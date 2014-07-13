Hanson wins Andersen Banducci Twilight Criterium
Allar secures women's criterium victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)
|2
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
|3
|Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|4
|Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling Team)
|5
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|6
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop)
|7
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
|8
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator)
|9
|Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
|10
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|11
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|12
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|13
|Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|14
|Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)
|15
|Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|16
|David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coachin)
|17
|David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
|18
|Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)
|19
|Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|20
|Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans's NoTu)
|21
|Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
|22
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati-WTR)
|23
|Jacob Arnold (Predator Cycling)
|24
|Michael Dziedzic (Landis-trek)
|25
|Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant / Specialized)
|26
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stans's NoTu)
|27
|Geron Williams (Champion System - Stan's NoTub)
|28
|Joshua Carling (Marc Pro - Strava)
|29
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|30
|Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|31
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|32
|Cameron Hoffman (Team Endurance360)
|33
|Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
|34
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System - Stans's NoTu)
|35
|Brendan Cornett (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
|36
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
|37
|Frank Travieso (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
|38
|Clinton Mortley (LiVeWell p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|39
|Joel Brazil (Audi/Kryki)
|40
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|41
|Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|42
|Willie Myers (Marc Pro - Strava)
|43
|Ben Bertiger (BMW Development Team)
|44
|David Cueli (Team United HealthCare / The 7)
|45
|Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz p/b George's Cyc)
|46
|Juan Pimentel Jr. (CRCA/Foundation)
|47
|Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|48
|Kyle Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
|49
|Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|50
|Kaler Marshall (Audi/Kryki)
|51
|Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
|52
|Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle)
|53
|Logan Hutchings (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|54
|Orlando Garibay (Predator Cycling)
|55
|Chris Uberti (Astellas Cycling Team)
|56
|Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)
|57
|Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
|58
|Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|59
|Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar)
|60
|Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)
|61
|Seth Merriman (Mercedes Benz p/b George's Cyc)
|62
|Ian Moore (BMW Development Team)
|63
|William Barta (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Devel)
|64
|Robb Floth (Mercedes Benz p/b George's Cyc)
|65
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
|66
|Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
|67
|Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|68
|Timothy Reinhart (Rapha/River City Bicycles)
|69
|Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
|70
|Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team)
|71
|Tad Hamilton (Mercedes Benz p/b George's Cyc)
|72
|Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar)
|73
|Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar)
|74
|Edward Kim (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|75
|Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|76
|Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|77
|John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
|78
|Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|79
|Ethan Reynolds (Hot Tubes Development Cycling)
|80
|Hugo Fregoso (Mercedes Benz p/b George's Cyc)
|81
|Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|82
|Brett Peters (Sonic Boom Racing)
|83
|Gabriel Moss Masaquiza (Rhino Rush)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|2
|Ellie Anderson (Vanderkitten Women's Cycling T)
|3
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 Professional Cycling)
|4
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)
|5
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)
|6
|Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|7
|Tina Pic (Fearless Femmes)
|8
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Vanderkitten Women's Cycling T)
|9
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten Women's Cycling T)
|10
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|11
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten Women's Cycling T)
|12
|Mary Elizabet Maroon (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
|13
|Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|14
|Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|15
|Heather Ross (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout)
|16
|Joy Mcculloch (KHS-Maxxis p/b JAKROO)
|17
|Heather Albert (Vertical Earth)
|18
|Lauren Komanski (Twenty16 Professional Cycling)
|19
|Emily Thurston (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout E)
|20
|Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|21
|Caroline Mani (Raleigh / Clement)
|22
|Jeanette Haggas (ThresholdSports p/b Leadout En)
|23
|Kaytie Scott (LiVe We'll p/b Bountiful Bicyc)
|24
|Kaitie Anntoneau (Twenty16 Professional Cycling)
|25
|Amber Brown (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycl)
|26
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|27
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|28
|Laura Dodd (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|29
|Alison Tetrick (Twenty16 Professional Cycling)
|30
|Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|31
|Kathryn Donovan (Twenty16 Professional Cycling)
|32
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)
|33
|Josie Morgan (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout E)
|34
|Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten Women's Cycling T)
|35
|Kat Carr (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|36
|Sarah Lukas (Quantum Mesa)
|37
|Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b K4
