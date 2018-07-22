Trending

Hecht wins Andersen Banducci Twilight Criteirum

Zukowsky second, Nsek third

Gage Hecht (Aevolo) wins stage 4 at the Redlands Bicycle Classic.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (Aevolo Cycling)1:28:18
2Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)
3Imeh Nsek (Aevolo Cycling)
4Lachlan Norris (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)
5Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix/RBM)
6Lucas Sebastian Haedo (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)0:00:32
7Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
8Justin Williams (MRI-Endurance Elite U23)
9Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
10Scott Law (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
11Joshua Carling (Oak Valley Community Bank Elite)0:00:33
12Kent Ross (Hedrick Racing)
13Charles Etienne Chretien (Silber Pro Cycling)
14David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport / Guttenpla)
15Allan Schroeder (Team Bobs-Bicycles.com)
16Eric Marcotte (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)
17Ama Nsek (Methods to Winning Academy Team)
18Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy)0:00:34
19Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar)
20Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (Hedrick Racing)
21Spencer Moavenzadeh (ButcherBox Cycling)0:00:35
22Erik Slack (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
23Zachary Carlson (Texas Roadhouse)
24Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
25Tyler Locke (Support Clean Sport / Guttenpla)0:00:36
26Chaz Hogenauer (Hedrick Racing)
27Robert Terra (Oak Valley Community Bank Elite)0:00:37
28Conor Mullervy (Team CLIF Bar)
29Adam Schepps (ButcherBox Cycling)0:00:38
30Griffin Park
31Lewis Whiley (Hedrick Racing)
32Timmy Bauer (Oak Valley Community Bank Elite)
33Trevor Jackson (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
34John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)0:00:39
35Chris Stuart (TEAM CLIF BAR)
36Brian Alba (Butcherbox Cycling)
37Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)
38Tyler Stites
39Justin Rose (Team Bobs-Bicycles.com)0:00:40
40Pierre-Bernard Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)
41Brandon Lynch
42Joel Brazil (Sturtevants Cycling Team)0:00:41
43Kyle Penny (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)0:00:42
44Rob Schell (Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2)
45Adrian Hegyvary (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)
46Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:43
47George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
48Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)
49Rob Smallman (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:00:45
50Adam Farabaugh (Support Clean Sport / Guttenpla)0:00:49
51Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:50

