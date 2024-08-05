Arctic Race of Norway: Alexander Kristoff doubles up with stage 2 victory

Van Asbroeck and Cort round out the podium in Fauske

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The second stage of the Arctic Race of Norway brought another sprint finish and with it came another victory for home favourite Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility).

The Norwegian sprint star triumphed for the second time in two days in the bunch sprint, beating out Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel-Premier Tech) in Fauske, while Uno-X teammate Magnus Cort rounded out the podium in third place.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

