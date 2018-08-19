Trending

Chernetski wins 2018 Arctic Race of Norway

Van der Poel takes final stage

Image 1 of 2

Race leader Sergei Chernetski takes the applause after stage 3 of the 2018 Arctic Tour of Norway

Race leader Sergei Chernetski takes the applause after stage 3 of the 2018 Arctic Tour of Norway
(Image credit: ARN/Pauline Ballet)
Image 2 of 2

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) in the leader's jersey

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: ASO)

Russia's Sergeï Chernetskiy of Astana became the sixth overall winner of the Arctic Race of Norway after Thor Hushovd (2013), Steven Kruijswijk (2014), Rein Taaramäe (2015), Gianni Moscon (2016) and Dylan Teuns (2017). Mathieu van der Poel took a second stage victory on his last road race of the year before he resumes racing cyclo-cross in one month.

 "I'm very happy with this victory," Chernetskiy commented after getting the trophy representing the emblem of the North Cape on stage in Alta. "I must thank everyone from my team for having helped me save the leader's jersey. Our tactic today consisted in controlling the race from the start, especially the riders who were in second and third position behind me [Markus Hoelgaard from Joker-Icopal and Colin Joyce of Rally Cycling].

"We had to make sure that they wouldn't take any bonifications. This is a very big victory for me. I hadn't won anything for a long time and this is my first win for Astana [since he joined from Katusha in 2017]. This is the team I wanted to ride for and I'm happy to ride for a big team and repay them for their confidence."

There was no threat really for the race leader in the 12-man group that rode away quickly after the flag off, comprising Guy Niv (Israel Cycling Academy), Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin), Sébastien Delfosse and Julien Mortier (WV Aqua Protect-Veranclassic), Kristoffer Skjerping (Joker-Icopal), Mekseb Debesay and Connor Swift (Dimension Data), Cyrille Lemoine (Cofidis), Preben van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Wesley Kreder (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Nikolay Mihaylov (Delko Marseille Provence-KTM) and Miguel Bryon (Holowesko-Citadel).

After 10km of racing, their advantage was already 45 seconds'. The highest ranked on GC being Van Hecke, 24th at 2:09', Astana maintained the time difference just above three minutes.

On the final laps in Alta, Direct Energie took over from the Kazakh team at the helm of the peloton. Machado tried to avoid the return of the main pack by breaking away from the leading group with 13km to go but he was reined in two kilometres further. The Corendon-Circus team of stage 1 and stage 3 winners Mathieu Van der Poel and Adam Toupalik showed their motivation for getting one more victory. Debesay was swallowed by the bunch 9km before the end. The peloton was very active in the Thomasbakken climb 5km before the finish. It was all back together with 2km to go, except for Swift and Skjerping who forged on until the last kilometre.

Van der Poel was perfectly positioned. Nicolas Roche launched the sprint but the Dutch champion passed him with 200 metres to go to cross the line with a significant advantage over Sondre Holst Enger (Israel Cycling Academy) and Quentin Pacher (Vital Concept).

"I expected Van der Poel to pass me to be honest," Roche told Cyclingnews. "I was hoping for a top 3 but other guys came fast from behind.

"It was a hard sprint," Van der Poel confirmed. "It was very fast on the local course. The front group still had quite an advantage, so the peloton did a great job to catch them. It's been amazing to ride the Arctic Race of Norway with the whole team like this. It's nice to finish the road season with a win. I'm very happy about it and I'd love to come back to this race in the future."

Van der Poel's teammate Adam Toupalik is the revelation of the sixth Arctic Race of Norway, having won stage 3 in style as he fended off the whole chasing peloton. It's a breakthrough in Markus Hoelgaard's career as well. The brother of Daniel Hoelgaard who rides in the WorldTour for Groupama-FDJ came second overall and seems ready to step up at the age of 23.

"It's my biggest result so far in my career," the runner up told Cyclingnews.

"It means a lot to me with such a big help from my team Joker-Icopal. We had a good week. Today we thought the breakaway would stick to the finish. With Kristoffer Skjerping who is fast and strong at the front, we had some big hope for him to win if the break stayed away, and then I was hoping to do something from the peloton but the course wasn't as hard as we thought. It was so fast with riders going for a sprint finish that I had no chance to try and win the Arctic Race of Norway but to defend the second place is a satisfaction."

 

If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.

