Arctic Race of Norway: Alexander Kristoff sprints to stage 1 victory

Alexander Kristoff (Uno X-Mobility) sprinted to victory on the opening day of the Arctic Race of Norway. Milan Fretin (Cofidis) edged Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel-Premier Tech) for second place.

Three different Uno X-Mobility teammates took control of the lead out from a line of Arkéa-B&B Hotel riders in the final kilometre. Magnus Cort then delivered the 37-year-old for the final acceleration on the left side of the road in Rognan.

It was the 93rd career victory for the Norwegian, six of those wins at the Arctic Race of Norway.

Kristoff takes the first leader’s jersey of the four-day stage race, all above the Arctic Circle. Fretin and Eenkhoorn will go into stage 2 tied at 4 seconds back in the GC standings. The same trio led the points classification, with Jelle Johannink (TDT-Unibet Cycling) in the KOM jersey. Fretin has the best time as the best young rider.

The 155.3km opening day of racing began in Bodø, the capital of Nordland on the shores of Saltfjorden. Crossing a bridge to a peninsula section, the peloton made three circuits with an intermediate sprint in Øyjorda before continuing on a serpentine path to wind along the southern shores of the Skjerrstad Fjord.

The original breakaway of five riders was down to three as they crossed the first of three classified climbs together with 61km to race. Jelle Johannink (TDT-Unibet Cycling) took the five points on offer at Kvikstadheia (2.1km at 6.3%) followed by Mikel Retegi (Kern Pharma) and Kalle Kvam (Team Coop-Repsol). Dropping back were Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto Dstny) and Nathan Smith (Novo Nordisk).

With 43km to go the race was back together, but Johannink was on the hunt for more KOM points. He was second to Elvind Broholt Fougner (Team Coop-Repsol) at Misvaer and then attacked again to take the final 5 points across the largest obstacle, Ljøsenhammeren (8.5km à 3.5%).

Once across the final classified climb, only 18.1km remained to the finish. A small group tried to escape, but the sprint teams kept them in check and set up for the bunch sprint.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling