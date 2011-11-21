Trending

Blair races to Australian series opener victory

King tops women's cross country field

Image 1 of 52

Andy Blair leads the elite men

Andy Blair leads the elite men
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 2 of 52

Luke Fetch crushed the U23 competition

Luke Fetch crushed the U23 competition
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 3 of 52

Robbie Rhodes in fifth in the U23 race

Robbie Rhodes in fifth in the U23 race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 4 of 52

Luke Fetch win the U23 race

Luke Fetch win the U23 race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 5 of 52

Andy Blair wins the elite men's race

Andy Blair wins the elite men's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 6 of 52

Junior men's podium

Junior men's podium
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 7 of 52

U23 men's podium

U23 men's podium
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 8 of 52

Elite men's podium

Elite men's podium
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 9 of 52

Zale Ross Willmore in first in the U15 race

Zale Ross Willmore in first in the U15 race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 10 of 52

John Henderson in first in the super master race

John Henderson in first in the super master race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 11 of 52

Benjamin Thoman in 8th in the sport men's race

Benjamin Thoman in 8th in the sport men's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 12 of 52

Super master Craig Peacock in fourth

Super master Craig Peacock in fourth
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 13 of 52

Jack Haig in 13th in the U23 men's race after a mechanical

Jack Haig in 13th in the U23 men's race after a mechanical
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 14 of 52

Ben Henderson in the elite men's race

Ben Henderson in the elite men's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 15 of 52

Josh Carlson in third in the elite men's race

Josh Carlson in third in the elite men's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 16 of 52

Andy Blair was the top elite man

Andy Blair was the top elite man
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 17 of 52

Ben Henderson leads Andy Fellows in the elite men's race

Ben Henderson leads Andy Fellows in the elite men's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 18 of 52

Top U23 racer Luke Fetch

Top U23 racer Luke Fetch
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 19 of 52

Ben Henderson in the elite men's race

Ben Henderson in the elite men's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 20 of 52

Mitch Codner leads Kyle Ward in the U23 race

Mitch Codner leads Kyle Ward in the U23 race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 21 of 52

U23 leader Luke Fetch

U23 leader Luke Fetch
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 22 of 52

Billy Sewell leads the U19 men

Billy Sewell leads the U19 men
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 23 of 52

Christopher Aitken in fourth in the U19 race

Christopher Aitken in fourth in the U19 race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 24 of 52

Sid Taberlay in second ahead of Andy Blair in a rock garden

Sid Taberlay in second ahead of Andy Blair in a rock garden
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 25 of 52

Andy Blair leads the elite men's race

Andy Blair leads the elite men's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 26 of 52

U17 leader Hamish Prosser

U17 leader Hamish Prosser
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 27 of 52

Damon Willmore in first among the master men

Damon Willmore in first among the master men
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 28 of 52

Jodie WIllett in second among the elite women

Jodie WIllett in second among the elite women
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 29 of 52

Jenny Fay in third in the elite women's race

Jenny Fay in third in the elite women's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 30 of 52

Rosie Barnes in fourth

Rosie Barnes in fourth
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 31 of 52

Holly Harris leads the U19 women

Holly Harris leads the U19 women
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 32 of 52

Sarah Holmes in fifth in the elite women's race

Sarah Holmes in fifth in the elite women's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 33 of 52

Sarah Tucknott in first in the U15 women's race

Sarah Tucknott in first in the U15 women's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 34 of 52

Emily Parkes in second in the U19 women's race

Emily Parkes in second in the U19 women's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 35 of 52

Master woman Sarah Hunter takes a tumble

Master woman Sarah Hunter takes a tumble
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 36 of 52

Jenni King wins the elite women's race

Jenni King wins the elite women's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 37 of 52

Women's podium

Women's podium
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 38 of 52

U17 women's podium

U17 women's podium
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 39 of 52

Jenni King leads the elite women's race

Jenni King leads the elite women's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 40 of 52

