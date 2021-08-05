Trending

Arctic Race of Norway: Hoelgaard wins stage 1

By

Uno-X rider escapes on final climb to take first leader's jersey

Stage 1: Tromsø - Tromsø

TROMSO NORWAY AUGUST 05 Markus Hoelgaard of Norway and UNO X Pro Cycling Team celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 8th Arctic Race Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1425km stage from Troms to Troms ArcticRace on August 05 2021 in Tromso Norway Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Norwegian Markus Hoelgaard of UNO - X Pro Cycling Team takes stage 1 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TROMSO NORWAY AUGUST 05 Markus Hoelgaard of Norway and UNO X Pro Cycling Team celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 8th Arctic Race Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1425km stage from Troms to Troms ArcticRace on August 05 2021 in Tromso Norway Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Markus Hoelgaard of Norway and UNO - X Pro Cycling Team celebrates stage 1 victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TROMSO NORWAY AUGUST 05 Aerial view of the peloton during the 8th Arctic Race Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1425km stage from Troms to Troms ArcticRace on August 05 2021 in Tromso Norway Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

The first of four days of racing starts and ends in Tromsø (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TROMSO NORWAY AUGUST 05 A general view of the peloton in Troms City prior to the 8th Arctic Race Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1425km stage from Troms to Troms ArcticRace on August 05 2021 in Tromso Norway Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Peloton underway for 142.5km hilly route on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TROMSO NORWAY AUGUST 05 A general view of the peloton in Troms City prior to the 8th Arctic Race Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1425km stage from Troms to Troms ArcticRace on August 05 2021 in Tromso Norway Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Start of stage 1 from Tromsø (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TROMSO NORWAY AUGUST 05 Erik Bystrom Sven of Norway Andre Drege of Norway Aspelund Holstad Ludvik of Norway Adne Holter of Norway Alexander Kristoff of Norway Andreas Leknessund of Norway and Team Norway during the 8th Arctic Race Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1425km stage from Troms to Troms ArcticRace on August 05 2021 in Tromso Norway Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Norwegian National Team at start ceremonies for stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TROMSO NORWAY AUGUST 05 Alexander Kristoff of Norway and Team Norway prior to the 8th Arctic Race Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1425km stage from Troms to Troms ArcticRace on August 05 2021 in Tromso Norway Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Alexander Kristoff of Team Norway at the start for Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TROMSO NORWAY AUGUST 05 Rick Zabel of Germany and Team Israel StartUp Nationprior to the 8th Arctic Race Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1425km stage from Troms to Troms ArcticRace on August 05 2021 in Tromso Norway Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Rick Zabel of Germany and Team Israel Start-Up Nation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TROMSO NORWAY AUGUST 05 LR Clment Venturini of France Oliver Naesen of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team prior to the 8th Arctic Race Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1425km stage from Troms to Troms ArcticRace on August 05 2021 in Tromso Norway Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Oliver Naesen of Belgium and AG2R Citröen Team heads to rider sign in (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TROMSO NORWAY AUGUST 05 Markus Hoelgaard of Norway Erik Nordsaeter Resell of Norway Torjus Sleen of Norway Torstein Traeen of Norway Sren Waerenskjold of Norway Westgaard Wrsted Syver of Norway and UNO X Pro Cycling Team prior to the 8th Arctic Race Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1425km stage from Troms to Troms ArcticRace on August 05 2021 in Tromso Norway Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

UNO - X Pro Cycling Team at start ceremonies in Tromsø (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TROMSO NORWAY AUGUST 05 Christian Eiking Odd of Norway and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux prior to the 8th Arctic Race Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1425km stage from Troms to Troms ArcticRace on August 05 2021 in Tromso Norway Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Christian Eiking Odd of Norway and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux prior to stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Markus Hoelgaard (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) scored a massive win on home soil with victory on stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway.

The Norwegian kicked for the line with just over 1km to go on the closing circuit and held off a late charge from Alexander Kristoff (Norway) and Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels) to win by two seconds. The win gives Hoelgaard the first leader’s jersey in this year’s race.

Hoelgaard’s winning move came after a demanding day over a relentlessly undulating course. In the finale a number of attacks were made with Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) and Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché) notably aggressive with a powerful two-man attack on the final climb with just over 3km to go. However the pair were never out of sight of the main field and were quickly brought back before Hoelgaard jumped clear.

The 26-year-old, who won a stage in the race in 2019, and finished second overall in 2018, never looked back. He dropped the one rider able to hold his pace with under 1km to go and in a technical town finish managed to hold off the chasing peloton to take a memorable win for himself and his impressive team.

The early stage of the race had seen a four rider move escape the peloton with Alex Gougeard (AG2R Citroen), Alex Colman (Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise), Andre Tore Vabo (Team Coop), and Gleb Brussenskiy (Astana Premier Tech) building up to a two minute advantage over the peloton.

Another four man breakaway set off in pursuit but they were reeled in with around 30km to go. At the point the original four man move had just 52 seconds of an advantage over the chasing bunch and it was Gougeard who moved clear on his own with 20km remaining. The Frenchman lasted 10km before the peloton finally made the catch but with little control at the front of the punch, and plenty of small rises dotted over the course it was only a matter of time before the elastic broke once more.

The highly rated Petr Vakoč found himself in a dangerous group off the front inside the last 7km but once more there was just enough cohesion in the peloton to nullify the move before Hoelgaard seized his moment and broke free.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 3:11:29
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:00:02
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
4Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
5Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
6Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
7Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
8Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
9Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
10Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
11Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
12Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
13Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko
14Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
15Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
16Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
17Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
18Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
19Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
20Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norwegian National Team
21Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
22Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB
23Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB
24Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
25Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
26Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
27Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Norwegian National Team
28Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
29Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:15
30Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
31Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:20
32Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
33Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
34Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
35Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
36Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
37Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
38Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
39Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
40Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Bingoal WB
41Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
42Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
43Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
44Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
45Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:28
47Karel Vacek (Cze) Qhubeka NextHash
48Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
49Benjamin Perry (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
50Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
51Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
52Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
53Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal WB
54Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Qhubeka NextHash
55Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
56Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
57Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35
58Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:57
59Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 0:01:09
60Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:21
61Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23
62Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:27
63Andre Drege (Nor) Norwegian National Team
64Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
65Luca Coati (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
66Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
67Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
68Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop 0:01:54
69Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:02:28
70Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:29
71Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
72Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
73Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
74Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
75Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Burgos-BH
76Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
77Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies 0:02:32
78Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB
79Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
80Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
81Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
82André Carvalho (Por) Cofidis
83Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
84Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
85Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
86Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
87Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
88Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
89Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:54
90Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:56
91Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko
92Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:02
93Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:14
94Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
95Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
97Harry Tanfield (GBr) Qhubeka NextHash
98Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
99Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
100Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop
101Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Norwegian National Team
102Ådne Holter (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:03:48
103Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:07
104Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
105Rodrigo Alvarez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:08:21
106Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
107Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:28
108Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:27
109Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:59
110Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:18:12

Sprint 1 - Larseng km. 16.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3
2Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2
3Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Sprint 2 - Tromsø km. 116.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3
2Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2
3Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Sprint 3 - Tromsø km. 133.8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 3
2Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2
3Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Sprint 4 - Tromsø km. 142.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 15
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Norwegian National Team 12
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 9
4Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7
5Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 6
6Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5
7Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4
8Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3
9Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2
10Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1

Mountain 1 - Kattfjordeidet Summit km. 90.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3
2Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop 2
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Mountain 2 - Prestvannet Summit km. 113.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2
3Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Mountain 3 - Holtevegen Summit km. 122.8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3
2Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2
3Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Mountain 4 - Holtevegen Summit km. 131.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 3
2Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 2
3Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Mountain 5 - Holtevegen Summit km. 139.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 2
3Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 3:11:31
2Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
3Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
4Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
5Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
6Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norwegian National Team
7Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB
8Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
9Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
10Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:13
11Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
12Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:18
13Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
16Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
17Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
18Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:26
19Karel Vacek (Cze) Qhubeka NextHash
20Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Qhubeka NextHash
22Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33
23Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:19
24Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:21
25Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:25
26Andre Drege (Nor) Norwegian National Team
27Luca Coati (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
28Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop 0:01:52
29Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:27
30Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
31Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
32Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
33Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
34Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:02:30
35Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
36André Carvalho (Por) Cofidis
37Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
38Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
39Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
40Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko 0:02:54
41Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:12
42Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop
43Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Norwegian National Team
44Ådne Holter (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:03:46
45Rodrigo Alvarez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:08:19
46Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Norwegian National Team 9:34:33
2Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:13
3Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:18
4AG2R Citroën Team
5Astana-Premier Tech
6TotalEnergies
7Delko
8Bingoal WB
9Cofidis 0:00:26
10Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29
11Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:36
12Team Coop 0:00:52
13Qhubeka NextHash 0:00:54
14Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:25
15Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:30
16B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:25
17Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:55
18Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:57
19Burgos-BH 0:05:20

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 3:11:19
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:00:06
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:08
4Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:09
5Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:10
6Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:11
7Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:12
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
9Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
10Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
11Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
12Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
13Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko
14Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
15Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
16Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
17Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
18Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
19Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
20Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norwegian National Team
21Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
22Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB
23Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB
24Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
25Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
26Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
27Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Norwegian National Team
28Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
29Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:25
30Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
31Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:30
32Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
33Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
34Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
35Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
36Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
37Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
38Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
39Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
40Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Bingoal WB
41Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
42Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
43Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
44Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
45Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:38
47Karel Vacek (Cze) Qhubeka NextHash
48Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
49Benjamin Perry (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
50Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
51Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
52Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
53Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal WB
54Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Qhubeka NextHash
55Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
56Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
57Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:45
58Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:07
59Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 0:01:19
60Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:31
61Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:33
62Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:37
63Andre Drege (Nor) Norwegian National Team
64Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
65Luca Coati (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
66Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
67Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
68Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop 0:02:04
69Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:36
70Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:02:38
71Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:39
72Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
73Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
74Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
75Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Burgos-BH
76Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
77Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies 0:02:42
78Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB
79Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
80Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
81Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
82André Carvalho (Por) Cofidis
83Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
84Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
85Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
86Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
87Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
88Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
89Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:04
90Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:06
91Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko
92Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
93Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:21
94Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:24
95Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
97Harry Tanfield (GBr) Qhubeka NextHash
98Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
99Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
100Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop
101Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Norwegian National Team
102Ådne Holter (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:03:58
103Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:17
104Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
105Rodrigo Alvarez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:08:31
106Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
107Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:38
108Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:37
109Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:14:09
110Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:18:22

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 15
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Norwegian National Team 12
3Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 9
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 9
5Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8
6Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6
7Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4
9Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3
10Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3
11Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3
12Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2
13Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2
14Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 8
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6
3Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 3
4Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 2
6Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 2
7Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2
8Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop 2
9Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1
10Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 3:11:29
2Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:02
3Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
4Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
5Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
6Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norwegian National Team
7Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB
8Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
9Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
10Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:15
11Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
12Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:20
13Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
16Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
17Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
18Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:28
19Karel Vacek (Cze) Qhubeka NextHash
20Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Qhubeka NextHash
22Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35
23Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:21
24Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23
25Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:27
26Andre Drege (Nor) Norwegian National Team
27Luca Coati (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
28Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop 0:01:54
29Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:26
30Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:29
31Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
32Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
33Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
34Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:02:32
35Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
36André Carvalho (Por) Cofidis
37Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
38Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
39Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
40Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko 0:02:56
41Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:11
42Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop 0:03:14
43Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Norwegian National Team
44Ådne Holter (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:03:48
45Rodrigo Alvarez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:08:21
46Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Norwegian National Team 9:34:33
2Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:13
3Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:18
4AG2R Citroën Team
5Astana-Premier Tech
6TotalEnergies
7Delko
8Bingoal WB
9Cofidis 0:00:26
10Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29
11Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:36
12Team Coop 0:00:52
13Qhubeka NextHash 0:00:54
14Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:25
15Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:30
16B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:25
17Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:55
18Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:57
19Burgos-BH 0:05:20
Daniel Benson
Daniel Benson

Editor in Chief - Cyclingnews.

