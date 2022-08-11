Axel Zingle snatches opening stage at Arctic Race of Norway

Image 1 of 1 Alex Zingle (Cofidis) won stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 1

Axel Zingle (Cofidis) surged away from the peloton in the final 200 metres to win the opening day of the Arctic Race of Norway.

Gleb Syritsa (Astana Qazaqstan) took second place in the fast, uphill sprint finish. Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) secured third at the line.

Zingle will take the first leader’s jersey into stage 2 on Friday, which will provide another opportunity for the sprinters.

It was the second career victory for the 23-year-old Cofidis rider after success at the La Route Adélie de Vitré in the spring.

It was a soggy, windy stage 1 for the 186.8km journey around Mo i Rana, just south of the Arctic Circle.

The stage included two ascents of Korgfjellet, which was part of the race six years ago. The peloton would absorb a breakaway of five riders once it hit the finish circuits, two fullclaps of 10.5km each in Mo i Rana.

