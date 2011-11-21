Image 1 of 31 Sarah Tucknott, winner of the U15 women's super D and All Mountain Cup (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 2 of 31 Emily Parkes, winner of the U19 women's super D and eliminator and second overall (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 3 of 31 Different jersey, same rock, different race, same result. Holly Harris comes to grief in the same place in both the cross country and super D, but it wasn't enough to prevent her from winning the U19 women's overall. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 4 of 31 Sarah Holmes in the Super D on her way to fifth in the All Mountain Cup (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 5 of 31 Rosie Barnes in the Super D and fourth in the All Mountain Cup (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 6 of 31 Jenny Fay (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 7 of 31 Jodie Willett on her way to third in the Super D and second overall (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 8 of 31 Jenni King on her way to winning her third race of the weekend (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 9 of 31 Craig Peacock on his way to fourth. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 10 of 31 John Henderson, winner of all three super master men's races. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 11 of 31 Master men's winner Damon Willmore (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 12 of 31 Hamish Prosser won the U17 All Mountain Cup in the closest competition of the weekend. There was a 9-second margin after three events. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 13 of 31 Christopher Aitken in the U19 men's super D. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 14 of 31 U19 All Mountain Cup winner Billy Sewell (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 15 of 31 Jack Haig in the U23 men's super D (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 16 of 31 Cameron Ivory won the U23 men's super D, but it wasn't enough to get him on the All Mountain Podium. He was fourth. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 17 of 31 Mitch Codner was second in the U23 men's super D (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 18 of 31 All Mountain Cup winner in the U23 men's race: Luke Fetch (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 19 of 31 Andy Fellows is better known for his 24-hour world podiums (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 20 of 31 Ben Henderson raced to second in the super D and fourth overall (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 21 of 31 The fastest rider on the Super D course was Josh Carlson, the only rider to go under four minutes (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 22 of 31 Sid Taberlay would go on to second overall in the elite men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 23 of 31 Andy Blair, winner of the elite men's overall races the super D as Jodie Willett looks on, watching his lines. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 24 of 31 All Mountain Cup Super Master Men's podium: Craig Peacock, John Henderson, Kevin Jones (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 25 of 31 U15 men's winner Ross Willmore showed riders years older than him how it is done. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 26 of 31 U17 men's All Mountain Podium: Darcy Pirotta, Hamis Prosser, Reece Tucknott (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 27 of 31 U19 women's All Mountain Podium: Emily Parkes, Holly Harris, Kyna Millan (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 28 of 31 U19 men's All Mountain Podium: Ben Bradley, Billy Sewell, Ben Comfort (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 29 of 31 U23 men's All Mountain Podium: Mitch Codnet, Luke Fetch, Michael Crosbie (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 30 of 31 Elite women's All Mountain Podium: Sarah Holmes, Jenny Fay, Jenni King, Jodie Willett, Rosie Barnes (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 31 of 31 Elite men's All Mountain Podium: Ben Henderson, Josh Carlson, Andy Blair, Sid Taberlay, Nick Both (Image credit: Russell Baker)

The afternoon's Super D was a time trial from top to bottom, along a steep and challenging 2.0 km course. The elite riders were tipped to come in just below the four-minute mark. Only Joshua Carlson was able to sneak inside the mark with an impressive time of 3:56. Carlson was one of the few riders in the elite field with international experience in the super D format and lived up to the pre-race favorite tag. Local rider Dave Nairn took second ahead of Ben Henderson.

There were no surprises in the elite women's field; Jenni King continued her weekend of domination taking out the super D. On Saturday she "had no idea what Super D was" but it made no difference. The race for second place was very close with Jodie Willett just edging out a fast finishing Rosemary Barnes for third.

The fastest U23 rider was Jack Haig. Cameron Ivory came out in front of Mitchell Codner for second by under a second.

Omnium

After a tough weekend of racing, it was Saturday's cross country that decided the podium for the All Mountain Cup. In all elite categories the cross country winner walked away with the All Mountain Cup series leader plate. Luke Fetch will be the rider to watch in the U23 category throughout the season. Both Blair and King had strong performances that bode well for the remaindered on the All Mountain Cup.

Blair had a nervous day of race. "I was relieved to take the overall victory. The super D and eliminator were short but potentially dangerous disciplines. I was happy to make it into the final of the eliminator, it was a good way to not just be completely conservative and get our there and have some fun racing."

The super D was a high stakes race, a crash or puncture could have devastating consequences. Blair was "definitely scared about keeping it upright in the super D, I was just happy to get down and post an OK time and not take too many risks."

The next round of the All Mountain Cup will be at Mt Buller on January 21-22.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Carlson 0:03:56.21 2 Ben Henderson 0:00:11.03 3 Andrew Fellows 0:00:13.87 4 Andrew Blair 0:00:14.19 5 Nick Both 0:00:16.56 6 Sid Taberlay 0:00:17.53 7 Jarrad Burrell 0:00:27.88 8 Craig Cooke 0:00:27.89 9 Evan Jeffery 0:00:38.25 10 James Kennedy 0:00:42.63 11 Anthony Shippard 0:00:56.15

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenni King 0:04:38.20 2 Rosemary Barnes 0:00:14.96 3 Jodie Willett 0:00:19.62 4 Claire Garcia-Webb 0:00:29.86 5 Sarah Holmes 0:00:39.02 6 Jenny Fay 0:01:12.39

Under 23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig 0:04:04.96 2 Cameron Ivory 0:00:01.25 3 Mitchell Codner 0:00:01.70 4 Robbie Rhodes 0:00:04.43 5 Luke Fetch 0:00:06.14 6 Rowan Brown 0:00:10.81 7 Sebastian Jayne 0:00:16.05 8 Daniel McDonald 0:00:16.53 9 Kyle Ward 0:00:20.08 10 Merlin Spranz 0:00:22.95 11 Blake Polverino 0:00:30.63 12 Michael Crosbie 0:00:30.98 13 Ben Marshall 0:01:05.30

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Billy Sewell 0:04:23.19 2 Toby Stewart 0:00:04.69 3 Christopher Aitken 0:00:06.29 4 Ben Bradley 0:00:11.00 5 Cameron Prosser 0:00:16.16 6 Ben Comfort 0:00:18.21 7 Harry Lindsay 0:00:21.51 8 Ryan Lloyd 0:00:22.22 9 Jordan Butler 0:00:22.55 10 Rodger Pogson-Manning 0:00:25.21 11 Zack Agius 0:00:47.06

Under 19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Parkes 0:05:25.28 2 Holly Harris 0:00:31.25 3 Kyna Millan 0:01:01.58

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darcy Pirotta 0:04:25.34 2 Reece Tucknott 0:00:01.52 3 Hamish Prosser 0:00:04.87 4 Callum Carson 0:00:07.55 5 Simon Harrington 0:00:13.17 6 Mitchell Greenway 0:00:18.67 7 Lindsay Rhodes 0:01:14.92 8 Dean Madden 0:02:01.92 9 Jack Jude 0:07:55.07 10 Nathan King 0:08:14.10

Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zale Ross-Willmore 0:05:35.27 2 Kasey Smith 0:01:19.49 3 Sean Maggs 0:01:24.00

Under 15 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Tucknott 0:05:32.05 2 Gabrielle Millan 0:10:41.45

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Bennett 0:04:13.94 2 Clive Jones 0:00:29.76 3 Daniel Sonnabend 0:00:35.51 4 Damon Wicki 0:00:49.64

Veteran women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefanie Van Amerongen 0:05:30.27 2 Rhianna Farrell 0:01:19.96

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damon Willmore 0:04:20.54 2 Tim Roach 0:00:39.61 3 Simon Dec 0:00:43.35 4 David Harris 0:00:52.50 5 Andrew Remely 0:00:58.78 6 Jason Auld 0:00:59.46

Grand master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bruno Wicki 0:05:40.62 2 Bert Floss 0:00:38.16

Super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Henderson 0:04:44.21 2 Kevin Jones 0:00:03.29 3 Craig Peacock 0:00:27.26

Sport men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Thorman 0:04:42.52 2 Kevin Washer 0:00:22.18 3 Garry Wright 0:00:29.50 4 Jonathan Beck 0:00:33.84 5 Chad Demidenko 0:00:50.09 6 Jason Head 0:01:10.51 7 Jon Stewart 0:01:38.02 8 Chris Park 0:01:43.43

