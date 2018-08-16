Arctic Race of Norway: Mathieu van der Poel wins opening stage
Dutch champion dons first leader's jersey
Stage 1: Vadsø - Kirkenes
A hot favourite for stage 1 – and possibly for the overall classification as well – Mathieu Van der Poel met the expectations as he showed his class to win the uphill sprint at Kirkenes in stage 1 of the sixth Arctic Race of Norway ahead of Russia's Sergei Chernetski and Belgium's Benjamin De Clercq.
"It feels good to win this race," Van der Poel said. "It was a pretty hard day. I was at the back in the beginning when a group went away. I didn't expect it because the wind was blowing from behind, so I didn't think such a big group would go. The pace was incredibly high all day. Even in the bunch, it was hard because of the wind. On the local lap at the end, it was just a question of staying at the front. The last curve was very important. But I was in a good position there."
Following a very eventful start with many unsuccessful skirmishes, 26 riders took the command after 34km of racing: Damiano Caruso and Nicolas Roche (BMC), Tiago Machado and Maurits Lammertink (Katusha-Alpecin), Sébastien Delfosse and Tom Wirtgen (WB Aqua Protect-Veranclassic), Bert De Backer and Johan Le Bon (Vital Concept), Herman Dahl and Carl Fredrik Hagen (Joker-Icopal), Jacques Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data), Daniil Fominhykh (Astana), Romain Cardis (Direct Energie), Christophe Laporte and Anders Skaarseth (Cofidis), Kevin Deltombe and Preben van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Marcel Meisen (Corendon-Circus), Warren Barguil, Romain Hardy and Sindre Lunke (Fortuneo-Samsic), Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Øyvind Lukkedal (Team Coop), Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Delko Marseille-Provence-KTM), Miguel Byron (Holowesko-Citadel) and Sindre Kulset (Uno-X).
Caruso and Barguil, two of the pre-race favourites made their intentions clear. The Frenchman who wants to make it up for a disappointing Tour de France went for the first KOM price at Gandvikklubben, km 88, and sprinted for the second intermediate sprint at km 106.5, coming second to Cardis while Roche settled for third. Barguil also took the second place at the second KOM at Buktfjelled (km 133), behind Lukkedal whereas Kulset has been dropped.
After exceeding two minutes, the time gap between the leading group and the peloton led by Israel Cycling Academy and Rally went under one minute for the first time with 50km to go. Eight riders refused to be reeled in at the difference of their companions 34km before the finish: Machado, De Backer, Dahl, Fominhykh, Skaarseth, Deltombe, Lunke and Kasperkiewicz. Skaarseth outsprinted Lunke and Deltombe at the summit of Tusenvikfjellet, km 156.
The Norwegian trainee from Cofidis also claimed the third intermediate sprint at Høybuktmoen airport and the fourth climbers' prize to become the first King of the Mountains. Skaarseth and De Backer were the last two breakaway member to surrender after Bram Welten (Fortuneo-Samsic) crashed by himself in the middle of the bunch and last year's runner-up August Jensen (Israel Cycling Academy) was hampered by a mechanical with 8km to go.
As Skaarseth and De Backer were about to get caught at bell lap, 6.5km from the end, Angelo Tulik (Direct Energie) and Markus Hoelgaard (Joker Icopal) took over at the front and forged on until they got reined in 300 metres before the line. That was the moment chosen by Mathieu Van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) to accelerate. "I knew they needed twenty seconds or so to stay ahead, the Dutchman commented. The final climb was very hard. When guys are sprinting, you need a lot more attention to get to the finish. I came here with the goal of a stage win for the team. That's already done. We did a pretty great job today. We'll see what the next days will bring. It's too early to talk about GC ambition now."
