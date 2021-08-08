Hermans wins Arctic Race of Norway

Ben Hermans (Israel Start-Up Nation) celebrates his overall victory in the Arctic Race of Norway

Ben Hermans (Israel Start-Up Nation) secured overall victory at the Arctic Tour of Norway on Sunday, with Philipp Walsleben (Alpecin-Fenix) beating a resurgent Niki Terpstra (TotalEnergies) to win the final stage to Harstad above the Arctic circle.

Hermans won stage 3 to Målselv on Saturday, beating Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty) on the 3.7km uphill finish. His Israel Start-Up Nation team then controlled the early break on the final stage on the hilly Harstad finishing circuit but cleverly let them stay away to take away the important bonus seconds.

Eiking made a final attack on the climb to the line to finish two seconds ahead of Hermans but the veteran Belgian hung on to win overall by two seconds. Victor Lafay (Cofidis) finished third overall at six seconds after also impressing on Saturday.

