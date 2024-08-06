Arctic Race of Norway: Kamiel Bonneu takes stage 3 win, Magnus Cort moves into race lead

Kamiel Bonneu stunned a field of WorldTour teams to win stage 3 at the Arctic Race of Norway, his first since 2022 and the first at Pro-level for his Flanders Baloise team since the Tour of Britain two years ago.

The 25-year-old Belgian latched onto a move made by Davide De Pretto (Jayco AlUla) with 5.6km to go, before dropping him and riding solo to the line inside the final kilometre in Jakobsbakken.

It was an emotional win for Bonneu, who revealed in his post-race interview that his grandfather passed yesterday, prompting him to point to the sky as he crossed the line.

Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) chased hard behind to take second on the day, with the Belgian holding on, however, the bonus seconds gained by Cort meant he moved into the race lead by one second from Bonneu and seven seconds from Kevin Vermaerke (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) who was also third on the stage,

Results

