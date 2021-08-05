Arctic Race of Norway: Hoelgaard wins stage 1
Uno-X rider escapes on final climb to take first leader's jersey
Stage 1: Tromsø - Tromsø
Markus Hoelgaard (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) scored a massive win on home soil with victory on stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway.
The Norwegian kicked for the line with just over 1km to go on the closing circuit and held off a late charge from Alexander Kristoff (Norway) and Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels) to win by two seconds. The win gives Hoelgaard the first leader’s jersey in this year’s race.
Hoelgaard’s winning move came after a demanding day over a relentlessly undulating course. In the finale a number of attacks were made with Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) and Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché) notably aggressive with a powerful two-man attack on the final climb with just over 3km to go. However the pair were never out of sight of the main field and were quickly brought back before Hoelgaard jumped clear.
The 26-year-old, who won a stage in the race in 2019, and finished second overall in 2018, never looked back. He dropped the one rider able to hold his pace with under 1km to go and in a technical town finish managed to hold off the chasing peloton to take a memorable win for himself and his impressive team.
The early stage of the race had seen a four rider move escape the peloton with Alex Gougeard (AG2R Citroen), Alex Colman (Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise), Andre Tore Vabo (Team Coop), and Gleb Brussenskiy (Astana Premier Tech) building up to a two minute advantage over the peloton.
Another four man breakaway set off in pursuit but they were reeled in with around 30km to go. At the point the original four man move had just 52 seconds of an advantage over the chasing bunch and it was Gougeard who moved clear on his own with 20km remaining. The Frenchman lasted 10km before the peloton finally made the catch but with little control at the front of the punch, and plenty of small rises dotted over the course it was only a matter of time before the elastic broke once more.
The highly rated Petr Vakoč found himself in a dangerous group off the front inside the last 7km but once more there was just enough cohesion in the peloton to nullify the move before Hoelgaard seized his moment and broke free.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3:11:29
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|6
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|8
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|11
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|12
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|13
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko
|14
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
|15
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|16
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|17
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|18
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|19
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|20
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|21
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|22
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB
|23
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB
|24
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|25
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|26
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
|27
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|28
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|29
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop
|0:00:15
|30
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:20
|32
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|33
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|34
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|35
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|36
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|37
|Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|38
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
|39
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|40
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Bingoal WB
|41
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|43
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|44
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|45
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:28
|47
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Qhubeka NextHash
|48
|Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|49
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|50
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
|51
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|52
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
|53
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal WB
|54
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Qhubeka NextHash
|55
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|56
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|57
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|58
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:57
|59
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|0:01:09
|60
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:21
|61
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|62
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|63
|Andre Drege (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|64
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|65
|Luca Coati (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|66
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|67
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
|68
|Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop
|0:01:54
|69
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:02:28
|70
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:02:29
|71
|Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|72
|Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
|73
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|74
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|75
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Burgos-BH
|76
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|77
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies
|0:02:32
|78
|Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB
|79
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|80
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|81
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|82
|André Carvalho (Por) Cofidis
|83
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|84
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|85
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|86
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|87
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|88
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|89
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:54
|90
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:02:56
|91
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko
|92
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:03:02
|93
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:03:14
|94
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|95
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|97
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Qhubeka NextHash
|98
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|99
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|100
|Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop
|101
|Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|102
|Ådne Holter (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|0:03:48
|103
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:07
|104
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|105
|Rodrigo Alvarez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:08:21
|106
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|107
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:08:28
|108
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:09:27
|109
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:13:59
|110
|Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:18:12
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|2
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|3
|Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|2
|Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|3
|2
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|3
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|15
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|12
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|9
|4
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|5
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|6
|6
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4
|8
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|9
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2
|10
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|2
|Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop
|2
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|3
|Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|2
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|3
|Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|3
|2
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|2
|3
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|3:11:31
|2
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|3
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|5
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|6
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|7
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB
|8
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|9
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
|10
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop
|0:00:13
|11
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:18
|13
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
|16
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|17
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|18
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:26
|19
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Qhubeka NextHash
|20
|Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Qhubeka NextHash
|22
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|23
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:19
|24
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|25
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|26
|Andre Drege (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|27
|Luca Coati (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|28
|Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop
|0:01:52
|29
|Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:27
|30
|Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
|31
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|32
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|33
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|34
|Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:02:30
|35
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|36
|André Carvalho (Por) Cofidis
|37
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|38
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|39
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|40
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko
|0:02:54
|41
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:12
|42
|Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop
|43
|Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|44
|Ådne Holter (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|0:03:46
|45
|Rodrigo Alvarez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:08:19
|46
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Norwegian National Team
|9:34:33
|2
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:13
