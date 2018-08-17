Arctic Race of Norway: Joyce wins windblown stage to Kjøllefjord
Chernetski takes race lead from breakaway
Stage 2: Tana - Kjøllefjord
Colin Joyce of Rally Cycling claimed his first win of the year against WorldTour riders at the end of stage 2 in the Arctic Race of Norway that saw Russia's Sergei Chernetski of Astana taking over from Mathieu Van der Poel in the lead of the overall classification.
"To win this race here is huge for me," the Idaho-born fast man reacted. "This is my biggest win. The team has been working really hard for me, so it's a really good way to thank them. Yesterday we kinda screwed up but we ended up riding all day. It's nice to show that we came to race!"
Van der Poel started on a high note as he grabbed one second bonus in the first sprint behind Adrien Petit (Direct Energie) and Alberto Bettiol (BMC).
After the first summit at Duoriejeaggi (km 45), where Krister Hagen (Coop) was first ahead of Nicolas Roche (BMC) and Sindre Lunke (Fortuneo-Samsic), a group of six leaders was formed in three waves as Ryan Anderson (Rally) and Loïc Chetout (Cofidis) were reinforced firstly by Henrik Evensen (Joker-Icopal) and Dennis van Winden (Israel Cycling Academy), secondly by Yannick Martinez (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM) and Lunke. The latter crested the first category Ifjordfjellet summit (km 60) at the front, before Van Winden and Anderson. The advantage of the six escapees reached four minutes after 65km of racing.
They were racing ahead of schedule but changes of direction were going to make the stage eventful. With still 128km remaining, seven riders including Van der Poel and Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic) countered behind the six leading riders. They chased flat out for 25 kilometres before the regrouped peloton reduced the deficit to 1:45 with 100km to go. Lunke went for more points and the conquest of the salmon jersey of King of the Mountains in the second category 1 climb of the day at Bekkarfordfjellet (km 120.5) while Chetout and Martinez got dropped.
As the peloton came closer to the four remaining breakaway riders, Barguil crashed from an echelon within 50km to go. The Frenchman was forced to pull out. It was all together again 40km before the end.
Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) put the hammer down in the last climb of the day, the Hopseidet summit (cat. 1) with 35.5km to go. Only his teammate Sergei Chernetski, second overall, and Bettiol managed to follow him over the top. The peloton was split into pieces and Van der Poel got caught in the third group with a deficit of two minutes with 20km remaining while Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), a very active member of the first chasing group, went down in a windy curve.
Fuglsang, Chernetski and Bettiol looked set to stay away but 11 chasers came across 5km before the end. Chernetski sped up in the crosswind with 4.5km to go and took a three-second time bonus at the sprint. 11 riders regrouped at the front with 2km to go. Michael Schär (BMC) sped up but it was a sprint finish that looked like going well for Van Winden but Joyce showed his top end speed to the European riders. Norway's Markus Hoelgaard (Joker-Icopal) rounded out the podium.
"There were kind of a lot of attacks in the last downhill like 3k to go or so," Joyce described. "I knew I had a decent sprint. I was feeling OK so I thought I'd just follow as much as possible. It came back together with 700 metres to go. I tried to stay at the front. Then at 200 or 150 to go, I opened it up and I managed to take it by a little bit. I'm happy with that.
"This whole stage was difficult. It was super windy. It took a while for the break to go. That made it hard at the beginning. It was hilly all day. The climbs were hard and it was super windy at the top of the climbs. On the last KOM it was really exploding. I found myself a bit too far back and I just rode at my steady pace up the climb. I was able to make the second group, and we worked together to bring back those three leaders."
Chernetski moved to the first place overall with an advantage of four seconds ahead of Joyce and five seconds ahead of Hoelgaard. Van der Poel dropped to 14th at 1:11 at half way into the sixth Arctic Race of Norway.
