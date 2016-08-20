Trending

First national 'cross title for Jongewaard

Garry Millburn and Chris Aitken round out podium

Australian national champ Chris Jongewaard

Australian national champ Chris Jongewaard
(Image credit: Russell Baker)

Full Results

men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Jongewaard (Australia)0:59:49
2Garry Millburn (Australia)0:00:34
3Christopher Aitken (Australia)0:01:25
4Harry Carpenter (Australia)0:02:16
5Paul Redenbach (Australia)0:02:36
6Adrian Jackson (Australia)0:03:11
7Nicholas Morgan (Australia)0:03:24
8Paul Van der ploeg (Australia)0:03:33
9Cameron Ivory (Australia)0:03:42
10Steven Cusworth (Australia)0:04:10
11Lewis Rattray (Australia)0:04:19
12John Groves (Australia)0:05:20
13Mark Chadwick (Australia)
14Allan Iacuone (Australia)0:05:37
15Michael Howson (Australia)0:05:56
16Max Hardy (Australia)0:06:04
17Lewis Ciddor (Australia)0:07:11
18Adrian Scott (Australia)0:07:27
19Ollie Klein (Australia)0:07:31
20Oliver Anderson (Australia)0:08:07
21Declan Kilkenny (Australia)0:08:19
22Aron Huysmans (Australia)0:00:21
23Angus Dickson (Australia)0:02:12
24Scott Rettino (Australia)0:02:45
25Cameron Bayly (Australia)0:06:33
26Alex Kinnane (Australia)0:07:57
DNFMarc Williams (Australia)
DNFAngus Heffernan (Australia)
DNFAaron Batchelor (Australia)
DNFShaun Lewis (Australia)

