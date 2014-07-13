Trending

Hanson wins Andersen Banducci Twilight Criterium

Allar secures women's criterium victory

Erica Allar (Colavita) riding at the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) wins Manhattan Beach Grand Prix

(Image credit: Philip Beckman)

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)
2Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
3Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
4Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling Team)
5Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
6Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop)
7Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
8James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator)
9Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
10Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
11Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
12Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
13Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
14Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)
15Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
16David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coachin)
17David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
18Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)
19Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
20Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans's NoTu)
21Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
22Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati-WTR)
23Jacob Arnold (Predator Cycling)
24Michael Dziedzic (Landis-trek)
25Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant / Specialized)
26Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stans's NoTu)
27Geron Williams (Champion System - Stan's NoTub)
28Joshua Carling (Marc Pro - Strava)
29Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
30Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
31Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
32Cameron Hoffman (Team Endurance360)
33Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
34Gavriel Epstein (Champion System - Stans's NoTu)
35Brendan Cornett (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
36Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
37Frank Travieso (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
38Clinton Mortley (LiVeWell p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
39Joel Brazil (Audi/Kryki)
40Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
41Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
42Willie Myers (Marc Pro - Strava)
43Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team)
44David Cueli (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
45Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b George's Cyc)
46Juan Pimentel Jr. (CRCA/Foundation)
47Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
48Kyle Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
49Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
50Kaler Marshall (Audi/Kryki)
51Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
52Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
53Logan Hutchings (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
54Orlando Garibay (Predator Cycling)
55Chris Uberti (Astellas Cycling Team)
56Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)
57Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
58Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
59Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar)
60Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)
61Seth Merriman (Mercedes Benz p/b George's Cyc)
62Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)
63William Barta (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Devel)
64Robb Floth (Mercedes Benz p/b George's Cyc)
65Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
66Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
67Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
68Timothy Reinhart (Rapha/River City Bicycles)
69Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
70Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team)
71Tad Hamilton (Mercedes Benz p/b George's Cyc)
72Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar)
73Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar)
74Edward Kim (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
75Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
76Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
77John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
78Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
79Ethan Reynolds (Hot Tubes Development Cycling)
80Hugo Fregoso (Mercedes Benz p/b George's Cyc)
81Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
82Brett Peters (Sonic Boom Racing)
83Gabriel Moss Masaquiza (Rhino Rush)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
2Ellie Anderson (Vanderkitten Women's Cycling T)
3Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 Professional Cycling)
4Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)
5Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)
6Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
7Tina Pic (Fearless Femmes)
8Tiffany Pezzulo (Vanderkitten Women's Cycling T)
9Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten Women's Cycling T)
10Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
11Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten Women's Cycling T)
12Mary Elizabet Maroon (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
13Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
14Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
15Heather Ross (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout)
16Joy Mcculloch (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO)
17Heather Albert (Vertical Earth)
18Lauren Komanski (Twenty16 Professional Cycling)
19Emily Thurston (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout E)
20Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
21Caroline Mani (Raleigh / Clement)
22Jeanette Haggas (ThresholdSports p/b Leadout En)
23Kaytie Scott (LiVe We'll p/b Bountiful Bicyc)
24Kaitie Anntoneau (Twenty16 Professional Cycling)
25Amber Brown (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycl)
26Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
27Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
28Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
29Alison Tetrick (Twenty16 Professional Cycling)
30Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
31Kathryn Donovan (Twenty16 Professional Cycling)
32Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)
33Josie Morgan (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout E)
34Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten Women's Cycling T)
35Kat Carr (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
36Sarah Lukas (Quantum Mesa)
37Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b K4

