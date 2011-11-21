Image 1 of 11 Josh Carlson crosses the line to win the eliminator (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 2 of 11 Sarah Holmes leads Jenny Fay and Jodie Willett in the women's eliminator. Sarah, a first-year elite, finished second in the eliminator and fifth overall. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 3 of 11 Jenni King doesn't quite get the landing right in the elite women's eliminator, but it wasn't enough to stop her from winning all three of the weekend's raes. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 4 of 11 Jack Haig gets some serious air. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 5 of 11 Emily Parkes leads Holly Harris in the U19 women's race. Parkes won the eliminator but Harris took the overall weekend title. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 6 of 11 Josh Carlson crosses the line to win the final in the elite men's eliminator. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 7 of 11 Josh Carlson leads Ben Henderson (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 8 of 11 The top U23 men: Sebastien Jayne, Luke Fetch, Mitch Codner, Jack Haig (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 9 of 11 Andy Blair leads Evan Jeffery and Andy Fellows (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 10 of 11 Sid Taberlay (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 11 of 11 Ben Bradley in the cross country eliminator (Image credit: Russell Baker)

The cross country eliminator kicked off the action on Sunday morning in Perth. Racers completed a time trial for seeding, then commenced side-by-side racing, with the first two riders in each heat progressing to the next round until a final of four riders.

Seeding

Results from the eliminator seeding were tight. The fastest time of the morning was set by elite rider Joshua Carlson (2:12), who edged out flying U23 rider Cameron Ivory (2:15) and Sid Taberlay (2:18).

Jenni King continued to dominate the women's field setting a time 2:37.

The tightest racing was in the undecided U17 men's category; local rider Reece Tucknott started on the front foot by recovering five-seconds of his 20-second deficit to leader Hamish Prosser.

Finals

The four-rider heats proved for interesting racing across all categories. King was quick off the line and lead from start to finish to take out victory in the elite women's category ahead of Sarah Holmes and Jodie Willett.

In the U23 men, Mitchell Codner demonstrated his preference for short format racing, taking a convincing win ahead of Luke Fetch and Sebastian Jayne. In the closely contested U17 category, both Prosser and Tucknott failed to take advantage of the time bonuses on offer.

In the elite men's category, Taberlay failed to qualify for the final after crashing in the semi-final. Ben Henderson, Carlson, Peter Hatton and Andrew Blair all lined up for the final dash around the 1.0 km course. Carlson got the jump off the line and was never challenged; he comfortably took victory ahead of Henderson and Hatton.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Carlson 0:01:42.22 2 Ben Henderson 0:00:18.37 3 Andrew Blair 0:00:19.50 4 Sid Taberlay 0:00:19.60 5 Andrew Fellows 0:00:27.64 6 Craig Cooke 0:00:33.56 7 Nick Both 0:00:34.99 8 Jarrad Burrell 0:00:39.15 9 James Kennedy 0:00:45.70 10 Anthony Shippard 0:00:49.26 11 Evan Jeffery 0:00:52.45

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenni King 0:02:09.75 2 Jodie Willett 0:00:13.89 3 Sarah Holmes 0:00:21.22 4 Jenny Fay 0:00:30.29 5 Claire Garcia-Webb 0:00:35.57 6 Rosemary Barnes 0:00:40.12

Under 23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Codner 0:01:50.06 2 Luke Fetch 0:00:03.44 3 Kyle Ward 0:00:14.88 4 Sebastian Jayne 0:00:15.79 5 Cameron Ivory 0:00:19.17 6 Daniel McDonald 0:00:21.74 7 Blake Polverino 0:00:25.22 8 Robbie Rhodes 0:00:28.48 9 Michael Crosbie 0:00:29.35 10 Rowan Brown 0:00:34.28 11 Jack Haig 0:00:37.09 12 Merlin Spranz 0:00:43.96 13 Ben Marshall 0:00:50.52

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Billy Sewell 0:01:55.18 2 Christopher Aitken 0:00:04.00 3 Ben Bradley 0:00:10.44 4 Ben Comfort 0:00:11.61 5 Ryan Lloyd 0:00:18.97 6 Toby Stewart 0:00:27.39 7 Rodger Pogson-Manning 0:00:34.61 8 Cameron Prosser 0:00:36.68 9 Harry Lindsay 0:00:38.82 10 Jordan Butler 0:00:43.37 11 Zack Agius 0:00:46.17

Under 19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Parkes 0:02:28.90 2 Holly Harris 0:00:10.05 3 Kyna Millan 0:00:39.79

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Harrington 0:01:54.33 2 Darcy Pirotta 0:00:07.84 3 Reece Tucknott 0:00:12.64 4 Callum Carson 0:00:17.19 5 Hamish Prosser 0:00:20.41 6 Dean Madden 0:00:29.70 7 Mitchell Greenway 0:00:33.78 8 Jack Jude 0:00:34.99 9 Nathan King 0:00:46.36 10 Lindsay Rhodes 0:01:21.62

Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zale Ross-Willmore 0:02:41.31 2 Sean Maggs 0:00:23.98 3 Kasey Smith 0:00:30.46

Under 15 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Tucknott 0:02:28.24 2 Gabrielle Millan 0:02:11.64

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Bennett 0:01:58.86 2 Daniel Sonnabend 0:00:10.49 3 Clive Jones 0:00:25.15 4 Damon Wicki 0:00:30.72

Veteran women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhianna Farrell 0:02:24.36 2 Stefanie Van Amerongen 0:00:21.78

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damon Willmore 0:02:02.45 2 David Harris 0:00:15.52 3 Jason Auld 0:00:20.84 4 Andrew Remely 0:00:28.99 5 Tim Roach 0:00:30.16 6 Simon Dec 0:00:33.17

Super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Henderson 0:02:09.09 2 Kevin Jones 0:00:00.25 3 Craig Peacock 0:00:16.83

Grand master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bert Floss 0:02:35.90 2 Bruno Wicki 0:00:23.23

Sport men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Thorman 0:02:18.82 2 Jonathan Beck 0:00:09.85 3 Kevin Washer 0:00:12.41 4 Jason Head 0:00:12.84 5 Chad Demidenko 0:00:32.56 6 Garry Wright 0:00:39.99 7 Chris Park 0:00:51.02 8 Jon Stewart 0:01:02.57