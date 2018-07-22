Trending

Valente wins Andersen Banducci Twilight Criterium

Williams second in two-up sprint in Boise

Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air-Twenty20)

Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air-Twenty20)
(Image credit: Sho-Air Twenty20)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (Twenty20)1:00:18
2Lily Williams (Hagens Berman | supermint)
3Leighann Ganzar (Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads)0:00:01
4Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
5Brenna Wrye- Simpson (LA Sweat)
6Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
7Esther Meisels (Point S Nokian)
8Kristen Arnold (The Meteor Intelligentsia)0:00:06
9Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
10Tina Pic (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling T)
11Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman | supermint)
12Emma White (Rally)
13Melanie Wong (Point S Nokian)0:00:07
14Rachel Canning (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
15Jessica Mundy (The Meteor Intelligentsia)
16Shayna Powless (Twenty20)
17Marta Morris (Amy D Foundation)
18Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman | supermint)
19Hanna Muegge (DNA Cycling Team)
20Kimberly Lucie (LA Sweat)
21Samantha Fox (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)0:00:08
22Eleanor Velez
23Gabrielle Lehnert (V.C. Cascade p/b Slocum)
24Ryan Levering (Amy D Foundation)
25Ingrid Smallman (Zone Five Racing)0:00:09
26Charlotte Backus (Prestige Imports)0:00:10
27Laurel Rathbun (Colavita/Bialetti)
28Lindsey Stevenson (Zone Five Racing)
29Adelaide Tillinghast (Stages Cycling)
30Christina Gokey Smith (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling T)
31Steph Roorda (Twenty20)
32Beth Ann Orton (Point S Nokian)
33Manuela Escobar (Amy D Foundation)0:00:11
34Jasmin Duehring
35Jolene Holland (Colavita/Bianchi)
36Anna Megale (Amy D Foundation)
37Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman | Supermint)0:00:12
38Sophie Russenberger (Point S Nokian)
39Allie Dragoo (Twenty20)0:00:13
40Victoria Kanizer (Amy D Foundation)0:00:15
41Grace Chappell (Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads)
42Chloe Dygert (Twenty20)0:00:17
43Fleur Faure (LA Sweat)0:00:33
44Natalia Franco Villegas (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling T)0:01:03
45Emma Roberts (LA Sweat)
46Lisa Eriksson (Holtey Brown p/b Peak Condition)
47Sara Youmans (Therapeutic Associates cycling)
48Aliesha Larsen (DNA Cycling Team)
49Jane Tullis (Amy D Foundation)
50Nicole Pressprich (Point S Nokian)

Latest on Cyclingnews