Hyunji sprints to gold for Korea

Vietnam and Chinese Taipei complete podium

Full Results
1Kim Hyunji (Korea)2:10:37
2Thi Nguyen That (Vietnam)
3Hui Lin Chia (Chinese Taipei)
4Tatyana Vlbrikht (Kazakhstan)
5Jeong Soo Jeong (Korea)
6Jupha Somnet (Malaysia)
7Nuananong Niansiri (Thailand)
8Siriluck Warapiang (Thailand)
9Lee Hyejin (Korea)
10Thi Doan Thu (Vietnam)
11Valentina Vlbrikht (Kazakhstan)
12Nurazimah Aba Rashio (Malaysia)
13Thi Nguyen Thanh (Vietnam)
14Rimma Luchshenko (Kazakhstan)
15Thi Phan Lieu (Vietnam)
16Samah Khaled (Jordan)
17Bo Yee Limng (Hong Kong, China)
18Maha Alhasan (Syrian Arab Republic)
DNFSiripon Kongkaew (Thailand)

