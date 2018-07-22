Hecht wins Andersen Banducci Twilight Criteirum
Zukowsky second, Nsek third
Men: Boise - Boise
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gage Hecht (Aevolo Cycling)
|1:28:18
|2
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)
|3
|Imeh Nsek (Aevolo Cycling)
|4
|Lachlan Norris (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)
|5
|Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix/RBM)
|6
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:32
|7
|Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|8
|Justin Williams (MRI-Endurance Elite U23)
|9
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|10
|Scott Law (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|11
|Joshua Carling (Oak Valley Community Bank Elite)
|0:00:33
|12
|Kent Ross (Hedrick Racing)
|13
|Charles Etienne Chretien (Silber Pro Cycling)
|14
|David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport / Guttenpla)
|15
|Allan Schroeder (Team Bobs-Bicycles.com)
|16
|Eric Marcotte (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)
|17
|Ama Nsek (Methods to Winning Academy Team)
|18
|Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cy)
|0:00:34
|19
|Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar)
|20
|Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (Hedrick Racing)
|21
|Spencer Moavenzadeh (ButcherBox Cycling)
|0:00:35
|22
|Erik Slack (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|23
|Zachary Carlson (Texas Roadhouse)
|24
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|25
|Tyler Locke (Support Clean Sport / Guttenpla)
|0:00:36
|26
|Chaz Hogenauer (Hedrick Racing)
|27
|Robert Terra (Oak Valley Community Bank Elite)
|0:00:37
|28
|Conor Mullervy (Team CLIF Bar)
|29
|Adam Schepps (ButcherBox Cycling)
|0:00:38
|30
|Griffin Park
|31
|Lewis Whiley (Hedrick Racing)
|32
|Timmy Bauer (Oak Valley Community Bank Elite)
|33
|Trevor Jackson (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|34
|John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:39
|35
|Chris Stuart (TEAM CLIF BAR)
|36
|Brian Alba (Butcherbox Cycling)
|37
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)
|38
|Tyler Stites
|39
|Justin Rose (Team Bobs-Bicycles.com)
|0:00:40
|40
|Pierre-Bernard Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)
|41
|Brandon Lynch
|42
|Joel Brazil (Sturtevants Cycling Team)
|0:00:41
|43
|Kyle Penny (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
|0:00:42
|44
|Rob Schell (Dolce Vita Freewheel p/b SL2)
|45
|Adrian Hegyvary (United HealthCare Pro Cycling)
|46
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:43
|47
|George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|48
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)
|49
|Rob Smallman (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|0:00:45
|50
|Adam Farabaugh (Support Clean Sport / Guttenpla)
|0:00:49
|51
|Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:50
