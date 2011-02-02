Image 1 of 11 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) celebrates his win (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 11 Podium: Sven Vanthourenhout, Sven Nys, Klaas Vantornout (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 11 Racer winner Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 11 Zdenek Štybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 11 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) races toward a podium spot (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 11 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 11 Zdenek Štybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) clad in his fresh, new rainbow jersey (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 11 Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Revor) in the sand (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 11 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 11 Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Revor) races in second (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 11 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) crosses the line (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Belgian Sven Nys scored only his 12th victory of the season in Maldegem, out-sprinting Sven Vanthourenhout and Klaas Vantornout to win the Parkcross.

Mid-way through the race, Nys was part of a leading group of seven riders: Sven Vanthourenhout, Niels Albert, Sven Nys, Kevin Pauwels, Bart Wellens, Klaas Vantornout and recently crowned world champion Zdenek Stybar.

Vanthourenhout attacked with three laps to go, but only succeeded in dropping Kevin Pauwels and Bart Wellens from the group. Then it was Albert's time to attack, but he could not break the grip of the group.

On entering the final round were only Vantornout Klaas, Sven Vanthourenhout, Niels Albert and Sven Nys on the leading group. Vanthourenhout, who is still seeking a contract for next season, put in a final attack but was pulled back by the tenacious Nys, who was then able to seal the victory from the sprint.

Albert came fourth ahead of Stybar.

