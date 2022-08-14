Leknessund escapes to win Arctic Race of Norway

Andreas Leknessund (DSM) claimed overall victory at the Arctic Race of Norway thanks to a long-range attack on the final stage around Trondheim. The Norwegian dropped his breakaway companions when the race hit the finishing circuit with 30km remaining, and he then fended off the chasers on the four ascents of the climb up Tyholt Tower Summit.

Nicola Conci (Alpecin-Deceuninck) gave lone pursuit of Leknessund on the final lap of the finishing circuit in a desperate bid to deny the Norwegian overall victory, but he had to settle for second place on the stage, 16 seconds down, while Axel Zingle (Cofidis) won the sprint for third place.

The margins in the general classification were so tight that Leknessund didn't have time to raise his arms in celebration at the finish, and he endured a wait beyond the line before receiving official confirmation that he was indeed the final winner of the Arctic Race of Norway, eight seconds ahead of Hugo Houle (Israel Premier Tech) and nine ahead of Conci.

Victor Lafay (Cofidis) led the event into the final stage after his solo victory on Saturday, but Leknessund turned the race on its head when he escaped with 100km or so remaining in the company of Fabien Grellier (TotalEnergies) and Alessandro Verré (Arkéa-Samsic), building a lead of two minutes over the peloton.

Leknessund explained afterwards that his attack had not been planned and his ambitions for the move were modest.

"I felt quite bad yesterday so actually today I just agreed that we'd see how the legs felt on the local laps, but the attacks kept going and we agreed that the whole team needed to participate," said Leknessund. "After a while the legs felt better. I went away with three guys, first I was thinking it was a normal breakaway for the TV, I didn't really think it was something that could go to the line. Honestly my goal was to get one lap to myself to enjoy the crowds."

More to follow…

