2 Matthew Dinham 0:02:26 3 Jarrah Forrer 0:02:33 4 Joshua Tanzen 0:11:08 5 Callum Inglis 0:13:05 6 Samuel Buckell 0:16:45 7 Robert Allison 0:23:31 -1 Lap Johl Basso -1 Lap Thomas Gibson -1 Lap Joshua Markham -1 Lap Nohah Dayman DNF Declan Inglis DNF Edward Gibson

U15 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zoe Cuthbert 0:46:06 2 Teagan Atherstone 0:05:41 3 Amy Jackson 0:07:48 4 Sally Potter 0:10:54

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brad Clarke 1:21:14 2 Jarrod Moroni 0:02:49 3 Adrian Scott 0:03:24 4 Todd Cuthbert 0:08:35 5 Daniel Beresford 0:09:29 6 Damien Enderby 0:13:06 7 Adam Lana 0:13:35 8 Mark Austen 0:14:05 9 Stefan Wright 0:19:22 DNF Matthew Todd

Veteran women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Yancey 1:26:13

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ollie Klein 1:05:48 2 Stuart Brown 0:03:24 3 Kain Gardner 0:04:16 4 Nigel Willoughby 0:07:39 5 David Keir 0:08:20 6 Cameron Lester 0:08:49 7 Brent Tanzen 0:09:50 8 Chris Gumley 0:10:32 9 Michael Inglis 0:11:27 10 Andrew Brookes 0:12:33 -1 Lap Jodie Hall -1 Lap Andrew Fleming DNF Scott Denton

Master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josie Simpson 1:03:13 2 Karen Evans 0:00:43 3 Jane Ollerenshaw 0:02:25 4 Amanda Herd 0:06:48 5 Jennifer Enderby 0:22:10

Super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Allison 0:53:34 2 Paul Darvodelsky 0:00:14 3 David Danks 0:00:16 4 Craig Peacock 0:02:01 5 Mark Codner 0:03:47 6 Steve Munyard 0:04:00 7 Martin Keir 0:04:50 8 Mark Buckell 0:05:46 9 Peter Gibson 0:06:52 10 Stephen Flood 0:09:51

Super master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Larri Wallbridge 0:43:28

Grand master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clyde Tucker 1:00:57 2 Russell Parsons 0:06:00 3 Myles Higgins 0:13:17