With the time gaps recorded on the finishing line and the time bonus he got, Van der Poel has 10 seconds lead over Martin, 23 seconds over Barguil, 35 seconds over Jakob Fuglsang, 40 seconds over Caruso, 57 seconds over Tanel Kangert and 1:15 over Jensen who were often mentioned as favourites for the GC. Traditionally, the Arctic Race of Norway is won by a mere few seconds on the very last day.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|3:50:19
|2
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|5
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|6
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
|0:00:05
|10
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|11
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:07
|12
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:10
|13
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:13
|15
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:15
|16
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|17
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|19
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:00:20
|20
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|21
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|22
|Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|23
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|26
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|27
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|30
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:30
|32
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|33
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|34
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|37
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|38
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|40
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|41
|Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|42
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:37
|43
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|44
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:00:47
|46
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|0:00:54
|48
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:05
|49
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:17
|50
|Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:01:20
|51
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:26
|52
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:01:36
|53
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|54
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:01:45
|55
|Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data
|56
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|57
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|58
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|59
|Gustav Höög (Swe) Team Coop
|60
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:48
|61
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus
|62
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:10
|63
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:28
|64
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:46
|65
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:47
|66
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|67
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:03:09
|68
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:46
|69
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:50
|70
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|72
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:04:03
|73
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|74
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|75
|Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|76
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:06
|77
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:04:07
|78
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|79
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|80
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|81
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|82
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:10
|83
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|84
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|85
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|0:04:19
|86
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:31
|87
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:58
|88
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:05:22
|89
|David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|90
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:05:36
|91
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:05:51
|92
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:41
|93
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|94
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
|95
|Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data
|96
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|97
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|98
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|99
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|100
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|101
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|102
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:06:58
|103
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:03
|104
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:10:47
|105
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:13:36
|106
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:17:30
|107
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|108
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|109
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|110
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|111
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|112
|Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:18:28
|113
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:25:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|3
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|3
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|15
|pts
|2
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|4
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|7
|5
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|6
|6
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|8
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|9
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
|2
|10
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|pts
|2
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|2
|3
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|3
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|3
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|3
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|3
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|3:50:19
|2
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|4
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:05
|7
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:15
|8
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:00:20
|9
|Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:25
|10
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|13
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|14
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:30
|16
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|17
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|18
|Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|19
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:37
|20
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|0:00:54
|21
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:17
|22
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:36
|23
|Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:45
|24
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|27
|Gustav Höög (Swe) Team Coop
|28
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus
|0:01:48
|29
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:02:47
|30
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:50
|31
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:04:03
|32
|Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|33
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:07
|34
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|0:04:19
|36
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:05:36
|37
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:41
|38
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
|39
|Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data
|40
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|41
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|42
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|43
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|44
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:06:58
|46
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:03
|47
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:10:47
|48
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:17:30
|49
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|50
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|51
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|52
|Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:18:28
|53
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:25:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|11:31:32
|2
|Joker Icopal
|0:00:10
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:17
|4
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:30
|5
|Team Coop
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|7
|Direct Energie
|0:00:38
|8
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:40
|9
|Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:45
|10
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:01:17
|11
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:40
|12
|Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:03:05
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:03:23
|14
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:36
|15
|Rally Cycling
|0:03:52
|16
|Corendon - Circus
|0:04:22
|17
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:41
|18
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:08:00
|19
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:21:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|3:50:09
|2
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:06
|4
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:00:10
|6
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
|0:00:15
|10
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|11
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:17
|12
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:20
|13
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:23
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|16
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:25
|17
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|18
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:00:30
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|21
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|22
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|23
|Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|24
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|27
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|28
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|29
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|30
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:37
|32
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:40
|33
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|34
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|35
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|38
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|40
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|41
|Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|42
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:44
|43
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:47
|44
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:00:57
|46
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|0:01:04
|48
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:15
|49
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:27
|50
|Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:01:30
|51
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:36
|52
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:01:46
|53
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|54
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:54
|55
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:01:55
|56
|Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data
|57
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|58
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|59
|Gustav Höög (Swe) Team Coop
|60
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:58
|61
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus
|62
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:20
|63
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:38
|64
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:56
|65
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:57
|66
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|67
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:03:19
|68
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:54
|69
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:04:00
|70
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|72
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:04:13
|73
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|74
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|75
|Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|76
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:16
|77
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:04:17
|78
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|79
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|80
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|81
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|82
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:04:20
|83
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|84
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|85
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|0:04:29
|86
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:41
|87
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:05:08
|88
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:05:32
|89
|David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|90
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:05:46
|91
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:06:01
|92
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:49
|93
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:51
|94
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
|95
|Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data
|96
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|97
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|98
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|99
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|100
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|101
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|102
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:07:08
|103
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:13
|104
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:10:57
|105
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:13:46
|106
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:17:40
|107
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|108
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|109
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|110
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|111
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|112
|Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:18:38
|113
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:25:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|15
|pts
|2
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|4
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|7
|5
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|6
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|8
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|9
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|10
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|11
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|12
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop
|2
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|14
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|15
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|16
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|1
|18
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|5
|3
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|4
|4
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|3
|5
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|3
|6
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|7
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|3:50:09
|2
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:06
|3
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:00:10
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:15
|7
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:25
|8
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:00:30
|9
|Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:35
|10
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|13
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|14
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:40
|16
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
|17
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|18
|Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|19
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:44
|20
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|0:01:04
|21
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:27
|22
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:46
|23
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:54
|24
|Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:55
|25
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|27
|Gustav Höög (Swe) Team Coop
|28
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus
|0:01:58
|29
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:02:57
|30
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:04:00
|31
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:04:13
|32
|Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|33
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:17
|34
|Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|0:04:29
|36
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:05:46
|37
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:49
|38
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:06:51
|39
|Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data
|40
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|41
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|42
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|43
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|44
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:07:08
|46
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:13
|47
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:10:57
|48
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:17:40
|49
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|50
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|51
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|52
|Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:18:38
|53
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:25:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|11:31:32
|2
|Joker Icopal
|0:00:10
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:17
|4
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:30
|5
|Team Coop
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|7
|Direct Energie
|0:00:38
|8
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:40
|9
|Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:45
|10
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:01:17
|11
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:40
|12
|Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:03:05
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:03:23
|14
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:36
|15
|Rally Cycling
|0:03:52
|16
|Corendon - Circus
|0:04:22
|17
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:41
|18
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:08:00
|19
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:21:53
