Arctic Race of Norway: Alexander Kristoff doubles up with stage 2 victory

Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) won again on the second stage of the Arctic Race of Norway

The second stage of the Arctic Race of Norway brought another sprint finish and with it came another victory for home favourite Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility).

The Norwegian sprint star triumphed for the second time in two days in the bunch sprint, beating out Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel-Premier Tech) in Fauske, while Uno-X teammate Magnus Cort rounded out the podium in third place.

After winning stage 1 in Rognan, Kristoff's second stage victory – his sixth of 2024 and the 94th of his career – means that he extends his GC lead at the midway point of the four-day race.

His four-second lead over stage 1 runner-up Milan Fretin is now extended to 10 seconds ahead of Van Asbroeck. Stage 3 brings a challenge for the climbers rather than the sprinters, with a 155.7km stage to the 7km summit finish at Sulitjelma.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling