Darrell wins fourth round of Aussie four cross series

Beecroft makes it two for two on the weekend

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Leigh Darrell
2Richard Levinson
3Ryan Chesney
4Blake Nielsen
5Hayden Wright

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Danielle Beecroft

Under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephen Henderson
2Alex Oakes
3Jackson Frew
4Patrick Butler
5Lachlan Clarke

Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jake Bull

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Campbell
2Dylan Nicholls
3Ethan Djordjev

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Craig Anger
2Timothy Butler