You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus3:21:02
2Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
3Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
4Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
7Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
8Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
9Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
11Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
12Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:04
13Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
14Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
15Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
16Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
18Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
19Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
20Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
21Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
22Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
23Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
25Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
26Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
27Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
30John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
31Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
32Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
33Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
34Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
35Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
36Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
38Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
39Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
40Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
41Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:13
42Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
43Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
44Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:18
45Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:19
46Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:21
47Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
48Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
49Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
50Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
51Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
52Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
53Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:29
54Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:31
55Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:00:33
56Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
57Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
58Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
59Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:00:36
60Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:38
61Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:45
63Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:49
64Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus
65Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
66Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
67Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal0:00:57
68Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
69Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
70Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club
71Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:24
72Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
73Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
74Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data
75Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
76Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:56
77Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:11
78Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:02:36
79Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus0:03:04
80David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
81Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:10
82Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
83Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:03:50
84Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
85Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
86Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
87Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
88Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
89Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
90Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
91Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
92Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
93Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
94Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:53
95Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
96August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:17
97Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:06:28
98Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
99Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:58
100Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:07:18
101Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal0:07:25
102Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:09:26
103Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:11:51
104Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:06
105Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
106Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic2
3Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic2
3Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3pts
2Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic2
3Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus15pts
2Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy12
3Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club9
4Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
5Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
6Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic5
7Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
8Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team3
9Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources2
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal3pts
2Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data2
3Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic3pts
2Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2
3Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data1
1Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic3
2Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal2
3Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus3:21:02
2Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
3Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
6Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
7Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:04
8Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
9Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
10Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
11Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
12Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
13Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
15Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
17Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
18Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
20Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:13
21Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
22Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:18
23Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:21
24Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
25Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
26Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:29
27Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:31
28Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop0:00:33
29Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
30Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
31Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:00:36
32Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:38
33Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:49
34Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus
35Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
36Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
37Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal0:00:57
38Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:24
39Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data
40Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:56
41Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal0:03:10
42Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:50
43Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
44Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
45Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:53
46Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:58
47Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal0:07:25
48Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:11:51
49Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:06
50Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha-Alpecin10:03:14
2Bmc Racing Team
3Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Holowesko | Citadel P/B Arapahoe Resources
5Team Coop0:00:04
6Joker Icopal
7Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:17
8Astana Pro Team
9Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:18
10Rally Cycling0:00:21
11Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:29
12Dimension Data0:00:30
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:34
14Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:35
15Israel-Cycling Academy0:00:45
16Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:01:12
17Corendon - Circus0:01:14
18Direct Energie0:04:24
19Vital Concept Cycling Club0:04:39

Final general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team15:55:42
2Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal0:00:11
3Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:12
4Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
6Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:38
7Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:42
8Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
9Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:56
10Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
11Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:57
12Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus0:00:59
13Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:22
14Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
15Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop0:01:45
16Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:46
17Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:53
18Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:59
19Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:01
20Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:04
21Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:07
22Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:02:11
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:22
24Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:02:33
25Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:02:43
26Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal0:03:06
27Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:29
28Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:45
29Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:58
30Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:50
31Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus0:04:57
32Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:01
33Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:06:25
34Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:52
35Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:59
36Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data0:07:06
37Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:12
38Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:07:44
39Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:52
40Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:04
41Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
42Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:09:33
43Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:09:40
44Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:18
45Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:10:59
46Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:11:03
47August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:15:06
48Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:30
49Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:38
50Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:59
51Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:16:11
52Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:16:39
53Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop0:16:41
54Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:16:45
55Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:03
56Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:17:09
57Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:17:15
58Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:17:21
59Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal0:17:23
60Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:18:06
61Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:18:51
62Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:18:56
63Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:19:39
64Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:59
65Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:20:20
66Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:20:31
67Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:20:51
68Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop0:20:59
69Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:21:23
70Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:46
71Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:21:48
72Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:21:57
73Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus0:22:23
74Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:23:26
75Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop0:24:05
76Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:24:47
77Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:26:00
78Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:26:31
79Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:44
80John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:28:00
81Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:28:24
82Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:28:43
83David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus0:28:48
84Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:29:05
85Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:29:21
86Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:30:47
87Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:30:53
88Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:31:16
89Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:31:51
90Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:31:53
91Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:32:12
92Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:33:10
93Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal0:33:37
94Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal0:33:55
95Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:34:18
96Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:34:20
97Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:34:47
98Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:35:38
99Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:37:05
100Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:39:40
101Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:39:54
102Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:42:41
103Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie0:44:21
104Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:46:48
105Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:47:19
106Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:55:18

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus43pts
2Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team33
3Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal23
4Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club22
5Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling20
6Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus18
7Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise18
8Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy13
9Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy12
10Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic10
11Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
12Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team9
13Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
14Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
15Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
16Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club5
17Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal4
18Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
19Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic4
20Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie3
21Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data3
22Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3
23Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie3
24Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
25Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop3
26Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal3
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team3
28Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3
29Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources3
30Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
31Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling3
32Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop2
33Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
34Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data2
35Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
36Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic2
37Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy2
38Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
39Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin1
40Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic18pts
2Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop9
3Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy8
4Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
5Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic6
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team5
7Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin5
8Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin5
9Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal5
10Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop3
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
12Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
13Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic3
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team2
15Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
16Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
17Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling2
18Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data2
19Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling2
20Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data2
21Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie2
22Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team1
23Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal1
24Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus1
25Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
26Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin1
27Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic1
28Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal1
29Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal15:55:53
2Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:01
3Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:31
4Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:45
5Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus0:00:48
6Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:11
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:35
8Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:02:00
9Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:02:32
10Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:34
11Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:39
12Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus0:04:46
13Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:06:14
14Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data0:06:55
15Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:41
16Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:53
17Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
18Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:09:29
19Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:10:52
20Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:19
21Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:16:00
22Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop0:16:30
23Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:52
24Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:16:58
25Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:17:04
26Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:17:10
27Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal0:17:12
28Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:17:55
29Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:18:40
30Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:18:45
31Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:48
32Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop0:20:48
33Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop0:23:54
34Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:24:36
35Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:28:13
36Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:28:32
37Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:30:42
38Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:31:05
39Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:31:40
40Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:31:42
41Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:32:59
42Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal0:33:26
43Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal0:33:44
44Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:34:07
45Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:34:36
46Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:39:29
47Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:42:30
48Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie0:44:10
49Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:47:08
50Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:55:07

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bmc Racing Team47:48:38
2Joker Icopal0:01:33
3Katusha-Alpecin0:02:01
4Astana Pro Team0:03:11
5Fortuneo-Samsic0:04:40
6Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:58
7Rally Cycling0:07:27
8Direct Energie0:09:45
9Dimension Data0:12:17
10Israel-Cycling Academy0:12:40
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:52
12Holowesko | Citadel P/B Arapahoe Resources0:23:08
13Corendon - Circus0:24:15
14Vital Concept Cycling Club0:26:15
15Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:28:43
16Team Coop0:31:53
17Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:33:14
18Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:44:50
19Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:54:15

 

Latest on Cyclingnews