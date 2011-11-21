Trending

Carlson and King win eliminator

Codner best among U23 men

Image 1 of 11

Josh Carlson crosses the line to win the eliminator

Josh Carlson crosses the line to win the eliminator
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 2 of 11

Sarah Holmes leads Jenny Fay and Jodie Willett in the women's eliminator. Sarah, a first-year elite, finished second in the eliminator and fifth overall.

Sarah Holmes leads Jenny Fay and Jodie Willett in the women's eliminator. Sarah, a first-year elite, finished second in the eliminator and fifth overall.
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 3 of 11

Jenni King doesn't quite get the landing right in the elite women's eliminator, but it wasn't enough to stop her from winning all three of the weekend's raes.

Jenni King doesn't quite get the landing right in the elite women's eliminator, but it wasn't enough to stop her from winning all three of the weekend's raes.
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 4 of 11

Jack Haig gets some serious air.

Jack Haig gets some serious air.
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 5 of 11

Emily Parkes leads Holly Harris in the U19 women's race. Parkes won the eliminator but Harris took the overall weekend title.

Emily Parkes leads Holly Harris in the U19 women's race. Parkes won the eliminator but Harris took the overall weekend title.
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 6 of 11

Josh Carlson crosses the line to win the final in the elite men's eliminator.

Josh Carlson crosses the line to win the final in the elite men's eliminator.
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 7 of 11

Josh Carlson leads Ben Henderson

Josh Carlson leads Ben Henderson
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 8 of 11

The top U23 men: Sebastien Jayne, Luke Fetch, Mitch Codner, Jack Haig

The top U23 men: Sebastien Jayne, Luke Fetch, Mitch Codner, Jack Haig
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 9 of 11

Andy Blair leads Evan Jeffery and Andy Fellows

Andy Blair leads Evan Jeffery and Andy Fellows
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 10 of 11

Sid Taberlay

Sid Taberlay
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 11 of 11

Ben Bradley in the cross country eliminator

Ben Bradley in the cross country eliminator
(Image credit: Russell Baker)

The cross country eliminator kicked off the action on Sunday morning in Perth. Racers completed a time trial for seeding, then commenced side-by-side racing, with the first two riders in each heat progressing to the next round until a final of four riders.

Seeding

Results from the eliminator seeding were tight. The fastest time of the morning was set by elite rider Joshua Carlson (2:12), who edged out flying U23 rider Cameron Ivory (2:15) and Sid Taberlay (2:18).

Jenni King continued to dominate the women's field setting a time 2:37.

The tightest racing was in the undecided U17 men's category; local rider Reece Tucknott started on the front foot by recovering five-seconds of his 20-second deficit to leader Hamish Prosser.

Finals

The four-rider heats proved for interesting racing across all categories. King was quick off the line and lead from start to finish to take out victory in the elite women's category ahead of Sarah Holmes and Jodie Willett.

In the U23 men, Mitchell Codner demonstrated his preference for short format racing, taking a convincing win ahead of Luke Fetch and Sebastian Jayne. In the closely contested U17 category, both Prosser and Tucknott failed to take advantage of the time bonuses on offer.

In the elite men's category, Taberlay failed to qualify for the final after crashing in the semi-final. Ben Henderson, Carlson, Peter Hatton and Andrew Blair all lined up for the final dash around the 1.0 km course. Carlson got the jump off the line and was never challenged; he comfortably took victory ahead of Henderson and Hatton.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Carlson0:01:42.22
2Ben Henderson0:00:18.37
3Andrew Blair0:00:19.50
4Sid Taberlay0:00:19.60
5Andrew Fellows0:00:27.64
6Craig Cooke0:00:33.56
7Nick Both0:00:34.99
8Jarrad Burrell0:00:39.15
9James Kennedy0:00:45.70
10Anthony Shippard0:00:49.26
11Evan Jeffery0:00:52.45

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenni King0:02:09.75
2Jodie Willett0:00:13.89
3Sarah Holmes0:00:21.22
4Jenny Fay0:00:30.29
5Claire Garcia-Webb0:00:35.57
6Rosemary Barnes0:00:40.12

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Codner0:01:50.06
2Luke Fetch0:00:03.44
3Kyle Ward0:00:14.88
4Sebastian Jayne0:00:15.79
5Cameron Ivory0:00:19.17
6Daniel McDonald0:00:21.74
7Blake Polverino0:00:25.22
8Robbie Rhodes0:00:28.48
9Michael Crosbie0:00:29.35
10Rowan Brown0:00:34.28
11Jack Haig0:00:37.09
12Merlin Spranz0:00:43.96
13Ben Marshall0:00:50.52

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Billy Sewell0:01:55.18
2Christopher Aitken0:00:04.00
3Ben Bradley0:00:10.44
4Ben Comfort0:00:11.61
5Ryan Lloyd0:00:18.97
6Toby Stewart0:00:27.39
7Rodger Pogson-Manning0:00:34.61
8Cameron Prosser0:00:36.68
9Harry Lindsay0:00:38.82
10Jordan Butler0:00:43.37
11Zack Agius0:00:46.17

Under 19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Parkes0:02:28.90
2Holly Harris0:00:10.05
3Kyna Millan0:00:39.79

Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Harrington0:01:54.33
2Darcy Pirotta0:00:07.84
3Reece Tucknott0:00:12.64
4Callum Carson0:00:17.19
5Hamish Prosser0:00:20.41
6Dean Madden0:00:29.70
7Mitchell Greenway0:00:33.78
8Jack Jude0:00:34.99
9Nathan King0:00:46.36
10Lindsay Rhodes0:01:21.62

Under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zale Ross-Willmore0:02:41.31
2Sean Maggs0:00:23.98
3Kasey Smith0:00:30.46

Under 15 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Tucknott0:02:28.24
2Gabrielle Millan0:02:11.64

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Bennett0:01:58.86
2Daniel Sonnabend0:00:10.49
3Clive Jones0:00:25.15
4Damon Wicki0:00:30.72

Veteran women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhianna Farrell0:02:24.36
2Stefanie Van Amerongen0:00:21.78

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damon Willmore0:02:02.45
2David Harris0:00:15.52
3Jason Auld0:00:20.84
4Andrew Remely0:00:28.99
5Tim Roach0:00:30.16
6Simon Dec0:00:33.17

Super master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Henderson0:02:09.09
2Kevin Jones0:00:00.25
3Craig Peacock0:00:16.83

Grand master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bert Floss0:02:35.90
2Bruno Wicki0:00:23.23

Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Thorman0:02:18.82
2Jonathan Beck0:00:09.85
3Kevin Washer0:00:12.41
4Jason Head0:00:12.84
5Chad Demidenko0:00:32.56
6Garry Wright0:00:39.99
7Chris Park0:00:51.02
8Jon Stewart0:01:02.57

Sport women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peta Demidenko0:03:10.89

 

Latest on Cyclingnews