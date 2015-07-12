Trending

Dragoo solos to victory in Boise

Hall second and Schneider third

Returning rider Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 presented by Sho-Air)

Returning rider Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 presented by Sho-Air)
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air)0:58:18
2Lauren Hall (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air)0:00:13
3Samantha Schneider (ISCorp p/b smart choice MRI)0:00:14
4Lauren Komanski (Twenty16 presented by Sho-Air)0:00:14
5Ivy Audrain (LA Sweat)0:00:14
6Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy To)0:00:14
7Yussely Mendivil Soto (ISCorp p/b smart choice MRI)
8Erica Allar
9Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:00:14
10Liza Rachetto (BMWHappyTooth)0:00:15
11Erica Zaveta (BMW pb Happy Tooth Dental)0:00:15
12Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy To)0:00:16
13Mary Maroon (Academy)0:00:16
14Kat Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Pr)0:00:16
15Christina Birch (LA Sweat)
16Jess Cerra (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air)0:00:16
17Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy To)0:00:16
18Vanessa Johnson (la sweat)0:00:17
19Joanie Caron (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:00:17
20Lexie Millard (ISCorp p/b smart choice MRI)0:00:17
21Skylar Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)0:00:18
22Mary Zider (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)0:00:18
23Jessica Cutler (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)0:00:18
24Megan Doherty (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:00:18
25Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:00:19
26Kirsten Kotval (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:00:19
27Heather Albert (Canyon Bicycles Shimano)0:00:19
28Courteney Lowe (Pepper Palace P/B The Happy To)0:00:19
29Whitney Schultz (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)0:00:19
30Morgan Brown (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)0:00:19
31Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air)0:00:20
32Kathryn Donovan (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)0:00:20
33Kaytie Scott (ZOCA-Colnago p/b NovaTech)0:00:21
34Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b smart choice MRI)0:00:22
35Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:00:23
36Catherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:00:30
37Andrea Dvorak (Twenty16 pb Sho-Air)0:00:31
38Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b)0:00:35
39Michelle Khare (BMW / Happy Tooth)
40Mollie Brewer (University of Colorado-Boulder)
41Becca Schepps (LA Sweat)
42Amalie Winther- Olsen (LA Sweat)
43Sara Youmans (Kyiki/Audi Cycling)
DNSJenn Halladay (Team Bobs-Bicycles.com)
DNSElle Anderson (BMW / Happy Tooth)

Latest on Cyclingnews