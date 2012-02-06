Trending

Brosnan and Hannah extend downhill dominance

Favorites win round three at Stromlo Park

Image 1 of 3

Troy Brosnan on his way to winning in Canberra

Troy Brosnan on his way to winning in Canberra
(Image credit: Josh Mcdonald / Four Hills Photography)
Image 2 of 3

Sam Hill set a fast time to beat

Sam Hill set a fast time to beat
(Image credit: Josh Mcdonald / Four Hills Photography)
Image 3 of 3

Tracey Hannah races toward victory at Stromlo Forest Park

Tracey Hannah races toward victory at Stromlo Forest Park
(Image credit: Josh Mcdonald / Four Hills Photography)

After the first three races of the season, many are asking what it will take for someone to defeat Troy Brosnan and Tracey Hannah in a national-level downhill race. Both are consistently winning by significant margins ahead of quality fields. Just how far can these two racers go in 2012?

Conditions at Stromlo Forest Park were fantastic for racing this weekend, with a warm sunny day presented to riders. Strengthening winds threatened to offer some extra challenge through the air, but in the end only served to make the course ride faster. The track has always favoured riders with plenty of power, and the new changes the ACT government has made to the course have added challenge and enjoyment for the riders, returning the top section to a natural, flowing trail.

Brosnan did not disappoint the fans, showing clean, fast style through the spectacular favourite "Triple Treat" jumps mid-course. Coming down the hill last, teammate and triple downhill world champion Sam Hill was the rider to beat. Finishing pedalling hard, Brosnan's time (2:14.40) was 2.45 seconds in front of Hill and the field.

"To be winning the national rounds and also to be riding with Sam, it's just amazing," said Brosnan. "It's good training for us for the international season."

Brosnan talked of a progressive change in his approach both here and for the upcoming World Cup season based on his run of amazing form over the last 12 months. "I've learnt a lot, last year I wasn't really thinking too far ahead, I was just pretty keen to be out there and qualify, this year my head's turned around, and I want to go out there and win".

Second place again went to the ever-improving former three-time downhill world champion Hill as he recovers from shoulder injuries in 2011, and unheralded Tim Madsen had a breakthrough performance to secure third place. Local rider Ben Cory seeded into second place on the Saturday, but had two crashes in practice and did not race the finals.

Women

In the women's field, Tracey Hannah has been simply exceptional through the season, with today being another dominant win for the former junior world champion.

"I think the track was very dry today, so it was loose and harder to ride, but it probably was quicker, too," said Hannah.

Hannah's performances have been standout, and necessitate a search for broader performance comparisons. Elite female riders often use men's times as a reference point. Looking at Hannah's times from this weekend on a comparative basis with Brosnan, there is little doubt Hannah is in world championships podium form.

When thinking of her year ahead, Hannah said, "I've gotten stronger over the years, I'm looking forward to it".

Second place in the elite women's field went to Lisa Mathison, a 2004 Olympian in the cross country side of the sport. Mathison has only owned a downhill bike for six weeks, and while she had a mechanical incident in Mt Buller, she enjoyed her race in Mt Stromlo.

"I am so, so happy with it, it's obviously a steep learning curve, but what have I been missing out on? Downhill is so much fun," said Mathison, who now seems likely to make a quick schedule adjustment and take a trip to Adelaide for the Australian Mountain Bike Championships later this month.

In the U19 men's race, Connor Fearon took over the series lead with a win (2:19.66) by over two seconds from second-placed Joey Vejvoda with Luke Ellison in third. Fearon was suffering from illness in Thredbo but has now has wins in both rounds since. "It feels pretty good, I didn't think I was going to do it but I pedalled pretty hard and had a great run".

In the U19 women's, Danielle Beecroft rode confidently to give her a time (2:50.11) that would have placed her second in the elite women's race.. Beecroft is clear in her goals in her first year in U19s. "My main goal is to win the world championships," she said.

In the U17 fields, Andrew Crimmins and Tegan Molloy had dominant wins in morning racing.

The Australian MTB season will return to Mt Stromlo next weekend (February 10-12) for the third round of the All Mountain Cup.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Troy Brosnan0:02:14.40
2Sam Hill0:00:02.45
3Todd Madsen0:00:05.79
4Rick Boyer0:00:06.25
5Timothy Eaton (Clint White Racing)0:00:06.32
6Rhys Atkinson (Specialized)0:00:07.94
7Graeme Mudd (Team Lusty Industries)0:00:07.98
8Cillian Kennedy (Specialized Bicycle Components Australia)0:00:09.46
9Kaine Cannan (Bike Ride)0:00:10.63
10Cody Eichhorn0:00:11.30
11Brendan Moon0:00:12.28
11Angus Maddern
13Marcus Fairbanks (Cwr Boxxer Zerode Team)0:00:12.43
14Chris Barlin (Renegade Cycles, Trek Bikes)0:00:13.50
15Daniel Paine (Renegade Cycles, Trek Bikes)0:00:15.11
16Jacob Hunter (Tripp Industries)0:00:16.26
17Daniel Hallam0:00:16.47
18Kent Hamilton (Kona)0:00:17.25
19Phillip Piazza (Fox)0:00:18.33
20Chris Martin0:00:19.09
21Lewis Winton0:00:19.52
22Nathan Murphy (Wolfpack Downhill Racing )0:00:24.69
23Sam Brownlie0:00:25.47
24Ricky Clarke (Trailmix-Procon Racing)0:00:26.26
25Kye Hore0:00:28.79
26Oscar Ottesen0:00:35.93
27Jesse Beare0:04:17.30
28Damien Diskin (MSC Bikes)0:04:59.35
29Ben Cory (Giant Bicycles)
30Regan Arthur
31Lachlan McKillop (Renegade Cycles, Trek Bikes)
32Dean Evans
DNSAaron Oates (Cyclingo)
DNSTravis Frisby

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracey Hannah0:02:38.78
2Lisa Mathison0:00:14.93
3Madeline Taylor0:00:16.54
4Claire Whiteman (Onya Bike )0:00:19.33
5Michelle Crisp (Inner City Cycles)0:00:21.86
6Trudy Nicholas0:00:44.47
DNSNatasha Bonney (Spokes NT)

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor Fearon (Kona Factory Team)0:02:19.66
2Joe Vejvoda (Red Ass)0:00:02.36
3Luke Ellison (Musashi Mass Gain Products)0:00:03.02
4Trent Pirribauer0:00:03.07
5David McMillan (Specialized Bicycle Components)0:00:03.47
6Brent Smith (TWE Wheels/Endeavour Cycles/Specialized)0:00:03.85
7Henry Blake (CWR Boxxer Zerode Team Mitcham Cycles)0:00:05.64
8Thomas Crimmins (Sacred Ride)0:00:06.85
9Connor Bullard0:00:07.47
10Jack Moir (Lusty Industries)0:00:07.92
11Jordan Prochyra0:00:08.65
12Dean Lucas (Kona Bikes)0:00:10.57
13Daniel Bender (Insane Cycles Santacruz)0:00:12.00
14Jai Motherwell (Yarra Valley Cycles)0:00:12.50
15Stephen Mills0:00:13.54
16Elijah Marinov (Bike Edge)0:00:13.64
17Oliver Zwar0:00:13.95
18Lyndon Nugent (Spy Optics Assisted By Bellys Bikes)0:00:14.26
19Max Hughes (Bilt Bikes,)0:00:14.34
20Remy Adderton0:00:14.87
21Daniel Mikic0:00:16.04
22Kenny Mills0:00:16.36
23Zac Moss0:00:16.94
24Mitchell Scott (Brickworx Erina)0:00:17.20
25Liam Towers (Spearman Cycles)0:00:17.47
26Mitchell Kristiansen0:00:20.04
27Liam Daley0:00:20.42
28Angus Bevan0:00:22.69
29Angus Jackson (Iride Melbourne)0:00:22.71
30Kaine Trevor0:00:24.45
31Angus McCarthy (Onyabike Belconnen)0:00:28.04
32Josh Mitchell (Total Rush, Wheel Demon)0:00:29.39
33Christian Stone0:00:39.26
34Damien McCormack0:00:42.00
35Adam Dickson0:00:47.77
36Patrick Neville0:01:01.00
37Ryan Gill0:01:21.30
38Mathew Dwyer (Rock'n'road Cycles)0:04:25.11
39Cameron Ryan (Giant Bicycles)
40Jacob Walker
DNFGary McIvor
DNSNicolas Bohle (The Bike Shed Mortdale)
DNSAlex Freeman

Under 19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danielle Beecroft0:02:50.11
2Gemma Greentree0:01:25.91

Under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jackson Frew0:02:40.47
2Remy Morton0:00:11.61
3Jackson White0:00:23.12
4Alex Dickson0:00:46.79
5James Findlay0:00:47.78
6Christopher Findlay0:00:52.15
7Sheldon George0:00:52.16
8Riley Horsman0:00:59.12

Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Crimmins (Sacred Ride)0:02:28.04
2Aiden Varley0:00:03.37
3Hamish Cowan0:00:04.93
4David Maggs0:00:06.34
5Fergus Cowan0:00:07.79
6Callum Morrison (GT Bicycles)0:00:08.49
7Ryan O'Linn0:00:13.00
8Benjamin Dengate (Bilt Bikes Dh Direct)0:00:14.96
9Darcy Reynolds0:00:15.18
10Tom Gibson0:00:15.25
11Connor O'Dwyer0:00:16.14
12Timothy Kmetyk (Drift Bikes Singleton Motorcycles)0:00:20.59
13Roan Dunstone0:00:22.03
14Cosi Hofman0:00:22.39
15Jackson Streeter0:00:23.51
16Josh Pollock (Track X - Mtb Apparel)0:00:27.11
17Tim Black (Bike Techniques Australia)0:00:36.61
18William Clarke0:00:38.20
19Karl Van Goor0:00:42.82
20Jaiden Corrigan0:00:49.64
21Dylan Brown0:00:55.20
22Nick Bussmann0:01:21.79
23Jack Innes0:01:29.32
24Alex Butler0:01:34.00
25Nicholas Greentree0:01:59.95
26Joel Willis (Santa Cruz)0:02:45.36
27Matthew McCorkell (Cycle City - Lyneham)0:04:45.91
28Koe Bowmaker

Under 17 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tegan Molloy (South East MTB Co, Kona Bikes)0:02:59.65

Expert men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Willis0:02:34.89
2Kurt Moore0:00:00.34
3Sebastien Deubel (Deubel Bycicles)0:00:19.49
4Tom Morrison (Daktari Sport And Cycle Worx)0:00:20.77
5Tim Threadgate0:00:30.27
6Bromley Richards0:00:31.39
7Liam Bower0:00:36.61
8Pascal Zimmermann0:00:39.17
9Robert Arnott0:01:04.19
10Jake Hambridge

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Morrison0:02:33.92
2Nicholas Bailly0:00:05.42
3Daniel Taliana0:00:09.58
4Mathieu Taris0:00:11.94
5Rick Kehoe0:00:12.78
6David Sharp0:00:20.97
7Calvin McKinley0:00:23.42
8Michael Rodokal0:00:26.22
9Karl Zoechmann (Sacred Ride)0:00:30.03
10Chris Henderson0:00:32.97
11Andrew Pennington0:00:34.70
12David Grupe (Jetblack Products)0:00:40.90
13Craig Anger0:00:44.02
14Shane Duce0:00:45.93

Veteran women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joanne Fox (Jet Black Products)0:03:11.94
2Rosemary Barnes (Swell-Redshift)0:00:26.85

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Petersen0:02:46.66
2Stephen Andreasen0:00:05.72
3Justin Armstrong0:00:45.95

Super master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Bullard0:03:00.98
2Dean McIvor0:00:06.53
3Roger Campbell (Trek, Palm Beach Supercycle)0:00:24.37

Junior hardtail
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ball0:06:22.18

Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cale Anderson (Moe Bike Hub. Bell Helmets)0:03:27.40

Sport women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mandy Davis0:03:26.28

Latest on Cyclingnews