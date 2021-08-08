Hermans wins Arctic Race of Norway
Retirement present for Walsleben with stage win over Terpstra
Stage 4: Gratangen - Harstad
Ben Hermans (Israel Start-Up Nation) secured overall victory at the Arctic Tour of Norway on Sunday, with Philipp Walsleben (Alpecin-Fenix) beating a resurgent Niki Terpstra (TotalEnergies) to win the final stage to Harstad above the Arctic circle.
Hermans won stage 3 to Målselv on Saturday, beating Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty) on the 3.7km uphill finish. His Israel Start-Up Nation team then controlled the early break on the final stage on the hilly Harstad finishing circuit but cleverly let them stay away to take away the important bonus seconds.
Eiking made a final attack on the climb to the line to finish two seconds ahead of Hermans but the veteran Belgian hung on to win overall by two seconds. Victor Lafay (Cofidis) finished third overall at six seconds after also impressing on Saturday.
More to come!
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|03:41:40
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies
|3
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|4
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|00:00:19
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|7
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|8
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|9
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|10
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|12
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko
|14
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|15
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|16
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|17
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|19
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB
|20
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|21
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB
|22
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|23
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|24
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|27
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:00:28
|28
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|29
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|30
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|00:00:33
|31
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:00:35
|32
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|00:00:36
|33
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Qhubeka NextHash
|00:00:38
|34
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Bingoal WB
|36
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|37
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|00:00:41
|38
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
|00:00:43
|39
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|00:00:50
|40
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|00:00:52
|41
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|42
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|00:00:54
|43
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|00:00:56
|44
|Andre Drege (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|00:00:59
|45
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal WB
|46
|Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|00:01:12
|47
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|00:01:22
|48
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:01:26
|49
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|00:01:29
|50
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:01:48
|51
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|00:01:56
|52
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
|00:02:24
|53
|Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop
|00:02:35
|54
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:03:10
|55
|Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|00:03:21
|56
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:03:37
|57
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop
|00:04:14
|58
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|60
|Ådne Holter (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|00:04:21
|61
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:04:29
|62
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|00:04:39
|63
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|64
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|65
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
|66
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|00:04:46
|67
|Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
|68
|Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop
|69
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|70
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|71
|Luca Coati (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|72
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|73
|Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB
|74
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|75
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|76
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|77
|Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|00:04:54
|78
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|00:05:12
|79
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|00:05:20
|80
|Rodrigo Alvarez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|81
|Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|82
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|83
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|84
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|85
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|86
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Burgos-BH
|87
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|00:05:25
|88
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Qhubeka NextHash
|89
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
|00:05:26
|90
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|00:05:38
|91
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|00:06:19
|92
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko
|00:07:19
|93
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:07:37
|94
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|00:07:48
|95
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|00:08:20
|96
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|97
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|98
|Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|00:08:40
|99
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|00:08:55
|100
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|101
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|102
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:09:48
|103
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|00:10:52
|DNF
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|DNS
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
|DNF
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies
|3
|2
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|2
|3
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3
|2
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|2
|3
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|3
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies
|2
|3
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|15
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies
|12
|3
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|9
|4
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|5
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|5
|7
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|8
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|9
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|10
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|5
|2
|Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop
|3
|3
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop
|3
|2
|Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB
|2
|3
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB
|3
|2
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|3
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies
|3
|2
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|3
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies
|3
|2
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies
|3
|2
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|3
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|03:41:57
|2
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|00:00:02
|3
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|5
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|7
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB
|8
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|9
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|11
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:00:11
|12
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|13
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Qhubeka NextHash
|00:00:21
|14
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|00:00:24
|16
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|00:00:39
|17
|Andre Drege (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|00:00:42
|18
|Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|00:00:55
|19
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:01:09
|20
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
|00:02:07
|21
|Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop
|00:02:18
|22
|Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|00:03:04
|23
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:03:20
|24
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop
|00:03:57
|25
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Ådne Holter (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|00:04:04
|27
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:04:12
|28
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|00:04:22
|29
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|00:04:29
|30
|Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
|31
|Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop
|32
|Luca Coati (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|33
|Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB
|34
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|35
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|36
|Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|00:04:37
|37
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|00:05:03
|38
|Rodrigo Alvarez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|39
|Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|40
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko
|00:07:02
|41
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:07:20
|42
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|00:08:03
|43
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|00:08:38
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|TotalEnergies
|11:05:38
|2
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|00:00:19
|3
|Alpecin-Fenix
|00:00:31
|4
|Astana-Premier Tech
|00:00:37
|5
|Bingoal WB
|00:00:38
|6
|Delko
|00:00:41
|7
|Norwegian National Team
|00:00:52
|8
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|00:01:07
|9
|AG2R Citroën Team
|00:01:31
|10
|Qhubeka NextHash
|00:01:34
|11
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:02:35
|12
|Cofidis
|00:04:39
|13
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|00:04:58
|14
|Team Coop
|00:05:19
|15
|Israel Start-up Nation
|00:05:49
|16
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|00:06:23
|17
|Burgos-BH
|00:08:13
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:09:40
|19
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|00:14:55
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|15:04:02
|2
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|00:00:02
|3
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|00:00:06
|4
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:00:20
|5
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|00:00:26
|6
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko
|00:00:29
|7
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:00:32
|9
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|00:00:36
|10
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|00:00:50
|11
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:01:01
|12
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|00:01:03
|13
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|14
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:01:04
|15
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB
|00:01:05
|16
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:01:06
|17
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|00:01:09
|18
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB
|19
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|00:01:21
|20
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|21
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|00:01:23
|22
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|00:01:27
|23
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|00:01:36
|24
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|00:01:44
|25
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|00:01:46
|26
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Bingoal WB
|00:01:49
|27
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|00:01:52
|28
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Qhubeka NextHash
|00:01:58
|29
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:02:02
|30
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|00:02:16
|31
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:02:24
|32
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|00:02:26
|33
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|00:02:41
|34
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
|00:02:47
|35
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|00:02:48
|36
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|00:03:08
|37
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
|00:03:15
|38
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|00:03:46
|39
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|00:04:13
|40
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|00:04:30
|41
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|00:04:31
|42
|Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|00:04:43
|43
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal WB
|00:05:22
|44
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|00:05:24
|45
|Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|00:05:47
|46
|Andre Drege (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|00:05:54
|47
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|00:06:00
|48
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|00:06:28
|49
|Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|00:07:02
|50
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|00:07:05
|51
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|00:07:29
|52
|Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop
|53
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:07:56
|54
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies
|00:08:16
|55
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|00:08:26
|56
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|00:09:13
|57
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|00:09:15
|58
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:09:23
|59
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:09:25
|60
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|00:09:52
|61
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop
|00:10:12
|62
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|00:10:42
|63
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|00:11:09
|64
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|00:11:12
|65
|Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:11:13
|66
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|00:11:14
|67
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:11:26
|68
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|00:11:40
|69
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|00:11:44
|70
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
|00:11:49
|71
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:12:01
|72
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:12:07
|73
|Luca Coati (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|00:12:08
|74
|Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop
|00:12:09
|75
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|00:13:13
|76
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|00:13:22
|77
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|00:13:41
|78
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|00:13:42
|79
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:13:44
|80
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|00:13:55
|81
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|00:14:09
|82
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:14:17
|83
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Qhubeka NextHash
|00:14:34
|84
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|00:14:56
|85
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:14:59
|86
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|00:15:10
|87
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:15:18
|88
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|00:16:23
|89
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:16:30
|90
|Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|00:16:34
|91
|Rodrigo Alvarez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:16:58
|92
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|00:16:59
|93
|Ådne Holter (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|00:17:00
|94
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:17:21
|95
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:17:34
|96
|Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|00:17:49
|97
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko
|00:18:15
|98
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|00:19:33
|99
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|00:19:36
|100
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|00:20:17
|101
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|00:21:21
|102
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|00:23:08
|103
|Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB
|00:26:15
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|24
|2
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|3
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|20
|4
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|17
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies
|17
|6
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|16
|7
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|15
|8
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|15
|9
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|14
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13
|11
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|11
|12
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|13
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|9
|14
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|9
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|9
|16
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|9
|17
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|18
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|19
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|20
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko
|6
|21
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|6
|22
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|23
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|24
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|25
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|4
|26
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|27
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4
|28
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|29
|Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|30
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|31
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|3
|32
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|33
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|34
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|2
|35
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|36
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2
|37
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop
|2
|38
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|39
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1
|40
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|41
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1
|42
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|43
|Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop
|21
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies
|9
|3
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|8
|4
|Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop
|8
|5
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|7
|6
|Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB
|7
|7
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|8
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|9
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|10
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|11
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|12
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|14
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|15
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|3
|16
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|17
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|18
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|2
|19
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|21
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|22
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|23
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|1
|24
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|25
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|15:04:08
|2
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:00:14
|3
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|00:00:23
|4
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|00:00:30
|5
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:00:55
|6
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|00:00:57
|7
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:00:58
|8
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB
|00:00:59
|9
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|00:01:17
|10
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|00:01:21
|11
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|00:01:46
|12
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Qhubeka NextHash
|00:01:52
|13
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|00:02:42
|14
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
|00:03:09
|15
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|00:03:40
|16
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|00:04:07
|17
|Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|00:04:37
|18
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|00:05:18
|19
|Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|00:05:41
|20
|Andre Drege (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|00:05:48
|21
|Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|00:06:56
|22
|Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop
|00:07:23
|23
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:07:50
|24
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|00:08:20
|25
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|00:09:46
|26
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop
|00:10:06
|27
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|00:10:36
|28
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|00:11:06
|29
|Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:11:07
|30
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:11:20
|31
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:12:01
|32
|Luca Coati (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|00:12:02
|33
|Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop
|00:12:03
|34
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|00:13:36
|35
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:14:53
|36
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:15:12
|37
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|00:16:17
|38
|Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|00:16:28
|39
|Rodrigo Alvarez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:16:52
|40
|Ådne Holter (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|00:16:54
|41
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko
|00:18:09
|42
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|00:23:02
|43
|Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB
|00:26:09
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana-Premier Tech
|45:14:35
|2
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|00:00:38
|3
|Norwegian National Team
|00:01:09
|4
|Bingoal WB
|00:01:34
|5
|Delko
|00:01:47
|6
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:03:06
|7
|AG2R Citroën Team
|00:03:44
|8
|Alpecin-Fenix
|00:04:19
|9
|TotalEnergies
|00:05:01
|10
|Qhubeka NextHash
|00:05:34
|11
|Cofidis
|12
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|00:09:29
|13
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|00:11:28
|14
|Team Coop
|00:11:59
|15
|Israel Start-up Nation
|00:13:17
|16
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|00:18:16
|17
|Burgos-BH
|00:19:11
|18
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|00:21:26
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:31:28
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Hermans wins Arctic Race of NorwayRetirement present for Walsleben with stage win over Terpstra
-
Great Britain tops Tokyo Olympics cycling medal tableSix golds in another dominant Olympic performance as Jason Kenny enters history books with seventh gold
-
Tour de Pologne – The essential race previewCan Michał Kwiatkowski win his home tour on a hilly but not mountainous course?
-
Laura Kenny’s Olympics ends with crash in Omnium but Briton heads home proud of Madison gold“I can’t see myself quitting any time soon” says 29-year-old
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.