A hot favourite for stage 1 – and possibly for the overall classification as well – Mathieu Van der Poel met the expectations as he showed his class to win the uphill sprint at Kirkenes in stage 1 of the sixth Arctic Race of Norway ahead of Russia's Sergei Chernetski and Belgium's Benjamin De Clercq.

"It feels good to win this race," Van der Poel said. "It was a pretty hard day. I was at the back in the beginning when a group went away. I didn't expect it because the wind was blowing from behind, so I didn't think such a big group would go. The pace was incredibly high all day. Even in the bunch, it was hard because of the wind. On the local lap at the end, it was just a question of staying at the front. The last curve was very important. But I was in a good position there."

Following a very eventful start with many unsuccessful skirmishes, 26 riders took the command after 34km of racing: Damiano Caruso and Nicolas Roche (BMC), Tiago Machado and Maurits Lammertink (Katusha-Alpecin), Sébastien Delfosse and Tom Wirtgen (WB Aqua Protect-Veranclassic), Bert De Backer and Johan Le Bon (Vital Concept), Herman Dahl and Carl Fredrik Hagen (Joker-Icopal), Jacques Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data), Daniil Fominhykh (Astana), Romain Cardis (Direct Energie), Christophe Laporte and Anders Skaarseth (Cofidis), Kevin Deltombe and Preben van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Marcel Meisen (Corendon-Circus), Warren Barguil, Romain Hardy and Sindre Lunke (Fortuneo-Samsic), Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Øyvind Lukkedal (Team Coop), Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Delko Marseille-Provence-KTM), Miguel Byron (Holowesko-Citadel) and Sindre Kulset (Uno-X).

Caruso and Barguil, two of the pre-race favourites made their intentions clear. The Frenchman who wants to make it up for a disappointing Tour de France went for the first KOM price at Gandvikklubben, km 88, and sprinted for the second intermediate sprint at km 106.5, coming second to Cardis while Roche settled for third. Barguil also took the second place at the second KOM at Buktfjelled (km 133), behind Lukkedal whereas Kulset has been dropped.

After exceeding two minutes, the time gap between the leading group and the peloton led by Israel Cycling Academy and Rally went under one minute for the first time with 50km to go. Eight riders refused to be reeled in at the difference of their companions 34km before the finish: Machado, De Backer, Dahl, Fominhykh, Skaarseth, Deltombe, Lunke and Kasperkiewicz. Skaarseth outsprinted Lunke and Deltombe at the summit of Tusenvikfjellet, km 156.

The Norwegian trainee from Cofidis also claimed the third intermediate sprint at Høybuktmoen airport and the fourth climbers' prize to become the first King of the Mountains. Skaarseth and De Backer were the last two breakaway member to surrender after Bram Welten (Fortuneo-Samsic) crashed by himself in the middle of the bunch and last year's runner-up August Jensen (Israel Cycling Academy) was hampered by a mechanical with 8km to go.

As Skaarseth and De Backer were about to get caught at bell lap, 6.5km from the end, Angelo Tulik (Direct Energie) and Markus Hoelgaard (Joker Icopal) took over at the front and forged on until they got reined in 300 metres before the line. That was the moment chosen by Mathieu Van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) to accelerate. "I knew they needed twenty seconds or so to stay ahead, the Dutchman commented. The final climb was very hard. When guys are sprinting, you need a lot more attention to get to the finish. I came here with the goal of a stage win for the team. That's already done. We did a pretty great job today. We'll see what the next days will bring. It's too early to talk about GC ambition now."

With the time gaps recorded on the finishing line and the time bonus he got, Van der Poel has 10 seconds lead over Martin, 23 seconds over Barguil, 35 seconds over Jakob Fuglsang, 40 seconds over Caruso, 57 seconds over Tanel Kangert and 1:15 over Jensen who were often mentioned as favourites for the GC. Traditionally, the Arctic Race of Norway is won by a mere few seconds on the very last day.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 3:50:19 2 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 3 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 5 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 6 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:05 10 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 11 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:00:07 12 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:10 13 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:13 15 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:15 16 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 17 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 19 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:00:20 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:25 21 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 22 Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 23 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 24 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal 26 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 27 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 29 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 30 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 31 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:30 32 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 33 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 34 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 35 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 36 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 37 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 38 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 39 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 40 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 41 Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 42 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:37 43 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 44 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 45 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:00:47 46 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 47 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 0:00:54 48 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:05 49 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:17 50 Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:01:20 51 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:26 52 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:01:36 53 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 54 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 0:01:45 55 Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data 56 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 57 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 58 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 59 Gustav Höög (Swe) Team Coop 60 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:48 61 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus 62 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:10 63 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:28 64 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:46 65 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:47 66 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal 67 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:03:09 68 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:46 69 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:50 70 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus 72 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:04:03 73 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 74 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club 75 Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 76 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:06 77 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:04:07 78 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 79 Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie 80 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 81 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 82 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:04:10 83 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 84 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 85 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 0:04:19 86 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:04:31 87 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:58 88 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:05:22 89 David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 90 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:05:36 91 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:05:51 92 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:41 93 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 94 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal 95 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data 96 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 97 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 98 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 99 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 100 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 101 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 102 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:06:58 103 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:03 104 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:10:47 105 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:13:36 106 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:17:30 107 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 108 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 109 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 110 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 111 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 112 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:18:28 113 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:25:25

