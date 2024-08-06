Arctic Race of Norway: Kamiel Bonneu takes stage 3 win, Magnus Cort moves into race lead

Cort second, Kevin Vermaerke third up climb to Jakobsbakken

Kamiel Bonneu stunned a field of WorldTour teams to win stage 3 at the Arctic Race of Norway, his first since 2022 and the first at Pro-level for his Flanders Baloise team since the Tour of Britain two years ago.

The 25-year-old Belgian latched onto a move made by Davide De Pretto (Jayco AlUla) with 5.6km to go, before dropping him and riding solo to the line inside the final kilometre in Jakobsbakken.

