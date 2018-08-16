Trending

Arctic Race of Norway: Mathieu van der Poel wins opening stage

Dutch champion dons first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 6

World Cup leader Mathieu Van Der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)

World Cup leader Mathieu Van Der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 6

Anders Skaarseth (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) in the mountains jersey

Anders Skaarseth (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 6

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway

Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 6

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 6

Bart de Backer (Vital Concept)

Bart de Backer (Vital Concept)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 6

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) in the leader's jersey

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: ASO)

A hot favourite for stage 1 – and possibly for the overall classification as well – Mathieu Van der Poel met the expectations as he showed his class to win the uphill sprint at Kirkenes in stage 1 of the sixth Arctic Race of Norway ahead of Russia's Sergei Chernetski and Belgium's Benjamin De Clercq.

"It feels good to win this race," Van der Poel said. "It was a pretty hard day. I was at the back in the beginning when a group went away. I didn't expect it because the wind was blowing from behind, so I didn't think such a big group would go. The pace was incredibly high all day. Even in the bunch, it was hard because of the wind. On the local lap at the end, it was just a question of staying at the front. The last curve was very important. But I was in a good position there."

Following a very eventful start with many unsuccessful skirmishes, 26 riders took the command after 34km of racing: Damiano Caruso and Nicolas Roche (BMC), Tiago Machado and Maurits Lammertink (Katusha-Alpecin), Sébastien Delfosse and Tom Wirtgen (WB Aqua Protect-Veranclassic), Bert De Backer and Johan Le Bon (Vital Concept), Herman Dahl and Carl Fredrik Hagen (Joker-Icopal), Jacques Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data), Daniil Fominhykh (Astana), Romain Cardis (Direct Energie), Christophe Laporte and Anders Skaarseth (Cofidis), Kevin Deltombe and Preben van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Marcel Meisen (Corendon-Circus), Warren Barguil, Romain Hardy and Sindre Lunke (Fortuneo-Samsic), Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Øyvind Lukkedal (Team Coop), Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Delko Marseille-Provence-KTM), Miguel Byron (Holowesko-Citadel) and Sindre Kulset (Uno-X).

Caruso and Barguil, two of the pre-race favourites made their intentions clear. The Frenchman who wants to make it up for a disappointing Tour de France went for the first KOM price at Gandvikklubben, km 88, and sprinted for the second intermediate sprint at km 106.5, coming second to Cardis while Roche settled for third. Barguil also took the second place at the second KOM at Buktfjelled (km 133), behind Lukkedal whereas Kulset has been dropped.

After exceeding two minutes, the time gap between the leading group and the peloton led by Israel Cycling Academy and Rally went under one minute for the first time with 50km to go. Eight riders refused to be reeled in at the difference of their companions 34km before the finish: Machado, De Backer, Dahl, Fominhykh, Skaarseth, Deltombe, Lunke and Kasperkiewicz. Skaarseth outsprinted Lunke and Deltombe at the summit of Tusenvikfjellet, km 156.

The Norwegian trainee from Cofidis also claimed the third intermediate sprint at Høybuktmoen airport and the fourth climbers' prize to become the first King of the Mountains. Skaarseth and De Backer were the last two breakaway member to surrender after Bram Welten (Fortuneo-Samsic) crashed by himself in the middle of the bunch and last year's runner-up August Jensen (Israel Cycling Academy) was hampered by a mechanical with 8km to go.

As Skaarseth and De Backer were about to get caught at bell lap, 6.5km from the end, Angelo Tulik (Direct Energie) and Markus Hoelgaard (Joker Icopal) took over at the front and forged on until they got reined in 300 metres before the line. That was the moment chosen by Mathieu Van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) to accelerate. "I knew they needed twenty seconds or so to stay ahead, the Dutchman commented. The final climb was very hard. When guys are sprinting, you need a lot more attention to get to the finish. I came here with the goal of a stage win for the team. That's already done. We did a pretty great job today. We'll see what the next days will bring. It's too early to talk about GC ambition now."

With the time gaps recorded on the finishing line and the time bonus he got, Van der Poel has 10 seconds lead over Martin, 23 seconds over Barguil, 35 seconds over Jakob Fuglsang, 40 seconds over Caruso, 57 seconds over Tanel Kangert and 1:15 over Jensen who were often mentioned as favourites for the GC. Traditionally, the Arctic Race of Norway is won by a mere few seconds on the very last day.

If you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to be part of a top-level cycling team, and to be on the ground, inside the barriers, at the Tour de France, then RUNNING WITH WOLVES will take you there. It is available to rent for $3.99 USD or buy for $6.99 USD.

You can also still purchase our first two films, THE HOLY WEEK and CRESCENDO, on Vimeo.

