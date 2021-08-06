Arctic Race of Norway: Laas wins stage 2

Image 1 of 6 Martin Laas wins stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 6 Sprint finish in Storfjord – Kilpisjärvi (Finland) won by Martin Laas of Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 6 Gleb Brussenskiy of Team Astana – Premier Tech rides stage 2 in Salmon Mountain Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 6 Part of breakaway on stage 2 includes Frederik Dversnes of Norway and Team Team COOP, Ceriel Desal of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB, Cedric Beullens of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise, Jimmy Janssens of Belgium and Team Alpecin-Fenix and Oliver Naesen of Belgium and AG2R Citröen Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 6 It is the Arctic Race of Norway and a different sort of spectators come out for stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 6 Markus Hoelgaard of Norway and UNO - X Pro Cycling Team in Yellow Leader Jersey to start stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Martin Laas (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway, beating Alexander Kristoff (Norway) to the line in Kilpisjärvi, across the border in Finland.

Kristoff was the favourite to win the stage and he hit the front inside the final 150m but Laas closed rapidly to pip the Norwegian at the line and claim the honours.

Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) placed third ahead of Rudy Barbier (Israel Start-Up Nation), while Manuel Peñalver (Burgos-BH) took fifth.

The stage was animated by a five-rider break, with Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Fenix) and Fredrik Dversnes (Team Coop) the last men standing in the finale. The duo put up fierce resistance, but they were caught with two kilometres to go on the long straight into a headwind that led towards the finish.

More to follow…

Brief results Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 03:56:14 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Norwegian National Team 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 5 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 6 Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

General classification after stage 2 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Norwegian National Team 07:07:33 2 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team