Sprint 1 - Vestre Jakobselv, km. 15.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 2 3 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - Bugøyfjord, km. 106.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 3 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 3 - Høybuktmoen Airport, km. 160 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 3 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 15 pts 2 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 4 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 7 5 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 6 6 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 8 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 9 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop 2 10 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Gandvikklubben Summit, km. 88 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 pts 2 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 2 3 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal 1

Mountain 2 - Buktfjellet Summit, km. 133 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 3 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2 3 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 1

Mountain 3 - Tusenvikfjellet Summit, km. 156 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 2 3 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Mountain 4 - Maggadalen Summit, km. 165 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 2 3 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 3:50:19 2 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 4 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:05 7 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:15 8 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:00:20 9 Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:25 10 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 13 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 14 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 15 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:00:30 16 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 17 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 18 Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 19 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:37 20 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 0:00:54 21 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:17 22 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:36 23 Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:45 24 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 25 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 26 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 27 Gustav Höög (Swe) Team Coop 28 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus 0:01:48 29 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:02:47 30 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:50 31 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:04:03 32 Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 33 Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:07 34 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 35 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 0:04:19 36 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:05:36 37 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:41 38 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal 39 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data 40 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 41 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 42 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 43 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 44 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 45 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:06:58 46 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:03 47 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:10:47 48 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:17:30 49 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 50 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 51 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 52 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:18:28 53 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:25:25

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 11:31:32 2 Joker Icopal 0:00:10 3 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:17 4 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:00:30 5 Team Coop 6 Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 7 Direct Energie 0:00:38 8 Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:40 9 Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:00:45 10 Vital Concept Cycling Club 0:01:17 11 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:40 12 Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:03:05 13 Dimension Data 0:03:23 14 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:36 15 Rally Cycling 0:03:52 16 Corendon - Circus 0:04:22 17 Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:41 18 WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:08:00 19 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:21:53

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 3:50:09 2 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:04 3 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:06 4 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 5 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:00:10 6 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:15 10 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 11 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:00:17 12 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:20 13 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:23 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 16 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:25 17 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 18 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:00:30 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 22 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 23 Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 24 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal 27 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 28 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 29 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 30 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 31 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:37 32 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:40 33 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 34 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 35 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 36 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 38 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 39 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 40 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 41 Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 42 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:44 43 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:47 44 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 45 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:00:57 46 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 47 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 0:01:04 48 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:15 49 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:27 50 Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:01:30 51 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:36 52 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:01:46 53 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 54 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:54 55 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 0:01:55 56 Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data 57 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 58 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 59 Gustav Höög (Swe) Team Coop 60 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:58 61 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus 62 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:20 63 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:38 64 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:56 65 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:57 66 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal 67 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:03:19 68 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:54 69 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:04:00 70 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus 72 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:04:13 73 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 74 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club 75 Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 76 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:16 77 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:04:17 78 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 79 Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie 80 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 81 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 82 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:04:20 83 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 84 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 85 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 0:04:29 86 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:04:41 87 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:05:08 88 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:05:32 89 David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 90 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:05:46 91 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:06:01 92 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:49 93 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:06:51 94 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal 95 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data 96 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 97 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 98 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 99 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 100 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 101 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 102 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:07:08 103 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:13 104 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:10:57 105 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:13:46 106 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:17:40 107 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 108 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 109 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 110 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 111 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 112 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:18:38 113 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:25:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 15 pts 2 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 4 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 7 5 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club 6 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 8 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 3 9 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 10 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 11 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 12 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop 2 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2 14 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 15 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 2 16 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 1 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 1 18 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 5 3 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 4 4 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 3 5 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 3 6 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 7 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 3:50:09 2 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:06 3 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 4 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:00:10 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:15 7 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:25 8 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:00:30 9 Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:35 10 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 13 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 14 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 15 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:00:40 16 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 17 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 18 Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 19 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:44 20 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 0:01:04 21 Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:27 22 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:46 23 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:54 24 Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:55 25 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 26 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 27 Gustav Höög (Swe) Team Coop 28 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus 0:01:58 29 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:02:57 30 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:04:00 31 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:04:13 32 Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 33 Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:17 34 Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 35 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 0:04:29 36 Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:05:46 37 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:49 38 Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:06:51 39 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data 40 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 41 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 42 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 43 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 44 Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie 45 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:07:08 46 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:13 47 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:10:57 48 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:17:40 49 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 50 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 51 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 52 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:18:38 53 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:25:32