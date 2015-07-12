Trending

Holloway victorious in Boise

AltoVelo-Seasucker sprinter beats UnitedHealthcare trio

Daniel Holloway

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Holloway (Altovelo-SeaSucker)0:25:12
2Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:00
3Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:01
4Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:01
5James Laberge (Champion System - Stan)
6Hector Aguilar (Stradalli-Safetti)0:00:02
7Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:02
8Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:02
9Aldo Ino Ilesic (Altovelo-SeaSucker)0:00:02
10Cameron Hoffman (Team Endurance360)0:00:03
11Fabio Calabria (Champion System - Stan)0:00:03
12Ruben Companioni (Stradalli)0:00:04
13Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan)0:00:04
14Drew Christopher (Champion System - Stan)0:00:04
15Yosvany Falcon (Stradalli-Safetti)0:00:05
16Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
17Brian Mcculloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:00:05
18Jake Arnold (Elevate cycling)
19Erik Slack (Jelly Belly)0:00:05
20Nick Torraca (Elevate Cycling Team)0:00:06
21Rob Scheffler (SquadraSF)0:00:06
22Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan)0:00:07
23David Duquette (DOM360.com)0:00:07
24Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli Cycle P/b Safetti)0:00:08
25Jose Frank Rodniguez (Stradelli)0:00:08
26Hugo Fregoso (Mercedes Benz p/b George's Cyc)0:00:09
27Jacob Gerhardt (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:00:10
28Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar cycling)0:00:11
29Ethan Reynolds (Hot Tubes)0:00:13
30Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar)0:00:27
31Abel Quintana (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart)0:00:27
32Gabriel Moss Masaquiza (Mercedes Benz p/b George's Cyc)0:00:29
33Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:29
34Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycli)0:00:29
35Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:44
36Johnny Mitchell (Team Finish Strong Elite cycli)
37Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
38Josh Howard (Mercedes Benz p/b George's Cyc)
39Paul Warner (Team Rhino Rush)
40Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
41Tad Hamilton (Mercedes Benz p/b George's Cyc)
42Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
43Robb Floth (Unattached)
44Chad Hartley (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
45David Grundman (Team CLIF Bar)
DNSJustin Williams (Astellas Cycling)
DNSQuinten Winkel (CRCA/Foundation)
DNSAnthony Rodriguez (CRCA/Foundation)
DNSRafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
DNSNorlandy Tavera (CRCA/Foundation)
DNSFabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
DNSDavid Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
DNSAdrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
DNSJames Stemper (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
DNFHogan Sills (Astellas Cycling)
DNFPeter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling)
DNFJesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
DNFShane Braley (DOM360.com)
DNFChris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
DNFKai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b George's Cyc)
DNFRemi Mcmanus (PROJECT 4040)
DNFRob Smallman (Team Endurance360)
DNFMatt Moosa (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycli)
DNFNolan Tankersley (Team Finish Strong Elite cycli)
DNFAustin Turner (Intermountain LiVe-Well p/b Bo)
DNFAbel Duntono (Stradalli)
DNFRandal Figueroa (Venezulea National Team)

