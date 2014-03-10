Image 1 of 11 Under 17 women's cross country podium (Image credit: Jiri Cech) Image 2 of 11 Under 17 men's cross country podium (Image credit: Jiri Cech) Image 3 of 11 Sarah Tucknott, U17 Australian cross country champion (Image credit: Jiri Cech) Image 4 of 11 Mark Tupalski in the elite men's race (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 5 of 11 U17 Australian cross country champion Liam Jeffries (Image credit: Jiri Cech) Image 6 of 11 Liam Jeffries in the U17 race (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 7 of 11 Jenni King in the elite women's race (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 8 of 11 Jared Graves in the elite men's race (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 9 of 11 Dan McConnell on his way to winning the elite men's race (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 10 of 11 Bec Henderson on her way to winning the elite women's race (Image credit: Jiri Cech) Image 11 of 11 Bec Henderson leads the elite women's race (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Olympians Bec Henderson and Dan McConnell put on a display of pure class in Bright, Victoria to become the 2014 Australian cross country mountain bike national champions.

Men

The elite men's race was broadly predicted to be a battle between dual Olympian McConnell and Jared Graves, a living legend on the gravity side of the sport. Both riders shared the spoils at the recent Australian National Mountain Bike Series.

Graves is one of the best in the world in the enduro and downhill disciplines of the sport, and has been racing cross country for the last two summers to build fitness. He's known for his power and speed, and he did not disappoint, powering from the line to have a 4.7-second lead over McConnell at the end of the first lap.

McConnell is a true professional, and knows how to win on the biggest of races, having won a World Cup in Albstadt, Germany and finished a formidable 2013 as the second ranked rider in the UCI World Cup series.

Making his move on lap 2, he passed Graves at the start of the climb to take the lead by 10 seconds.

"I had a good start and could see what everyone else was doing for the first lap. Once I passed Graves at the start of the climb on the second lap, I settled into my race pace where I'm most happy, and I was able to get some consistent laps together," said McConnell.

He would never look back and went on to claim a dominant win to take his third national title. "It's good for the confidence to get the win in the first big race of my season."

Graves rode well to take second, and is happy with his form while maintaining focus on his 2014 goals. "I want to go one step better than last year and become enduro world champion," he said.

Mark Tupalski rode his way up through the field to claim a well-earned third.

Cameron Ivory from New South Wales beat a strong field to take the champion's jersey in the under 23 men's race in hot and dusty conditions. Jack Haig took second place with Michael Crosbie in third. Reece Tucknott took the win in the hotly-contested under 19 race.

Women

In elite women's action the field assembled was second to none, with many past national champions on the start line.

The newest member of the elite group was also the favourite, with Bec Henderson racing her first national championships in the elite category. Henderson had a 2013 that most riders can only ever dream of - winning two World Cups and the UCI World Cup series for under 23 women.

The race would be all about Henderson. She lead from the start, starting with a six-second gap lead over Mullens in the first lap, and picked up her pace to build on her lead throughout the race. Henderson rode the race in a style matching her planned goals.

"My tactic was definitely to go out hard and make it as hard as possible for everybody," said Henderson.

Henderson was clearly ecstatic with the win, crossing the line with arms in the air. "It's really special winning the national championship, obviously everybody wants to be in peak form for this day. I'll get to wear the jersey for 12 months on the national and international racing circuit. I am really proud and really really excited."

In the under 23 women's race, Holly Harris and Em Parkes continue to create close battles, and today Harris would come away with the title. The under 19 women's race was won by Megan Williams.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel McConnell 1:49:15 2 Jared Graves 0:01:24 3 Mark Tupalski 0:03:51 4 Andrew Blair 0:04:40 5 Adrian Jackson 0:05:39 6 Dylan Cooper 0:06:57 7 Brendan Johnston 0:08:32 8 Sam Chancellor 0:10:39 9 Jason English 0:11:07 10 Nicholas Morgan 0:11:26 11 Shaun Lewis (1986) 0:12:08 12 Ben Mather 0:12:20 13 Steven Cusworth 0:13:46 14 Murray Spink 0:14:46 15 Travis Frisby 0:16:04 16 Peter Hatton 0:16:49 17 Edward McDonald 0:16:58 -2laps Scott Liston -2laps Shaun Lewis (1981) -2laps Matthew Molan -2laps Lachlan Paton -3laps Neil van der Ploeg -3laps John Groves -4laps Daniel Norrie -5laps Jacob Sutherland DNF Glen Sinnott DNF Aiden Stewart

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Henderson 1:46:06 2 Peta Mullens 0:00:59 3 Jenni King 0:01:48 4 Tory Thomas 0:04:09 5 Rowena Fry 0:04:33 6 Jodie Willett 0:04:38 7 Jenny Fay 0:08:14 8 Therese Rhodes 0:11:15 9 Melissa Anset 0:12:03 10 Rebecca Locke 0:13:42 11 Sarah Riley 0:16:03 12 Karen Hill 0:17:22 13 Eliza Kwan 0:20:38 14 Zoe King 0:20:59 -1lap Imogen Smith -1lap Kelly Bartlett DNS Katie Chancellor DNS Edwina Hughes

U23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Ivory 1:33:03 2 Jack Haig 0:00:33 3 Michael Crosbie 0:01:54 4 Kyle Ward 0:02:42 5 Chris Hamilton 0:03:03 6 Ben Forbes 0:03:17 7 Christopher Aitken 0:07:10 8 Scott Bowden 0:09:10 9 Ben Comfort 0:09:57 10 Tasman Nankervis 0:10:46 11 Blake Polverino 0:10:48 12 Tristan Ward 0:13:24 13 Ethan Kelly 0:13:28 14 Brendan Adair 0:14:29 15 Sebastian Jayne 0:17:11 16 Alexander Meyland 0:17:45 17 Tom Goddard 0:20:04 18 Russell Nankervis 0:23:30 -2laps Rodger Pogson-Manning -2laps Alexander Hockey -3laps Declan Von Dietze -3laps Harrison Ware -4laps Anthony Driver DNF Jack Lavis DNS Ben Bradley

U23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Holly Harris 1:32:18 2 Emily Parkes 0:00:22

U19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Reece Tucknott 1:16:49 2 Mitchell Greenway 0:01:05 3 Felix Smalley 0:03:39 4 Luke Brame 0:05:08 5 Guy Frail 0:06:07 6 Michael Potter 0:06:38 7 Callum Carson 0:08:04 8 Alex Lack 0:08:09 9 Tynan Cox 0:08:50 10 Harrison Ernst 0:09:17 11 Samuel Rubery 0:09:29 12 Ben Lack 0:10:16 13 Cosi Hofman 0:10:51 14 Dean Madden 0:10:52 15 Jonty Calder 0:13:29 16 Tom Green 0:16:40 17 Brendon Wood 0:16:56 18 Hamish Prosser 0:20:15 -1lap Jet Turner -1lap James Goodsell -1lap Callum Hunter -1lap Mitchell Dosser -1lap Shane Vanluenen -1lap Josh Abbey -1lap Aaron Wood -2laps Jack Booth -2laps Tyler Broughton DNF Jayden Ward DNF Aidan Kampers DNF Simon Harrington DNS Foley Lachal