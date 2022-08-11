Axel Zingle snatches opening stage at Arctic Race of Norway
By Jackie Tyson published
Riders battle through rain and cold near Arctic circle
Axel Zingle (Cofidis) surged away from the peloton in the final 200 metres to win the opening day of the Arctic Race of Norway.
Gleb Syritsa (Astana Qazaqstan) took second place in the fast, uphill sprint finish. Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) secured third at the line.
Zingle will take the first leader’s jersey into stage 2 on Friday, which will provide another opportunity for the sprinters.
It was the second career victory for the 23-year-old Cofidis rider after success at the La Route Adélie de Vitré in the spring.
It was a soggy, windy stage 1 for the 186.8km journey around Mo i Rana, just south of the Arctic Circle.
The stage included two ascents of Korgfjellet, which was part of the race six years ago. The peloton would absorb a breakaway of five riders once it hit the finish circuits, two fullclaps of 10.5km each in Mo i Rana.
More to follow.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Axel Zingle snatches opening stage at Arctic Race of NorwayRiders battle through rain and cold near Arctic circle
-
Guillaume Martin hangs on to win Tour de l'Ain in final-stage thrillerAntonio Pedrero solos to stunning stage victory and nearly snatches the overall
-
UCI give Astana's Matteo Gazzoli one-year ban for unintentional use of stimulantYoung Italian sacked by team after Tuaminoheptane found in Volta ao Algarve sample
-
Tiesj Benoot reveals scary details of high-speed collision with car driverBelgian in a neck brace for at least six weeks but says 'it could have been a different story'