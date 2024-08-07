Arctic Race of Norway: Magnus Cort seals overall with stage 4 victory

Clément Champoussin climbs to second on stage and GC while Kevin Vermaerke holds on to third overall

Magnus Cort celebrates on podium as Visit Norway stage 4 winner and secures GC title at Arctic Race of Norway
Magnus Cort celebrates on podium as Visit Norway stage 4 winner and secures GC title at Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: Arctic Race of Norway / A.S.O.)
Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) carried the yellow leader’s jersey across the uphill finish at Bodø to win stage 4 and solidify the overall title at the Arctic Race of Norway on Wednesday. 

Clément Champoussin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) charged from behind on the final 9% gradient of the three-mile climb and finished on Cort’s back wheel for second. Fabio Christen (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) led a group of four chasers for third place, 2 seconds back.

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

