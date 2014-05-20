Image 1 of 28 Stage 2 winner Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 2 of 28 Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) is presented with the yellow jersey (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 3 of 28 Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 4 of 28 Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 5 of 28 The jersey wearers after stage 2 (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 6 of 28 The jersey wearers after stage 2 (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 7 of 28 Local Roscommon postman Mike Moran gets Stage 2 of the 2014 An Post Rás under way (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 8 of 28 The peloton ride through Bell Harbour, Co. Clare (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 9 of 28 The peloton ride through Bell Harbour, Co. Clare (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 10 of 28 Spectators await the arrival of the peloton during Stage 2 (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 11 of 28 A group of riders make a break from the peloton on their way to Doonagore, Co. Clare (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 12 of 28 The breakaway group make their way to Doonagore, Co. Clare (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 13 of 28 Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) rides to the finish line to win Stage 2 (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 14 of 28 Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) is presented with the stage winners jersey (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 15 of 28 The peloton approach Ardrahan, Co. Galway, (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 16 of 28 The peloton ride past Dunguaire Castle, Kinvara, Co. Galway (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 17 of 28 Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) just meters away from the win (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 18 of 28 Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) celebrates the win (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 19 of 28 Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) about the cross the line for stage honours (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 20 of 28 Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 21 of 28 The peloton make their way to Mountbellew, Co. Galway, (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 22 of 28 The peloton make their way to Mountbellew, Co. Galway, (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 23 of 28 A breakaway from stage 2 (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 24 of 28 A group of riders make a break from the peloton on their way to Doonagore, Co Clare (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 25 of 28 The peloton make their way to Doonagore, Co. Clare (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 26 of 28 The peloton rides through Mountbellew, Co. Galway (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 27 of 28 Robert Partridge (Velosure Giordana) leads the breakaway group as they ride towards Athenry, Co. Galway (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 28 of 28 The peloton rides through Athenry, Co. Galway (Image credit: Sportsfile)

Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) recorded a solo victory on stage 2 of the An Post Ras after 159km of racing which also propelled the Kiwi into the race lead. The 23-year-old now leads the overall classification by 1:55 minutes over Clemens Fankhauser (Tirol Cycling Team) ahead of the third stage.

"It's a great result for me," Bevin said. "I'm really delighted to get the stage win.

"There was a bit of a lull in the race so I attacked and I just felt like I had the legs to keep going over the climbs. Thankfully I did and it worked out for me in the end."

Leading the chasers behind Bevin over the line 1:55 minute later was Alessandro Pettiti (Italy Team Idea), Fankhauser Clemens (Austria Tirol Cycling Team), Marcus Eibegger (Azerbaijan Synergy Baku) and David Chopin (France Bretagne Velotec.

The relatively flat stage included a category one climb at Doonagore with 8km to go would would decide the day’s victor. The day started with numerous breakaways threatening and with 100km raced, a group of 28 riders went clear, including last year's winner Marcin Bialoblocki (Britain Velosure Giordana).

The break quickly established a lead of just over one minute before the whole race came back together again entering Ballvaughan.

With the catch made, Bevin counter attacked with 40km left to race and was joined by Dominic Jelfs (Britain Madison Genesis).The duo worked to build a 50 second gap with four rider pursuing them — Eibegger, Chopin, Lukas Postlberger (Austria Tirol Cycling Team) and Pettiti.

As the two leaders began the gruelling climb at Doonagore, Bevin dropped Jelfs and soloed away to steadily build his lead to around a minute and a half.

Along with taking the yellow jersey, Bevin now also leads the points and

King of the Mountains classification.

Alex Peters' (Britain Madison Genesis) leads the Under-23 jersey while Sean Lacey (Cork City Aquablue) won the county rider classification.

Results

Stage two results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team 3:32:08 2 Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 0:01:55 3 Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 4 Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:01:57 5 David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec 6 Nic Hamilton (CAN) Canadian National Team 0:02:05 7 Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction 0:02:07 8 Remi Pelletier-Roy (CAN) Canadian National Team 9 Robert Partridge (GBR) Velosure Giordana 10 Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis 11 Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team 12 Ian Bibby (GBR) Madison Genesis 13 Steve Lampier (GBR) Velosure Giordana 0:02:31 14 Remco Broers (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 15 Christoph Schweizer (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 16 Peter Hawkins (IRL) Madison Genesis 17 Alexander Wachter (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 18 Seán Lacey (IRL) City Aquablue 19 Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec 20 Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis 0:02:41 21 Bryan McCrystal (IRL) City Aquablue 0:02:43 22 Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana 0:02:55 23 Liam Holohan (GBR) Madison Genesis 24 Bram Nolten (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 25 Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 26 Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction 27 Riccardo Pichetta (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 0:04:10 28 Jasper Ockeloen (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 29 Jonathan Dibben (GBR) Great Britain National Team 30 Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 31 Hugh Wilson (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 32 Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow 33 Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team 34 Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 35 Philipp Becker (GER) Team Kuota 36 Ronan McLaughlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe 37 Michael Barry (IRL) South Louth 38 Anthony Murray (IRL) Team Subaru-Albion 39 Jacob Scott (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 40 Mirko Tedeschi (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 41 David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 42 Dale Appleby (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 43 Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction 44 Sean McKinnon (CAN) Canadian National Team 45 Liam Aitcheson (NZL) New Zealand National Team 46 Sebastian Baylis (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 47 Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne 48 Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue 0:04:28 49 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Team Subaru-Albion 0:09:45 50 Ed Veal (CAN) Canadian National Team 0:10:43 51 Con Collis (IRL) Central UCD Arrow 52 Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 53 Dave Reilly (IRL) South Alimay 54 Robin Kelly (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 55 Javan Nulty (IRL) Dunboyne 56 Anthony Doyle (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution 57 Stephen Murray (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 58 Olan Barrett (IRL) City Aquablue 59 John Kenny (IRL) Navan Avonmore 60 Rutger Schellevis (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 61 Aurelien Daniel (FRA) Bretagne Velotec 62 David Watson (IRL) Chain Reaction 63 Derek Joyce (IRL) South Centra 64 Michael Storan (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 65 Ben Kellett (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 66 Oliver Wood (GBR) Great Britain National Team 67 Tirian McManus (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion 68 Keith Gater (IRL) City Aquablue 69 Micha Glowatzki (GER) Team Kuota 70 Michael Millar (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 71 Jake Kelly (GBR) Great Britain National Team 72 Padraig Marrey (IRL) South Centra 73 Gary Scully (IRL) South Tipperary 74 Jack Wilson (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction 75 Patrick Clarke (IRL) South Centra 76 David McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 77 Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction 78 Eoin McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 79 Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team 80 Jake Womersley (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 81 Hamish Schreurs (NZL) New Zealand National Team 82 Timothy O'Regan (IRL) Dunboyne 83 Cameron Karwowski (NZL) New Zealand National Team 84 Marc Ryan (NZL) New Zealand National Team 85 Ryan Bevis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 86 Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 87 Rory Devlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe 88 John Lynch (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe 89 Bradley Morgan (GBR) Velosure Giordana 90 Ryan Sherlock (IRL) Bretagne Velotec 91 Raymond O'Shaughnessey (IRL) North Louth 92 John Rigby (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 93 Liam Dolan (IRL) North Louth 94 Art MacManusa (IRL) Central UCD Arrow 95 William McCabe (IRL) Team 39 Spin 15 96 Sean McInerney (IRL) South Centra 97 John Mason (IRL) Team 39 Spin 14 98 Eugene T. Moriarty (IRL) Team 39 Spin 12 99 Thibualt Jeannes (FRA) Bretagne Velotec 100 Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota 101 George E. Tansley (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion 102 Simon Ryan (IRL) South Tipperary 103 Matt Slattery (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW 104 Stephen Halpin (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution 105 James Davenport (IRL) South Alimay 106 Joachim Tolles (GER) Team Kuota 107 Neil Long IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW 108 Denis Dunworth (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 109 Jan Sokol (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 110 Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth 111 Mark Dowling (IRL) Dunboyne 112 Daniel Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 113 Alastair Macaulay (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 114 Christopher Reilly (IRL) South Louth 115 Keegan Aitchinson (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion 116 Andrew Meehan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 13 117 Cormac Clarke (IRL) North Louth 118 Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 119 Adam Armstrong (IRL) Dunboyne 120 Ian Richardson (IRL) Central UCD Arrow 121 Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 122 Brendan Cassidy (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW 123 Aidan Crowley (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution 124 Nathan Edmondson (GBR) Velosure Giordana 125 Connor McConvey (IRL) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 126 Mark Shannon (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 0:19:27 127 Cathal Moynihan (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW 0:25:22 128 Daniel Breuer (GER) Team Kuota 0:25:32 129 Alan Gray (IRL) South Louth 130 Niall Doggett (IRL) Navan Avonmore 131 Niall Clarke (IRL) South Louth 132 Des Woods (IRL) North Louth 133 Alex Donald (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 134 John Paul Lyons (IRL) South Alimay 135 Paul Ferguson (IRL) Chain Reaction 136 Michael McNena (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 137 Damian Roche (IRL) South Tipperary 138 Brian Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 139 Alan Loftus (IRL) South Tipperary 140 Hugh McMahon (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution 141 Stephen Byrne (IRL) Navan Avonmore 142 John Murray (IRL) Navan Avonmore 143 Stephen O'Sullivan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 11 144 Sean Loughran (IRL) South Louth 145 Michael Fitzgerald (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution 146 Shane Scully (IRL) South Tipperary 0:26:54 147 Sean Hahessy (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 0:29:30 148 Michael Lucey (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW 149 Stuart Cox (IRL) Navan Avonmore 150 James Lewis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 0:36:44 151 Damian Lagan (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe 152 Andrew Roche (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 0:39:39 153 Brendan Moloney (IRL) South Alimay 0:41:02 154 Ben Delaney (IRL) South Alimay DNF Conor Hanna (IRL) Chain Reaction DNF Paul Brady (IRL) South Centra

Primes - Post Office Prime: Ballygar # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jan Sokol (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project

Post Office Prime: Creggagh # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team

KOM - Ballinalacken (CAT 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team 5 pts 2 Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 4 3 Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 3 4 Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 2 5 David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec 1

Doonagore (CAT 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team 15 pts 2 Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 12 3 Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 10 4 David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec 8 5 Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 6 6 Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis 5 7 Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis 3

General classification after stage two # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team 6:49:07 2 Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 0:01:55 3 Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 4 Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:01:57 5 David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec 6 Nic Hamilton (CAN) Canadian National Team 0:02:05 7 Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis 0:02:06 8 Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction 0:02:07 9 Remi Pelletier-Roy (CAN) Canadian National Team 10 Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team 11 Robert Partridge (GBR) Velosure Giordana 12 Ian Bibby (GBR) Madison Genesis 13 Peter Hawkins (IRL) Madison Genesis 0:02:26 14 Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec 0:02:31 15 Alexander Wachter (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 16 Remco Broers (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 17 Steve Lampier (GBR) Velosure Giordana 18 Christoph Schweizer (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 19 Seán Lacey (IRL) City Aquablue 20 Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis 0:02:41 21 Bryan McCrystal (IRL) City Aquablue 0:02:43 22 Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana 0:02:52 23 Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction 0:02:53 24 Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 0:02:55 25 Bram Nolten (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 26 Liam Holohan (GBR) Madison Genesis 27 Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction 0:04:04 28 Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne 0:04:06 29 Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team 0:04:10 30 Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 31 Riccardo Pichetta (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 32 Ronan McLaughlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe 33 Philipp Becker (GER) Team Kuota 34 Jonathan Dibben (GBR) Great Britain National Team 35 Hugh Wilson (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 36 Anthony Murray (IRL) Team Subaru-Albion 37 Jasper Ockeloen (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 38 Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 39 Sean McKinnon (CAN) Canadian National Team 40 Michael Barry (IRL) South Louth 41 Jacob Scott (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 42 David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 43 Sebastian Baylis (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 44 Dale Appleby (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 45 Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow 46 Liam Aitcheson (NZL) New Zealand National Team 47 Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue 0:04:26 48 Mirko Tedeschi (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 0:04:30 49 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Team Subaru-Albion 0:09:45 50 Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction 0:10:33 51 Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:10:39 52 Marc Ryan (NZL) New Zealand National Team 0:10:42 53 Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 0:10:43 54 Ed Veal (CAN) Canadian National Team 55 Javan Nulty (IRL) Dunboyne 56 Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team 57 Con Collis (IRL) Central UCD Arrow 58 Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 59 Rutger Schellevis (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 60 Robin Kelly (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 61 Aurelien Daniel (FRA) Bretagne Velotec 62 David Watson (IRL) Chain Reaction 63 George E. Tansley (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion 64 Stephen Murray (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 65 Jake Womersley (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 66 Anthony Doyle (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution 67 John Kenny (IRL) Navan Avonmore 68 Padraig Marrey (IRL) South Centra 69 Cameron Karwowski (NZL) New Zealand National Team 70 Joachim Tolles (GER) Team Kuota 71 Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 72 Olan Barrett (IRL) City Aquablue 73 Keith Gater (IRL) City Aquablue 74 Connor McConvey (IRL) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 75 Ryan Bevis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 76 Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota 77 Micha Glowatzki (GER) Team Kuota 78 Patrick Clarke (IRL) South Centra 79 Jan Sokol (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 80 Bradley Morgan (GBR) Velosure Giordana 81 Daniel Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 82 Michael Millar (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 83 David McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 84 Timothy O'Regan (IRL) Dunboyne 85 Ryan Sherlock (IRL) Bretagne Velotec 86 Simon Ryan (IRL) South Tipperary 87 Alastair Macaulay (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 88 Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth 89 Stephen Halpin (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution 90 Rory Devlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe 91 Matt Slattery (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW 92 Hamish Schreurs (NZL) New Zealand National Team 93 Mark Dowling (IRL) Dunboyne 94 John Mason (IRL) Team 39 Spin 14 95 Gary Scully (IRL) South Tipperary 96 Art MacManusa (IRL) Central UCD Arrow 97 Eoin McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 98 Liam Dolan (IRL) North Louth 99 James Davenport (IRL) South Alimay 100 John Rigby (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 101 William McCabe (IRL) Team 39 Spin 15 102 Sean McInerney (IRL) South Centra 103 Thibualt Jeannes (FRA) Bretagne Velotec 104 Nathan Edmondson (GBR) Velosure Giordana 105 Denis Dunworth (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 106 Andrew Meehan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 13 107 Aidan Crowley (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution 108 Adam Armstrong (IRL) Dunboyne 109 Brendan Cassidy (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW 110 Ben Kellett (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:11:03 111 Keegan Aitchinson (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion 112 Cormac Clarke (IRL) North Louth 113 Jack Wilson (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction 0:11:17 114 Eugene T. Moriarty (IRL) Team 39 Spin 12 0:13:21 115 Derek Joyce (IRL) South Centra 0:13:28 116 Raymond O'Shaughnessey (IRL) North Louth 0:17:58 117 Christopher Reilly (IRL) South Louth 0:18:10 118 Mark Shannon (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 0:19:27 119 Oliver Wood (GBR) Great Britain National Team 0:20:47 120 Tirian McManus (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion 121 Jake Kelly (GBR) Great Britain National Team 122 Michael Storan (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 0:21:11 123 Dave Reilly (IRL) South Alimay 0:23:11 124 John Lynch (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe 125 Neil Long IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW 126 Ian Richardson (IRL) Central UCD Arrow 127 Daniel Breuer (GER) Team Kuota 0:25:32 128 Brian Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 129 Alan Loftus (IRL) South Tipperary 130 Des Woods (IRL) North Louth 131 Alan Gray (IRL) South Louth 132 Alex Donald (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 133 Niall Doggett (IRL) Navan Avonmore 134 Michael McNena (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 135 Sean Loughran (IRL) South Louth 136 Stephen O'Sullivan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 11 137 Damian Roche (IRL) South Tipperary 0:26:37 138 Shane Scully (IRL) South Tipperary 0:26:54 139 John Paul Lyons (IRL) South Alimay 0:28:12 140 John Murray (IRL) Navan Avonmore 0:28:17 141 Stephen Byrne (IRL) Navan Avonmore 0:28:19 142 Michael Fitzgerald (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution 0:28:57 143 Niall Clarke (IRL) South Louth 0:29:26 144 Sean Hahessy (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 0:29:30 145 Stuart Cox (IRL) Navan Avonmore 0:32:17 146 Hugh McMahon (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution 0:32:51 147 Cathal Moynihan (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW 0:35:50 148 James Lewis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 0:36:44 149 Paul Ferguson (IRL) Chain Reaction 0:38:00 150 Andrew Roche (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 0:39:39 151 Michael Lucey (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW 0:39:58 152 Brendan Moloney (IRL) South Alimay 0:41:02 153 Damian Lagan (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe 0:49:12 154 Ben Delaney (IRL) South Alimay 0:53:30

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team 27 pts 2 Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction 15 3 Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction 15 4 Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 14 5 Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction 14 6 Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 13 7 Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 13 8 Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 12 9 David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec 11 10 Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team 11 11 Nic Hamilton (CAN) Canadian National Team 10 12 Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 10 13 Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 9 14 Remi Pelletier-Roy (CAN) Canadian National Team 8 15 Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 8 16 Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis 7 17 Robert Partridge (GBR) Velosure Giordana 7 18 Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team 7 19 Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team 5 20 Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana 5 21 Ian Bibby (GBR) Madison Genesis 4 22 Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec 4 23 Steve Lampier (GBR) Velosure Giordana 3 24 Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 3 25 Remco Broers (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2 26 Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 2 27 Christoph Schweizer (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 1

KOM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team 20 pts 2 Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 16 3 Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 12 4 Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 9 5 David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec 8 6 Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne 5 7 Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis 5 8 Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow 4 9 Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis 3 10 Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 3 11 Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis 6:51:13 2 Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction 0:00:01 3 Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team 4 Alexander Wachter (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 0:00:25 5 Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 0:00:49 6 Jonathan Dibben (GBR) Great Britain National Team 0:02:04 7 Sean McKinnon (CAN) Canadian National Team 8 Jacob Scott (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 9 Sebastian Baylis (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 10 Liam Aitcheson (NZL) New Zealand National Team 11 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Team Subaru-Albion 0:07:39 12 Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction 0:08:27 13 Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 0:08:37 14 Javan Nulty (IRL) Dunboyne 15 Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team 16 George E. Tansley (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion 17 Jake Womersley (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 18 Daniel Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 19 David McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 20 Simon Ryan (IRL) South Tipperary 21 Hamish Schreurs (NZL) New Zealand National Team 22 Eoin McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 23 Ben Kellett (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:08:57 24 Cormac Clarke (IRL) North Louth 25 Jack Wilson (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction 0:09:11 26 Oliver Wood (GBR) Great Britain National Team 0:18:41 27 Tirian McManus (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion 28 Jake Kelly (GBR) Great Britain National Team 29 Daniel Breuer (GER) Team Kuota 0:23:26 30 Sean Hahessy (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 0:27:24 31 Ben Delaney (IRL) South Alimay 0:51:24

County Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 City Aquablue 20:37:03 2 Dunboyne DID 0:15:54 3 Central UCD Arrow 4 Phoenix McConvey Cycles 0:22:27 5 South Centra 6 North Visit Nenagh.ie 7 Midleton Velo Revolution 8 North Louth 9 Team 39 Spin 11 10 Inishowen Gateway McCafe 0:28:22 11 South Louth 0:30:43 12 Aherns Opel/BMW 0:32:55 13 Comeragh RaceTheRás 0:37:16 14 South Tipperary 15 South Alimay 0:39:56 16 Navan Avonmore 0:54:50