Sport women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peta Demidenko 0:07:47.44

Elite men final omnium standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Blair 1:47:35.12 2 Sid Taberlay 0:01:29.44 3 Joshua Carlson 0:03:01.31 4 Ben Henderson 0:05:28.71 5 Nick Both 0:06:31.86 6 Craig Cooke 0:09:16.76 7 Jarrad Burrell 0:10:27.34 8 James Kennedy 0:12:06.64 9 Andrew Fellows 0:12:32.82 10 Evan Jeffery 0:20:46.01 11 Anthony Shippard 0:28:02.72

Elite women final omnium standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenni King 1:46:37.95 2 Jodie Willett 0:04:36.51 3 Jenny Fay 0:09:14.68 4 Rosemary Barnes 0:17:56.08 5 Sarah Holmes 0:26:53.24 6 Claire Garcia-Webb 0:27:41.43

Under 23 men final omnium standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Fetch 1:32:01.60 2 Mitchell Codner 0:02:33.12 3 Michael Crosbie 0:05:12.75 4 Cameron Ivory 0:07:46.84 5 Robbie Rhodes 0:08:46.33 6 Kyle Ward 0:10:05.38 7 Blake Polverino 0:12:16.27 8 Sebastian Jayne 0:12:57.26 9 Merlin Spranz 0:13:31.33 10 Daniel McDonald 0:16:09.69 11 Rowan Brown 0:22:26.51 12 Ben Marshall 0:25:33.24 13 Jack Haig 0:25:40.51

Under 19 men final omnium standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Billy Sewell 1:17:08.37 2 Ben Bradley 0:04:09.44 3 Ben Comfort 0:05:44.82 4 Christopher Aitken 0:06:23.29 5 Cameron Prosser 0:08:00.84 6 Toby Stewart 0:09:52.08 7 Rodger Pogson-Manning 0:10:38.82 8 Ryan Lloyd 0:14:38.19 9 Zack Agius 0:24:35.23 10 Jordan Butler 0:25:53.92 11 Harry Lindsay 1:07:04.33

Under 19 women final omnium standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Holly Harris 1:21:46.48 2 Emily Parkes 0:02:22.70 3 Kyna Millan 0:12:42.07

Under 17 men final omnium standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hamish Prosser 1:04:12.95 2 Reece Tucknott 0:00:08.88 3 Darcy Pirotta 0:00:33.56 4 Callum Carson 0:01:59.46 5 Simon Harrington 0:02:09.89 6 Mitchell Greenway 0:05:38.17 7 Dean Madden 0:10:11.34 8 Jack Jude 0:14:01.78 9 Nathan King 0:24:40.18 10 Lindsay Rhodes 1:08:48.26

Under 15 men final omnium standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zale Ross-Willmore 0:58:33.58 2 Sean Maggs 0:17:13.98 3 Kasey Smith 0:34:06.95

Under 15 women final omnium standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Tucknott 0:57:20.29 2 Gabrielle Millan 0:44:17.09

Veteran men final omnium standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Bennett 1:22:18.80 2 Daniel Sonnabend 0:06:55.00 3 Damon Wicki 0:07:33.36 4 Clive Jones 0:09:07.91

Veteran women final omnium standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhianna Farrell 1:23:27.59 2 Stefanie Van Amerongen 0:04:47.82

Master men final omnium standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damon Willmore 1:20:50.99 2 David Harris 0:12:52.02 3 Jason Auld 0:13:30.30 4 Simon Dec 0:14:27.52 5 Andrew Remely 0:25:49.77 6 Tim Roach 0:27:19.77

Super master men final omnium standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Henderson 1:08:42.30 2 Kevin Jones 0:01:48.54 3 Craig Peacock 0:04:52.09

Grand master men final omnium standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bert Floss 0:55:53.68 2 Bruno Wicki 0:05:47.07

Sport men final omnium standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Washer 0:50:20.93 2 Jonathan Beck 0:02:33.10 3 Jason Head 0:04:36.76 4 Garry Wright 0:19:16.90 5 Benjamin Thorman 0:22:28.41 6 Jon Stewart 0:24:29.00 7 Chris Park 0:30:52.86 8 Chad Demidenko 0:51:20.06