Patrick Bevin attacks earns stage 2 win at An Post Ras
Win propels Bevin into overall lead
Stage 2: Roscommon - Lisdoonvarna
Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) recorded a solo victory on stage 2 of the An Post Ras after 159km of racing which also propelled the Kiwi into the race lead. The 23-year-old now leads the overall classification by 1:55 minutes over Clemens Fankhauser (Tirol Cycling Team) ahead of the third stage.
"It's a great result for me," Bevin said. "I'm really delighted to get the stage win.
"There was a bit of a lull in the race so I attacked and I just felt like I had the legs to keep going over the climbs. Thankfully I did and it worked out for me in the end."
Leading the chasers behind Bevin over the line 1:55 minute later was Alessandro Pettiti (Italy Team Idea), Fankhauser Clemens (Austria Tirol Cycling Team), Marcus Eibegger (Azerbaijan Synergy Baku) and David Chopin (France Bretagne Velotec.
The relatively flat stage included a category one climb at Doonagore with 8km to go would would decide the day’s victor. The day started with numerous breakaways threatening and with 100km raced, a group of 28 riders went clear, including last year's winner Marcin Bialoblocki (Britain Velosure Giordana).
The break quickly established a lead of just over one minute before the whole race came back together again entering Ballvaughan.
With the catch made, Bevin counter attacked with 40km left to race and was joined by Dominic Jelfs (Britain Madison Genesis).The duo worked to build a 50 second gap with four rider pursuing them — Eibegger, Chopin, Lukas Postlberger (Austria Tirol Cycling Team) and Pettiti.
As the two leaders began the gruelling climb at Doonagore, Bevin dropped Jelfs and soloed away to steadily build his lead to around a minute and a half.
Along with taking the yellow jersey, Bevin now also leads the points and
King of the Mountains classification.
Alex Peters' (Britain Madison Genesis) leads the Under-23 jersey while Sean Lacey (Cork City Aquablue) won the county rider classification.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|3:32:08
|2
|Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|0:01:55
|3
|Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|4
|Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:01:57
|5
|David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
|6
|Nic Hamilton (CAN) Canadian National Team
|0:02:05
|7
|Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:02:07
|8
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (CAN) Canadian National Team
|9
|Robert Partridge (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|10
|Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis
|11
|Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|12
|Ian Bibby (GBR) Madison Genesis
|13
|Steve Lampier (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|0:02:31
|14
|Remco Broers (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|15
|Christoph Schweizer (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|16
|Peter Hawkins (IRL) Madison Genesis
|17
|Alexander Wachter (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|18
|Seán Lacey (IRL) City Aquablue
|19
|Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec
|20
|Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis
|0:02:41
|21
|Bryan McCrystal (IRL) City Aquablue
|0:02:43
|22
|Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana
|0:02:55
|23
|Liam Holohan (GBR) Madison Genesis
|24
|Bram Nolten (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|25
|Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|26
|Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction
|27
|Riccardo Pichetta (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|0:04:10
|28
|Jasper Ockeloen (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|29
|Jonathan Dibben (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|30
|Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|31
|Hugh Wilson (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|32
|Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|33
|Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team
|34
|Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|35
|Philipp Becker (GER) Team Kuota
|36
|Ronan McLaughlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|37
|Michael Barry (IRL) South Louth
|38
|Anthony Murray (IRL) Team Subaru-Albion
|39
|Jacob Scott (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Mirko Tedeschi (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|41
|David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|42
|Dale Appleby (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|43
|Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction
|44
|Sean McKinnon (CAN) Canadian National Team
|45
|Liam Aitcheson (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|46
|Sebastian Baylis (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne
|48
|Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue
|0:04:28
|49
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Team Subaru-Albion
|0:09:45
|50
|Ed Veal (CAN) Canadian National Team
|0:10:43
|51
|Con Collis (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|52
|Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|53
|Dave Reilly (IRL) South Alimay
|54
|Robin Kelly (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|55
|Javan Nulty (IRL) Dunboyne
|56
|Anthony Doyle (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|57
|Stephen Murray (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|58
|Olan Barrett (IRL) City Aquablue
|59
|John Kenny (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|60
|Rutger Schellevis (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|61
|Aurelien Daniel (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
|62
|David Watson (IRL) Chain Reaction
|63
|Derek Joyce (IRL) South Centra
|64
|Michael Storan (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|65
|Ben Kellett (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Oliver Wood (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|67
|Tirian McManus (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
|68
|Keith Gater (IRL) City Aquablue
|69
|Micha Glowatzki (GER) Team Kuota
|70
|Michael Millar (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|71
|Jake Kelly (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|72
|Padraig Marrey (IRL) South Centra
|73
|Gary Scully (IRL) South Tipperary
|74
|Jack Wilson (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction
|75
|Patrick Clarke (IRL) South Centra
|76
|David McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|77
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction
|78
|Eoin McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|79
|Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|80
|Jake Womersley (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Hamish Schreurs (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|82
|Timothy O'Regan (IRL) Dunboyne
|83
|Cameron Karwowski (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|84
|Marc Ryan (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|85
|Ryan Bevis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|86
|Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|87
|Rory Devlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|88
|John Lynch (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|89
|Bradley Morgan (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|90
|Ryan Sherlock (IRL) Bretagne Velotec
|91
|Raymond O'Shaughnessey (IRL) North Louth
|92
|John Rigby (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Liam Dolan (IRL) North Louth
|94
|Art MacManusa (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|95
|William McCabe (IRL) Team 39 Spin 15
|96
|Sean McInerney (IRL) South Centra
|97
|John Mason (IRL) Team 39 Spin 14
|98
|Eugene T. Moriarty (IRL) Team 39 Spin 12
|99
|Thibualt Jeannes (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
|100
|Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota
|101
|George E. Tansley (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
|102
|Simon Ryan (IRL) South Tipperary
|103
|Matt Slattery (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|104
|Stephen Halpin (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|105
|James Davenport (IRL) South Alimay
|106
|Joachim Tolles (GER) Team Kuota
|107
|Neil Long IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|108
|Denis Dunworth (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|109
|Jan Sokol (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|110
|Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth
|111
|Mark Dowling (IRL) Dunboyne
|112
|Daniel Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|113
|Alastair Macaulay (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|114
|Christopher Reilly (IRL) South Louth
|115
|Keegan Aitchinson (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
|116
|Andrew Meehan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 13
|117
|Cormac Clarke (IRL) North Louth
|118
|Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|119
|Adam Armstrong (IRL) Dunboyne
|120
|Ian Richardson (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|121
|Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|122
|Brendan Cassidy (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|123
|Aidan Crowley (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|124
|Nathan Edmondson (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|125
|Connor McConvey (IRL) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|126
|Mark Shannon (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|0:19:27
|127
|Cathal Moynihan (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|0:25:22
|128
|Daniel Breuer (GER) Team Kuota
|0:25:32
|129
|Alan Gray (IRL) South Louth
|130
|Niall Doggett (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|131
|Niall Clarke (IRL) South Louth
|132
|Des Woods (IRL) North Louth
|133
|Alex Donald (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|134
|John Paul Lyons (IRL) South Alimay
|135
|Paul Ferguson (IRL) Chain Reaction
|136
|Michael McNena (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|137
|Damian Roche (IRL) South Tipperary
|138
|Brian Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|139
|Alan Loftus (IRL) South Tipperary
|140
|Hugh McMahon (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|141
|Stephen Byrne (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|142
|John Murray (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|143
|Stephen O'Sullivan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 11
|144
|Sean Loughran (IRL) South Louth
|145
|Michael Fitzgerald (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|146
|Shane Scully (IRL) South Tipperary
|0:26:54
|147
|Sean Hahessy (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|0:29:30
|148
|Michael Lucey (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|149
|Stuart Cox (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|150
|James Lewis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|0:36:44
|151
|Damian Lagan (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|152
|Andrew Roche (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|0:39:39
|153
|Brendan Moloney (IRL) South Alimay
|0:41:02
|154
|Ben Delaney (IRL) South Alimay
|DNF
|Conor Hanna (IRL) Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Paul Brady (IRL) South Centra
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jan Sokol (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|4
|3
|Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|3
|4
|Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|5
|David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|12
|3
|Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|10
|4
|David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
|8
|5
|Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|6
|6
|Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis
|5
|7
|Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|6:49:07
|2
|Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|3
|Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|4
|Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:01:57
|5
|David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
|6
|Nic Hamilton (CAN) Canadian National Team
|0:02:05
|7
|Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis
|0:02:06
|8
|Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:02:07
|9
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (CAN) Canadian National Team
|10
|Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|11
|Robert Partridge (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|12
|Ian Bibby (GBR) Madison Genesis
|13
|Peter Hawkins (IRL) Madison Genesis
|0:02:26
|14
|Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec
|0:02:31
|15
|Alexander Wachter (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|16
|Remco Broers (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|17
|Steve Lampier (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|18
|Christoph Schweizer (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|19
|Seán Lacey (IRL) City Aquablue
|20
|Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis
|0:02:41
|21
|Bryan McCrystal (IRL) City Aquablue
|0:02:43
|22
|Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana
|0:02:52
|23
|Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:02:53
|24
|Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|25
|Bram Nolten (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|26
|Liam Holohan (GBR) Madison Genesis
|27
|Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:04:04
|28
|Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne
|0:04:06
|29
|Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team
|0:04:10
|30
|Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|31
|Riccardo Pichetta (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|32
|Ronan McLaughlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|33
|Philipp Becker (GER) Team Kuota
|34
|Jonathan Dibben (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|35
|Hugh Wilson (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|36
|Anthony Murray (IRL) Team Subaru-Albion
|37
|Jasper Ockeloen (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|38
|Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|39
|Sean McKinnon (CAN) Canadian National Team
|40
|Michael Barry (IRL) South Louth
|41
|Jacob Scott (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|42
|David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|43
|Sebastian Baylis (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Dale Appleby (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|45
|Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|46
|Liam Aitcheson (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|47
|Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue
|0:04:26
|48
|Mirko Tedeschi (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|0:04:30
|49
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Team Subaru-Albion
|0:09:45
|50
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:10:33
|51
|Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:10:39
|52
|Marc Ryan (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|0:10:42
|53
|Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|0:10:43
|54
|Ed Veal (CAN) Canadian National Team
|55
|Javan Nulty (IRL) Dunboyne
|56
|Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|57
|Con Collis (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|58
|Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|59
|Rutger Schellevis (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|60
|Robin Kelly (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|61
|Aurelien Daniel (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
|62
|David Watson (IRL) Chain Reaction
|63
|George E. Tansley (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
|64
|Stephen Murray (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|65
|Jake Womersley (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Anthony Doyle (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|67
|John Kenny (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|68
|Padraig Marrey (IRL) South Centra
|69
|Cameron Karwowski (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|70
|Joachim Tolles (GER) Team Kuota
|71
|Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|72
|Olan Barrett (IRL) City Aquablue
|73
|Keith Gater (IRL) City Aquablue
|74
|Connor McConvey (IRL) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|75
|Ryan Bevis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|76
|Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota
|77
|Micha Glowatzki (GER) Team Kuota
|78
|Patrick Clarke (IRL) South Centra
|79
|Jan Sokol (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|80
|Bradley Morgan (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|81
|Daniel Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|82
|Michael Millar (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|83
|David McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|84
|Timothy O'Regan (IRL) Dunboyne
|85
|Ryan Sherlock (IRL) Bretagne Velotec
|86
|Simon Ryan (IRL) South Tipperary
|87
|Alastair Macaulay (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|88
|Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth
|89
|Stephen Halpin (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|90
|Rory Devlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|91
|Matt Slattery (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|92
|Hamish Schreurs (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|93
|Mark Dowling (IRL) Dunboyne
|94
|John Mason (IRL) Team 39 Spin 14
|95
|Gary Scully (IRL) South Tipperary
|96
|Art MacManusa (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|97
|Eoin McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|98
|Liam Dolan (IRL) North Louth
|99
|James Davenport (IRL) South Alimay
|100
|John Rigby (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|101
|William McCabe (IRL) Team 39 Spin 15
|102
|Sean McInerney (IRL) South Centra
|103
|Thibualt Jeannes (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
|104
|Nathan Edmondson (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|105
|Denis Dunworth (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|106
|Andrew Meehan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 13
|107
|Aidan Crowley (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|108
|Adam Armstrong (IRL) Dunboyne
|109
|Brendan Cassidy (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|110
|Ben Kellett (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:03
|111
|Keegan Aitchinson (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
|112
|Cormac Clarke (IRL) North Louth
|113
|Jack Wilson (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:11:17
|114
|Eugene T. Moriarty (IRL) Team 39 Spin 12
|0:13:21
|115
|Derek Joyce (IRL) South Centra
|0:13:28
|116
|Raymond O'Shaughnessey (IRL) North Louth
|0:17:58
|117
|Christopher Reilly (IRL) South Louth
|0:18:10
|118
|Mark Shannon (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|0:19:27
|119
|Oliver Wood (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|0:20:47
|120
|Tirian McManus (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
|121
|Jake Kelly (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|122
|Michael Storan (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|0:21:11
|123
|Dave Reilly (IRL) South Alimay
|0:23:11
|124
|John Lynch (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|125
|Neil Long IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|126
|Ian Richardson (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|127
|Daniel Breuer (GER) Team Kuota
|0:25:32
|128
|Brian Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|129
|Alan Loftus (IRL) South Tipperary
|130
|Des Woods (IRL) North Louth
|131
|Alan Gray (IRL) South Louth
|132
|Alex Donald (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|133
|Niall Doggett (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|134
|Michael McNena (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|135
|Sean Loughran (IRL) South Louth
|136
|Stephen O'Sullivan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 11
|137
|Damian Roche (IRL) South Tipperary
|0:26:37
|138
|Shane Scully (IRL) South Tipperary
|0:26:54
|139
|John Paul Lyons (IRL) South Alimay
|0:28:12
|140
|John Murray (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|0:28:17
|141
|Stephen Byrne (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|0:28:19
|142
|Michael Fitzgerald (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|0:28:57
|143
|Niall Clarke (IRL) South Louth
|0:29:26
|144
|Sean Hahessy (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|0:29:30
|145
|Stuart Cox (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|0:32:17
|146
|Hugh McMahon (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|0:32:51
|147
|Cathal Moynihan (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|0:35:50
|148
|James Lewis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|0:36:44
|149
|Paul Ferguson (IRL) Chain Reaction
|0:38:00
|150
|Andrew Roche (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|0:39:39
|151
|Michael Lucey (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|0:39:58
|152
|Brendan Moloney (IRL) South Alimay
|0:41:02
|153
|Damian Lagan (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|0:49:12
|154
|Ben Delaney (IRL) South Alimay
|0:53:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|27
|pts
|2
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction
|15
|3
|Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction
|15
|4
|Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|14
|5
|Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction
|14
|6
|Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|13
|7
|Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|13
|8
|Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|12
|9
|David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
|11
|10
|Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|11
|11
|Nic Hamilton (CAN) Canadian National Team
|10
|12
|Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|10
|13
|Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|9
|14
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (CAN) Canadian National Team
|8
|15
|Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|8
|16
|Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis
|7
|17
|Robert Partridge (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|7
|18
|Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team
|7
|19
|Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|5
|20
|Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana
|5
|21
|Ian Bibby (GBR) Madison Genesis
|4
|22
|Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec
|4
|23
|Steve Lampier (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|3
|24
|Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|3
|25
|Remco Broers (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2
|26
|Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|27
|Christoph Schweizer (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|16
|3
|Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|12
|4
|Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|9
|5
|David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
|8
|6
|Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne
|5
|7
|Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis
|5
|8
|Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|4
|9
|Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis
|3
|10
|Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3
|11
|Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis
|6:51:13
|2
|Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:00:01
|3
|Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|4
|Alexander Wachter (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|6
|Jonathan Dibben (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|0:02:04
|7
|Sean McKinnon (CAN) Canadian National Team
|8
|Jacob Scott (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Sebastian Baylis (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Liam Aitcheson (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|11
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Team Subaru-Albion
|0:07:39
|12
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:08:27
|13
|Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|0:08:37
|14
|Javan Nulty (IRL) Dunboyne
|15
|Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|16
|George E. Tansley (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
|17
|Jake Womersley (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Daniel Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|19
|David McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|20
|Simon Ryan (IRL) South Tipperary
|21
|Hamish Schreurs (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|22
|Eoin McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|23
|Ben Kellett (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:57
|24
|Cormac Clarke (IRL) North Louth
|25
|Jack Wilson (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:09:11
|26
|Oliver Wood (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|0:18:41
|27
|Tirian McManus (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
|28
|Jake Kelly (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|29
|Daniel Breuer (GER) Team Kuota
|0:23:26
|30
|Sean Hahessy (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|0:27:24
|31
|Ben Delaney (IRL) South Alimay
|0:51:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|City Aquablue
|20:37:03
|2
|Dunboyne DID
|0:15:54
|3
|Central UCD Arrow
|4
|Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|0:22:27
|5
|South Centra
|6
|North Visit Nenagh.ie
|7
|Midleton Velo Revolution
|8
|North Louth
|9
|Team 39 Spin 11
|10
|Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|0:28:22
|11
|South Louth
|0:30:43
|12
|Aherns Opel/BMW
|0:32:55
|13
|Comeragh RaceTheRás
|0:37:16
|14
|South Tipperary
|15
|South Alimay
|0:39:56
|16
|Navan Avonmore
|0:54:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Madison Genesis
|20:34:06
|2
|Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|3
|Velosure Giordana
|0:00:48
|4
|Canadian National Team
|0:01:37
|5
|An Post Chain Reaction
|0:02:27
|6
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:51
|7
|Team IDEA 2010 ASD
|0:03:30
|8
|New ZelandNational Team
|0:08:08
|9
|Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:08:26
|10
|Bretagne Velotec
|11
|Great Britain National Team
|0:10:15
|12
|Champion System ClubRooster
|0:12:18
|13
|NFTO Pro Cycling
|14
|Team Subaru-Albion
|0:17:53
|15
|Team Kuota
|0:18:51