Kyna Millan in third among the U19 women

Kyna Millan in third among the U19 women
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 41 of 52

Sam Rubery in 9th among the U17 men

Sam Rubery in 9th among the U17 men
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 42 of 52

David Harris in 5th in the masters

David Harris in 5th in the masters
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 43 of 52

Master men's podium

Master men's podium
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 44 of 52

U17 men's podium

U17 men's podium
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 45 of 52

Early on in the elite women's race, Jenny Fay leads Jodie Willett, Jenni King and Rosie Barnes

Early on in the elite women's race, Jenny Fay leads Jodie Willett, Jenni King and Rosie Barnes
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 46 of 52

Jenni King sets the pace among the elite women

Jenni King sets the pace among the elite women
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 47 of 52

Jodie Willet in second in the elite women's race

Jodie Willet in second in the elite women's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 48 of 52

Rosie Barnes in fourth in the elite women's race

Rosie Barnes in fourth in the elite women's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 49 of 52

Top U19 woman Holly Harris

Top U19 woman Holly Harris
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 50 of 52

Emily Parkes in second among the U19 women

Emily Parkes in second among the U19 women
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 51 of 52

Sarah Tucknott, first U15 woman

Sarah Tucknott, first U15 woman
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 52 of 52

Elite women's podium

Elite women's podium
(Image credit: Russell Baker)

Andrew Blair and Jenni King took victory in the opening round of the 2011-2012 MTBA National Series at Perth's Goat Farm on Saturday. Recent rain and temperatures in the mid 20s (degrees Celsius) made for perfect racing conditions.

In the men's elite event, Andrew Blair and Sid Taberlay fought continuously throughout the six-lap race. After a fast start, Athens Olympian Taberlay was leading the field as they entered the singletrack. By the end of the decisive first lap, a lead group formed containing Taberlay, Blair and Peter Hatton.

The trio continued to open up an advantage over Joshua Carlson, who was chasing alone in fourth. The technical nature of the Perth course took its toll on many rides, including Hatton, who failed to finish due to a mechanical incident.

With two laps remaining, Blair opened up a small advantage after Taberlay dropped a chain. Taberlay dug deep to close the gap, and the two leaders were together when they received the bell.

Early in the final lap, Blair opened up a gap at the top of the challenging and never looked back. With the overall classification in mind, he pushed all the way to the line taking victory in a time of 1:41:23. Taberlay came in second 1:26 later (1:42:49), third place was taken by Carlson (1:44:58). The first local rider to finish was Craig Cooke in sixth place.

Blair continued his good run of good form in Western Australia. Less than a month ago he took victory in the Cape to Cape Mountain Bike race in South West WA. Rather than travelling to the Northern Hemisphere to race World Cups over winter, Blair choose to stay in Australia, a prepare for national season skiing and racing cyclo-cross.

Blair made the initial selection, "Fortunately I made it into the front bunch without having to burn too many matches." Blair had Taberlay on his wheel for most of the race, "I had a voice in one ear saying he's going to stitch you up, he's going to stitch you up. In the other ear it was saying you can do it, you can put him away. It's definitely nerve wracking having a rider of Sid's caliber behind you. He is a smart racer and I couldn't believe it when I hit him on the last lap." After he consolidated the gap, "I wish I had a rear view mirror on my bike I was looking over my shoulder that much."

Elite women

In the first race of the day, the elite women tackled the challenging Goat Farm course, and with 210 meters of climbing each lap, the course would suit a strong climber. Jenny Fay started quickly leading the field into the singletrack. Early in the first lap Jenni King came to the front and never looked back.

Over the five-lap race, King consistently extended her advantage by close to a minute a lap on Jodie Willett in second place. King was at home on both the climbs and the technical rocky descents. King crossed the line in a time 1:39:50, in front of Willett who finished in 1:43:53. Fay placed third in 1:47:22

Like Blair, King also won the recent Cape to Cape mountain bike race in WA. The experience gained racing World Cups in Europe earlier in the year put her in good stead for the season opener.

