Arctic Race of Norway: Alexander Kristoff sprints to stage 1 victory
Milan Fretin second, Tom Van Asbroeck third on opening day above the Arctic Circle
Alexander Kristoff (Uno X-Mobility) sprinted to victory on the opening day of the Arctic Race of Norway. Milan Fretin (Cofidis) edged Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel-Premier Tech) for second place.
Three different Uno X-Mobility teammates took control of the lead out from a line of Arkéa-B&B Hotel riders in the final kilometre. Magnus Cort then delivered the 37-year-old for the final acceleration on the left side of the road in Rognan.
It was the 93rd career victory for the Norwegian, six of those wins at the Arctic Race of Norway.
Kristoff takes the first leader’s jersey of the four-day stage race, all above the Arctic Circle. Fretin and Eenkhoorn will go into stage 2 tied at 4 seconds back in the GC standings. The same trio led the points classification, with Jelle Johannink (TDT-Unibet Cycling) in the KOM jersey. Fretin has the best time as the best young rider.
The 155.3km opening day of racing began in Bodø, the capital of Nordland on the shores of Saltfjorden. Crossing a bridge to a peninsula section, the peloton made three circuits with an intermediate sprint in Øyjorda before continuing on a serpentine path to wind along the southern shores of the Skjerrstad Fjord.
The original breakaway of five riders was down to three as they crossed the first of three classified climbs together with 61km to race. Jelle Johannink (TDT-Unibet Cycling) took the five points on offer at Kvikstadheia (2.1km at 6.3%) followed by Mikel Retegi (Kern Pharma) and Kalle Kvam (Team Coop-Repsol). Dropping back were Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto Dstny) and Nathan Smith (Novo Nordisk).
With 43km to go the race was back together, but Johannink was on the hunt for more KOM points. He was second to Elvind Broholt Fougner (Team Coop-Repsol) at Misvaer and then attacked again to take the final 5 points across the largest obstacle, Ljøsenhammeren (8.5km à 3.5%).
Once across the final classified climb, only 18.1km remained to the finish. A small group tried to escape, but the sprint teams kept them in check and set up for the bunch sprint.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Volta a Portugal: Artem Nych rounds out overall victory with final TT stage winColin Stussi second overall, Abner González third
-
Arctic Race of Norway: Alexander Kristoff sprints to stage 1 victoryMilan Fretin second, Tom Van Asbroeck third on opening day above the Arctic Circle
-
‘With Faulkner out front, I knew we wouldn‘t catch her’ - Lotte Kopecky regrets missed chance of Olympic goldBelgian favourite fought back from a crash but didn’t react when the USA’s Kristen Faulkner attacked
-
As it happened: Faulkner solos to gold as Vos and Kopecky complete podium ahead of Vas in photo finishThe silver and bronze went to Vos and Kopecky as Vas is edged out in three-up sprint