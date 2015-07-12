Holloway victorious in Boise
AltoVelo-Seasucker sprinter beats UnitedHealthcare trio
Pro Men: Boise, ID -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Holloway (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
|0:25:12
|2
|Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:00
|3
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:01
|4
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:01
|5
|James Laberge (Champion System - Stan)
|6
|Hector Aguilar (Stradalli-Safetti)
|0:00:02
|7
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:02
|8
|Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:02
|9
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
|0:00:02
|10
|Cameron Hoffman (Team Endurance360)
|0:00:03
|11
|Fabio Calabria (Champion System - Stan)
|0:00:03
|12
|Ruben Companioni (Stradalli)
|0:00:04
|13
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan)
|0:00:04
|14
|Drew Christopher (Champion System - Stan)
|0:00:04
|15
|Yosvany Falcon (Stradalli-Safetti)
|0:00:05
|16
|Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|17
|Brian Mcculloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:00:05
|18
|Jake Arnold (Elevate cycling)
|19
|Erik Slack (Jelly Belly)
|0:00:05
|20
|Nick Torraca (Elevate Cycling Team)
|0:00:06
|21
|Rob Scheffler (SquadraSF)
|0:00:06
|22
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan)
|0:00:07
|23
|David Duquette (DOM360.com)
|0:00:07
|24
|Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli Cycle P/b Safetti)
|0:00:08
|25
|Jose Frank Rodniguez (Stradelli)
|0:00:08
|26
|Hugo Fregoso (Mercedes Benz p/b George's Cyc)
|0:00:09
|27
|Jacob Gerhardt (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:00:10
|28
|Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar cycling)
|0:00:11
|29
|Ethan Reynolds (Hot Tubes)
|0:00:13
|30
|Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:27
|31
|Abel Quintana (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart)
|0:00:27
|32
|Gabriel Moss Masaquiza (Mercedes Benz p/b George's Cyc)
|0:00:29
|33
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:29
|34
|Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycli)
|0:00:29
|35
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:44
|36
|Johnny Mitchell (Team Finish Strong Elite cycli)
|37
|Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|38
|Josh Howard (Mercedes Benz p/b George's Cyc)
|39
|Paul Warner (Team Rhino Rush)
|40
|Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|41
|Tad Hamilton (Mercedes Benz p/b George's Cyc)
|42
|Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|43
|Robb Floth (Unattached)
|44
|Chad Hartley (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
|45
|David Grundman (Team CLIF Bar)
|DNS
|Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling)
|DNS
|Quinten Winkel (CRCA/Foundation)
|DNS
|Anthony Rodriguez (CRCA/Foundation)
|DNS
|Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|DNS
|Norlandy Tavera (CRCA/Foundation)
|DNS
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|DNS
|David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|DNS
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|DNS
|James Stemper (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
|DNF
|Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling)
|DNF
|Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling)
|DNF
|Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|DNF
|Shane Braley (DOM360.com)
|DNF
|Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|DNF
|Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b George's Cyc)
|DNF
|Remi Mcmanus (PROJECT 4040)
|DNF
|Rob Smallman (Team Endurance360)
|DNF
|Matt Moosa (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycli)
|DNF
|Nolan Tankersley (Team Finish Strong Elite cycli)
|DNF
|Austin Turner (Intermountain LiVe-Well p/b Bo)
|DNF
|Abel Duntono (Stradalli)
|DNF
|Randal Figueroa (Venezulea National Team)
