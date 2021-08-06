Trending

Arctic Race of Norway: Laas wins stage 2

Kristoff goes into GC lead with back-to-back second place finishes

KILPISJARVI FINLAND AUGUST 06 Martin Laas of Estonia and Team Bora Hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as at stage winner during the 8th Arctic Race Of Norway 2021 Stage 2 a 178km stage from Nordkjosbotn to Storfjord Kilpisjrvi Finland ArcticRace on August 06 2021 in Kilpisjarvi Finland Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Martin Laas wins stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
KILPISJARVI FINLAND AUGUST 06 LR Martin Laas of Estonia and Team Bora Hansgrohe Manuel Penalver Aniorte of Spain and Team Burgos BH Alexander Kristoff of Norway and Team Norway Green Points Jersey Rudy Barbier of France and Team Israel StartUp Nation sprint at finish line during the 8th Arctic Race Of Norway 2021 Stage 2 a 178km stage from Nordkjosbotn to Storfjord Kilpisjrvi Finland ArcticRace on August 06 2021 in Kilpisjarvi Finland Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Sprint finish in Storfjord – Kilpisjärvi (Finland) won by Martin Laas of Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
KILPISJARVI FINLAND AUGUST 06 Gleb Brussenskiy of Kazahkstan and Team Astana Premier Tech Salmon Mountain Jersey during the 8th Arctic Race Of Norway 2021 Stage 2 a 178km stage from Nordkjosbotn to Storfjord Kilpisjrvi Finland ArcticRace on August 06 2021 in Kilpisjarvi Finland Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Gleb Brussenskiy of Team Astana – Premier Tech rides stage 2 in Salmon Mountain Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
KILPISJARVI FINLAND AUGUST 06 LR Ceriel Desal of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB Cedric Beullens of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise Jimmy Janssens of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Oliver Naesen of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team in the Breakaway during the 8th Arctic Race Of Norway 2021 Stage 2 a 178km stage from Nordkjosbotn to Storfjord Kilpisjrvi Finland ArcticRace on August 06 2021 in Kilpisjarvi Finland Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Part of breakaway on stage 2 includes Frederik Dversnes of Norway and Team Team COOP, Ceriel Desal of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB, Cedric Beullens of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise, Jimmy Janssens of Belgium and Team Alpecin-Fenix and Oliver Naesen of Belgium and AG2R Citröen Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
KILPISJARVI FINLAND AUGUST 06 Reindeer herd on the border between Norway and Finland during the 8th Arctic Race Of Norway 2021 Stage 2 a 178km stage from Nordkjosbotn to Storfjord Kilpisjrvi Finland ArcticRace on August 06 2021 in Kilpisjarvi Finland Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

It is the Arctic Race of Norway and a different sort of spectators come out for stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
KILPISJARVI FINLAND AUGUST 06 Markus Hoelgaard of Norway and UNO X Pro Cycling Team Yellow Leader Jersey prior to the 8th Arctic Race Of Norway 2021 Stage 2 a 178km stage from Nordkjosbotn to Storfjord Kilpisjrvi Finland ArcticRace on August 06 2021 in Kilpisjarvi Finland Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Markus Hoelgaard of Norway and UNO - X Pro Cycling Team in Yellow Leader Jersey to start stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Martin Laas (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway, beating Alexander Kristoff (Norway) to the line in Kilpisjärvi, across the border in Finland.

Kristoff was the favourite to win the stage and he hit the front inside the final 150m but Laas closed rapidly to pip the Norwegian at the line and claim the honours.

Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) placed third ahead of Rudy Barbier (Israel Start-Up Nation), while Manuel Peñalver (Burgos-BH) took fifth.

The stage was animated by a five-rider break, with Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Fenix) and Fredrik Dversnes (Team Coop) the last men standing in the finale. The duo put up fierce resistance, but they were caught with two kilometres to go on the long straight into a headwind that led towards the finish.

More to follow…

Brief results
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe03:56:14
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Norwegian National Team
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
4Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
5Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
6Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
8Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

General classification after stage 2
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Norwegian National Team07:07:33
2Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM00:00:08
4Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop00:00:09
5Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech00:00:10
6Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi00:00:11
7Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
8Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies00:00:12
9Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
10Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

