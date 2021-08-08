Trending

Hermans wins Arctic Race of Norway

Retirement present for Walsleben with stage win over Terpstra

Ben Hermans (Israel Start-Up Nation) celebrates his overall victory in the Arctic Race of Norway
Ben Hermans (Israel Start-Up Nation) celebrates his overall victory in the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Ben Hermans (Israel Start-Up Nation) secured overall victory at the Arctic Tour of Norway on Sunday, with Philipp Walsleben (Alpecin-Fenix) beating a resurgent Niki Terpstra (TotalEnergies) to win the final stage to Harstad above the Arctic circle. 

Hermans won stage 3 to Målselv on Saturday, beating Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty) on the 3.7km uphill finish. His Israel Start-Up Nation team then controlled the early break on the final stage on the hilly Harstad finishing circuit but cleverly let them stay away to take away the important bonus seconds. 

Eiking made a final attack on the climb to the line to finish two seconds ahead of Hermans but the veteran Belgian hung on to win overall by two seconds. Victor Lafay (Cofidis) finished third overall at six seconds after also impressing on Saturday.

Full results
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix03:41:40
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies
3Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
4Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
5Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team00:00:19
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
7Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
8Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
9Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
10Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
11Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
12Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
13Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko
14Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
15Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
16Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
17Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Norwegian National Team
19Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB
20Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
21Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB
22Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
23Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norwegian National Team
24Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
26Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
27Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech00:00:28
28Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
29Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
30Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash00:00:33
31Benjamin Perry (Can) Astana-Premier Tech00:00:35
32Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux00:00:36
33Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Qhubeka NextHash00:00:38
34Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
35Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Bingoal WB
36Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
37Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise00:00:41
38Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko00:00:43
39Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix00:00:50
40Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Norwegian National Team00:00:52
41Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
42Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team00:00:54
43Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team00:00:56
44Andre Drege (Nor) Norwegian National Team00:00:59
45Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal WB
46Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise00:01:12
47Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation00:01:22
48Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech00:01:26
49Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team00:01:29
50Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe00:01:48
51Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM00:01:56
52Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko00:02:24
53Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop00:02:35
54Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:03:10
55Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise00:03:21
56Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH00:03:37
57Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop00:04:14
58Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
59Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
60Ådne Holter (Nor) Norwegian National Team00:04:21
61Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech00:04:29
62Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis00:04:39
63Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
64Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
65Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
66Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team00:04:46
67Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
68Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop
69Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
70Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
71Luca Coati (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
72Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
73Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB
74Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
75Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
76Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
77Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise00:04:54
78Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team00:05:12
79Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise00:05:20
80Rodrigo Alvarez (Spa) Burgos-BH
81Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Norwegian National Team
82Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
83Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
84Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
85Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
86Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Burgos-BH
87Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix00:05:25
88Harry Tanfield (GBr) Qhubeka NextHash
89Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis00:05:26
90Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB00:05:38
91Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi00:06:19
92Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko00:07:19
93Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:07:37
94Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM00:07:48
95Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation00:08:20
96Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
97Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
98Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM00:08:40
99Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko00:08:55
100Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
101Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
102Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH00:09:48
103Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi00:10:52
DNFRudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
DNSDries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
DNFErik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

Sprint 1 - Laberg km. 29.3
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies3
2Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko2
3Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix1

Sprint 2 - Harstad (2Nd Crossing Of The Finish Line) km. 146.3
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team3
2Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko2
3Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis1

Sprint 3 - Harstad (3Rd Crossing Of The Finish Line) km. 154.9
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko3
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies2
3Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix1

Sprint 4 - Harstad km. 163.3
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix15
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies12
3Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko9
4Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux7
5Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team6
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic5
7Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis4
8Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM3
9Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis2
10Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix1

Mountain 1 - Gratangsbotn Summit km. 13.8
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis5
2Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop3
3Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix1

Mountain 2 - Balteskaret Summit km. 61.9
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop3
2Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB2
3Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko1

Mountain 3 - Gara Summit km. 124.1
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB3
2Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis2
3Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko1

Mountain 4 - Novkollen Summit km. 141.7
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies3
2Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix2
3Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 5 - Novkollen Summit km. 150.3
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies3
2Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team2
3Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux1

Mountain 6 - Novkollen Summit km. 158.7
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies3
2Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix2
3Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team1

Young riders
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko03:41:57
2Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team00:00:02
3Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
4Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
5Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
6Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
7Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB
8Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norwegian National Team
9Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
11Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech00:00:11
12Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
13Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Qhubeka NextHash00:00:21
14Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
15Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise00:00:24
16Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team00:00:39
17Andre Drege (Nor) Norwegian National Team00:00:42
18Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise00:00:55
19Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech00:01:09
20Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko00:02:07
21Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop00:02:18
22Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise00:03:04
23Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH00:03:20
24Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop00:03:57
25Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
26Ådne Holter (Nor) Norwegian National Team00:04:04
27Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech00:04:12
28Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis00:04:22
29Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team00:04:29
30Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
31Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop
32Luca Coati (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
33Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB
34Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
35Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
36Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise00:04:37
37Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise00:05:03
38Rodrigo Alvarez (Spa) Burgos-BH
39Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Norwegian National Team
40Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko00:07:02
41Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:07:20
42Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop00:08:03
43Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi00:08:38

Combativity
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies

Teams
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1TotalEnergies11:05:38
2Uno-X Pro Cycling Team00:00:19
3Alpecin-Fenix00:00:31
4Astana-Premier Tech00:00:37
5Bingoal WB00:00:38
6Delko00:00:41
7Norwegian National Team00:00:52
8Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux00:01:07
9AG2R Citroën Team00:01:31
10Qhubeka NextHash00:01:34
11Team Arkea-Samsic00:02:35
12Cofidis00:04:39
13Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise00:04:58
14Team Coop00:05:19
15Israel Start-up Nation00:05:49
16B&B Hotels p/b KTM00:06:23
17Burgos-BH00:08:13
18Bora-Hansgrohe00:09:40
19Euskaltel-Euskadi00:14:55

General classification after stage 4
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation15:04:02
2Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux00:00:02
3Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis00:00:06
4Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech00:00:20
5Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop00:00:26
6Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko00:00:29
7Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norwegian National Team
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:00:32
9Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop00:00:36
10Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team00:00:50
11Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech00:01:01
12Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team00:01:03
13Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
14Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH00:01:04
15Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB00:01:05
16Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech00:01:06
17Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix00:01:09
18Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB
19Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Norwegian National Team00:01:21
20Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
21Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team00:01:23
22Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis00:01:27
23Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Norwegian National Team00:01:36
24Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team00:01:44
25Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix00:01:46
26Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Bingoal WB00:01:49
27Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team00:01:52
28Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Qhubeka NextHash00:01:58
29Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:02:02
30Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi00:02:16
31Benjamin Perry (Can) Astana-Premier Tech00:02:24
32Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM00:02:26
33Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies00:02:41
34Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko00:02:47
35Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise00:02:48
36Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team00:03:08
37Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko00:03:15
38Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko00:03:46
39Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise00:04:13
40Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux00:04:30
41Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team00:04:31
42Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise00:04:43
43Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal WB00:05:22
44Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team00:05:24
45Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise00:05:47
46Andre Drege (Nor) Norwegian National Team00:05:54
47Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation00:06:00
48Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi00:06:28
49Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise00:07:02
50Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM00:07:05
51Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix00:07:29
52Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop
53Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech00:07:56
54Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies00:08:16
55Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis00:08:26
56Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix00:09:13
57Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux00:09:15
58Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:09:23
59Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:09:25
60Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation00:09:52
61Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop00:10:12
62Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team00:10:42
63Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis00:11:09
64Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team00:11:12
65Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH00:11:13
66Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation00:11:14
67Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH00:11:26
68Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix00:11:40
69Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team00:11:44
70Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis00:11:49
71Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic00:12:01
72Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech00:12:07
73Luca Coati (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash00:12:08
74Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop00:12:09
75Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix00:13:13
76Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux00:13:22
77Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB00:13:41
78Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise00:13:42
79Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Burgos-BH00:13:44
80Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM00:13:55
81Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux00:14:09
82Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe00:14:17
83Harry Tanfield (GBr) Qhubeka NextHash00:14:34
84Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM00:14:56
85Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:14:59
86Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi00:15:10
87Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic00:15:18
88Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop00:16:23
89Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:16:30
90Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Norwegian National Team00:16:34
91Rodrigo Alvarez (Spa) Burgos-BH00:16:58
92Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko00:16:59
93Ådne Holter (Nor) Norwegian National Team00:17:00
94Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe00:17:21
95Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH00:17:34
96Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM00:17:49
97Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko00:18:15
98Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team00:19:33
99Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux00:19:36
100Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi00:20:17
101Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation00:21:21
102Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi00:23:08
103Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB00:26:15

