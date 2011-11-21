Blair and King claim All Mountain Omnium titles
Carlson, King descend to super D victories
The afternoon's Super D was a time trial from top to bottom, along a steep and challenging 2.0 km course. The elite riders were tipped to come in just below the four-minute mark. Only Joshua Carlson was able to sneak inside the mark with an impressive time of 3:56. Carlson was one of the few riders in the elite field with international experience in the super D format and lived up to the pre-race favorite tag. Local rider Dave Nairn took second ahead of Ben Henderson.
There were no surprises in the elite women's field; Jenni King continued her weekend of domination taking out the super D. On Saturday she "had no idea what Super D was" but it made no difference. The race for second place was very close with Jodie Willett just edging out a fast finishing Rosemary Barnes for third.
The fastest U23 rider was Jack Haig. Cameron Ivory came out in front of Mitchell Codner for second by under a second.
Omnium
After a tough weekend of racing, it was Saturday's cross country that decided the podium for the All Mountain Cup. In all elite categories the cross country winner walked away with the All Mountain Cup series leader plate. Luke Fetch will be the rider to watch in the U23 category throughout the season. Both Blair and King had strong performances that bode well for the remaindered on the All Mountain Cup.
Blair had a nervous day of race. "I was relieved to take the overall victory. The super D and eliminator were short but potentially dangerous disciplines. I was happy to make it into the final of the eliminator, it was a good way to not just be completely conservative and get our there and have some fun racing."
The super D was a high stakes race, a crash or puncture could have devastating consequences. Blair was "definitely scared about keeping it upright in the super D, I was just happy to get down and post an OK time and not take too many risks."
The next round of the All Mountain Cup will be at Mt Buller on January 21-22.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joshua Carlson
|0:03:56.21
|2
|Ben Henderson
|0:00:11.03
|3
|Andrew Fellows
|0:00:13.87
|4
|Andrew Blair
|0:00:14.19
|5
|Nick Both
|0:00:16.56
|6
|Sid Taberlay
|0:00:17.53
|7
|Jarrad Burrell
|0:00:27.88
|8
|Craig Cooke
|0:00:27.89
|9
|Evan Jeffery
|0:00:38.25
|10
|James Kennedy
|0:00:42.63
|11
|Anthony Shippard
|0:00:56.15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenni King
|0:04:38.20
|2
|Rosemary Barnes
|0:00:14.96
|3
|Jodie Willett
|0:00:19.62
|4
|Claire Garcia-Webb
|0:00:29.86
|5
|Sarah Holmes
|0:00:39.02
|6
|Jenny Fay
|0:01:12.39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig
|0:04:04.96
|2
|Cameron Ivory
|0:00:01.25
|3
|Mitchell Codner
|0:00:01.70
|4
|Robbie Rhodes
|0:00:04.43
|5
|Luke Fetch
|0:00:06.14
|6
|Rowan Brown
|0:00:10.81
|7
|Sebastian Jayne
|0:00:16.05
|8
|Daniel McDonald
|0:00:16.53
|9
|Kyle Ward
|0:00:20.08
|10
|Merlin Spranz
|0:00:22.95
|11
|Blake Polverino
|0:00:30.63
|12
|Michael Crosbie
|0:00:30.98
|13
|Ben Marshall
|0:01:05.30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Billy Sewell
|0:04:23.19
|2
|Toby Stewart
|0:00:04.69
|3
|Christopher Aitken
|0:00:06.29
|4
|Ben Bradley
|0:00:11.00
|5
|Cameron Prosser
|0:00:16.16
|6
|Ben Comfort
|0:00:18.21
|7
|Harry Lindsay
|0:00:21.51
|8
|Ryan Lloyd
|0:00:22.22
|9
|Jordan Butler
|0:00:22.55
|10
|Rodger Pogson-Manning
|0:00:25.21
|11
|Zack Agius
|0:00:47.06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Parkes
|0:05:25.28
|2
|Holly Harris
|0:00:31.25
|3
|Kyna Millan
|0:01:01.58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darcy Pirotta
|0:04:25.34
|2
|Reece Tucknott
|0:00:01.52
|3
|Hamish Prosser
|0:00:04.87
|4
|Callum Carson
|0:00:07.55
|5
|Simon Harrington
|0:00:13.17
|6
|Mitchell Greenway
|0:00:18.67
|7
|Lindsay Rhodes
|0:01:14.92
|8
|Dean Madden
|0:02:01.92
|9
|Jack Jude
|0:07:55.07
|10
|Nathan King
|0:08:14.10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zale Ross-Willmore
|0:05:35.27
|2
|Kasey Smith
|0:01:19.49
|3
|Sean Maggs
|0:01:24.00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Tucknott
|0:05:32.05
|2
|Gabrielle Millan
