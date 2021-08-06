Arctic Race of Norway: Laas wins stage 2
By Barry Ryan
Kristoff goes into GC lead with back-to-back second place finishes
Martin Laas (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway, beating Alexander Kristoff (Norway) to the line in Kilpisjärvi, across the border in Finland.
Kristoff was the favourite to win the stage and he hit the front inside the final 150m but Laas closed rapidly to pip the Norwegian at the line and claim the honours.
Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) placed third ahead of Rudy Barbier (Israel Start-Up Nation), while Manuel Peñalver (Burgos-BH) took fifth.
The stage was animated by a five-rider break, with Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Fenix) and Fredrik Dversnes (Team Coop) the last men standing in the finale. The duo put up fierce resistance, but they were caught with two kilometres to go on the long straight into a headwind that led towards the finish.
More to follow…
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|03:56:14
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|6
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|07:07:33
|2
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|07:07:33
|2
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|00:00:08
|4
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|00:00:09
|5
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:00:10
|6
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|00:00:11
|7
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|8
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
|00:00:12
|9
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|10
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Arctic Race of Norway: Laas wins stage 2Kristoff goes into GC lead with back-to-back second place finishes
-
Vuelta a Burgos: Juan Sebastian Molano wins stage 4Bardet keeps race lead
-
Kristoff aiming to help build Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert into major WorldTour forceNorwegian anticipating enhanced leadership role after missing Tour de France selection at UAE Team Emirates
-
Evaluating Ineos Grenadiers' 13-man Vuelta a Espana long listFrom Bernal to Pidcock, and everyone in between
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.