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, produced by La Pédale and a special thanks to Quick-Step Floors.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus3:50:19
2Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
3Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
5Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
6Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
8Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop0:00:05
10Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
11Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:00:07
12Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:10
13Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:13
15Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:15
16Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
17Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
19Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal0:00:20
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:25
21Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
22Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
23Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
24Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
25Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
26Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
27Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
29Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
30Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
31Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:30
32Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
33Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
34Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
35Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
36Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
37Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
38Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
39Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
40Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
41Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
42Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:37
43Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
44Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
45Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:00:47
46Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
47Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:00:54
48August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:05
49Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:17
50Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal0:01:20
51Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:26
52Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:01:36
53Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
54Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:01:45
55Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data
56Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
57Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
58Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
59Gustav Höög (Swe) Team Coop
60Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:48
61Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus
62Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:10
63Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:28
64Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:46
65Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:47
66Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
67Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:03:09
68Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:46
69Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:50
70Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus
72Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:04:03
73Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
74Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club
75Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
76Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:06
77Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:04:07
78Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
79Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
80Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
81Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
82John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:04:10
83Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
84Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
85Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop0:04:19
86Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:04:31
87Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:58
88Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:05:22
89David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
90Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:05:36
91Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:05:51
92Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:41
93Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
94Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
95Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data
96Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
97Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
98Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
99Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
100Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
101Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
102Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:06:58
103Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:03
104Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic0:10:47
105Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:13:36
106Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:17:30
107Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
108Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
109Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
110Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
111Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
112Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:18:28
113Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:25:25

Sprint 1 - Vestre Jakobselv, km. 15.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3pts
2Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy2
3Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - Bugøyfjord, km. 106.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie3pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 3 - Høybuktmoen Airport, km. 160
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
3Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus15pts
2Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team12
3Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise9
4Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal7
5Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club6
6Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
8Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
9Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop2
10Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Gandvikklubben Summit, km. 88
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3pts
2Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic2
3Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal1

Mountain 2 - Buktfjellet Summit, km. 133
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop3pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2
3Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic1

Mountain 3 - Tusenvikfjellet Summit, km. 156
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic2
3Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Mountain 4 - Maggadalen Summit, km. 165
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic2
3Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus3:50:19
2Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
3Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
4Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
6Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:05
7Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:15
8Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal0:00:20
9Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:25
10Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
11Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
12Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
13Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
14Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
15Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:30
16Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
17Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
18Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
19Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:37
20Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:00:54
21Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:17
22Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:36
23Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:45
24Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
26Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
27Gustav Höög (Swe) Team Coop
28Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus0:01:48
29Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal0:02:47
30Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:50
31Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:04:03
32Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
33Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:07
34Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
35Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop0:04:19
36Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:05:36
37Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:41
38Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
39Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data
40Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
41Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
42Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
43Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
44Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
45Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:06:58
46Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:03
47Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic0:10:47
48Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:17:30
49Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
50Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
51Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
52Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:18:28
53Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:25:25

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team11:31:32
2Joker Icopal0:00:10
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:17
4Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:30
5Team Coop
6Astana Pro Team0:00:37
7Direct Energie0:00:38
8Katusha-Alpecin0:00:40
9Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:45
10Vital Concept Cycling Club0:01:17
11Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:40
12Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:03:05
13Dimension Data0:03:23
14Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:36
15Rally Cycling0:03:52
16Corendon - Circus0:04:22
17Israel Cycling Academy0:07:41
18WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:08:00
19Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:21:53

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus3:50:09
2Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:04
3Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:06
4Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
5Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal0:00:10
6Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
8Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop0:00:15
10Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
11Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:00:17
12Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:20
13Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:23
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
16Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:25
17Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
18Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal0:00:30
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
22Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
23Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
24Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
25Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
26Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
27Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
28Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
29Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
30Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
31Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:37
32Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:40
33Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
34Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
35Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
36Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
38Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
39Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
40Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
41Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
42Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:44
43Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:47
44Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
45Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:00:57
46Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
47Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:01:04
48August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:15
49Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:27
50Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal0:01:30
51Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:36
52Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:01:46
53Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
54Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:54
55Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:01:55
56Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data
57Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
58Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
59Gustav Höög (Swe) Team Coop
60Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:58
61Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus
62Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:20
63Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:38
64Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:56
65Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:57
66Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
67Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:03:19
68Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:54
69Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic0:04:00
70Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus
72Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:04:13
73Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
74Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Club
75Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
76Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:16
77Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:04:17
78Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
79Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
80Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
81Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
82John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:04:20
83Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
84Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
85Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop0:04:29
86Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:04:41
87Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:05:08
88Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:05:32
89David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
90Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:05:46
91Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:06:01
92Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:49
93Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:51
94Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
95Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data
96Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
97Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
98Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
99Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
100Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
101Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
102Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:07:08
103Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:13
104Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic0:10:57
105Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:13:46
106Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:17:40
107Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
108Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
109Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
110Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
111Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
112Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:18:38
113Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:25:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus15pts
2Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team12
3Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise9
4Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal7
5Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
6Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club6
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
8Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie3
9Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
10Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
11Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
12Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop2
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2
14Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
15Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy2
16Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling1
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team1
18Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic5
3Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic4
4Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop3
5Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic3
6Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
7Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus3:50:09
2Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:06
3Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
4Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal0:00:10
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
6Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:15
7Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:25
8Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal0:00:30
9Kenny Molly (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:35
10Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
11Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
12Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
13Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
14Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
15Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:40
16Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop
17Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
18Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
19Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:44
20Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop0:01:04
21Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:27
22Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:46
23Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:54
24Connor Swift (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:55
25Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
26Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
27Gustav Höög (Swe) Team Coop
28Adam Toupalik (Cze) Corendon-Circus0:01:58
29Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal0:02:57
30Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic0:04:00
31Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:04:13
32Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
33Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:17
34Alexander Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
35Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop0:04:29
36Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:05:46
37Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:49
38Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal0:06:51
39Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data
40Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
41Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
42Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
43Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
44Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
45Tom Wirtgen (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:07:08
46Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:13
47Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic0:10:57
48Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:17:40
49Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
50Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
51Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
52Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:18:38
53Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:25:32

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team11:31:32
2Joker Icopal0:00:10
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:17
4Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:30
5Team Coop
6Astana Pro Team0:00:37
7Direct Energie0:00:38
8Katusha-Alpecin0:00:40
9Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:45
10Vital Concept Cycling Club0:01:17
11Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:40
12Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:03:05
13Dimension Data0:03:23
14Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:36
15Rally Cycling0:03:52
16Corendon - Circus0:04:22
17Israel Cycling Academy0:07:41
18WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:08:00
19Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:21:53

Latest on Cyclingnews