Valente wins Andersen Banducci Twilight Criterium
Williams second in two-up sprint in Boise
Women: Boise - Boise
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (Twenty20)
|1:00:18
|2
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman | supermint)
|3
|Leighann Ganzar (Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads)
|0:00:01
|4
|Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|5
|Brenna Wrye- Simpson (LA Sweat)
|6
|Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|7
|Esther Meisels (Point S Nokian)
|8
|Kristen Arnold (The Meteor Intelligentsia)
|0:00:06
|9
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|10
|Tina Pic (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling T)
|11
|Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman | supermint)
|12
|Emma White (Rally)
|13
|Melanie Wong (Point S Nokian)
|0:00:07
|14
|Rachel Canning (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
|15
|Jessica Mundy (The Meteor Intelligentsia)
|16
|Shayna Powless (Twenty20)
|17
|Marta Morris (Amy D Foundation)
|18
|Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman | supermint)
|19
|Hanna Muegge (DNA Cycling Team)
|20
|Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat)
|21
|Samantha Fox (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
|0:00:08
|22
|Eleanor Velez
|23
|Gabrielle Lehnert (V.C. Cascade p/b Slocum)
|24
|Ryan Levering (Amy D Foundation)
|25
|Ingrid Smallman (Zone Five Racing)
|0:00:09
|26
|Charlotte Backus (Prestige Imports)
|0:00:10
|27
|Laurel Rathbun (Colavita/Bialetti)
|28
|Lindsey Stevenson (Zone Five Racing)
|29
|Adelaide Tillinghast (Stages Cycling)
|30
|Christina Gokey Smith (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling T)
|31
|Steph Roorda (Twenty20)
|32
|Beth Ann Orton (Point S Nokian)
|33
|Manuela Escobar (Amy D Foundation)
|0:00:11
|34
|Jasmin Duehring
|35
|Jolene Holland (Colavita/Bianchi)
|36
|Anna Megale (Amy D Foundation)
|37
|Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|0:00:12
|38
|Sophie Russenberger (Point S Nokian)
|39
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty20)
|0:00:13
|40
|Victoria Kanizer (Amy D Foundation)
|0:00:15
|41
|Grace Chappell (Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads)
|42
|Chloe Dygert (Twenty20)
|0:00:17
|43
|Fleur Faure (LA Sweat)
|0:00:33
|44
|Natalia Franco Villegas (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling T)
|0:01:03
|45
|Emma Roberts (LA Sweat)
|46
|Lisa Eriksson (Holtey Brown p/b Peak Condition)
|47
|Sara Youmans (Therapeutic Associates cycling)
|48
|Aliesha Larsen (DNA Cycling Team)
|49
|Jane Tullis (Amy D Foundation)
|50
|Nicole Pressprich (Point S Nokian)
