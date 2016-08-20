Trending

Rebecca Locke takes out Australian 'cross title

Peta Mullens second, April McDonough third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Locke (Australia)0:49:38
2Peta Mullens (Australia)0:00:02
3April McDonough (Australia)0:00:11
4Naomi Williams (Australia)0:01:04
5Therese Rhodes (Australia)0:02:05
6Natalie Redmond (Australia)0:02:21
7Melissa Anset (Australia)0:02:39
8Josie Simpson (Australia)0:03:45
9Jenny Macpherson (Australia)0:06:04
10Fiona Morris (Australia)0:06:24
11Joanne Easson (Australia)0:03:03
DNFLana Adams (Australia)

Latest on Cyclingnews