|3
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:18
|4
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5
|Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|TotalEnergies
|7
|Delko
|8
|Bingoal WB
|9
|Cofidis
|0:00:26
|10
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|11
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:36
|12
|Team Coop
|0:00:52
|13
|Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00:54
|14
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:25
|15
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:30
|16
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:03:25
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:55
|18
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:04:57
|19
|Burgos-BH
|0:05:20
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3:11:19
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:08
|4
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|0:00:09
|5
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:10
|6
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:11
|7
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:12
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|9
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|11
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|12
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|13
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko
|14
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
|15
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|16
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|17
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|18
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|19
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|20
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|21
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|22
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB
|23
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB
|24
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|25
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|26
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
|27
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|28
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|29
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop
|0:00:25
|30
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:30
|32
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|33
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|34
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|35
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|36
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|37
|Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|38
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
|39
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|40
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Bingoal WB
|41
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|43
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|44
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|45
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:38
|47
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Qhubeka NextHash
|48
|Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|49
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|50
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
|51
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|52
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
|53
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal WB
|54
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Qhubeka NextHash
|55
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|56
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|57
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|58
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:07
|59
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|0:01:19
|60
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:31
|61
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|62
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|63
|Andre Drege (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|64
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|65
|Luca Coati (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|66
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|67
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
|68
|Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop
|0:02:04
|69
|Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:36
|70
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:02:38
|71
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:02:39
|72
|Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
|73
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|74
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|75
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Burgos-BH
|76
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|77
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies
|0:02:42
|78
|Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB
|79
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|80
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|81
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|82
|André Carvalho (Por) Cofidis
|83
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|84
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|85
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|86
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|87
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|88
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|89
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:03:04
|90
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:03:06
|91
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko
|92
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|93
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:21
|94
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:03:24
|95
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|97
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Qhubeka NextHash
|98
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|99
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|100
|Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop
|101
|Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|102
|Ådne Holter (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|0:03:58
|103
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:17
|104
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|105
|Rodrigo Alvarez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:08:31
|106
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|107
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:08:38
|108
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:09:37
|109
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:14:09
|110
|Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:18:22
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|15
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|12
|3
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|9
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|9
|5
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|6
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|7
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4
|9
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|10
|Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|11
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|12
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|13
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2
|14
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|8
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|3
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|3
|4
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|2
|6
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|8
|Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop
|2
|9
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|10
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|3:11:29
|2
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:02
|3
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|5
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|6
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|7
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB
|8
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
|9
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
|10
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop
|0:00:15
|11
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:20
|13
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
|16
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|17
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|18
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:28
|19
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Qhubeka NextHash
|20
|Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Qhubeka NextHash
|22
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|23
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:21
|24
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|25
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|26
|Andre Drege (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|27
|Luca Coati (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|28
|Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop
|0:01:54
|29
|Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:26
|30
|Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:02:29
|31
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|32
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|33
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|34
|Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:02:32
|35
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|36
|André Carvalho (Por) Cofidis
|37
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|38
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
|39
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|40
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko
|0:02:56
|41
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:11
|42
|Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop
|0:03:14
|43
|Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|44
|Ådne Holter (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|0:03:48
|45
|Rodrigo Alvarez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:08:21
|46
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Norwegian National Team
|9:34:33
|2
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:13
|3
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:18
|4
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5
|Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|TotalEnergies
|7
|Delko
|8
|Bingoal WB
|9
|Cofidis
|0:00:26
|10
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|11
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:36
|12
|Team Coop
|0:00:52
|13
|Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00:54
|14
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:25
|15
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:30
|16
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:03:25
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:55
|18
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:04:57
|19
|Burgos-BH
|0:05:20
Editor in Chief - Cyclingnews.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tadej Pogacar to skip Vuelta a España with eye on WorldsTour de France winner and Olympic bronze medallist to resume in Plouay
-
Arctic Race of Norway: Hoelgaard wins stage 1Uno-X rider escapes on final climb to take first leader's jersey
-
Oliver Naesen blames overtraining for a disappointing 2021 seasonBelgian turns focus to Paris-Roubaix and Worlds selection as he returns to action at Arctic Race of Norway
-
From on the brink to a chance at the highest level: Red Walters on his shot at Hagens Berman AxeonRider earns the opportunity to race as a stagiaire after Tao Geoghegan Hart supports inclusion and diversity
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.