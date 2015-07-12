Dragoo solos to victory in Boise
Hall second and Schneider third
Pro Women: Boise, ID -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air)
|0:58:18
|2
|Lauren Hall (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air)
|0:00:13
|3
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp p/b smart choice MRI)
|0:00:14
|4
|Lauren Komanski (Twenty16 presented by Sho-Air)
|0:00:14
|5
|Ivy Audrain (LA Sweat)
|0:00:14
|6
|Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy To)
|0:00:14
|7
|Yussely Mendivil Soto (ISCorp p/b smart choice MRI)
|8
|Erica Allar
|9
|Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:00:14
|10
|Liza Rachetto (BMWHappyTooth)
|0:00:15
|11
|Erica Zaveta (BMW pb Happy Tooth Dental)
|0:00:15
|12
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy To)
|0:00:16
|13
|Mary Maroon (Academy)
|0:00:16
|14
|Kat Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Pr)
|0:00:16
|15
|Christina Birch (LA Sweat)
|16
|Jess Cerra (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air)
|0:00:16
|17
|Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy To)
|0:00:16
|18
|Vanessa Johnson (la sweat)
|0:00:17
|19
|Joanie Caron (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:00:17
|20
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp p/b smart choice MRI)
|0:00:17
|21
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|0:00:18
|22
|Mary Zider (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)
|0:00:18
|23
|Jessica Cutler (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)
|0:00:18
|24
|Megan Doherty (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|0:00:18
|25
|Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|0:00:19
|26
|Kirsten Kotval (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:00:19
|27
|Heather Albert (Canyon Bicycles Shimano)
|0:00:19
|28
|Courteney Lowe (Pepper Palace P/B The Happy To)
|0:00:19
|29
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)
|0:00:19
|30
|Morgan Brown (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)
|0:00:19
|31
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air)
|0:00:20
|32
|Kathryn Donovan (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)
|0:00:20
|33
|Kaytie Scott (ZOCA-Colnago p/b NovaTech)
|0:00:21
|34
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b smart choice MRI)
|0:00:22
|35
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:00:23
|36
|Catherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:00:30
|37
|Andrea Dvorak (Twenty16 pb Sho-Air)
|0:00:31
|38
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b)
|0:00:35
|39
|Michelle Khare (BMW / Happy Tooth)
|40
|Mollie Brewer (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|41
|Becca Schepps (LA Sweat)
|42
|Amalie Winther- Olsen (LA Sweat)
|43
|Sara Youmans (Kyiki/Audi Cycling)
|DNS
|Jenn Halladay (Team Bobs-Bicycles.com)
|DNS
|Elle Anderson (BMW / Happy Tooth)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
-
Crispin wins U23 men's European cyclo-cross titleFrenchman beats Kelich and Benoist in Silvelle
-
Modolo reportedly close to Corendon-Circus dealItalian set to join Mathieu van der Poel's squad after long battle with illness
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy