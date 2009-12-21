Trending

O'Shea, Meyer claim Australian Madison title

Langedyk/Finning fall shy in finale

Victoria's Glenn O'Shea (Bendigo & District CC) and West Australia's Cameron Meyer claimed the 2010 2XU Australian Madison Championship in Melbourne on Friday night. The event saw a sold-out crowd pack Darebin International Sports Centre (DISC).

The pair held off strong challenges from one of the strongest Australian madison fields ever assembled including Olympic Madison champion Graeme Brown and world under 23 time trial champion Jack Bobridge, Junior World Champions Alex Carver and Luke Durbridge, defending champions Sean Finning and James Langedyk, Travis Meyer and Michael Freiberg and New Zealand’s Tom Scully and Shane Archbold.

The stellar cast put on a superb show for the crowd with the early pace set by New Zealand's Achbold/Scully. Despite an early fall by Archbold, the duo lead on 13 points at the midway point, a slight lead over the West Australian pair of Travis Meyer and Michael Freiberg on 12 points, with world junior champions Alex Carver and Luke Durbridge in third.

The championship's decisive moment came from O'Shea and Meyer shortly after the fifth sprint when, knowing they were well behind on points, Meyer launched a daring solo attack and quickly gained a lap on the field. However with three sprints remaining, defending champions Finning (Castlemaine CC) and Langedyk (Geelong CC) led an immediate counter attack, and a subsequent move by the second New Zealand pairing of Aaron Gate and Myron Simpson, quickly put new points leaders Carver and Durbridge quickly out of contention.

The race quickly became a battle of three in the final stages, with each remaining sprint a nail biting affair between the pairs. Going into the 10th and final sprint, O’Shea and Meyer held a four point advantage over Finning and Langedyk and despite Finning taking the maximum five points in final sprint to move to 11 points, Meyer held on for second place, with the three points enough to take the championships on 13 points. Simpson and gate finished third on 6 points.

In the other events, the Clipsal 2010 Victorian Keirin Championships featured some of Australia's best sprinters, with Queensland's world champion Anna Meares taking out the women’s final head of New South Wales' Kaarle McCulloch. Crowd favourite Josiah Ng of Malaysia took the men’s event.

Shannon McCurley (La Trobe City CC) won the Under 19 women’s crown, whilst Maddison Hammond (Northcote CC) capped a stellar 2009 with victory in the Under 19 men’s event.

Men 17 Future Stars - 8 Lap Scratch Race
1Jack Cummings
2Jacob Schmidt
3Evan Hull
4Emerson Harwood
5Thomas Hamilton
6Clement Boydell
7Brae Mapson
8Alex Morgan
9Robert Oakenfull
10Lachlan Nolte
11Jack French
12Munro Boydell
13Sam O'Dea
14Travis Hee

Women 17 Future Stars - 8 Lap Scratch Race
1Imogen Jelbart
2Caitlin Ward
3Antonia Abbisogni
4Lauretta Hanson
5Ruby Greig-Hurtig
6Grace Fryer
7Emily Wordie-Thompson
8Ebony Clarke
9Briony Cole

Elite Men - Brunetti Points Race 40 Laps
1Glenn O'Shea / Cameron Meyer21pts
2Jack Bobridge / Graeme Brown17
3Richard Lang / Scott Law14
4Luke Durbridge / Alex Carver11
5Travis Meyer / Michael Freiberg8
6Sam Witmitz / Brendan Schultz7
7James Langedyk / Sean Finning4
8Luke Ockerby / Peter Loft2
9Alex Edmondson / George Tansley1

Men 17 Future Stars - Points Race
1Evan Hull
2Jack Cummings
3Clement Boydell
4Alex Morgan
5Thomas Hamilton
6Jacob Schmidt
7Munro Boydell

Women 17 Future Stars - Elimination
1Imogen Jelbart
2Antonia Abbisogni
3Lauretta Hanson
4Caitlin Ward
5Ruby Greig-Hurtig
6Ebony Clarke
7Grace Fryer
8Emily Wordie-Thompson

2Xu Australian Madison Championship
1Glenn O'Shea / Cameron Meyer33pts
2James Langedyk / Sean Finning31
3Myron Simpson / Aaron Gate26
4Travis Meyer / Michael Freiberg21
5Tom Scully / Shane Archbold20
6Jack Bobridge / Graeme Brown16
7Luke Duebridge / Alex Carver14
8Richard Lang / Scott Law5
9Rohan Dennis / Dale Parker
10Mark O'Brien / Adiq Othman19pts
11Sam Witmitz / Brendan Schultz20
12Alex Edmondson / George Tansley20
13Sam Spokes / Patrick Drapac40
14Amir Rusli / Akmal Amrun40
15Luke Ockerby / Peter Loft77
DNFJoel Pearson / Trevor Griffiths

 

