Carlson and King win eliminator
Codner best among U23 men
Eliminator cross country: -
The cross country eliminator kicked off the action on Sunday morning in Perth. Racers completed a time trial for seeding, then commenced side-by-side racing, with the first two riders in each heat progressing to the next round until a final of four riders.
Seeding
Results from the eliminator seeding were tight. The fastest time of the morning was set by elite rider Joshua Carlson (2:12), who edged out flying U23 rider Cameron Ivory (2:15) and Sid Taberlay (2:18).
Jenni King continued to dominate the women's field setting a time 2:37.
The tightest racing was in the undecided U17 men's category; local rider Reece Tucknott started on the front foot by recovering five-seconds of his 20-second deficit to leader Hamish Prosser.
Finals
The four-rider heats proved for interesting racing across all categories. King was quick off the line and lead from start to finish to take out victory in the elite women's category ahead of Sarah Holmes and Jodie Willett.
In the U23 men, Mitchell Codner demonstrated his preference for short format racing, taking a convincing win ahead of Luke Fetch and Sebastian Jayne. In the closely contested U17 category, both Prosser and Tucknott failed to take advantage of the time bonuses on offer.
In the elite men's category, Taberlay failed to qualify for the final after crashing in the semi-final. Ben Henderson, Carlson, Peter Hatton and Andrew Blair all lined up for the final dash around the 1.0 km course. Carlson got the jump off the line and was never challenged; he comfortably took victory ahead of Henderson and Hatton.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joshua Carlson
|0:01:42.22
|2
|Ben Henderson
|0:00:18.37
|3
|Andrew Blair
|0:00:19.50
|4
|Sid Taberlay
|0:00:19.60
|5
|Andrew Fellows
|0:00:27.64
|6
|Craig Cooke
|0:00:33.56
|7
|Nick Both
|0:00:34.99
|8
|Jarrad Burrell
|0:00:39.15
|9
|James Kennedy
|0:00:45.70
|10
|Anthony Shippard
|0:00:49.26
|11
|Evan Jeffery
|0:00:52.45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenni King
|0:02:09.75
|2
|Jodie Willett
|0:00:13.89
|3
|Sarah Holmes
|0:00:21.22
|4
|Jenny Fay
|0:00:30.29
|5
|Claire Garcia-Webb
|0:00:35.57
|6
|Rosemary Barnes
|0:00:40.12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Codner
|0:01:50.06
|2
|Luke Fetch
|0:00:03.44
|3
|Kyle Ward
|0:00:14.88
|4
|Sebastian Jayne
|0:00:15.79
|5
|Cameron Ivory
|0:00:19.17
|6
|Daniel McDonald
|0:00:21.74
|7
|Blake Polverino
|0:00:25.22
|8
|Robbie Rhodes
|0:00:28.48
|9
|Michael Crosbie
|0:00:29.35
|10
|Rowan Brown
|0:00:34.28
|11
|Jack Haig
|0:00:37.09
|12
|Merlin Spranz
|0:00:43.96
|13
|Ben Marshall
|0:00:50.52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Billy Sewell
|0:01:55.18
|2
|Christopher Aitken
|0:00:04.00
|3
|Ben Bradley
|0:00:10.44
|4
|Ben Comfort
|0:00:11.61
|5
|Ryan Lloyd
|0:00:18.97
|6
|Toby Stewart
|0:00:27.39
|7
|Rodger Pogson-Manning
|0:00:34.61
|8
|Cameron Prosser
|0:00:36.68
|9
|Harry Lindsay
|0:00:38.82
|10
|Jordan Butler
|0:00:43.37
|11
|Zack Agius
|0:00:46.17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Parkes
|0:02:28.90
|2
|Holly Harris
|0:00:10.05
|3
|Kyna Millan
|0:00:39.79
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Harrington
|0:01:54.33
|2
|Darcy Pirotta
|0:00:07.84
|3
|Reece Tucknott
|0:00:12.64
|4
|Callum Carson
|0:00:17.19
|5
|Hamish Prosser
|0:00:20.41
|6
|Dean Madden
|0:00:29.70
|7
|Mitchell Greenway
|0:00:33.78
|8
|Jack Jude
|0:00:34.99
|9
|Nathan King
|0:00:46.36
|10
|Lindsay Rhodes
|0:01:21.62
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zale Ross-Willmore
|0:02:41.31
|2
|Sean Maggs
|0:00:23.98
|3
|Kasey Smith
|0:00:30.46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Tucknott
|0:02:28.24
|2
|Gabrielle Millan
|0:02:11.64
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Bennett
|0:01:58.86
|2
|Daniel Sonnabend
|0:00:10.49
|3
|Clive Jones
|0:00:25.15
|4
|Damon Wicki
|0:00:30.72
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhianna Farrell
|0:02:24.36
|2
|Stefanie Van Amerongen
|0:00:21.78
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damon Willmore
|0:02:02.45
|2
|David Harris
|0:00:15.52
|3
|Jason Auld
|0:00:20.84
|4
|Andrew Remely
|0:00:28.99
|5
|Tim Roach
|0:00:30.16
|6
|Simon Dec
|0:00:33.17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Henderson
|0:02:09.09
|2
|Kevin Jones
|0:00:00.25
|3
|Craig Peacock
|0:00:16.83
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bert Floss
|0:02:35.90
|2
|Bruno Wicki
|0:00:23.23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Thorman
|0:02:18.82
|2
|Jonathan Beck
|0:00:09.85
|3
|Kevin Washer
|0:00:12.41
|4
|Jason Head
|0:00:12.84
|5
|Chad Demidenko
|0:00:32.56
|6
|Garry Wright
|0:00:39.99
|7
|Chris Park
|0:00:51.02
|8
|Jon Stewart
|0:01:02.57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peta Demidenko
|0:03:10.89
