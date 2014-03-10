Image 1 of 9 Troy Brosnan on his way to winning the Australian downhill nationals (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 2 of 9 Mick Hannah was the fastest in qualifying at Australian downhill nationals (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 3 of 9 Tracey Hannah was the fastest in qualifying at Australian downhill nationals (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 4 of 9 Tracey Hannah on her way to winning the Australian downhill nationals (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 5 of 9 Tegan Molloy racing among the junior women (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 6 of 9 Mick Hannah racing in the elite men's downhill (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 7 of 9 Elite women's downhill podium (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 8 of 9 Elite men's downhill podium (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 9 of 9 The Elite and junior downhill Australian champions on the podium (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Troy Brosnan and Tracey Hannah won the Australian downhill national championships on Sunday in Bright, Victoria.

Men

The star-studded elite men's field was headlined by two of Australia's best riders over the last decade, Mick Hannah and Brosnan.

World championship medalist Mick Hannah was the fastest rider in Saturday's seeding. Young gun and former dual junior world champion Troy Brosnan had severe mechanical issues with his bike on seeding day. Instead of starting in his customary position with the fastest riders at the end of the field, he would start first.

Brosnan set the weekend's fastest run with a 3:42.90, leaving the field to chase his time. He summed up how to ride in Bright, "I made a couple of mistakes, but I didn't really lose too much time, in the end on a track like this you have to make mistakes to go fast."

As widely predicted, Brosnan would sit in the hotseat for a long time, making it a long and nervous wait to see if his time would hold up.

Hannah came down the hill last, but it wasn't to be his day. "I felt like I was having a really good run and just had a little mistake. I started to lose the front a bit and couldn't get my foot out in time and hit the ground, getting tangled up in the trees and tape.". He would go on to place fifth.

It was clear before Hannah finished that Brosnan was the elite national champion for the second time, 2012 being his first elite title.

"It feels amazing to win. My run was smooth, fast, I was feeling fit and strong," said Brosnan. He has high goals for 2014. "I definitely want to get in a World Cup win this year, there are a few tracks that I know I can win on."

Connor Fearon has been racing with Brosnan since juniors, and he would ultimately come the closest to Brosnan today with a 3:45.14. Jack Moir took third and Todd Madsen finished fourth.

Under 19s action saw Andrew Crimmins take the win from Aiden Varley and Max Warshawsky.

"It's great to be national champion. It's my first year in U19s, so it's a bit different stepping up," said Crimmins.

Women

In the elite women's race, there was a stunning field and then there was Tracey Hannah.

Hannah won her sixth national championship, with the last three being consecutive. Hannah was last rider down the hill and blitzed the field by phenomenal 35.91 seconds recording a sensation time of 4:22.44.

"It feels good for the first serious race of my season to come away with the win, and to be able to wear the Aussie flag on my sleeve for another year overseas is the best," said a proud Hannah.

It's been a tough few years for Hannah with injuries since returning to the sport in 2011. "Coming back from a few seasons of injury, I'd just like to get through the whole season and hopefully get some pretty good results the World Cups."

Emma McNaughton won the silver and Shelly Flood took the bronze.

In the Under 19s, Tegan Molloy became the national champion. "It's pretty special to win. I didn't really have the best run, but I'm still happy to come away with the win and ride such a fun track all weekend."

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Troy Brosnan 0:03:42.90 2 Connor Fearon 0:00:02.24 3 Jack Moir 0:00:06.42 4 Todd Madsen 0:00:13.26 5 Michael Hannah 0:00:13.39 6 David McMillan 0:00:14.28 7 Liam Panozzo 0:00:14.95 8 Oliver Zwar 0:00:15.69 9 Ben Power 0:00:19.11 10 Graeme Mudd 0:00:19.20 11 Rhys Atkinson 0:00:19.29 12 Mitchell Bryant 0:00:19.65 13 Ben Cory 0:00:20.37 14 Brent Smith 0:00:21.89 15 Ricky Clarke 0:00:22.65 16 Joshua Button 0:00:24.95 17 Luke Garnham 0:00:25.56 18 Chris Barlin 0:00:26.62 19 Rick Boyer 0:00:26.88 20 Lindsay Klein 0:00:29.09 21 Sam Fraser 0:00:29.86 22 Matt Hardwick 0:00:30.37 23 Jared Rando 0:00:30.79 24 Luke Ball 0:00:32.09 25 William Rischbieth 0:00:32.97 26 Carl Pickersgill 0:00:33.46 27 Daniel Hallam 0:00:34.54 28 Hayden Poptie 0:00:35.66 29 Sam Brownlie 0:00:37.53 30 Elijah Marinov 0:00:42.00 31 Cameron Osiurak 0:00:46.55 32 Angus Jackson 0:00:47.68 33 Pedr Lapp 0:00:50.36 34 Jamie Borg 0:00:52.89 35 Tim Windshuttle 0:00:57.79 36 Shaun Thomlinson 0:02:01.81 37 Timothy Eaton 0:04:01.30 38 Luke Ellison 0:04:54.97 39 Blake Nielsen 0:00:37.49 40 Steven Sloots 0:00:55.78 41 Jack Lavis 0:02:11.84 DNF Thomas Crimmins DNF Connor Read DNS Brendan Moon

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tracey Hannah 0:04:22.44 2 Emma McNaughton 0:00:35.91 3 Shelly Flood 0:00:39.49 4 Danielle Beecroft 0:00:42.68 5 Michelle Crisp 0:00:44.02 6 Kellie Weinert 0:01:00.10 7 Silja Stadler 0:01:16.88 8 Ronja Hill-Wright 0:01:18.59 9 Philippa Rostan 0:02:08.93 10 Victoria Armstrong 0:01:04.48

U19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Crimmins 0:03:50.95 2 Aiden Varley 0:00:06.76 3 Max Warshawsky 0:00:09.22 4 Jackson Davis 0:00:10.33 5 Benjamin Dengate 0:00:13.41 6 Matthew McCorkell 0:00:18.27 7 Dan Booker 0:00:21.79 8 Cody Love 0:00:26.93 9 Dru Berryman 0:00:27.43 10 Alec Reid 0:00:28.83 11 David Maggs 0:00:30.84 12 Joel Willis 0:00:31.53 13 Mitchell Rowley 0:00:36.23 14 Tom Peele 0:00:49.56 15 Connor Mackne 0:00:49.90 16 Patrick Ramm 0:00:54.43 17 Luke Donnelly 0:00:57.04 18 Darcy Day 0:01:03.82 19 Hayden Stead 0:10:31.79 20 Mathias Butcher 0:01:19.36