Blair and King claim All Mountain Omnium titles

Carlson, King descend to super D victories

Image 1 of 31

Sarah Tucknott, winner of the U15 women's super D and All Mountain Cup

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 2 of 31

Emily Parkes, winner of the U19 women's super D and eliminator and second overall

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 3 of 31

Different jersey, same rock, different race, same result. Holly Harris comes to grief in the same place in both the cross country and super D, but it wasn't enough to prevent her from winning the U19 women's overall.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 4 of 31

Sarah Holmes in the Super D on her way to fifth in the All Mountain Cup

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 5 of 31

Rosie Barnes in the Super D and fourth in the All Mountain Cup

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 6 of 31

Jenny Fay

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 7 of 31

Jodie Willett on her way to third in the Super D and second overall

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 8 of 31

Jenni King on her way to winning her third race of the weekend

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 9 of 31

Craig Peacock on his way to fourth.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 10 of 31

John Henderson, winner of all three super master men's races.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 11 of 31

Master men's winner Damon Willmore

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 12 of 31

Hamish Prosser won the U17 All Mountain Cup in the closest competition of the weekend. There was a 9-second margin after three events.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 13 of 31

Christopher Aitken in the U19 men's super D.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 14 of 31

U19 All Mountain Cup winner Billy Sewell

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 15 of 31

Jack Haig in the U23 men's super D

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 16 of 31

Cameron Ivory won the U23 men's super D, but it wasn't enough to get him on the All Mountain Podium. He was fourth.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 17 of 31

Mitch Codner was second in the U23 men's super D

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 18 of 31

All Mountain Cup winner in the U23 men's race: Luke Fetch

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 19 of 31

Andy Fellows is better known for his 24-hour world podiums

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 20 of 31

Ben Henderson raced to second in the super D and fourth overall

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 21 of 31

The fastest rider on the Super D course was Josh Carlson, the only rider to go under four minutes

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 22 of 31

Sid Taberlay would go on to second overall in the elite men's race

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 23 of 31

Andy Blair, winner of the elite men's overall races the super D as Jodie Willett looks on, watching his lines.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 24 of 31

All Mountain Cup Super Master Men's podium: Craig Peacock, John Henderson, Kevin Jones

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 25 of 31

U15 men's winner Ross Willmore showed riders years older than him how it is done.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 26 of 31

U17 men's All Mountain Podium: Darcy Pirotta, Hamis Prosser, Reece Tucknott

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 27 of 31

U19 women's All Mountain Podium: Emily Parkes, Holly Harris, Kyna Millan

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 28 of 31

U19 men's All Mountain Podium: Ben Bradley, Billy Sewell, Ben Comfort

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 29 of 31

U23 men's All Mountain Podium: Mitch Codnet, Luke Fetch, Michael Crosbie

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 30 of 31

Elite women's All Mountain Podium: Sarah Holmes, Jenny Fay, Jenni King, Jodie Willett, Rosie Barnes

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 31 of 31

Elite men's All Mountain Podium: Ben Henderson, Josh Carlson, Andy Blair, Sid Taberlay, Nick Both

(Image credit: Russell Baker)

The afternoon's Super D was a time trial from top to bottom, along a steep and challenging 2.0 km course. The elite riders were tipped to come in just below the four-minute mark. Only Joshua Carlson was able to sneak inside the mark with an impressive time of 3:56. Carlson was one of the few riders in the elite field with international experience in the super D format and lived up to the pre-race favorite tag. Local rider Dave Nairn took second ahead of Ben Henderson.

There were no surprises in the elite women's field; Jenni King continued her weekend of domination taking out the super D. On Saturday she "had no idea what Super D was" but it made no difference. The race for second place was very close with Jodie Willett just edging out a fast finishing Rosemary Barnes for third.

The fastest U23 rider was Jack Haig. Cameron Ivory came out in front of Mitchell Codner for second by under a second.

Omnium

After a tough weekend of racing, it was Saturday's cross country that decided the podium for the All Mountain Cup. In all elite categories the cross country winner walked away with the All Mountain Cup series leader plate. Luke Fetch will be the rider to watch in the U23 category throughout the season. Both Blair and King had strong performances that bode well for the remaindered on the All Mountain Cup.

Blair had a nervous day of race. "I was relieved to take the overall victory. The super D and eliminator were short but potentially dangerous disciplines. I was happy to make it into the final of the eliminator, it was a good way to not just be completely conservative and get our there and have some fun racing."

The super D was a high stakes race, a crash or puncture could have devastating consequences. Blair was "definitely scared about keeping it upright in the super D, I was just happy to get down and post an OK time and not take too many risks."

The next round of the All Mountain Cup will be at Mt Buller on January 21-22.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Carlson0:03:56.21
2Ben Henderson0:00:11.03
3Andrew Fellows0:00:13.87
4Andrew Blair0:00:14.19
5Nick Both0:00:16.56
6Sid Taberlay0:00:17.53
7Jarrad Burrell0:00:27.88
8Craig Cooke0:00:27.89
9Evan Jeffery0:00:38.25
10James Kennedy0:00:42.63
11Anthony Shippard0:00:56.15

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenni King0:04:38.20
2Rosemary Barnes0:00:14.96
3Jodie Willett0:00:19.62
4Claire Garcia-Webb0:00:29.86
5Sarah Holmes0:00:39.02
6Jenny Fay0:01:12.39

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig0:04:04.96
2Cameron Ivory0:00:01.25
3Mitchell Codner0:00:01.70
4Robbie Rhodes0:00:04.43
5Luke Fetch0:00:06.14
6Rowan Brown0:00:10.81
7Sebastian Jayne0:00:16.05
8Daniel McDonald0:00:16.53
9Kyle Ward0:00:20.08
10Merlin Spranz0:00:22.95
11Blake Polverino0:00:30.63
12Michael Crosbie0:00:30.98
13Ben Marshall0:01:05.30

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Billy Sewell0:04:23.19
2Toby Stewart0:00:04.69
3Christopher Aitken0:00:06.29
4Ben Bradley0:00:11.00
5Cameron Prosser0:00:16.16
6Ben Comfort0:00:18.21
7Harry Lindsay0:00:21.51
8Ryan Lloyd0:00:22.22
9Jordan Butler0:00:22.55
10Rodger Pogson-Manning0:00:25.21
11Zack Agius0:00:47.06

Under 19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Parkes0:05:25.28
2Holly Harris0:00:31.25
3Kyna Millan0:01:01.58

Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darcy Pirotta0:04:25.34
2Reece Tucknott0:00:01.52
3Hamish Prosser0:00:04.87
4Callum Carson0:00:07.55
5Simon Harrington0:00:13.17
6Mitchell Greenway0:00:18.67
7Lindsay Rhodes0:01:14.92
8Dean Madden0:02:01.92
9Jack Jude0:07:55.07
10Nathan King0:08:14.10

Under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zale Ross-Willmore0:05:35.27
2Kasey Smith0:01:19.49
3Sean Maggs0:01:24.00

Under 15 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Tucknott0:05:32.05
2Gabrielle Millan0:10:41.45

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Bennett0:04:13.94
2Clive Jones0:00:29.76
3Daniel Sonnabend0:00:35.51
4Damon Wicki0:00:49.64

Veteran women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefanie Van Amerongen0:05:30.27
2Rhianna Farrell0:01:19.96

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damon Willmore0:04:20.54
2Tim Roach0:00:39.61
3Simon Dec0:00:43.35
4David Harris0:00:52.50
5Andrew Remely0:00:58.78
6Jason Auld0:00:59.46

Grand master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruno Wicki0:05:40.62
2Bert Floss0:00:38.16

Super master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Henderson0:04:44.21
2Kevin Jones0:00:03.29
3Craig Peacock0:00:27.26

Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Thorman0:04:42.52
2Kevin Washer0:00:22.18
3Garry Wright0:00:29.50
4Jonathan Beck0:00:33.84
5Chad Demidenko0:00:50.09
6Jason Head0:01:10.51
7Jon Stewart0:01:38.02
8Chris Park0:01:43.43

Sport women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peta Demidenko0:07:47.44

Elite men final omnium standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Blair1:47:35.12
2Sid Taberlay0:01:29.44
3Joshua Carlson0:03:01.31
4Ben Henderson0:05:28.71
5Nick Both0:06:31.86
6Craig Cooke0:09:16.76
7Jarrad Burrell0:10:27.34
8James Kennedy0:12:06.64
9Andrew Fellows0:12:32.82
10Evan Jeffery0:20:46.01
11Anthony Shippard0:28:02.72

Elite women final omnium standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenni King1:46:37.95
2Jodie Willett0:04:36.51
3Jenny Fay0:09:14.68
4Rosemary Barnes0:17:56.08
5Sarah Holmes0:26:53.24
6Claire Garcia-Webb0:27:41.43

Under 23 men final omnium standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Fetch1:32:01.60
2Mitchell Codner0:02:33.12
3Michael Crosbie0:05:12.75
4Cameron Ivory0:07:46.84
5Robbie Rhodes0:08:46.33
6Kyle Ward0:10:05.38
7Blake Polverino0:12:16.27
8Sebastian Jayne0:12:57.26
9Merlin Spranz0:13:31.33
10Daniel McDonald0:16:09.69
11Rowan Brown0:22:26.51
12Ben Marshall0:25:33.24
13Jack Haig0:25:40.51

Under 19 men final omnium standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Billy Sewell1:17:08.37
2Ben Bradley0:04:09.44
3Ben Comfort0:05:44.82
4Christopher Aitken0:06:23.29
5Cameron Prosser0:08:00.84
6Toby Stewart0:09:52.08
7Rodger Pogson-Manning0:10:38.82
8Ryan Lloyd0:14:38.19
9Zack Agius0:24:35.23
10Jordan Butler0:25:53.92
11Harry Lindsay1:07:04.33

Under 19 women final omnium standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holly Harris1:21:46.48
2Emily Parkes0:02:22.70
3Kyna Millan0:12:42.07

Under 17 men final omnium standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hamish Prosser1:04:12.95
2Reece Tucknott0:00:08.88
3Darcy Pirotta0:00:33.56
4Callum Carson0:01:59.46
5Simon Harrington0:02:09.89
6Mitchell Greenway0:05:38.17
7Dean Madden0:10:11.34
8Jack Jude0:14:01.78
9Nathan King0:24:40.18
10Lindsay Rhodes1:08:48.26

Under 15 men final omnium standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zale Ross-Willmore0:58:33.58
2Sean Maggs0:17:13.98
3Kasey Smith0:34:06.95

Under 15 women final omnium standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Tucknott0:57:20.29
2Gabrielle Millan0:44:17.09

Veteran men final omnium standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Bennett1:22:18.80
2Daniel Sonnabend0:06:55.00
3Damon Wicki0:07:33.36
4Clive Jones0:09:07.91

Veteran women final omnium standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhianna Farrell1:23:27.59
2Stefanie Van Amerongen0:04:47.82

Master men final omnium standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damon Willmore1:20:50.99
2David Harris0:12:52.02
3Jason Auld0:13:30.30
4Simon Dec0:14:27.52
5Andrew Remely0:25:49.77
6Tim Roach0:27:19.77

Super master men final omnium standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Henderson1:08:42.30
2Kevin Jones0:01:48.54
3Craig Peacock0:04:52.09

Grand master men final omnium standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bert Floss0:55:53.68
2Bruno Wicki0:05:47.07

Sport men final omnium standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Washer0:50:20.93
2Jonathan Beck0:02:33.10
3Jason Head0:04:36.76
4Garry Wright0:19:16.90
5Benjamin Thorman0:22:28.41
6Jon Stewart0:24:29.00
7Chris Park0:30:52.86
8Chad Demidenko0:51:20.06

Sport women final omnium standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peta Demidenko1:20:34.33

 

