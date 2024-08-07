Arctic Race of Norway: Magnus Cort seals overall with stage 4 victory

Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) carried the yellow leader’s jersey across the uphill finish at Bodø to win stage 4 and solidify the overall title at the Arctic Race of Norway on Wednesday.

Clément Champoussin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) charged from behind on the final 9% gradient of the three-mile climb and finished on Cort’s back wheel for second. Fabio Christen (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) led a group of four chasers for third place, 2 seconds back.

The Uno-X Mobility rider took over the race lead from his teammate Alexander Kristoff on stage 3, and went into the final day of racing with just a one-second advantage over Kamiel Bonneu (Team Flanders-Baloise). Bonneu’s GC spot was taken by Champoussin, who moved up five positions with his climbing demonstration and finished 17 seconds behind Cort in the overall.

"It's almost a home race for me," Cort said at the end, earning his second stage victory of the year and first GC title.

Kevin Vermaerke (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) battled for the final GC podium spot with Mauro Schmid (Jayco AlUla) of Switzerland, the two finishing on same time in the chase group on the final climb, which allowed the US rider to hold on to third by one second.

An early breakaway of six riders gained a four-minute advantage across the 157.1km stage, passing glaciers and stunning scenery under brilliant sunshine. Jonas Gregaard (Lotto Dstny) and Alessandro Perracchione (Novo Nordisk) were among the final pair to remain out front as they headed to the final climb. Uno-X Mobility worked at the front like a steamroller and shut down their charge, leaving Cort to pound his way on the ascent to the win.

Results

