Colin Joyce of Rally Cycling claimed his first win of the year against WorldTour riders at the end of stage 2 in the Arctic Race of Norway that saw Russia's Sergei Chernetski of Astana taking over from Mathieu Van der Poel in the lead of the overall classification.

"To win this race here is huge for me," the Idaho-born fast man reacted. "This is my biggest win. The team has been working really hard for me, so it's a really good way to thank them. Yesterday we kinda screwed up but we ended up riding all day. It's nice to show that we came to race!"

Van der Poel started on a high note as he grabbed one second bonus in the first sprint behind Adrien Petit (Direct Energie) and Alberto Bettiol (BMC).

After the first summit at Duoriejeaggi (km 45), where Krister Hagen (Coop) was first ahead of Nicolas Roche (BMC) and Sindre Lunke (Fortuneo-Samsic), a group of six leaders was formed in three waves as Ryan Anderson (Rally) and Loïc Chetout (Cofidis) were reinforced firstly by Henrik Evensen (Joker-Icopal) and Dennis van Winden (Israel Cycling Academy), secondly by Yannick Martinez (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM) and Lunke. The latter crested the first category Ifjordfjellet summit (km 60) at the front, before Van Winden and Anderson. The advantage of the six escapees reached four minutes after 65km of racing.

They were racing ahead of schedule but changes of direction were going to make the stage eventful. With still 128km remaining, seven riders including Van der Poel and Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic) countered behind the six leading riders. They chased flat out for 25 kilometres before the regrouped peloton reduced the deficit to 1:45 with 100km to go. Lunke went for more points and the conquest of the salmon jersey of King of the Mountains in the second category 1 climb of the day at Bekkarfordfjellet (km 120.5) while Chetout and Martinez got dropped.

As the peloton came closer to the four remaining breakaway riders, Barguil crashed from an echelon within 50km to go. The Frenchman was forced to pull out. It was all together again 40km before the end.

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) put the hammer down in the last climb of the day, the Hopseidet summit (cat. 1) with 35.5km to go. Only his teammate Sergei Chernetski, second overall, and Bettiol managed to follow him over the top. The peloton was split into pieces and Van der Poel got caught in the third group with a deficit of two minutes with 20km remaining while Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), a very active member of the first chasing group, went down in a windy curve.

Fuglsang, Chernetski and Bettiol looked set to stay away but 11 chasers came across 5km before the end. Chernetski sped up in the crosswind with 4.5km to go and took a three-second time bonus at the sprint. 11 riders regrouped at the front with 2km to go. Michael Schär (BMC) sped up but it was a sprint finish that looked like going well for Van Winden but Joyce showed his top end speed to the European riders. Norway's Markus Hoelgaard (Joker-Icopal) rounded out the podium.

"There were kind of a lot of attacks in the last downhill like 3k to go or so," Joyce described. "I knew I had a decent sprint. I was feeling OK so I thought I'd just follow as much as possible. It came back together with 700 metres to go. I tried to stay at the front. Then at 200 or 150 to go, I opened it up and I managed to take it by a little bit. I'm happy with that.

"This whole stage was difficult. It was super windy. It took a while for the break to go. That made it hard at the beginning. It was hilly all day. The climbs were hard and it was super windy at the top of the climbs. On the last KOM it was really exploding. I found myself a bit too far back and I just rode at my steady pace up the climb. I was able to make the second group, and we worked together to bring back those three leaders."

Chernetski moved to the first place overall with an advantage of four seconds ahead of Joyce and five seconds ahead of Hoelgaard. Van der Poel dropped to 14th at 1:11 at half way into the sixth Arctic Race of Norway.

"I've trained hard to perform in this race so I'm happy with how it went today," Chernetski said. "I hope I can keep the lead till the end."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 4:20:24 2 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 3 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 4 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 6 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 7 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal 8 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 11 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 13 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 14 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 15 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:01:13 16 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 17 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 19 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 20 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 22 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 24 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 25 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 26 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data 27 Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 28 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop 29 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 30 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 31 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 33 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 34 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 35 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 36 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 37 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 38 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 39 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 41 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:01:18 42 Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:22 43 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus 44 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 45 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 46 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:49 47 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 48 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 49 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 50 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 51 Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data 52 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 53 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:41 54 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 0:14:15 55 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 56 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 57 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 58 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 59 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 60 Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 61 Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie 62 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club 63 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 64 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 65 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 66 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 67 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club 68 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 69 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 70 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal 71 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 73 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 75 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 76 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 77 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 78 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 80 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 82 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 83 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus 84 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 85 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 86 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 87 Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 88 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal 89 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 90 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 91 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:30 92 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 93 David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 94 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 95 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus 96 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus 97 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:21:52 98 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 0:21:58 99 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:22:04 100 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 101 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 102 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 103 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 104 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 105 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 106 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 107 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 108 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie

Sprint 1 - Rustefjelbma, km. 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 3 pts 2 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 1

Sprint 2 - Lebesby, km. 101 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal 3 pts 2 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 3 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Sprint 3 - Kjøllefjord, km. 190.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal 2 3 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Poitns # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 15 pts 2 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 12 3 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 9 4 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 5 7 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal 4 8 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 - Duoriejeaggi Summit, km. 45 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop 3 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 1

Mountain 2 - Ifjordfjellet Summit, km. 60 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 5 pts 2 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 3 3 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Mountain 3 - Bekkarfjordfjellet Summit, km. 120.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 5 pts 2 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 3 3 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Mountain 4 - Torskefjorddalen Summit, km. 132 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 pts 2 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 2 3 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal 1

Hopseidet Summit, km. 159.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 4:20:24 2 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 3 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 4 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 5 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 6 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 7 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:01:13 8 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 10 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 11 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data 13 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 14 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:22 16 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus 17 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:02:49 18 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 19 Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data 20 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 21 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 0:14:15 22 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 23 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 24 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 25 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 26 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 27 Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 28 Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie 29 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 30 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 31 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 32 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal 33 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 35 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 37 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 38 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 39 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 40 Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 41 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal 42 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:18:30 43 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:21:52 44 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 0:21:58 45 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:22:04 46 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 47 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 48 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 49 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 50 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 13:01:12 2 Joker Icopal 0:01:13 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:31 5 Katusha-Alpecin 6 Rally Cycling 0:02:26 7 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:35 8 Direct Energie 0:03:39 9 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:48 10 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:05:15 11 Dimension Data 0:06:51 12 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:41 13 Corendon - Circus 0:17:50 14 Vital Concept Cycling Club 0:18:17 15 Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 16 Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:29:43 17 Team Coop 18 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 19 WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:42:45

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 8:10:34 2 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:04 3 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:00:05 4 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 5 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 6 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:00:32 7 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 9 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:00:34 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 11 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 13 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:52 14 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 0:01:11 15 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:18 16 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:01:22 17 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 18 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop 0:01:27 19 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:32 20 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:35 21 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:37 22 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:01:47 24 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 25 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:49 26 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 27 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:52 28 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 29 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:02:09 30 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:27 31 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:02:39 32 Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:02:42 33 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:48 34 Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:01 35 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:32 36 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:35 37 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:50 38 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:08 39 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus 0:04:19 40 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:04:34 41 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:42 42 Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data 0:04:43 43 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 0:05:29 44 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:05:58 45 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:06:48 46 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:08 47 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 48 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:07:29 49 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data 0:08:03 50 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:08:49 51 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:09:57 52 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:24 53 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:14:31 54 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:14:44 55 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:49 56 Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 57 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 58 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 0:14:54 59 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 60 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 61 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:58 62 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:15:11 63 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 0:15:18 64 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:16:00 65 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:16:09 66 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 67 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 68 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:17:08 69 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus 0:18:14 70 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:18:27 71 Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 72 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club 73 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 74 Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:18:31 75 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 76 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:18:34 77 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 78 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 0:18:43 79 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:18:52 80 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 81 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:20:01 82 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:21:03 83 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:21:05 84 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal 85 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 86 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 87 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 88 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:21:22 89 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:26 90 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:21:48 91 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 0:22:37 92 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:50 93 David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 0:24:01 94 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus 95 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:25:20 96 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:25:57 97 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:03 98 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:26:19 99 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:26:20 100 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:27:37 101 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:28:00 102 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 0:28:54 103 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:29:16 104 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:31:54 105 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 106 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:39:43 107 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 108 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:40:41

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 21 pts 2 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 16 3 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 16 4 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 16 5 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 13 6 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 9 7 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 8 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 9 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal 6 10 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 6 11 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 5 12 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 13 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 3 14 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 3 15 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 16 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal 3 17 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3 18 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 2 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 21 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop 2 22 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 23 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 2 24 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 25 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 18 pts 2 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 8 3 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 5 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop 3 6 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 3 7 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 8 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 3 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 11 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 2 12 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1 13 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal 1 14 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 8:10:38 2 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:00:01 3 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 4 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:30 5 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:48 6 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 0:01:07 7 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:14 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:18 9 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:33 10 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:01:43 11 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:02:35 12 Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:57 13 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus 0:04:15 14 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:04:30 15 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:38 16 Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data 0:04:39 17 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:06:44 18 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:04 19 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data 0:07:59 20 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:14:40 21 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:45 22 Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 23 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 24 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 0:14:50 25 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 26 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:54 27 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 0:15:14 28 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:16:05 29 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 30 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:17:04 31 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:18:23 32 Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 33 Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:18:27 34 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 0:18:39 35 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:18:48 36 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:20:59 37 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:21:01 38 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 39 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 40 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:21:18 41 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 0:22:33 42 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:25:16 43 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:26:16 44 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:27:33 45 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 0:28:50 46 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:29:12 47 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:31:50 48 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:39:39 49 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 50 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:40:37