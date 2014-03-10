Trending

Brosnan and Hannah win Australian downhill national titles

Crimmins and Molloy claim junior titles

Image 1 of 9

Troy Brosnan on his way to winning the Australian downhill nationals

Troy Brosnan on his way to winning the Australian downhill nationals
(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 2 of 9

Mick Hannah was the fastest in qualifying at Australian downhill nationals

Mick Hannah was the fastest in qualifying at Australian downhill nationals
(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 3 of 9

Tracey Hannah was the fastest in qualifying at Australian downhill nationals

Tracey Hannah was the fastest in qualifying at Australian downhill nationals
(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 4 of 9

Tracey Hannah on her way to winning the Australian downhill nationals

Tracey Hannah on her way to winning the Australian downhill nationals
(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 5 of 9

Tegan Molloy racing among the junior women

Tegan Molloy racing among the junior women
(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 6 of 9

Mick Hannah racing in the elite men's downhill

Mick Hannah racing in the elite men's downhill
(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 7 of 9

Elite women's downhill podium

Elite women's downhill podium
(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 8 of 9

Elite men's downhill podium

Elite men's downhill podium
(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 9 of 9

The Elite and junior downhill Australian champions on the podium

The Elite and junior downhill Australian champions on the podium
(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Troy Brosnan and Tracey Hannah won the Australian downhill national championships on Sunday in Bright, Victoria.

Men

The star-studded elite men's field was headlined by two of Australia's best riders over the last decade, Mick Hannah and Brosnan.

World championship medalist Mick Hannah was the fastest rider in Saturday's seeding. Young gun and former dual junior world champion Troy Brosnan had severe mechanical issues with his bike on seeding day. Instead of starting in his customary position with the fastest riders at the end of the field, he would start first.

Brosnan set the weekend's fastest run with a 3:42.90, leaving the field to chase his time. He summed up how to ride in Bright, "I made a couple of mistakes, but I didn't really lose too much time, in the end on a track like this you have to make mistakes to go fast."

As widely predicted, Brosnan would sit in the hotseat for a long time, making it a long and nervous wait to see if his time would hold up.

Hannah came down the hill last, but it wasn't to be his day. "I felt like I was having a really good run and just had a little mistake. I started to lose the front a bit and couldn't get my foot out in time and hit the ground, getting tangled up in the trees and tape.". He would go on to place fifth.

It was clear before Hannah finished that Brosnan was the elite national champion for the second time, 2012 being his first elite title.

"It feels amazing to win. My run was smooth, fast, I was feeling fit and strong," said Brosnan. He has high goals for 2014. "I definitely want to get in a World Cup win this year, there are a few tracks that I know I can win on."

Connor Fearon has been racing with Brosnan since juniors, and he would ultimately come the closest to Brosnan today with a 3:45.14. Jack Moir took third and Todd Madsen finished fourth.

Under 19s action saw Andrew Crimmins take the win from Aiden Varley and Max Warshawsky.

"It's great to be national champion. It's my first year in U19s, so it's a bit different stepping up," said Crimmins.

Women

In the elite women's race, there was a stunning field and then there was Tracey Hannah.

Hannah won her sixth national championship, with the last three being consecutive. Hannah was last rider down the hill and blitzed the field by phenomenal 35.91 seconds recording a sensation time of 4:22.44.

"It feels good for the first serious race of my season to come away with the win, and to be able to wear the Aussie flag on my sleeve for another year overseas is the best," said a proud Hannah.

It's been a tough few years for Hannah with injuries since returning to the sport in 2011. "Coming back from a few seasons of injury, I'd just like to get through the whole season and hopefully get some pretty good results the World Cups."

Emma McNaughton won the silver and Shelly Flood took the bronze.

In the Under 19s, Tegan Molloy became the national champion. "It's pretty special to win. I didn't really have the best run, but I'm still happy to come away with the win and ride such a fun track all weekend."

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Troy Brosnan0:03:42.90
2Connor Fearon0:00:02.24
3Jack Moir0:00:06.42
4Todd Madsen0:00:13.26
5Michael Hannah0:00:13.39
6David McMillan0:00:14.28
7Liam Panozzo0:00:14.95
8Oliver Zwar0:00:15.69
9Ben Power0:00:19.11
10Graeme Mudd0:00:19.20
11Rhys Atkinson0:00:19.29
12Mitchell Bryant0:00:19.65
13Ben Cory0:00:20.37
14Brent Smith0:00:21.89
15Ricky Clarke0:00:22.65
16Joshua Button0:00:24.95
17Luke Garnham0:00:25.56
18Chris Barlin0:00:26.62
19Rick Boyer0:00:26.88
20Lindsay Klein0:00:29.09
21Sam Fraser0:00:29.86
22Matt Hardwick0:00:30.37
23Jared Rando0:00:30.79
24Luke Ball0:00:32.09
25William Rischbieth0:00:32.97
26Carl Pickersgill0:00:33.46
27Daniel Hallam0:00:34.54
28Hayden Poptie0:00:35.66
29Sam Brownlie0:00:37.53
30Elijah Marinov0:00:42.00
31Cameron Osiurak0:00:46.55
32Angus Jackson0:00:47.68
33Pedr Lapp0:00:50.36
34Jamie Borg0:00:52.89
35Tim Windshuttle0:00:57.79
36Shaun Thomlinson0:02:01.81
37Timothy Eaton0:04:01.30
38Luke Ellison0:04:54.97
39Blake Nielsen0:00:37.49
40Steven Sloots0:00:55.78
41Jack Lavis0:02:11.84
DNFThomas Crimmins
DNFConnor Read
DNSBrendan Moon

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracey Hannah0:04:22.44
2Emma McNaughton0:00:35.91
3Shelly Flood0:00:39.49
4Danielle Beecroft0:00:42.68
5Michelle Crisp0:00:44.02
6Kellie Weinert0:01:00.10
7Silja Stadler0:01:16.88
8Ronja Hill-Wright0:01:18.59
9Philippa Rostan0:02:08.93
10Victoria Armstrong0:01:04.48

U19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Crimmins0:03:50.95
2Aiden Varley0:00:06.76
3Max Warshawsky0:00:09.22
4Jackson Davis0:00:10.33
5Benjamin Dengate0:00:13.41
6Matthew McCorkell0:00:18.27
7Dan Booker0:00:21.79
8Cody Love0:00:26.93
9Dru Berryman0:00:27.43
10Alec Reid0:00:28.83
11David Maggs0:00:30.84
12Joel Willis0:00:31.53
13Mitchell Rowley0:00:36.23
14Tom Peele0:00:49.56
15Connor Mackne0:00:49.90
16Patrick Ramm0:00:54.43
17Luke Donnelly0:00:57.04
18Darcy Day0:01:03.82
19Hayden Stead0:10:31.79
20Mathias Butcher0:01:19.36

U19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tegan Molloy0:05:21.54
2Ellie Wale0:00:23.03

