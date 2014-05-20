Trending

Patrick Bevin attacks earns stage 2 win at An Post Ras

Win propels Bevin into overall lead

Stage 2: Roscommon - Lisdoonvarna

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE
Image 1 of 28

Stage 2 winner Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team)

Stage 2 winner Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team)
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 2 of 28

Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) is presented with the yellow jersey

Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) is presented with the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 3 of 28

Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) in the yellow jersey

Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 4 of 28

Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team)

Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team)
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 5 of 28

The jersey wearers after stage 2

The jersey wearers after stage 2
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 6 of 28

The jersey wearers after stage 2

The jersey wearers after stage 2
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 7 of 28

Local Roscommon postman Mike Moran gets Stage 2 of the 2014 An Post Rás under way

Local Roscommon postman Mike Moran gets Stage 2 of the 2014 An Post Rás under way
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 8 of 28

The peloton ride through Bell Harbour, Co. Clare

The peloton ride through Bell Harbour, Co. Clare
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 9 of 28

The peloton ride through Bell Harbour, Co. Clare

The peloton ride through Bell Harbour, Co. Clare
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 10 of 28

Spectators await the arrival of the peloton during Stage 2

Spectators await the arrival of the peloton during Stage 2
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 11 of 28

A group of riders make a break from the peloton on their way to Doonagore, Co. Clare

A group of riders make a break from the peloton on their way to Doonagore, Co. Clare
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 12 of 28

The breakaway group make their way to Doonagore, Co. Clare

The breakaway group make their way to Doonagore, Co. Clare
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 13 of 28

Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) rides to the finish line to win Stage 2

Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) rides to the finish line to win Stage 2
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 14 of 28

Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) is presented with the stage winners jersey

Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) is presented with the stage winners jersey
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 15 of 28

The peloton approach Ardrahan, Co. Galway,

The peloton approach Ardrahan, Co. Galway,
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 16 of 28

The peloton ride past Dunguaire Castle, Kinvara, Co. Galway

The peloton ride past Dunguaire Castle, Kinvara, Co. Galway
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 17 of 28

Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) just meters away from the win

Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) just meters away from the win
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 18 of 28

Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) celebrates the win

Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) celebrates the win
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 19 of 28

Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) about the cross the line for stage honours

Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) about the cross the line for stage honours
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 20 of 28

Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) wins stage 2

Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) wins stage 2
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 21 of 28

The peloton make their way to Mountbellew, Co. Galway,

The peloton make their way to Mountbellew, Co. Galway,
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 22 of 28

The peloton make their way to Mountbellew, Co. Galway,

The peloton make their way to Mountbellew, Co. Galway,
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 23 of 28

A breakaway from stage 2

A breakaway from stage 2
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 24 of 28

A group of riders make a break from the peloton on their way to Doonagore, Co Clare

A group of riders make a break from the peloton on their way to Doonagore, Co Clare
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 25 of 28

The peloton make their way to Doonagore, Co. Clare

The peloton make their way to Doonagore, Co. Clare
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 26 of 28

The peloton rides through Mountbellew, Co. Galway

The peloton rides through Mountbellew, Co. Galway
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 27 of 28

Robert Partridge (Velosure Giordana) leads the breakaway group as they ride towards Athenry, Co. Galway

Robert Partridge (Velosure Giordana) leads the breakaway group as they ride towards Athenry, Co. Galway
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 28 of 28

The peloton rides through Athenry, Co. Galway

The peloton rides through Athenry, Co. Galway
(Image credit: Sportsfile)

Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) recorded a solo victory on stage 2 of the An Post Ras after 159km of racing which also propelled the Kiwi into the race lead. The 23-year-old now leads the overall classification by 1:55 minutes over Clemens Fankhauser (Tirol Cycling Team) ahead of the third stage.

"It's a great result for me," Bevin said. "I'm really delighted to get the stage win.

"There was a bit of a lull in the race so I attacked and I just felt like I had the legs to keep going over the climbs. Thankfully I did and it worked out for me in the end."

Leading the chasers behind Bevin over the line 1:55 minute later was Alessandro Pettiti (Italy Team Idea), Fankhauser Clemens (Austria Tirol Cycling Team), Marcus Eibegger (Azerbaijan Synergy Baku) and David Chopin (France Bretagne Velotec.

The relatively flat stage included a category one climb at Doonagore with 8km to go would would decide the day’s victor. The day started with numerous breakaways threatening and with 100km raced, a group of 28 riders went clear, including last year's winner Marcin Bialoblocki (Britain Velosure Giordana).

The break quickly established a lead of just over one minute before the whole race came back together again entering Ballvaughan.

With the catch made, Bevin counter attacked with 40km left to race and was joined by Dominic Jelfs (Britain Madison Genesis).The duo worked to build a 50 second gap with four rider pursuing them — Eibegger, Chopin, Lukas Postlberger (Austria Tirol Cycling Team) and Pettiti.

As the two leaders began the gruelling climb at Doonagore, Bevin dropped Jelfs and soloed away to steadily build his lead to around a minute and a half.

Along with taking the yellow jersey, Bevin now also leads the points and
King of the Mountains classification.

Alex Peters' (Britain Madison Genesis) leads the Under-23 jersey while Sean Lacey (Cork City Aquablue) won the county rider classification.

Results

Stage two results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team3:32:08
2Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD0:01:55
3Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
4Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:01:57
5David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
6Nic Hamilton (CAN) Canadian National Team0:02:05
7Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction0:02:07
8Remi Pelletier-Roy (CAN) Canadian National Team
9Robert Partridge (GBR) Velosure Giordana
10Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis
11Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team
12Ian Bibby (GBR) Madison Genesis
13Steve Lampier (GBR) Velosure Giordana0:02:31
14Remco Broers (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
15Christoph Schweizer (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
16Peter Hawkins (IRL) Madison Genesis
17Alexander Wachter (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
18Seán Lacey (IRL) City Aquablue
19Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec
20Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis0:02:41
21Bryan McCrystal (IRL) City Aquablue0:02:43
22Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana0:02:55
23Liam Holohan (GBR) Madison Genesis
24Bram Nolten (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
25Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
26Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction
27Riccardo Pichetta (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD0:04:10
28Jasper Ockeloen (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
29Jonathan Dibben (GBR) Great Britain National Team
30Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
31Hugh Wilson (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
32Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
33Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team
34Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
35Philipp Becker (GER) Team Kuota
36Ronan McLaughlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
37Michael Barry (IRL) South Louth
38Anthony Murray (IRL) Team Subaru-Albion
39Jacob Scott (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
40Mirko Tedeschi (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
41David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
42Dale Appleby (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
43Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction
44Sean McKinnon (CAN) Canadian National Team
45Liam Aitcheson (NZL) New Zealand National Team
46Sebastian Baylis (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
47Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne
48Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue0:04:28
49Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Team Subaru-Albion0:09:45
50Ed Veal (CAN) Canadian National Team0:10:43
51Con Collis (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
52Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
53Dave Reilly (IRL) South Alimay
54Robin Kelly (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
55Javan Nulty (IRL) Dunboyne
56Anthony Doyle (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
57Stephen Murray (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
58Olan Barrett (IRL) City Aquablue
59John Kenny (IRL) Navan Avonmore
60Rutger Schellevis (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
61Aurelien Daniel (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
62David Watson (IRL) Chain Reaction
63Derek Joyce (IRL) South Centra
64Michael Storan (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
65Ben Kellett (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
66Oliver Wood (GBR) Great Britain National Team
67Tirian McManus (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
68Keith Gater (IRL) City Aquablue
69Micha Glowatzki (GER) Team Kuota
70Michael Millar (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
71Jake Kelly (GBR) Great Britain National Team
72Padraig Marrey (IRL) South Centra
73Gary Scully (IRL) South Tipperary
74Jack Wilson (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction
75Patrick Clarke (IRL) South Centra
76David McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
77Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction
78Eoin McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
79Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team
80Jake Womersley (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
81Hamish Schreurs (NZL) New Zealand National Team
82Timothy O'Regan (IRL) Dunboyne
83Cameron Karwowski (NZL) New Zealand National Team
84Marc Ryan (NZL) New Zealand National Team
85Ryan Bevis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
86Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
87Rory Devlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
88John Lynch (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
89Bradley Morgan (GBR) Velosure Giordana
90Ryan Sherlock (IRL) Bretagne Velotec
91Raymond O'Shaughnessey (IRL) North Louth
92John Rigby (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
93Liam Dolan (IRL) North Louth
94Art MacManusa (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
95William McCabe (IRL) Team 39 Spin 15
96Sean McInerney (IRL) South Centra
97John Mason (IRL) Team 39 Spin 14
98Eugene T. Moriarty (IRL) Team 39 Spin 12
99Thibualt Jeannes (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
100Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota
101George E. Tansley (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
102Simon Ryan (IRL) South Tipperary
103Matt Slattery (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
104Stephen Halpin (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
105James Davenport (IRL) South Alimay
106Joachim Tolles (GER) Team Kuota
107Neil Long IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
108Denis Dunworth (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
109Jan Sokol (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
110Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth
111Mark Dowling (IRL) Dunboyne
112Daniel Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
113Alastair Macaulay (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
114Christopher Reilly (IRL) South Louth
115Keegan Aitchinson (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
116Andrew Meehan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 13
117Cormac Clarke (IRL) North Louth
118Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
119Adam Armstrong (IRL) Dunboyne
120Ian Richardson (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
121Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
122Brendan Cassidy (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
123Aidan Crowley (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
124Nathan Edmondson (GBR) Velosure Giordana
125Connor McConvey (IRL) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
126Mark Shannon (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie0:19:27
127Cathal Moynihan (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW0:25:22
128Daniel Breuer (GER) Team Kuota0:25:32
129Alan Gray (IRL) South Louth
130Niall Doggett (IRL) Navan Avonmore
131Niall Clarke (IRL) South Louth
132Des Woods (IRL) North Louth
133Alex Donald (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
134John Paul Lyons (IRL) South Alimay
135Paul Ferguson (IRL) Chain Reaction
136Michael McNena (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
137Damian Roche (IRL) South Tipperary
138Brian Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
139Alan Loftus (IRL) South Tipperary
140Hugh McMahon (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
141Stephen Byrne (IRL) Navan Avonmore
142John Murray (IRL) Navan Avonmore
143Stephen O'Sullivan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 11
144Sean Loughran (IRL) South Louth
145Michael Fitzgerald (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
146Shane Scully (IRL) South Tipperary0:26:54
147Sean Hahessy (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás0:29:30
148Michael Lucey (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
149Stuart Cox (IRL) Navan Avonmore
150James Lewis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling0:36:44
151Damian Lagan (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
152Andrew Roche (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás0:39:39
153Brendan Moloney (IRL) South Alimay0:41:02
154Ben Delaney (IRL) South Alimay
DNFConor Hanna (IRL) Chain Reaction
DNFPaul Brady (IRL) South Centra

Primes - Post Office Prime: Ballygar
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jan Sokol (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project

Post Office Prime: Creggagh
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team

KOM - Ballinalacken (CAT 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team5pts
2Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD4
3Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project3
4Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team2
5David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec1

Doonagore (CAT 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team15pts
2Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD12
3Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team10
4David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec8
5Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project6
6Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis5
7Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis3

General classification after stage two
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team6:49:07
2Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team0:01:55
3Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
4Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:01:57
5David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
6Nic Hamilton (CAN) Canadian National Team0:02:05
7Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis0:02:06
8Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction0:02:07
9Remi Pelletier-Roy (CAN) Canadian National Team
10Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team
11Robert Partridge (GBR) Velosure Giordana
12Ian Bibby (GBR) Madison Genesis
13Peter Hawkins (IRL) Madison Genesis0:02:26
14Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec0:02:31
15Alexander Wachter (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
16Remco Broers (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
17Steve Lampier (GBR) Velosure Giordana
18Christoph Schweizer (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
19Seán Lacey (IRL) City Aquablue
20Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis0:02:41
21Bryan McCrystal (IRL) City Aquablue0:02:43
22Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana0:02:52
23Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction0:02:53
24Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team0:02:55
25Bram Nolten (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
26Liam Holohan (GBR) Madison Genesis
27Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction0:04:04
28Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne0:04:06
29Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team0:04:10
30Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
31Riccardo Pichetta (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
32Ronan McLaughlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
33Philipp Becker (GER) Team Kuota
34Jonathan Dibben (GBR) Great Britain National Team
35Hugh Wilson (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
36Anthony Murray (IRL) Team Subaru-Albion
37Jasper Ockeloen (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
38Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
39Sean McKinnon (CAN) Canadian National Team
40Michael Barry (IRL) South Louth
41Jacob Scott (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
42David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
43Sebastian Baylis (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
44Dale Appleby (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
45Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
46Liam Aitcheson (NZL) New Zealand National Team
47Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue0:04:26
48Mirko Tedeschi (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD0:04:30
49Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Team Subaru-Albion0:09:45
50Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction0:10:33
51Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:10:39
52Marc Ryan (NZL) New Zealand National Team0:10:42
53Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD0:10:43
54Ed Veal (CAN) Canadian National Team
55Javan Nulty (IRL) Dunboyne
56Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team
57Con Collis (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
58Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
59Rutger Schellevis (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
60Robin Kelly (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
61Aurelien Daniel (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
62David Watson (IRL) Chain Reaction
63George E. Tansley (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
64Stephen Murray (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
65Jake Womersley (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
66Anthony Doyle (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
67John Kenny (IRL) Navan Avonmore
68Padraig Marrey (IRL) South Centra
69Cameron Karwowski (NZL) New Zealand National Team
70Joachim Tolles (GER) Team Kuota
71Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
72Olan Barrett (IRL) City Aquablue
73Keith Gater (IRL) City Aquablue
74Connor McConvey (IRL) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
75Ryan Bevis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
76Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota
77Micha Glowatzki (GER) Team Kuota
78Patrick Clarke (IRL) South Centra
79Jan Sokol (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
80Bradley Morgan (GBR) Velosure Giordana
81Daniel Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
82Michael Millar (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
83David McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
84Timothy O'Regan (IRL) Dunboyne
85Ryan Sherlock (IRL) Bretagne Velotec
86Simon Ryan (IRL) South Tipperary
87Alastair Macaulay (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
88Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth
89Stephen Halpin (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
90Rory Devlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
91Matt Slattery (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
92Hamish Schreurs (NZL) New Zealand National Team
93Mark Dowling (IRL) Dunboyne
94John Mason (IRL) Team 39 Spin 14
95Gary Scully (IRL) South Tipperary
96Art MacManusa (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
97Eoin McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
98Liam Dolan (IRL) North Louth
99James Davenport (IRL) South Alimay
100John Rigby (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
101William McCabe (IRL) Team 39 Spin 15
102Sean McInerney (IRL) South Centra
103Thibualt Jeannes (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
104Nathan Edmondson (GBR) Velosure Giordana
105Denis Dunworth (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
106Andrew Meehan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 13
107Aidan Crowley (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
108Adam Armstrong (IRL) Dunboyne
109Brendan Cassidy (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
110Ben Kellett (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:11:03
111Keegan Aitchinson (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
112Cormac Clarke (IRL) North Louth
113Jack Wilson (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction0:11:17
114Eugene T. Moriarty (IRL) Team 39 Spin 120:13:21
115Derek Joyce (IRL) South Centra0:13:28
116Raymond O'Shaughnessey (IRL) North Louth0:17:58
117Christopher Reilly (IRL) South Louth0:18:10
118Mark Shannon (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie0:19:27
119Oliver Wood (GBR) Great Britain National Team0:20:47
120Tirian McManus (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
121Jake Kelly (GBR) Great Britain National Team
122Michael Storan (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie0:21:11
123Dave Reilly (IRL) South Alimay0:23:11
124John Lynch (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
125Neil Long IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
126Ian Richardson (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
127Daniel Breuer (GER) Team Kuota0:25:32
128Brian Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
129Alan Loftus (IRL) South Tipperary
130Des Woods (IRL) North Louth
131Alan Gray (IRL) South Louth
132Alex Donald (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
133Niall Doggett (IRL) Navan Avonmore
134Michael McNena (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
135Sean Loughran (IRL) South Louth
136Stephen O'Sullivan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 11
137Damian Roche (IRL) South Tipperary0:26:37
138Shane Scully (IRL) South Tipperary0:26:54
139John Paul Lyons (IRL) South Alimay0:28:12
140John Murray (IRL) Navan Avonmore0:28:17
141Stephen Byrne (IRL) Navan Avonmore0:28:19
142Michael Fitzgerald (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution0:28:57
143Niall Clarke (IRL) South Louth0:29:26
144Sean Hahessy (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás0:29:30
145Stuart Cox (IRL) Navan Avonmore0:32:17
146Hugh McMahon (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution0:32:51
147Cathal Moynihan (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW0:35:50
148James Lewis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling0:36:44
149Paul Ferguson (IRL) Chain Reaction0:38:00
150Andrew Roche (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás0:39:39
151Michael Lucey (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW0:39:58
152Brendan Moloney (IRL) South Alimay0:41:02
153Damian Lagan (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe0:49:12
154Ben Delaney (IRL) South Alimay0:53:30

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team27pts
2Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction15
3Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction15
4Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD14
5Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction14
6Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team13
7Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project13
8Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project12
9David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec11
10Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team11
11Nic Hamilton (CAN) Canadian National Team10
12Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team10
13Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD9
14Remi Pelletier-Roy (CAN) Canadian National Team8
15Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD8
16Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis7
17Robert Partridge (GBR) Velosure Giordana7
18Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team7
19Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team5
20Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana5
21Ian Bibby (GBR) Madison Genesis4
22Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec4
23Steve Lampier (GBR) Velosure Giordana3
24Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling3
25Remco Broers (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg2
26Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team2
27Christoph Schweizer (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project1

KOM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team20pts
2Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD16
3Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team12
4Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project9
5David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec8
6Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne5
7Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis5
8Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow4
9Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis3
10Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg3
11Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis6:51:13
2Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction0:00:01
3Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team
4Alexander Wachter (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:25
5Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:49
6Jonathan Dibben (GBR) Great Britain National Team0:02:04
7Sean McKinnon (CAN) Canadian National Team
8Jacob Scott (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
9Sebastian Baylis (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
10Liam Aitcheson (NZL) New Zealand National Team
11Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Team Subaru-Albion0:07:39
12Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction0:08:27
13Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD0:08:37
14Javan Nulty (IRL) Dunboyne
15Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team
16George E. Tansley (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
17Jake Womersley (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
18Daniel Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
19David McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
20Simon Ryan (IRL) South Tipperary
21Hamish Schreurs (NZL) New Zealand National Team
22Eoin McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
23Ben Kellett (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:57
24Cormac Clarke (IRL) North Louth
25Jack Wilson (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction0:09:11
26Oliver Wood (GBR) Great Britain National Team0:18:41
27Tirian McManus (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
28Jake Kelly (GBR) Great Britain National Team
29Daniel Breuer (GER) Team Kuota0:23:26
30Sean Hahessy (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás0:27:24
31Ben Delaney (IRL) South Alimay0:51:24

County Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1City Aquablue20:37:03
2Dunboyne DID0:15:54
3Central UCD Arrow
4Phoenix McConvey Cycles0:22:27
5South Centra
6North Visit Nenagh.ie
7Midleton Velo Revolution
8North Louth
9Team 39 Spin 11
10Inishowen Gateway McCafe0:28:22
11South Louth0:30:43
12Aherns Opel/BMW0:32:55
13Comeragh RaceTheRás0:37:16
14South Tipperary
15South Alimay0:39:56
16Navan Avonmore0:54:50

International teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madison Genesis20:34:06
2Tirol Cycling Team0:00:36
3Velosure Giordana0:00:48
4Canadian National Team0:01:37
5An Post Chain Reaction0:02:27
6Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:51
7Team IDEA 2010 ASD0:03:30
8New ZelandNational Team0:08:08
9Synergy Baku Cycling0:08:26
10Bretagne Velotec
11Great Britain National Team0:10:15
12Champion System ClubRooster0:12:18
13NFTO Pro Cycling
14Team Subaru-Albion0:17:53
15Team Kuota0:18:51

 

Latest on Cyclingnews