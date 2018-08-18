Trending

Arctic Race of Norway: Toupalik wins stage 3

Chernetski leads the overall classification

Adam Toupalik gave Corenden-Circus their second win of the Arctic Race of Norway

(Image credit: ASO)
Having fun in the bunch on stage 3 of the 2018 Arctic Tour of Norway

(Image credit: ARN/Pauline Ballet)
Spectators watched stage 3 of the 2018 Arctic Tour of Norway any way they could

(Image credit: ARN/Pauline Ballet)
Race leader Sergei Chernetski takes the applause after stage 3 of the 2018 Arctic Tour of Norway

(Image credit: ARN/Pauline Ballet)
Somewhere over the rainbow is the breakaway, which Astana worked hard to try to catch on stage 3 of the 2018 Arctic Tour of Norway

(Image credit: ARN/Pauline Ballet)
The day's breakaway took a maximum lead of four minutes during the 201km third stage of the 2018 Arctic Race of Norway

(Image credit: ARN/Pauline Ballet)
Astana lead the bunch on stage 3 of the 2018 Arctic Tour of Norway

(Image credit: ARN/Pauline Ballet)
Bernie Eisel appears to be enjoying himself on stage 3 of the 2018 Arctic Tour of Norway

(Image credit: ARN/Pauline Ballet)

Cyclo-cross star in the making Adam Toupalik claimed his maiden pro road victory at the Arctic Race of Norway in a spectacular finale in Hammerfest. The 22-year-old from Czech Republic managed to stay away from the peloton led to the line by his teammate Mathieu Van der Poel, who scored a one-two for Corendon Circus.

Sergei Chernetski extended his lead in the overall ranking thanks to the three seconds bonus awarded to the third placed rider on the eve of the conclusive stage 6 to Alta.

"This is my biggest win," Toupalik said. "In the last kilometre, I looked behind to the peloton. We were in three and I thought it was time to start. Nobody caught me when I attacked. I looked behind in the last 50 metres and I realized that I'd win and Van der Poel, my teammate, was positioned for finishing second. Only when I crossed the line, I believe I had won though."

King of the Mountains Sindre Lunke missed out on the points up for grabs at the exit of the North Cape tunnel (km 16) as he came fourth behind Matteo Fabbro (Katusha-Alpecin), Damiano Caruso (BMC) and Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy).

Reaching the continent as Honningsvåg and the North Cape are part of the Magerøya island, the main breakaway of the day was formed by nine riders: Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin), Tom Wirtgen (WB Aqua Protect-Veranclassic), Johan Le Bon (Vital Concept), Connor Swift (Dimension Data), Axel Journiaux (Direct Energie), Adam Toupalik (Corendon-Circus), Robin Carpenter and Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling) and Øyvind Lukkedal (Coop). De Vos who was the highest ranked of them in the GC (at 1:37') dropped back to the pack.

Lukkedal won the King of the Mountains prize at Olderfjordalen (km 97.5) but Lunke's salmon jersey was safe. "I'll do everything to keep this jersey on the last day," the Norwegian from Fortuneo-Samsic said. "I hope this will make it up for the loss of Warren Barguil in a crash yesterday and I'll send him a lot of salmon to Brittany." [The King of the Mountains winner at the Arctic Race of Norway wins half a ton of salmon -ed.]

The time difference reached four minutes at the halfway point into the race before the Astana team of race leader Sergei Chernetski set a higher tempo at the front of the peloton to reduce the deficit and stabilize it around three minutes.

"My team did a very good job all day, so if it's a good day for me, it's thanks to them," Chernetski said. "This is a great team! We'll try to control the way we did it today but two riders behind me on GC are still near. I'm confident but I haven't won yet."

Lukkedal also won the intermediate sprint at Kvalsund (km 140) where the conclusive stage will kick off. The breakaway was no threat to the lead of Chernetski since Toupalik was the best placed of them, at 4:19', so other teams like Wanty-Groupe Gobert took care of the chase to bring the time gap down.

On the first passage on the finishing line with 16km to go, the difference was only 55 second. The front group split to leave Le Bon, Toupalik and Carpenter with an advantage of 25 seconds over the peloton led by BMC and Astana at bell lap (8km). 

Carpenter tried to emulate his Rally Cycling teammate Colin Joyce, who won stage 2. He was first of the leading trio on the move at the bottom of the final hill but Toupalik timed it perfectly to anticipate the return of the peloton. The Czech rider was famous for having celebrated an under-23 cyclo-cross world title one lap too early in 2016. He ended up second to Eli Iserbyt.

"This win makes me really happy and I hope it's not the last one in my career," Toupalik said. The conclusive stage to Alta is expected to generate another spectacular finale, making Chernetski's task to succeed to Dylan Teuns a difficult one.
 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus4:24:08
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus0:00:02
3Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
4Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
5Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
6Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
7Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
8Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
12Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
13Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
14Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
16Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
17Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
18Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
19Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
20Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
21Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop0:00:12
22Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:00:15
24Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
25Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
26Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
27Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:18
28Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
30Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
31Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
32Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
34Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
35Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
36Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
37Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:29
38Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
39Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:34
40Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:00:35
41Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:45
42Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:00
43Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
44Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
45Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
47Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
48Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
49Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
50Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
51Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data
52Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
53Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus0:01:03
54Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus
55Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:25
56Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
57Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:41
59Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
60Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
61Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
62Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
63Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
64Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
65Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
66Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
67Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
68Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
69David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
70Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus
71Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:57
72Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club
73Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
74Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
75Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:41
76Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
77Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:03:05
78Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:19
79Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:44
80Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
81Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:08
82Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
83Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
84Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
85Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
86Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
87Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
88Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:07:20
89August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
90Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal0:09:20
91Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
92Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
93Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
94Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
95Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
96Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
97Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
98John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
99Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
100Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
101Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
102Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
103Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
104Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
105Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
106Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
107Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:10:45

Sprint 1 - Kvalsund, 140 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop3pts
2Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club2
3Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin1

Sprint 2 - Hammerfest,180.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data3pts
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling2
3Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus1

Sprint 3 - Hammerfest, 188 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club3pts
2Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus2
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling1

Finish- Hammerfest, 194 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus15pts
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus12
3Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team9
4Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club7
5Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert6
6Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal5
7Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling4
8Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
9Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
10Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1

Mountain 1 - Nordkapp Tunnelen Summit, 16 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin5pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
3Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy1

Mountain 2 - Olderfjorddalen Summit, 97.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop3pts
2Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie2
3Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus1

Mountain 3 - Reinlia Summit, 174.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop3pts
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling2
3Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus4:24:08
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus0:00:02
3Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
4Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
5Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
6Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
9Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
10Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
11Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:00:15
12Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:18
13Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
14Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
16Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:29
17Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:34
18Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:45
19Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:00
20Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
21Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
22Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
23Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data
24Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop0:01:25
25Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal0:01:41
27Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
28Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
29Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
30Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
31Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
32Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
33Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
34Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:57
35Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
36Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:41
37Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
38Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:03:05
39Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:19
40Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:44
41Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
42Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:08
43Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal0:09:20
44Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
45Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
46Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
47Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
48Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
49Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
50Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:10:45

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha-Alpecin13:12:30
2Bmc Racing Team0:00:10
3Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:13
4Joker Icopal0:00:16
5Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:27
6Rally Cycling0:00:58
7Corendon - Circus0:00:59
8Astana Pro Team0:01:14
9Direct Energie
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:30
11Dimension Data0:01:43
12Team Coop0:01:46
13Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:55
14Holowesko | Citadel P/B Arapahoe Resources0:01:56
15Vital Concept Cycling Club0:02:12
16Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:02:27
17Israel-Cycling Academy0:02:53
18Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:03:05
19Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:10:29

