Image 1 of 2 Race leader Sergei Chernetski takes the applause after stage 3 of the 2018 Arctic Tour of Norway (Image credit: ARN/Pauline Ballet) Image 2 of 2 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: ASO)

Russia's Sergeï Chernetskiy of Astana became the sixth overall winner of the Arctic Race of Norway after Thor Hushovd (2013), Steven Kruijswijk (2014), Rein Taaramäe (2015), Gianni Moscon (2016) and Dylan Teuns (2017). Mathieu van der Poel took a second stage victory on his last road race of the year before he resumes racing cyclo-cross in one month.

"I'm very happy with this victory," Chernetskiy commented after getting the trophy representing the emblem of the North Cape on stage in Alta. "I must thank everyone from my team for having helped me save the leader's jersey. Our tactic today consisted in controlling the race from the start, especially the riders who were in second and third position behind me [Markus Hoelgaard from Joker-Icopal and Colin Joyce of Rally Cycling].

"We had to make sure that they wouldn't take any bonifications. This is a very big victory for me. I hadn't won anything for a long time and this is my first win for Astana [since he joined from Katusha in 2017]. This is the team I wanted to ride for and I'm happy to ride for a big team and repay them for their confidence."

There was no threat really for the race leader in the 12-man group that rode away quickly after the flag off, comprising Guy Niv (Israel Cycling Academy), Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin), Sébastien Delfosse and Julien Mortier (WV Aqua Protect-Veranclassic), Kristoffer Skjerping (Joker-Icopal), Mekseb Debesay and Connor Swift (Dimension Data), Cyrille Lemoine (Cofidis), Preben van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Wesley Kreder (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Nikolay Mihaylov (Delko Marseille Provence-KTM) and Miguel Bryon (Holowesko-Citadel).

After 10km of racing, their advantage was already 45 seconds'. The highest ranked on GC being Van Hecke, 24th at 2:09', Astana maintained the time difference just above three minutes.

On the final laps in Alta, Direct Energie took over from the Kazakh team at the helm of the peloton. Machado tried to avoid the return of the main pack by breaking away from the leading group with 13km to go but he was reined in two kilometres further. The Corendon-Circus team of stage 1 and stage 3 winners Mathieu Van der Poel and Adam Toupalik showed their motivation for getting one more victory. Debesay was swallowed by the bunch 9km before the end. The peloton was very active in the Thomasbakken climb 5km before the finish. It was all back together with 2km to go, except for Swift and Skjerping who forged on until the last kilometre.

Van der Poel was perfectly positioned. Nicolas Roche launched the sprint but the Dutch champion passed him with 200 metres to go to cross the line with a significant advantage over Sondre Holst Enger (Israel Cycling Academy) and Quentin Pacher (Vital Concept).

"I expected Van der Poel to pass me to be honest," Roche told Cyclingnews. "I was hoping for a top 3 but other guys came fast from behind.

"It was a hard sprint," Van der Poel confirmed. "It was very fast on the local course. The front group still had quite an advantage, so the peloton did a great job to catch them. It's been amazing to ride the Arctic Race of Norway with the whole team like this. It's nice to finish the road season with a win. I'm very happy about it and I'd love to come back to this race in the future."

Van der Poel's teammate Adam Toupalik is the revelation of the sixth Arctic Race of Norway, having won stage 3 in style as he fended off the whole chasing peloton. It's a breakthrough in Markus Hoelgaard's career as well. The brother of Daniel Hoelgaard who rides in the WorldTour for Groupama-FDJ came second overall and seems ready to step up at the age of 23.

"It's my biggest result so far in my career," the runner up told Cyclingnews.

"It means a lot to me with such a big help from my team Joker-Icopal. We had a good week. Today we thought the breakaway would stick to the finish. With Kristoffer Skjerping who is fast and strong at the front, we had some big hope for him to win if the break stayed away, and then I was hoping to do something from the peloton but the course wasn't as hard as we thought. It was so fast with riders going for a sprint finish that I had no chance to try and win the Arctic Race of Norway but to defend the second place is a satisfaction."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 3:21:02 2 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 3 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 4 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 7 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 9 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 11 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:04 13 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 14 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 15 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 18 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 20 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 21 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 22 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 23 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 24 Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 25 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop 26 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal 27 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 29 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 30 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 31 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 32 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 33 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 34 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 35 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 36 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 37 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 38 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 39 Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 40 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 41 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:13 42 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 43 Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 44 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:18 45 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:19 46 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:21 47 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 48 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 49 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 50 Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 51 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 52 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 53 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:00:29 54 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:31 55 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:00:33 56 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 57 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 58 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 59 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 0:00:36 60 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:38 61 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:45 63 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:49 64 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus 65 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 66 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 67 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:00:57 68 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 69 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 70 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club 71 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:24 72 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 73 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data 75 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 76 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:56 77 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:11 78 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:02:36 79 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus 0:03:04 80 David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 81 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:10 82 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal 83 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:03:50 84 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 85 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 86 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 87 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 88 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 89 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 90 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 91 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 92 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 93 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 94 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:53 95 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 96 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:05:17 97 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:06:28 98 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 99 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:58 100 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:07:18 101 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:07:25 102 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:09:26 103 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:11:51 104 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:06 105 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 106 Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 2 3 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 2 3 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3 pts 2 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 2 3 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 15 pts 2 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 12 3 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 9 4 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 5 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 6 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 5 7 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 8 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 3 9 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 2 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 3 pts 2 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 2 3 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 3 pts 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2 3 Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data 1 1 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 3 2 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 2 3 Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 3:21:02 2 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 3 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 6 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 7 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:04 8 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 9 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 10 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 11 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 12 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 13 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 15 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 17 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 18 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 20 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:13 21 Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 22 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:18 23 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:21 24 Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 25 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 26 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:00:29 27 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:31 28 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:33 29 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 30 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 31 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 0:00:36 32 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:38 33 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:49 34 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus 35 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 36 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 37 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:00:57 38 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:24 39 Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data 40 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:56 41 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:03:10 42 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:50 43 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 44 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 45 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:53 46 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:58 47 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:07:25 48 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:11:51 49 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:06 50 Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha-Alpecin 10:03:14 2 Bmc Racing Team 3 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 Holowesko | Citadel P/B Arapahoe Resources 5 Team Coop 0:00:04 6 Joker Icopal 7 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:17 8 Astana Pro Team 9 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:00:18 10 Rally Cycling 0:00:21 11 Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:00:29 12 Dimension Data 0:00:30 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:34 14 Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:35 15 Israel-Cycling Academy 0:00:45 16 Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 0:01:12 17 Corendon - Circus 0:01:14 18 Direct Energie 0:04:24 19 Vital Concept Cycling Club 0:04:39

Final general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 15:55:42 2 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:00:11 3 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:12 4 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 6 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:00:38 7 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:42 8 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal 9 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:56 10 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 11 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:57 12 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 0:00:59 13 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:22 14 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 15 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop 0:01:45 16 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:46 17 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:53 18 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:59 19 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:01 20 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:04 21 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:07 22 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:11 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:22 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:02:33 25 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:02:43 26 Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:03:06 27 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:29 28 Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:45 29 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:58 30 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:50 31 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus 0:04:57 32 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:01 33 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:06:25 34 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 0:06:52 35 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:59 36 Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data 0:07:06 37 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:12 38 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:07:44 39 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data 0:08:52 40 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:04 41 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 42 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:09:33 43 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:09:40 44 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:18 45 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:10:59 46 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:11:03 47 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:15:06 48 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:30 49 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:38 50 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:59 51 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 0:16:11 52 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:16:39 53 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 0:16:41 54 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:16:45 55 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:03 56 Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:17:09 57 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:17:15 58 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:17:21 59 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:17:23 60 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:18:06 61 Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:18:51 62 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:18:56 63 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:19:39 64 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:59 65 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:20:20 66 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:20:31 67 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:20:51 68 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 0:20:59 69 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:21:23 70 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:46 71 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:21:48 72 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:21:57 73 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus 0:22:23 74 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:23:26 75 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 0:24:05 76 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:24:47 77 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:26:00 78 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:26:31 79 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:44 80 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:28:00 81 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:28:24 82 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:28:43 83 David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 0:28:48 84 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:29:05 85 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 0:29:21 86 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:30:47 87 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:30:53 88 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:31:16 89 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:31:51 90 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:31:53 91 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:32:12 92 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:33:10 93 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:33:37 94 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:33:55 95 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:34:18 96 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:34:20 97 Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:34:47 98 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:35:38 99 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:37:05 100 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:39:40 101 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:39:54 102 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:42:41 103 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 0:44:21 104 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:46:48 105 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:47:19 106 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:55:18

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 43 pts 2 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 33 3 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 23 4 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 22 5 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 20 6 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus 18 7 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 8 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 13 9 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 12 10 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 10 11 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 12 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 9 13 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 14 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 15 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 16 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 5 17 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal 4 18 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 19 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 4 20 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 3 21 Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data 3 22 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3 23 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 3 24 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 25 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 3 26 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal 3 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 3 28 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3 29 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 3 30 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 31 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 3 32 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop 2 33 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 34 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 2 35 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 36 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 2 37 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 2 38 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 39 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 1 40 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 18 pts 2 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 9 3 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 8 4 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 5 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 6 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 7 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 5 8 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 5 9 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 5 10 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop 3 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 12 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 13 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 3 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 16 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 17 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 2 18 Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data 2 19 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 2 20 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 2 21 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 2 22 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1 23 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal 1 24 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus 1 25 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 26 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 1 27 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 1 28 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal 1 29 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 15:55:53 2 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:01 3 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:31 4 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:45 5 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 0:00:48 6 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:11 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:35 8 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:00 9 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:02:32 10 Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:34 11 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:39 12 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus 0:04:46 13 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:06:14 14 Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data 0:06:55 15 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data 0:08:41 16 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:53 17 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 18 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:09:29 19 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:10:52 20 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:19 21 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 0:16:00 22 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 0:16:30 23 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:52 24 Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:16:58 25 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:17:04 26 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:17:10 27 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:17:12 28 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:17:55 29 Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:18:40 30 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:18:45 31 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:48 32 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 0:20:48 33 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 0:23:54 34 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:24:36 35 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:28:13 36 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:28:32 37 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:30:42 38 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:31:05 39 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:31:40 40 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:31:42 41 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:32:59 42 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:33:26 43 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:33:44 44 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:34:07 45 Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:34:36 46 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:39:29 47 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:42:30 48 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 0:44:10 49 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:47:08 50 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:55:07