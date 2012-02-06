Trending

Nielsen wins third round of Aussie four cross series

Beecroft earns women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Blake Nielsen
2Richard Levinson
3Ryan Hunt
4Ryan Chesney
5Hayden Wright

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Danielle Beecroft
DNFJulia Boer
DNSNatasha Bonney

Under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jackson Frew
2Alex Oakes
3Lachlan Clarke

Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jake Bull

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Campbell
2Dylan Nicholls
3Ethan Djordjev

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Craig Anger
2Timothy Butler

