Trending

Nys wins in Maldegem

Belgians battle at post-Worlds contest

Image 1 of 11

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) celebrates his win

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) celebrates his win
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 11

Podium: Sven Vanthourenhout, Sven Nys, Klaas Vantornout

Podium: Sven Vanthourenhout, Sven Nys, Klaas Vantornout
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 11

Racer winner Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet)

Racer winner Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 11

Zdenek Štybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team)

Zdenek Štybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 11

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) races toward a podium spot

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) races toward a podium spot
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 11

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team)

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 11

Zdenek Štybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) clad in his fresh, new rainbow jersey

Zdenek Štybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) clad in his fresh, new rainbow jersey
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 11

Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Revor) in the sand

Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Revor) in the sand
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 11

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus)

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 11

Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Revor) races in second

Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Revor) races in second
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 11

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) crosses the line

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) crosses the line
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Belgian Sven Nys scored only his 12th victory of the season in Maldegem, out-sprinting Sven Vanthourenhout and Klaas Vantornout to win the Parkcross.

Mid-way through the race, Nys was part of a leading group of seven riders: Sven Vanthourenhout, Niels Albert, Sven Nys, Kevin Pauwels, Bart Wellens, Klaas Vantornout and recently crowned world champion Zdenek Stybar.

Vanthourenhout attacked with three laps to go, but only succeeded in dropping Kevin Pauwels and Bart Wellens from the group. Then it was Albert's time to attack, but he could not break the grip of the group.

On entering the final round were only Vantornout Klaas, Sven Vanthourenhout, Niels Albert and Sven Nys on the leading group. Vanthourenhout, who is still seeking a contract for next season, put in a final attack but was pulled back by the tenacious Nys, who was then able to seal the victory from the sprint.

Albert came fourth ahead of Stybar.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
2Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
4Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
5Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
6Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
7Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
8Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team
9Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
10Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
11Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
12Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
13Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
14Stijn Huys (Bel)
15Patrick Gaudy (Bel)
16Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel) SDC-Rogelli Cycling Team
17Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
18Jirí Polnický (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
19Patrick Bassez (Bel)
20Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Cycling Champs
21Bert De Wispelaere (Bel)
22Steven de Decker (Bel) Flemisch Cycling Projects
23Bart Hofman (Bel)
24Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace
25Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
26Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
27Ritchie Denolf (Bel)
28Valentijn Van de Velde (Bel)
29Kevin Neirynck (Bel)
30Jean-Baptiste Taleux (Bel)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews