Arctic Race of Norway: Hoelgaard wins stage 1

Markus Hoelgaard (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) scored a massive win on home soil with victory on stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway.

The Norwegian kicked for the line with just over 1km to go on the closing circuit and held off a late charge from Alexander Kristoff (Norway) and Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels) to win by two seconds. The win gives Hoelgaard the first leader’s jersey in this year’s race.

Hoelgaard’s winning move came after a demanding day over a relentlessly undulating course. In the finale a number of attacks were made with Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) and Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché) notably aggressive with a powerful two-man attack on the final climb with just over 3km to go. However the pair were never out of sight of the main field and were quickly brought back before Hoelgaard jumped clear.

The 26-year-old, who won a stage in the race in 2019, and finished second overall in 2018, never looked back. He dropped the one rider able to hold his pace with under 1km to go and in a technical town finish managed to hold off the chasing peloton to take a memorable win for himself and his impressive team.

The early stage of the race had seen a four rider move escape the peloton with Alex Gougeard (AG2R Citroen), Alex Colman (Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise), Andre Tore Vabo (Team Coop), and Gleb Brussenskiy (Astana Premier Tech) building up to a two minute advantage over the peloton.

Another four man breakaway set off in pursuit but they were reeled in with around 30km to go. At the point the original four man move had just 52 seconds of an advantage over the chasing bunch and it was Gougeard who moved clear on his own with 20km remaining. The Frenchman lasted 10km before the peloton finally made the catch but with little control at the front of the punch, and plenty of small rises dotted over the course it was only a matter of time before the elastic broke once more.

The highly rated Petr Vakoč found himself in a dangerous group off the front inside the last 7km but once more there was just enough cohesion in the peloton to nullify the move before Hoelgaard seized his moment and broke free.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 3:11:29 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:00:02 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 4 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 6 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 8 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 11 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 12 Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis 13 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko 14 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies 15 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 16 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 17 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 18 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 19 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 20 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norwegian National Team 21 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 22 Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB 23 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB 24 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 25 Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop 26 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko 27 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Norwegian National Team 28 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 29 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:15 30 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 31 Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:20 32 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 33 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 34 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 35 Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 36 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 37 Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 38 Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies 39 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 40 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Bingoal WB 41 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 42 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 43 Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko 44 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 45 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:28 47 Karel Vacek (Cze) Qhubeka NextHash 48 Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 49 Benjamin Perry (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 50 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko 51 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 52 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 53 Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal WB 54 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Qhubeka NextHash 55 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 56 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 57 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 58 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:57 59 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 0:01:09 60 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:21 61 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 62 Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:27 63 Andre Drege (Nor) Norwegian National Team 64 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 65 Luca Coati (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 66 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 67 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic 68 Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop 0:01:54 69 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:02:28 70 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:29 71 Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 72 Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH 73 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 74 Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 75 Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Burgos-BH 76 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 77 Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies 0:02:32 78 Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB 79 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 80 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 81 Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 82 André Carvalho (Por) Cofidis 83 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 84 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 85 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 86 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 87 Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop 88 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 89 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:54 90 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:56 91 Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko 92 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:02 93 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:14 94 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 95 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 97 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Qhubeka NextHash 98 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 99 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 100 Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop 101 Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Norwegian National Team 102 Ådne Holter (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:03:48 103 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:07 104 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 105 Rodrigo Alvarez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:08:21 106 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 107 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:28 108 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:27 109 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:59 110 Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:18:12

Sprint 1 - Larseng km. 16.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 2 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2 3 Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Sprint 2 - Tromsø km. 116.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 2 Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Sprint 3 - Tromsø km. 133.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 3 2 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2 3 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Sprint 4 - Tromsø km. 142.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 15 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Norwegian National Team 12 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 9 4 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 5 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 6 6 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 7 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4 8 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 9 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2 10 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1

Mountain 1 - Kattfjordeidet Summit km. 90.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3 2 Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop 2 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Mountain 2 - Prestvannet Summit km. 113.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2 3 Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Mountain 3 - Holtevegen Summit km. 122.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 2 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2 3 Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Mountain 4 - Holtevegen Summit km. 131.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 3 2 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Mountain 5 - Holtevegen Summit km. 139.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 2 3 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 3:11:31 2 Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis 3 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 4 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 5 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 6 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norwegian National Team 7 Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB 8 Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop 9 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko 10 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:13 11 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 12 Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:18 13 Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies 16 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 17 Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko 18 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:26 19 Karel Vacek (Cze) Qhubeka NextHash 20 Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 21 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Qhubeka NextHash 22 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 23 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:19 24 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:21 25 Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:25 26 Andre Drege (Nor) Norwegian National Team 27 Luca Coati (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 28 Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop 0:01:52 29 Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:27 30 Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH 31 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 32 Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 33 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 34 Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:02:30 35 Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 36 André Carvalho (Por) Cofidis 37 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 38 Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop 39 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 40 Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko 0:02:54 41 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:12 42 Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop 43 Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Norwegian National Team 44 Ådne Holter (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:03:46 45 Rodrigo Alvarez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:08:19 46 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Norwegian National Team 9:34:33 2 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:13 3 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:18 4 AG2R Citroën Team 5 Astana-Premier Tech 6 TotalEnergies 7 Delko 8 Bingoal WB 9 Cofidis 0:00:26 10 Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 11 Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:36 12 Team Coop 0:00:52 13 Qhubeka NextHash 0:00:54 14 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:25 15 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:30 16 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:25 17 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:55 18 Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:57 19 Burgos-BH 0:05:20

General classification after stage 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 3:11:19 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:00:06 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:08 4 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:09 5 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:10 6 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:11 7 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:12 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 9 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 10 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 11 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 12 Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis 13 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko 14 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies 15 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 16 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 17 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 18 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 19 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 20 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norwegian National Team 21 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 22 Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB 23 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB 24 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 25 Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop 26 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko 27 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Norwegian National Team 28 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 29 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:25 30 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 31 Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:30 32 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 33 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 34 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 35 Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 36 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 37 Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 38 Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies 39 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 40 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Bingoal WB 41 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 42 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 43 Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko 44 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 45 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:38 47 Karel Vacek (Cze) Qhubeka NextHash 48 Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 49 Benjamin Perry (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 50 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko 51 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 52 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 53 Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal WB 54 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Qhubeka NextHash 55 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 56 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 57 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:45 58 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:07 59 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 0:01:19 60 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:31 61 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:33 62 Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:37 63 Andre Drege (Nor) Norwegian National Team 64 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 65 Luca Coati (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 66 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 67 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic 68 Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop 0:02:04 69 Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:36 70 Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:02:38 71 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:39 72 Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH 73 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 74 Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 75 Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Burgos-BH 76 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 77 Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies 0:02:42 78 Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB 79 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 80 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 81 Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 82 André Carvalho (Por) Cofidis 83 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 84 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 85 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 86 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 87 Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop 88 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 89 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:04 90 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:06 91 Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko 92 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 93 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:21 94 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:24 95 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 97 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Qhubeka NextHash 98 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 99 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 100 Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop 101 Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Norwegian National Team 102 Ådne Holter (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:03:58 103 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:17 104 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 105 Rodrigo Alvarez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:08:31 106 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 107 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:38 108 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:37 109 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:14:09 110 Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:18:22

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 15 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Norwegian National Team 12 3 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 9 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 9 5 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 6 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6 7 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4 9 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 10 Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 11 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3 12 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 2 13 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2 14 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 8 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6 3 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 3 4 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 2 6 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 2 7 Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 8 Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop 2 9 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 1 10 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 3:11:29 2 Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:02 3 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 4 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 5 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 6 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norwegian National Team 7 Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB 8 Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop 9 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko 10 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:15 11 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 12 Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:20 13 Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies 16 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 17 Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko 18 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:28 19 Karel Vacek (Cze) Qhubeka NextHash 20 Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 21 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Qhubeka NextHash 22 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 23 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:21 24 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 25 Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:27 26 Andre Drege (Nor) Norwegian National Team 27 Luca Coati (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 28 Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop 0:01:54 29 Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:26 30 Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:29 31 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 32 Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 33 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 34 Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:02:32 35 Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 36 André Carvalho (Por) Cofidis 37 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 38 Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop 39 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 40 Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko 0:02:56 41 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:11 42 Tore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop 0:03:14 43 Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Norwegian National Team 44 Ådne Holter (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:03:48 45 Rodrigo Alvarez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:08:21 46 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi