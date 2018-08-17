Trending

Arctic Race of Norway: Joyce wins windblown stage to Kjøllefjord

Chernetski takes race lead from breakaway

Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) wins the stage

(Image credit: ARN/Pauline Ballet)
Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) wins

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) was most aggressive

(Image credit: ARN/Pauline Ballet)
Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) powers to the stage win

(Image credit: ARN/Pauline Ballet)
Celebrations for Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)

(Image credit: ARN/Pauline Ballet)
Sergei Chernetski (Astana) in the race lead

(Image credit: ARN/Pauline Ballet)
Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)

(Image credit: ARN/Pauline Ballet)

Colin Joyce of Rally Cycling claimed his first win of the year against WorldTour riders at the end of stage 2 in the Arctic Race of Norway that saw Russia's Sergei Chernetski of Astana taking over from Mathieu Van der Poel in the lead of the overall classification.

"To win this race here is huge for me," the Idaho-born fast man reacted. "This is my biggest win. The team has been working really hard for me, so it's a really good way to thank them. Yesterday we kinda screwed up but we ended up riding all day. It's nice to show that we came to race!"

Van der Poel started on a high note as he grabbed one second bonus in the first sprint behind Adrien Petit (Direct Energie) and Alberto Bettiol (BMC).

After the first summit at Duoriejeaggi (km 45), where Krister Hagen (Coop) was first ahead of Nicolas Roche (BMC) and Sindre Lunke (Fortuneo-Samsic), a group of six leaders was formed in three waves as Ryan Anderson (Rally) and Loïc Chetout (Cofidis) were reinforced firstly by Henrik Evensen (Joker-Icopal) and Dennis van Winden (Israel Cycling Academy), secondly by Yannick Martinez (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM) and Lunke. The latter crested the first category Ifjordfjellet summit (km 60) at the front, before Van Winden and Anderson. The advantage of the six escapees reached four minutes after 65km of racing.

They were racing ahead of schedule but changes of direction were going to make the stage eventful. With still 128km remaining, seven riders including Van der Poel and Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic) countered behind the six leading riders. They chased flat out for 25 kilometres before the regrouped peloton reduced the deficit to 1:45 with 100km to go. Lunke went for more points and the conquest of the salmon jersey of King of the Mountains in the second category 1 climb of the day at Bekkarfordfjellet (km 120.5) while Chetout and Martinez got dropped.

As the peloton came closer to the four remaining breakaway riders, Barguil crashed from an echelon within 50km to go. The Frenchman was forced to pull out. It was all together again 40km before the end.

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) put the hammer down in the last climb of the day, the Hopseidet summit (cat. 1) with 35.5km to go. Only his teammate Sergei Chernetski, second overall, and Bettiol managed to follow him over the top. The peloton was split into pieces and Van der Poel got caught in the third group with a deficit of two minutes with 20km remaining while Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), a very active member of the first chasing group, went down in a windy curve.

Fuglsang, Chernetski and Bettiol looked set to stay away but 11 chasers came across 5km before the end. Chernetski sped up in the crosswind with 4.5km to go and took a three-second time bonus at the sprint. 11 riders regrouped at the front with 2km to go. Michael Schär (BMC) sped up but it was a sprint finish that looked like going well for Van Winden but Joyce showed his top end speed to the European riders. Norway's Markus Hoelgaard (Joker-Icopal) rounded out the podium.

"There were kind of a lot of attacks in the last downhill like 3k to go or so," Joyce described. "I knew I had a decent sprint. I was feeling OK so I thought I'd just follow as much as possible. It came back together with 700 metres to go. I tried to stay at the front. Then at 200 or 150 to go, I opened it up and I managed to take it by a little bit. I'm happy with that.

"This whole stage was difficult. It was super windy. It took a while for the break to go. That made it hard at the beginning. It was hilly all day. The climbs were hard and it was super windy at the top of the climbs. On the last KOM it was really exploding. I found myself a bit too far back and I just rode at my steady pace up the climb. I was able to make the second group, and we worked together to bring back those three leaders."

Chernetski moved to the first place overall with an advantage of four seconds ahead of Joyce and five seconds ahead of Hoelgaard. Van der Poel dropped to 14th at 1:11 at half way into the sixth Arctic Race of Norway.

"I've trained hard to perform in this race so I'm happy with how it went today," Chernetski said. "I hope I can keep the lead till the end."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling4:20:24
2Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
3Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
4Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
5Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
6Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
7Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
8Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
11Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
12Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
13Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
14Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
15Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:01:13
16Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
17Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
20Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
21Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
22Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
24Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
25August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
26Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data
27Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
28Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
29Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
30Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
31Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
33Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
34Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
35Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
36Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
37Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
38Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
39Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
40Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:01:18
42Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:22
43Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus
44Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
45Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
46Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:49
47Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
48Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
49Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
50Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
51Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data
52Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
53Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:41
54Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop0:14:15
55Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
56Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
57Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
58Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
59Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
60Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
61Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
62Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
63Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
64Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
65Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
66Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
67Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club
68Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
69Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
70Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
71Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
72Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
73Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
74Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
75Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
76Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
77Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
78Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
80Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
82Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
83Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus
84Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
85Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
86Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
87Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
88Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
89Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
90John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
91Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:30
92Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
93David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
94Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
95Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus
96Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus
97Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:21:52
98Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop0:21:58
99Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:22:04
100Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
101Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
102Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
103Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
104Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
105Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
106Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
107Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
108Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie

Sprint 1 - Rustefjelbma, km. 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie3pts
2Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
3Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus1

Sprint 2 - Lebesby, km. 101
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal3pts
2Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
3Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy1

Sprint 3 - Kjøllefjord, km. 190.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal2
3Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Poitns
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling15pts
2Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy12
3Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal9
4Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
5Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team6
6Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic5
7Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal4
8Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1 - Duoriejeaggi Summit, km. 45
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop3pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team2
3Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic1

Mountain 2 - Ifjordfjellet Summit, km. 60
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic5pts
2Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy3
3Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling1

Mountain 3 - Bekkarfjordfjellet Summit, km. 120.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic5pts
2Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy3
3Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling1

Mountain 4 - Torskefjorddalen Summit, km. 132
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic3pts
2Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy2
3Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal1

Hopseidet Summit, km. 159.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
3Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling4:20:24
2Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
3Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
4Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
5Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
6Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
7Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:01:13
8Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
10Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
11Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
12Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data
13Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
14Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
15Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:22
16Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus
17Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:02:49
18Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
19Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data
20Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop0:14:15
22Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
23Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
26Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
27Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
28Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
29Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
30Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
31Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
32Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
33Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
34Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
35Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
37Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
38Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
39Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
40Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
41Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
42Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:18:30
43Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:21:52
44Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop0:21:58
45Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:22:04
46Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
47Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
48Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
49Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
50Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team13:01:12
2Joker Icopal0:01:13
3Astana Pro Team
4Israel Cycling Academy0:01:31
5Katusha-Alpecin
6Rally Cycling0:02:26
7Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:35
8Direct Energie0:03:39
9Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:48
10Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:05:15
11Dimension Data0:06:51
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:41
13Corendon - Circus0:17:50
14Vital Concept Cycling Club0:18:17
15Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
16Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:29:43
17Team Coop
18Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:42:45

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team8:10:34
2Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:04
3Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal0:00:05
4Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
5Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
6Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal0:00:32
7Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
9Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:34
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
11Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
12Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
13Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:52
14Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus0:01:11
15Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:18
16Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:01:22
17Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
18Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop0:01:27
19Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:32
20Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:35
21Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:37
22Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:01:47
24Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
25Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:49
26Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:52
28Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:02:09
30August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:27
31Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:02:39
32Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal0:02:42
33Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:48
34Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:01
35Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:32
36Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:35
37Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:50
38Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:08
39Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus0:04:19
40Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:04:34
41Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:42
42Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data0:04:43
43Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling0:05:29
44Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:05:58
45Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic0:06:48
46Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:08
47Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
48Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:07:29
49Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:03
50Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:08:49
51Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:09:57
52Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:24
53Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:14:31
54Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal0:14:44
55Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:49
56Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
57Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
58Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop0:14:54
59Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
60Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
61Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:58
62Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:15:11
63Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:15:18
64Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:16:00
65Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:16:09
66Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
67Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
68Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal0:17:08
69Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus0:18:14
70Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:18:27
71Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
72Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club
73Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
74Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:18:31
75Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
76Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:18:34
77John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
78Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop0:18:43
79Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:18:52
80Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
81Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:20:01
82Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:21:03
83Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:21:05
84Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
85Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
86Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
87Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
88Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:21:22
89Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:26
90Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:21:48
91Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop0:22:37
92Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:50
93David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus0:24:01
94Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus
95Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:25:20
96Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:25:57
97Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:03
98Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:26:19
99Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:26:20
100Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:27:37
101Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:28:00
102Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie0:28:54
103Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:29:16
104Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:31:54
105Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
106Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:39:43
107Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
108Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:40:41

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team21pts
2Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling16
3Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus16
4Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal16
5Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy13
6Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team9
7Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise9
8Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
9Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal6
10Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club6
11Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic5
12Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
13Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie3
14Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie3
15Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
16Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal3
17Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3
18Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team2
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
21Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop2
22Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
23Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy2
24Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
25Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic18pts
2Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy8
3Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team5
5Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop3
6Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop3
7Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
8Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic3
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team2
10Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
11Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling2
12Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team1
13Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal1
14Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling8:10:38
2Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal0:00:01
3Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
4Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:30
5Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:48
6Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus0:01:07
7Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:14
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:18
9Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:33
10Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:01:43
11Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:02:35
12Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:57
13Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus0:04:15
14Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:04:30
15Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:38
16Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data0:04:39
17Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic0:06:44
18Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:04
19Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:59
20Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal0:14:40
21Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:45
22Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
23Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
24Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop0:14:50
25Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
26Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:54
27Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:15:14
28Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:16:05
29Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
30Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal0:17:04
31Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:18:23
32Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
33Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:18:27
34Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop0:18:39
35Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:18:48
36Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:20:59
37Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal0:21:01
38Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
39Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
40Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:21:18
41Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop0:22:33
42Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:25:16
43Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:26:16
44Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:27:33
45Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie0:28:50
46Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:29:12
47Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:31:50
48Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:39:39
49Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
50Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:40:37

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team24:32:44
2Joker Icopal0:01:23
3Astana Pro Team0:01:50
4Katusha-Alpecin0:02:11
5Fortuneo-Samsic0:04:05
6Direct Energie0:04:17
7Rally Cycling0:06:18
8Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:55
9Israel Cycling Academy0:09:12
10Dimension Data0:10:14
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:58
12Vital Concept Cycling Club0:19:34
13Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:21:22
14Corendon - Circus0:22:12
15Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:26:41
16Team Coop0:30:13
17Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:30:28
18Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:33:19
19WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:50:45