Points Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Norwegian National Team24
2Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe22
3Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux20
4Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix17
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies17
6Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko16
7Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation15
8Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team15
9Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop14
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM13
11Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis11
12Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
13Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team9
14Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech9
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic9
16Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux9
17Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix8
18Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team6
19Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team6
20Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko6
21Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH6
22Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
23Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
24Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team4
25Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norwegian National Team4
26Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis4
27Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux4
28Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team3
29Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
30Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech3
31Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic3
32Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
33Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH2
34Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies2
35Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
36Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux2
37Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop2
38Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
39Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team1
40Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix1
41Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic1
42Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis1
43Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB1

Mountains Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop21
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies9
3Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech8
4Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop8
5Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis7
6Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB7
7Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux6
8Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team6
9Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team6
10Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation5
11Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix5
12Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team4
13Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix4
14Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
15Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop3
16Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team3
17Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis2
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic2
19Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team2
20Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
21Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
22Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech1
23Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko1
24Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux1
25Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko1

Young Riders Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis15:04:08
2Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech00:00:14
3Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norwegian National Team00:00:23
4Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop00:00:30
5Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech00:00:55
6Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies00:00:57
7Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH00:00:58
8Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB00:00:59
9Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team00:01:17
10Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis00:01:21
11Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team00:01:46
12Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Qhubeka NextHash00:01:52
13Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise00:02:42
14Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko00:03:09
15Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko00:03:40
16Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise00:04:07
17Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise00:04:37
18Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team00:05:18
19Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise00:05:41
20Andre Drege (Nor) Norwegian National Team00:05:48
21Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise00:06:56
22Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop00:07:23
23Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech00:07:50
24Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis00:08:20
25Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation00:09:46
26Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop00:10:06
27Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team00:10:36
28Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team00:11:06
29Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH00:11:07
30Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH00:11:20
31Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech00:12:01
32Luca Coati (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash00:12:02
33Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop00:12:03
34Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise00:13:36
35Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:14:53
36Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic00:15:12
37Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop00:16:17
38Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Norwegian National Team00:16:28
39Rodrigo Alvarez (Spa) Burgos-BH00:16:52
40Ådne Holter (Nor) Norwegian National Team00:16:54
41Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko00:18:09
42Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi00:23:02
43Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB00:26:09

Teams Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Astana-Premier Tech45:14:35
2Uno-X Pro Cycling Team00:00:38
3Norwegian National Team00:01:09
4Bingoal WB00:01:34
5Delko00:01:47
6Team Arkea-Samsic00:03:06
7AG2R Citroën Team00:03:44
8Alpecin-Fenix00:04:19
9TotalEnergies00:05:01
10Qhubeka NextHash00:05:34
11Cofidis
12Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise00:09:29
13Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux00:11:28
14Team Coop00:11:59
15Israel Start-up Nation00:13:17
16B&B Hotels p/b KTM00:18:16
17Burgos-BH00:19:11
18Euskaltel-Euskadi00:21:26
19Bora-Hansgrohe00:31:28

