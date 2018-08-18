Image 1 of 8 Adam Toupalik gave Corenden-Circus their second win of the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 8 Having fun in the bunch on stage 3 of the 2018 Arctic Tour of Norway (Image credit: ARN/Pauline Ballet) Image 3 of 8 Spectators watched stage 3 of the 2018 Arctic Tour of Norway any way they could (Image credit: ARN/Pauline Ballet) Image 4 of 8 Race leader Sergei Chernetski takes the applause after stage 3 of the 2018 Arctic Tour of Norway (Image credit: ARN/Pauline Ballet) Image 5 of 8 Somewhere over the rainbow is the breakaway, which Astana worked hard to try to catch on stage 3 of the 2018 Arctic Tour of Norway (Image credit: ARN/Pauline Ballet) Image 6 of 8 The day's breakaway took a maximum lead of four minutes during the 201km third stage of the 2018 Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: ARN/Pauline Ballet) Image 7 of 8 Astana lead the bunch on stage 3 of the 2018 Arctic Tour of Norway (Image credit: ARN/Pauline Ballet) Image 8 of 8 Bernie Eisel appears to be enjoying himself on stage 3 of the 2018 Arctic Tour of Norway (Image credit: ARN/Pauline Ballet)

Cyclo-cross star in the making Adam Toupalik claimed his maiden pro road victory at the Arctic Race of Norway in a spectacular finale in Hammerfest. The 22-year-old from Czech Republic managed to stay away from the peloton led to the line by his teammate Mathieu Van der Poel, who scored a one-two for Corendon Circus.

Sergei Chernetski extended his lead in the overall ranking thanks to the three seconds bonus awarded to the third placed rider on the eve of the conclusive stage 6 to Alta.

"This is my biggest win," Toupalik said. "In the last kilometre, I looked behind to the peloton. We were in three and I thought it was time to start. Nobody caught me when I attacked. I looked behind in the last 50 metres and I realized that I'd win and Van der Poel, my teammate, was positioned for finishing second. Only when I crossed the line, I believe I had won though."

King of the Mountains Sindre Lunke missed out on the points up for grabs at the exit of the North Cape tunnel (km 16) as he came fourth behind Matteo Fabbro (Katusha-Alpecin), Damiano Caruso (BMC) and Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy).

Reaching the continent as Honningsvåg and the North Cape are part of the Magerøya island, the main breakaway of the day was formed by nine riders: Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin), Tom Wirtgen (WB Aqua Protect-Veranclassic), Johan Le Bon (Vital Concept), Connor Swift (Dimension Data), Axel Journiaux (Direct Energie), Adam Toupalik (Corendon-Circus), Robin Carpenter and Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling) and Øyvind Lukkedal (Coop). De Vos who was the highest ranked of them in the GC (at 1:37') dropped back to the pack.

Lukkedal won the King of the Mountains prize at Olderfjordalen (km 97.5) but Lunke's salmon jersey was safe. "I'll do everything to keep this jersey on the last day," the Norwegian from Fortuneo-Samsic said. "I hope this will make it up for the loss of Warren Barguil in a crash yesterday and I'll send him a lot of salmon to Brittany." [The King of the Mountains winner at the Arctic Race of Norway wins half a ton of salmon -ed.]

The time difference reached four minutes at the halfway point into the race before the Astana team of race leader Sergei Chernetski set a higher tempo at the front of the peloton to reduce the deficit and stabilize it around three minutes.

"My team did a very good job all day, so if it's a good day for me, it's thanks to them," Chernetski said. "This is a great team! We'll try to control the way we did it today but two riders behind me on GC are still near. I'm confident but I haven't won yet."

Lukkedal also won the intermediate sprint at Kvalsund (km 140) where the conclusive stage will kick off. The breakaway was no threat to the lead of Chernetski since Toupalik was the best placed of them, at 4:19', so other teams like Wanty-Groupe Gobert took care of the chase to bring the time gap down.

On the first passage on the finishing line with 16km to go, the difference was only 55 second. The front group split to leave Le Bon, Toupalik and Carpenter with an advantage of 25 seconds over the peloton led by BMC and Astana at bell lap (8km).

Carpenter tried to emulate his Rally Cycling teammate Colin Joyce, who won stage 2. He was first of the leading trio on the move at the bottom of the final hill but Toupalik timed it perfectly to anticipate the return of the peloton. The Czech rider was famous for having celebrated an under-23 cyclo-cross world title one lap too early in 2016. He ended up second to Eli Iserbyt.

"This win makes me really happy and I hope it's not the last one in my career," Toupalik said. The conclusive stage to Alta is expected to generate another spectacular finale, making Chernetski's task to succeed to Dylan Teuns a difficult one.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus 4:24:08 2 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 0:00:02 3 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 4 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 5 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 7 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 8 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 12 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 13 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 17 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal 18 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 19 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 21 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:12 22 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 0:00:15 24 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 25 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 26 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 27 Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:00:18 28 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 30 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 31 Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 32 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 35 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 36 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 37 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:29 38 Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 39 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:34 40 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:00:35 41 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:45 42 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:00 43 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 44 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 45 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 47 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 48 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 49 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 50 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 51 Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data 52 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 53 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus 0:01:03 54 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus 55 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:25 56 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 57 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:41 59 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 60 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 61 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 62 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 63 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 64 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 65 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 66 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 67 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 68 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 69 David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 70 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus 71 Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:01:57 72 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club 73 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club 74 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 75 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:41 76 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 77 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:03:05 78 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:19 79 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:44 80 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 81 Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:08 82 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 83 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 84 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 85 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 86 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 87 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 88 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:07:20 89 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 90 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:09:20 91 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 92 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 93 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 94 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 95 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal 96 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 97 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 98 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 99 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 100 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 101 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 102 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 103 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 104 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 105 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 106 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 107 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:10:45

Sprint 1 - Kvalsund, 140 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 3 pts 2 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 2 3 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Sprint 2 - Hammerfest,180.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data 3 pts 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 2 3 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus 1

Sprint 3 - Hammerfest, 188 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 3 pts 2 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus 2 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 1

Finish- Hammerfest, 194 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus 15 pts 2 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 12 3 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 9 4 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 7 5 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 6 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 5 7 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 4 8 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 9 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 10 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 1

Mountain 1 - Nordkapp Tunnelen Summit, 16 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 5 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Mountain 2 - Olderfjorddalen Summit, 97.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 3 pts 2 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 2 3 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus 1

Mountain 3 - Reinlia Summit, 174.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 3 pts 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 2 3 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus 4:24:08 2 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 0:00:02 3 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 5 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 6 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 9 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 0:00:15 12 Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:00:18 13 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 16 Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:00:29 17 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:34 18 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:45 19 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:00 20 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 21 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 22 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 23 Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data 24 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 0:01:25 25 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:01:41 27 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 28 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 29 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 30 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 31 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 32 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 33 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 34 Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:01:57 35 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 36 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:41 37 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 38 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:03:05 39 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:19 40 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:44 41 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 42 Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:08 43 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:09:20 44 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 45 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 46 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal 47 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 48 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 49 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 50 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:10:45

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha-Alpecin 13:12:30 2 Bmc Racing Team 0:00:10 3 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:13 4 Joker Icopal 0:00:16 5 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:00:27 6 Rally Cycling 0:00:58 7 Corendon - Circus 0:00:59 8 Astana Pro Team 0:01:14 9 Direct Energie 10 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:30 11 Dimension Data 0:01:43 12 Team Coop 0:01:46 13 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:55 14 Holowesko | Citadel P/B Arapahoe Resources 0:01:56 15 Vital Concept Cycling Club 0:02:12 16 Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:27 17 Israel-Cycling Academy 0:02:53 18 Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:03:05 19 Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 0:10:29

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 12:34:40 2 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:00:07 3 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:08 4 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 6 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:00:38 7 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal 8 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:52 10 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 11 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:56 12 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 0:01:09 13 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:22 14 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:01:26 15 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop 0:01:41 16 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:42 17 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:49 18 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:51 19 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:55 20 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:57 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:01 22 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:06 23 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:07 24 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:09 25 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:02:29 26 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:02:43 27 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:51 28 Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:03:02 29 Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:32 30 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 31 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:50 32 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:54 33 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus 0:04:08 34 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:34 35 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:46 36 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:05:36 37 Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data 0:05:42 38 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:51 39 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:02 40 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 0:06:31 41 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:09 42 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:08:31 43 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data 0:08:39 44 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:51 45 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:09:12 46 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:09:21 47 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:09:49 48 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:14 49 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:10:59 50 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:12:57 51 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:09 52 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:15:20 53 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 0:15:35 54 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:55 55 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:25 56 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:16:27 57 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:16:30 58 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 0:16:37 59 Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:16:48 60 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 61 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:17:11 62 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:17:37 63 Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:18:47 64 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:18:56 65 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:18:58 66 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus 0:19:19 67 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:19:21 68 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:19:54 69 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:55 70 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:20:10 71 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 0:20:26 72 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club 73 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:46 74 Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:41 75 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 76 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:22:53 77 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:54 78 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 0:24:01 79 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:24:29 80 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:25:15 81 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 0:25:31 82 David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 0:25:44 83 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus 84 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:25:56 85 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:26:30 86 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:27:03 87 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:27:49 88 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:27:56 89 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:28:03 90 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:28:39 91 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:29:23 92 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:30:25 93 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:30:27 94 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 95 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 96 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 97 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:31:59 98 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 0:32:15 99 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:32:41 100 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:35:19 101 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:35:25 102 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:35:41 103 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:36:04 104 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:37:22 105 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:40:45 106 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:43:29 107 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:51:28

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 30 pts 2 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 28 3 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 23 4 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 20 5 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus 18 6 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 13 7 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 13 8 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 9 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 9 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 11 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 12 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 5 13 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 5 14 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal 4 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 16 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 3 17 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 3 18 Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data 3 19 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 20 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 3 21 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal 3 22 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3 23 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 24 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 3 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 2 26 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop 2 27 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 28 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 29 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 2 30 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 31 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 1 32 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 18 pts 2 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 9 3 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 8 4 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 6 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 5 7 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop 3 8 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 10 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 3 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 2 12 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 13 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 2 14 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 2 15 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 2 16 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1 17 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal 1 18 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus 1 19 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 1 20 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal 1 21 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 12:34:47 2 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:01 3 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:31 4 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:49 5 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 0:01:02 6 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:15 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:35 8 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:59 9 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:00 10 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:02:36 11 Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:25 12 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus 0:04:01 13 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:39 14 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:05:29 15 Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data 0:05:35 16 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:08:24 17 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data 0:08:32 18 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:44 19 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:10:52 20 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:02 21 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 0:15:28 22 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:18 23 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:16:20 24 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 0:16:30 25 Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:16:41 26 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 27 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:17:04 28 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:17:30 29 Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:18:40 30 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:18:49 31 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:48 32 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 0:20:19 33 Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:34 34 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 0:23:54 35 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:24:22 36 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:26:23 37 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:26:56 38 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:27:42 39 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:27:56 40 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:28:32 41 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:30:18 42 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:30:20 43 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 44 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 45 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:31:52 46 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 0:32:08 47 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:32:34 48 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:40:38 49 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:43:22 50 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:51:21