|0:10:41.45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Bennett
|0:04:13.94
|2
|Clive Jones
|0:00:29.76
|3
|Daniel Sonnabend
|0:00:35.51
|4
|Damon Wicki
|0:00:49.64
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefanie Van Amerongen
|0:05:30.27
|2
|Rhianna Farrell
|0:01:19.96
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damon Willmore
|0:04:20.54
|2
|Tim Roach
|0:00:39.61
|3
|Simon Dec
|0:00:43.35
|4
|David Harris
|0:00:52.50
|5
|Andrew Remely
|0:00:58.78
|6
|Jason Auld
|0:00:59.46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bruno Wicki
|0:05:40.62
|2
|Bert Floss
|0:00:38.16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Henderson
|0:04:44.21
|2
|Kevin Jones
|0:00:03.29
|3
|Craig Peacock
|0:00:27.26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Thorman
|0:04:42.52
|2
|Kevin Washer
|0:00:22.18
|3
|Garry Wright
|0:00:29.50
|4
|Jonathan Beck
|0:00:33.84
|5
|Chad Demidenko
|0:00:50.09
|6
|Jason Head
|0:01:10.51
|7
|Jon Stewart
|0:01:38.02
|8
|Chris Park
|0:01:43.43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peta Demidenko
|0:07:47.44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Blair
|1:47:35.12
|2
|Sid Taberlay
|0:01:29.44
|3
|Joshua Carlson
|0:03:01.31
|4
|Ben Henderson
|0:05:28.71
|5
|Nick Both
|0:06:31.86
|6
|Craig Cooke
|0:09:16.76
|7
|Jarrad Burrell
|0:10:27.34
|8
|James Kennedy
|0:12:06.64
|9
|Andrew Fellows
|0:12:32.82
|10
|Evan Jeffery
|0:20:46.01
|11
|Anthony Shippard
|0:28:02.72
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenni King
|1:46:37.95
|2
|Jodie Willett
|0:04:36.51
|3
|Jenny Fay
|0:09:14.68
|4
|Rosemary Barnes
|0:17:56.08
|5
|Sarah Holmes
|0:26:53.24
|6
|Claire Garcia-Webb
|0:27:41.43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Fetch
|1:32:01.60
|2
|Mitchell Codner
|0:02:33.12
|3
|Michael Crosbie
|0:05:12.75
|4
|Cameron Ivory
|0:07:46.84
|5
|Robbie Rhodes
|0:08:46.33
|6
|Kyle Ward
|0:10:05.38
|7
|Blake Polverino
|0:12:16.27
|8
|Sebastian Jayne
|0:12:57.26
|9
|Merlin Spranz
|0:13:31.33
|10
|Daniel McDonald
|0:16:09.69
|11
|Rowan Brown
|0:22:26.51
|12
|Ben Marshall
|0:25:33.24
|13
|Jack Haig
|0:25:40.51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Billy Sewell
|1:17:08.37
|2
|Ben Bradley
|0:04:09.44
|3
|Ben Comfort
|0:05:44.82
|4
|Christopher Aitken
|0:06:23.29
|5
|Cameron Prosser
|0:08:00.84
|6
|Toby Stewart
|0:09:52.08
|7
|Rodger Pogson-Manning
|0:10:38.82
|8
|Ryan Lloyd
|0:14:38.19
|9
|Zack Agius
|0:24:35.23
|10
|Jordan Butler
|0:25:53.92
|11
|Harry Lindsay
|1:07:04.33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Holly Harris
|1:21:46.48
|2
|Emily Parkes
|0:02:22.70
|3
|Kyna Millan
|0:12:42.07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hamish Prosser
|1:04:12.95
|2
|Reece Tucknott
|0:00:08.88
|3
|Darcy Pirotta
|0:00:33.56
|4
|Callum Carson
|0:01:59.46
|5
|Simon Harrington
|0:02:09.89
|6
|Mitchell Greenway
|0:05:38.17
|7
|Dean Madden
|0:10:11.34
|8
|Jack Jude
|0:14:01.78
|9
|Nathan King
|0:24:40.18
|10
|Lindsay Rhodes
|1:08:48.26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zale Ross-Willmore
|0:58:33.58
|2
|Sean Maggs
|0:17:13.98
|3
|Kasey Smith
|0:34:06.95
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Tucknott
|0:57:20.29
|2
|Gabrielle Millan
|0:44:17.09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Bennett
|1:22:18.80
|2
|Daniel Sonnabend
|0:06:55.00
|3
|Damon Wicki
|0:07:33.36
|4
|Clive Jones
|0:09:07.91
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhianna Farrell
|1:23:27.59
|2
|Stefanie Van Amerongen
|0:04:47.82
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damon Willmore
|1:20:50.99
|2
|David Harris
|0:12:52.02
|3
|Jason Auld
|0:13:30.30
|4
|Simon Dec
|0:14:27.52
|5
|Andrew Remely
|0:25:49.77
|6
|Tim Roach
|0:27:19.77
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Henderson
|1:08:42.30
|2
|Kevin Jones
|0:01:48.54
|3
|Craig Peacock
|0:04:52.09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bert Floss
|0:55:53.68
|2
|Bruno Wicki
|0:05:47.07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Washer
|0:50:20.93
|2
|Jonathan Beck
|0:02:33.10
|3
|Jason Head
|0:04:36.76
|4
|Garry Wright
|0:19:16.90
|5
|Benjamin Thorman
|0:22:28.41
|6
|Jon Stewart
|0:24:29.00
|7
|Chris Park
|0:30:52.86
|8
|Chad Demidenko
|0:51:20.06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peta Demidenko
|1:20:34.33