"I've trained hard to perform in this race so I'm happy with how it went today," Chernetski said. "I hope I can keep the lead till the end."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|4:20:24
|2
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|4
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|7
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|8
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|13
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|14
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:01:13
|16
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|20
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|22
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|25
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|26
|Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data
|27
|Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|28
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
|29
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|30
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|31
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|33
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|35
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|36
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|37
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|39
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:18
|42
|Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:22
|43
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus
|44
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|45
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|46
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:49
|47
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|48
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|49
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|50
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|51
|Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data
|52
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|53
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:41
|54
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|0:14:15
|55
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|56
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|57
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|58
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|59
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|60
|Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|61
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|62
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|63
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|64
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|65
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|66
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|67
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|68
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|69
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|70
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
|71
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|73
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|75
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|76
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|77
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|78
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|80
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|82
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|83
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|84
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|85
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|86
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|87
|Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|88
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|89
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|90
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|91
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:30
|92
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|93
|David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|94
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|95
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|96
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|97
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:21:52
|98
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|0:21:58
|99
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:22:04
|100
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|101
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|102
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|103
|Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|104
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|105
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|106
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|pts
|2
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|3
|pts
|2
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|3
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|2
|3
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|3
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|9
|4
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|6
|6
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|5
|7
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|4
|8
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|5
|pts
|2
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|3
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|5
|pts
|2
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|3
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|pts
|2
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|3
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|4:20:24
|2
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|3
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:01:13
|8
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|10
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|11
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data
|13
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|14
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:22
|16
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus
|17
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:49
|18
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|19
|Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data
|20
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|0:14:15
|22
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|23
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|26
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|27
|Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|28
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|29
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|30
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|31
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|32
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
|33
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|35
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|37
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|38
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|39
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|40
|Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|41
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|42
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:18:30
|43
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:21:52
|44
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|0:21:58
|45
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:22:04
|46
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|47
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|48
|Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|49
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|13:01:12
|2
|Joker Icopal
|0:01:13
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:31
|5
|Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|Rally Cycling
|0:02:26
|7
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:35
|8
|Direct Energie
|0:03:39
|9
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:48
|10
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:05:15
|11
|Dimension Data
|0:06:51
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:41
|13
|Corendon - Circus
|0:17:50
|14
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:18:17
|15
|Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|16
|Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:29:43
|17
|Team Coop
|18
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:42:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|8:10:34
|2
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:00:05
|4
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|5
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|6
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:00:32
|7
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|9
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:34
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|13
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:52
|14
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|0:01:11
|15
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:18
|16
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:01:22
|17
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|18
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
|0:01:27
|19
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:32
|20
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:35
|21
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:37
|22
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:01:47
|24
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|25
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:49
|26
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|27
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:52
|28
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|29
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:09
|30
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:27
|31
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:39
|32
|Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:02:42
|33
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:48
|34
|Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:01
|35
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:32
|36
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:35
|37
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:50
|38
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:08
|39
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus
|0:04:19
|40
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:34
|41
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:42
|42
|Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:04:43
|43
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:05:29
|44
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:58
|45
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:06:48
|46
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:08
|47
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|48
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:07:29
|49
|Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:08:03
|50
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:08:49
|51
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:09:57
|52
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:24
|53
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:14:31
|54
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:14:44
|55
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:49
|56
|Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|57
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|58
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|0:14:54
|59
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|60
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|61
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:58
|62
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:15:11
|63
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|0:15:18
|64
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:16:00
|65
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:16:09
|66
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|67
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|68
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:17:08
|69
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|0:18:14
|70
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:18:27
|71
|Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|72
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|73
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|74
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:18:31
|75
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|76
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:18:34
|77
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|78
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|0:18:43
|79
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:18:52
|80
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|81
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:20:01
|82
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:21:03
|83
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:21:05
|84
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
|85
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|86
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|87
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|88
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:21:22
|89
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:26
|90
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:21:48
|91
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|0:22:37
|92
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:50
|93
|David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|0:24:01
|94
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|95
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:25:20
|96
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:25:57
|97
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:03
|98
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:26:19
|99
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:20
|100
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:27:37
|101
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:28:00
|102
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:28:54
|103
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:29:16
|104
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:31:54
|105
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|106
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:39:43
|107
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|108
|Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:40:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|21
|pts
|2
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|16
|3
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|16
|4
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|16
|5
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|13
|6
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|9
|7
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|8
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|9
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|6
|10
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|6
|11
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|5
|12
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|13
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|14
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|15
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|16
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|3
|17
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|18
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|2
|20
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|21
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
|2
|22
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|23
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|24
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|25
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|18
|pts
|2
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|3
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|5
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
|3
|6
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|3
|7
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|8
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|3
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|11
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|12
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1
|13
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|1
|14
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|8:10:38
|2
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:00:01
|3
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:30
|5
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:48
|6
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|0:01:07
|7
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:14
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:18
|9
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:33
|10
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:01:43
|11
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:35
|12
|Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:57
|13
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus
|0:04:15
|14
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:30
|15
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:38
|16
|Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:04:39
|17
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:06:44
|18
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:04
|19
|Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:59
|20
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:14:40
|21
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:45
|22
|Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|23
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|24
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|0:14:50
|25
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|26
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:54
|27
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|0:15:14
|28
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:16:05
|29
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:17:04
|31
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:18:23
|32
|Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|33
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:18:27
|34
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|0:18:39
|35
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:18:48
|36
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:20:59
|37
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:21:01
|38
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|39
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|40
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:21:18
|41
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|0:22:33
|42
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:25:16
|43
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:16
|44
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:27:33
|45
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:28:50
|46
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:29:12
|47
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:31:50
|48
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:39:39
|49
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|50
|Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:40:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|24:32:44
|2
|Joker Icopal
|0:01:23
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:50
|4
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:11
|5
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:04:05
|6
|Direct Energie
|0:04:17
|7
|Rally Cycling
|0:06:18
|8
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:55
|9
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:09:12
|10
|Dimension Data
|0:10:14
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:58
|12
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:19:34
|13
|Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:21:22
|14
|Corendon - Circus
|0:22:12
|15
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:26:41
|16
|Team Coop
|0:30:13
|17
|Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:30:28
|18
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:33:19
|19
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:50:45