King was at home on the course. "I loved the course, it was pretty technical when you were riding quick. The rock gardens, drops and chutes were great fun. The climbing was tough, but I think the steeper climbs suited me."

With the remaining rounds of the national series in mind, the result was encouraging for King, "I trained really hard over winter, but saying that I am certainly not peaking yet."

Under 23 men

In the U23 men's category, Luke Fetch rode consistently to take the victory in a time of 1:25:57. Mitchell Codner started quickly but was unable to match Fetch when he was passed on the third lap. Codner finished second in 1:28:38, Michael Crosbie finished third in 1:30:19.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Blair1:41:23
2Sid Taberlay0:01:26
3Joshua Carlson0:03:35
4Ben Henderson0:05:33
5Nick Both0:06:14
6Craig Cooke0:08:49
7Jarrad Burrell0:09:54
8James Kennedy0:11:12
9Andrew Fellows0:12:25
10Evan Jeffery0:19:49
11Anthony Shippard0:26:51

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenni King1:39:50
2Jodie Willett0:04:03
3Jenny Fay0:07:32
4Rosemary Barnes0:17:01
5Sarah Holmes0:25:53
6Claire Garcia-Webb0:26:36

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Fetch1:25:57
2Mitchell Codner0:02:41
3Michael Crosbie0:04:22
4Cameron Ivory0:07:36
5Robbie Rhodes0:08:23
6Kyle Ward0:09:40
7Blake Polverino0:11:30
8Sebastian Jayne0:12:35
9Merlin Spranz0:12:34
10Daniel McDonald0:15:41
11Rowan Brown0:21:51
12Ben Marshall0:23:47
13Jack Haig0:25:13

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Billy Sewell1:10:50
2Ben Bradley0:03:48
3Ben Comfort0:05:15
4Christopher Aitken0:06:13
5Cameron Prosser0:07:08
6Toby Stewart0:09:20
7Rodger Pogson-Manning0:09:39
8Ryan Lloyd0:13:57
9Zack Agius0:23:02
10Jordan Butler0:24:48
11Harry Lindsay1:06:04

Under 19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holly Harris1:13:11
2Emily Parkes0:03:04
3Kyna Millan0:11:42

Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hamish Prosser0:57:28
2Reece Tucknott0:00:20
3Darcy Pirotta0:00:51
4Callum Carson0:02:00
5Simon Harrington0:02:22
6Mitchell Greenway0:05:11
7Jack Jude0:05:57
8Dean Madden0:08:05
9Nathan King0:16:05
10Lindsay Rhodes1:06:37

Under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zale Ross-Willmore0:50:17
2Sean Maggs0:15:26
3Kasey Smith0:32:17

Under 15 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Tucknott0:49:20
2Gabrielle Millan0:31:24

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Bennett1:16:06
2Daniel Sonnabend0:06:09
3Damon Wicki0:06:13
4Clive Jones0:08:13

Veteran women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhianna Farrell1:14:13
2Stefanie Van Amerongen0:05:46

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damon Willmore1:14:28
2David Harris0:11:44
3Jason Auld0:12:10
4Simon Dec0:13:11
5Andrew Remely0:24:22
6Tim Roach0:26:10

Super master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Henderson1:01:49
2Kevin Jones0:01:45
3Craig Peacock0:04:08

Grand master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bert Floss0:46:59
2Bruno Wicki0:06:02

Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Washer0:42:45
2Jonathan Beck0:02:24
3Jason Head0:03:48
4Garry Wright0:18:42
5Jon Stewart0:22:23
6Benjamin Thorman0:23:03
7Chris Park0:28:53
8Chad Demidenko0:50:32

Sport women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peta Demidenko1:09:36

 

Latest on Cyclingnews