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team12:34:40
2Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal0:00:07
3Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:08
4Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
6Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:38
7Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
8Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
9Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:52
10Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
11Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:56
12Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus0:01:09
13Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:22
14Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:01:26
15Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop0:01:41
16Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:42
17Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:49
18Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:51
19Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:55
20Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:57
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:01
22Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:06
23Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:02:07
24Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:09
25Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:02:29
26Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:02:43
27Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:51
28Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal0:03:02
29Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:32
30Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
31Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:50
32Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:54
33Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus0:04:08
34Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:34
35Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:46
36Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:05:36
37Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data0:05:42
38Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:51
39Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:02
40Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:31
41Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:09
42Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic0:08:31
43Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:39
44Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:51
45Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:09:12
46Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:09:21
47August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:09:49
48Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:14
49Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:10:59
50Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:12:57
51Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:09
52Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:15:20
53Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:15:35
54Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:55
55Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:25
56Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal0:16:27
57Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:16:30
58Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop0:16:37
59Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:16:48
60Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
61Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:17:11
62Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:17:37
63Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:18:47
64Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:18:56
65Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:18:58
66Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus0:19:19
67Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:19:21
68Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:19:54
69Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:55
70Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:20:10
71Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop0:20:26
72Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club
73Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:46
74Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:41
75Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
76Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:22:53
77Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:54
78Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop0:24:01
79Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:24:29
80Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:25:15
81Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:25:31
82David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus0:25:44
83Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus
84Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:25:56
85Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal0:26:30
86Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:27:03
87Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:27:49
88John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:27:56
89Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:28:03
90Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:28:39
91Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:29:23
92Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:30:25
93Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal0:30:27
94Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
95Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
96Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
97Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:31:59
98Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie0:32:15
99Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:32:41
100Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:35:19
101Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:35:25
102Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:35:41
103Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:36:04
104Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:37:22
105Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:40:45
106Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:43:29
107Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:51:28

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team30pts
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus28
3Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal23
4Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling20
5Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus18
6Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy13
7Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club13
8Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise12
9Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team9
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
11Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert6
12Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club5
13Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic5
14Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal4
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
16Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie3
17Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie3
18Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data3
19Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
20Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop3
21Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal3
22Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3
23Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
24Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling3
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team2
26Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop2
27Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
28Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
29Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy2
30Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
31Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1
32Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic18pts
2Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop9
3Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy8
4Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team5
6Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin5
7Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop3
8Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
10Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic3
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team2
12Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
13Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling2
14Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling2
15Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie2
16Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team1
17Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal1
18Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus1
19Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin1
20Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal1
21Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal12:34:47
2Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:01
3Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:31
4Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:49
5Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus0:01:02
6Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:15
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:35
8Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:59
9Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:02:00
10Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:02:36
11Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:25
12Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus0:04:01
13Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:39
14Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:05:29
15Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data0:05:35
16Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic0:08:24
17Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:32
18Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:44
19Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:10:52
20Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:02
21Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:15:28
22Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:18
23Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal0:16:20
24Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop0:16:30
25Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:16:41
26Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
27Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:17:04
28Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:17:30
29Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:18:40
30Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:18:49
31Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:48
32Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop0:20:19
33Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:34
34Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop0:23:54
35Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:24:22
36Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal0:26:23
37Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:26:56
38Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:27:42
39Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:27:56
40Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:28:32
41Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:30:18
42Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal0:30:20
43Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
44Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
45Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:31:52
46Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie0:32:08
47Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:32:34
48Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:40:38
49Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:43:22
50Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:51:21

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bmc Racing Team37:45:24
2Joker Icopal0:01:29
3Katusha-Alpecin0:02:01
4Astana Pro Team0:02:54
5Fortuneo-Samsic0:04:22
6Direct Energie0:05:21
7Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:58
8Rally Cycling0:07:06
9Dimension Data0:11:47
10Israel-Cycling Academy0:11:55
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:18
12Vital Concept Cycling Club0:21:36
13Corendon - Circus0:23:01
14Holowesko | Citadel P/B Arapahoe Resources0:23:08
15Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:28:26
16Team Coop0:31:49
17Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:32:45
18Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:43:38
19Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:53:40

 

