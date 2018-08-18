Arctic Race of Norway: Toupalik wins stage 3
Chernetski leads the overall classification
Stage 3: Honningsvåg - Hammerfest
Cyclo-cross star in the making Adam Toupalik claimed his maiden pro road victory at the Arctic Race of Norway in a spectacular finale in Hammerfest. The 22-year-old from Czech Republic managed to stay away from the peloton led to the line by his teammate Mathieu Van der Poel, who scored a one-two for Corendon Circus.
Sergei Chernetski extended his lead in the overall ranking thanks to the three seconds bonus awarded to the third placed rider on the eve of the conclusive stage 6 to Alta.
"This is my biggest win," Toupalik said. "In the last kilometre, I looked behind to the peloton. We were in three and I thought it was time to start. Nobody caught me when I attacked. I looked behind in the last 50 metres and I realized that I'd win and Van der Poel, my teammate, was positioned for finishing second. Only when I crossed the line, I believe I had won though."
King of the Mountains Sindre Lunke missed out on the points up for grabs at the exit of the North Cape tunnel (km 16) as he came fourth behind Matteo Fabbro (Katusha-Alpecin), Damiano Caruso (BMC) and Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy).
Reaching the continent as Honningsvåg and the North Cape are part of the Magerøya island, the main breakaway of the day was formed by nine riders: Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin), Tom Wirtgen (WB Aqua Protect-Veranclassic), Johan Le Bon (Vital Concept), Connor Swift (Dimension Data), Axel Journiaux (Direct Energie), Adam Toupalik (Corendon-Circus), Robin Carpenter and Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling) and Øyvind Lukkedal (Coop). De Vos who was the highest ranked of them in the GC (at 1:37') dropped back to the pack.
Lukkedal won the King of the Mountains prize at Olderfjordalen (km 97.5) but Lunke's salmon jersey was safe. "I'll do everything to keep this jersey on the last day," the Norwegian from Fortuneo-Samsic said. "I hope this will make it up for the loss of Warren Barguil in a crash yesterday and I'll send him a lot of salmon to Brittany." [The King of the Mountains winner at the Arctic Race of Norway wins half a ton of salmon -ed.]
The time difference reached four minutes at the halfway point into the race before the Astana team of race leader Sergei Chernetski set a higher tempo at the front of the peloton to reduce the deficit and stabilize it around three minutes.
"My team did a very good job all day, so if it's a good day for me, it's thanks to them," Chernetski said. "This is a great team! We'll try to control the way we did it today but two riders behind me on GC are still near. I'm confident but I haven't won yet."
Lukkedal also won the intermediate sprint at Kvalsund (km 140) where the conclusive stage will kick off. The breakaway was no threat to the lead of Chernetski since Toupalik was the best placed of them, at 4:19', so other teams like Wanty-Groupe Gobert took care of the chase to bring the time gap down.
On the first passage on the finishing line with 16km to go, the difference was only 55 second. The front group split to leave Le Bon, Toupalik and Carpenter with an advantage of 25 seconds over the peloton led by BMC and Astana at bell lap (8km).
Carpenter tried to emulate his Rally Cycling teammate Colin Joyce, who won stage 2. He was first of the leading trio on the move at the bottom of the final hill but Toupalik timed it perfectly to anticipate the return of the peloton. The Czech rider was famous for having celebrated an under-23 cyclo-cross world title one lap too early in 2016. He ended up second to Eli Iserbyt.
"This win makes me really happy and I hope it's not the last one in my career," Toupalik said. The conclusive stage to Alta is expected to generate another spectacular finale, making Chernetski's task to succeed to Dylan Teuns a difficult one.
If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.
You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.
RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus
|4:24:08
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:02
|3
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|5
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|7
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|8
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|13
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|18
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|19
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|21
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
|0:00:12
|22
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|0:00:15
|24
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|25
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|26
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|27
|Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:18
|28
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|30
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|32
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|35
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|36
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|37
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:29
|38
|Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|39
|Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:34
|40
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:35
|41
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:45
|42
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:00
|43
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|44
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|47
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|48
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|49
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|51
|Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data
|52
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|53
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|0:01:03
|54
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|55
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:25
|56
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|57
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:41
|59
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|60
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|61
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|62
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|63
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|64
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|65
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|68
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|69
|David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|70
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|71
|Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:01:57
|72
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|73
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|74
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|75
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:41
|76
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|77
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:03:05
|78
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:19
|79
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:44
|80
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|81
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:08
|82
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|83
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|84
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|85
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|86
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|87
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:07:20
|89
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|90
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:09:20
|91
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|92
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|93
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|94
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|95
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|96
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|97
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|98
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|99
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|100
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|101
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|102
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|103
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|104
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|107
|Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:10:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|3
|pts
|2
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|2
|3
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data
|3
|pts
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|3
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|3
|pts
|2
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus
|2
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus
|15
|pts
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|12
|3
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|9
|4
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|7
|5
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|6
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|5
|7
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|8
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|9
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|10
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|3
|pts
|2
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|3
|pts
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|3
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus
|4:24:08
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:02
|3
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|5
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|9
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|0:00:15
|12
|Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:18
|13
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|16
|Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:29
|17
|Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:34
|18
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:45
|19
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:00
|20
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|21
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|22
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|23
|Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data
|24
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|0:01:25
|25
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:01:41
|27
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|28
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|29
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|30
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|31
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|34
|Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:01:57
|35
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|36
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:41
|37
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|38
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:03:05
|39
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:19
|40
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:44
|41
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|42
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:08
|43
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:09:20
|44
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|45
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|46
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|47
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|48
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|49
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|50
|Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:10:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha-Alpecin
|13:12:30
|2
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:13
|4
|Joker Icopal
|0:00:16
|5
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:27
|6
|Rally Cycling
|0:00:58
|7
|Corendon - Circus
|0:00:59
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:14
|9
|Direct Energie
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:30
|11
|Dimension Data
|0:01:43
|12
|Team Coop
|0:01:46
|13
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:55
|14
|Holowesko | Citadel P/B Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:56
|15
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:02:12
|16
|Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:02:27
|17
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:02:53
|18
|Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:03:05
|19
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:10:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|12:34:40
|2
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:00:07
|3
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:08
|4
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|6
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:38
|7
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|8
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:52
|10
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|11
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:56
|12
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|0:01:09
|13
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:22
|14
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:01:26
|15
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
|0:01:41
|16
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:42
|17
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:49
|18
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:51
|19
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:55
|20
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:57
|21
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:01
|22
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:06
|23
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:02:07
|24
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:09
|25
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:29
|26
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:43
|27
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:51
|28
|Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:03:02
|29
|Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:32
|30
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|31
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:50
|32
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:54
|33
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus
|0:04:08
|34
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:34
|35
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:46
|36
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:05:36
|37
|Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:05:42
|38
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:51
|39
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:02
|40
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:06:31
|41
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:07:09
|42
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:08:31
|43
|Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:08:39
|44
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:51
|45
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:09:12
|46
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:09:21
|47
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:09:49
|48
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:14
|49
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:10:59
|50
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:12:57
|51
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:09
|52
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:20
|53
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|0:15:35
|54
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:55
|55
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:25
|56
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:16:27
|57
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:16:30
|58
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|0:16:37
|59
|Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:16:48
|60
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|61
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:17:11
|62
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:17:37
|63
|Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:18:47
|64
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:18:56
|65
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:18:58
|66
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|0:19:19
|67
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:19:21
|68
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:19:54
|69
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:55
|70
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:20:10
|71
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|0:20:26
|72
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|73
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:46
|74
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:41
|75
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|76
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:22:53
|77
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:54
|78
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|0:24:01
|79
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:24:29
|80
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:25:15
|81
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:25:31
|82
|David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|0:25:44
|83
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|84
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:25:56
|85
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:26:30
|86
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:27:03
|87
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:27:49
|88
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:27:56
|89
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:03
|90
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:28:39
|91
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:29:23
|92
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:30:25
|93
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:30:27
|94
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|95
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|96
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|97
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:31:59
|98
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:32:15
|99
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:32:41
|100
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:35:19
|101
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:25
|102
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:35:41
|103
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:36:04
|104
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:37:22
|105
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:40:45
|106
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:43:29
|107
|Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:51:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|28
|3
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|23
|4
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|20
|5
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus
|18
|6
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|13
|7
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|13
|8
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|9
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|9
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|11
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|12
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|5
|13
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|5
|14
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|4
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|16
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|17
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|18
|Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data
|3
|19
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|20
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|3
|21
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|3
|22
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|23
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|24
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|2
|26
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
|2
|27
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|28
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|29
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|30
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|31
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1
|32
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|18
|pts
|2
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|9
|3
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|4
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|6
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|7
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
|3
|8
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|10
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|3
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|2
|12
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|13
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|14
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|15
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|16
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1
|17
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|1
|18
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus
|1
|19
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|20
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|1
|21
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|12:34:47
|2
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:31
|4
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:49
|5
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|0:01:02
|6
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:15
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:35
|8
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:59
|9
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:02:00
|10
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:36
|11
|Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:25
|12
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus
|0:04:01
|13
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:39
|14
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:05:29
|15
|Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:05:35
|16
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:08:24
|17
|Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:08:32
|18
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:44
|19
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:10:52
|20
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:02
|21
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|0:15:28
|22
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:18
|23
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:16:20
|24
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|0:16:30
|25
|Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:16:41
|26
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|27
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:17:04
|28
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:17:30
|29
|Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:18:40
|30
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:18:49
|31
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:48
|32
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|0:20:19
|33
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:34
|34
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|0:23:54
|35
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:24:22
|36
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:26:23
|37
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:26:56
|38
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:27:42
|39
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:56
|40
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:28:32
|41
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:30:18
|42
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:30:20
|43
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|44
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|45
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:31:52
|46
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:32:08
|47
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:32:34
|48
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:40:38
|49
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:43:22
|50
|Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:51:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bmc Racing Team
|37:45:24
|2
|Joker Icopal
|0:01:29
|3
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:01
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:54
|5
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:04:22
|6
|Direct Energie
|0:05:21
|7
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:58
|8
|Rally Cycling
|0:07:06
|9
|Dimension Data
|0:11:47
|10
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:11:55
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:18
|12
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:21:36
|13
|Corendon - Circus
|0:23:01
|14
|Holowesko | Citadel P/B Arapahoe Resources
|0:23:08
|15
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:28:26
|16
|Team Coop
|0:31:49
|17
|Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:32:45
|18
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:43:38
|19
|Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:53:40
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy