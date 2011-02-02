Nys wins in Maldegem
Belgians battle at post-Worlds contest
Belgian Sven Nys scored only his 12th victory of the season in Maldegem, out-sprinting Sven Vanthourenhout and Klaas Vantornout to win the Parkcross.
Mid-way through the race, Nys was part of a leading group of seven riders: Sven Vanthourenhout, Niels Albert, Sven Nys, Kevin Pauwels, Bart Wellens, Klaas Vantornout and recently crowned world champion Zdenek Stybar.
Vanthourenhout attacked with three laps to go, but only succeeded in dropping Kevin Pauwels and Bart Wellens from the group. Then it was Albert's time to attack, but he could not break the grip of the group.
On entering the final round were only Vantornout Klaas, Sven Vanthourenhout, Niels Albert and Sven Nys on the leading group. Vanthourenhout, who is still seeking a contract for next season, put in a final attack but was pulled back by the tenacious Nys, who was then able to seal the victory from the sprint.
Albert came fourth ahead of Stybar.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|3
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|4
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|5
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|6
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|7
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|8
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team
|9
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|10
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|11
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|12
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|13
|Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|14
|Stijn Huys (Bel)
|15
|Patrick Gaudy (Bel)
|16
|Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel) SDC-Rogelli Cycling Team
|17
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|18
|Jirí Polnický (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|19
|Patrick Bassez (Bel)
|20
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Cycling Champs
|21
|Bert De Wispelaere (Bel)
|22
|Steven de Decker (Bel) Flemisch Cycling Projects
|23
|Bart Hofman (Bel)
|24
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace
|25
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|26
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|27
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel)
|28
|Valentijn Van de Velde (Bel)
|29
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel)
|30
|Jean-Baptiste Taleux (Bel)
