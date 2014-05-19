Trending

Robert-Jon McCarthy wins stage 1 of An Post Ras

An Post - Chain Reaction rider first leader of the race

Stage 1: Dunboyne - Roscommon

Robert-Jon McCarthy (An Post Chain Reaction) celebrates winning stage 1

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Local Dunboyne postman Matthew Edwards, and his son Tómas, get Stage 1 of the 2014 An Post Rás under way

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Fraser Duncan, (Meath) is presented with the King of the Mountains jersey

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Christopher Lawless (Great Britain National Team) is presented with the Under 23 jersey by Miss An Post Rás Ruth McCourt, left, and Martin Blige after Stage 1

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Daniel Klemme (Synergy Baku Cycling) is presented with the stage jersey by Miss An Post Rás Ruth McCourt, left, and Carolyn Dowdall, Leaseplan, after Stage 1

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Miss An Post Rás Ruth McCourt and Daniel Klemme (Synergy Baku Cycling)

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Members of the D.I.D team have their photo taken before Stage 1

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Riders attempt a breakaway from the peloton early in Stage 1

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
The peloton rides through Delvin

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Daniel Stewart (Phoenix McConvey Cycles) leads Joshua Hunt (NFTO Pro Cycling) towards Delvin

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Shane Archbold (An Post Chain Reaction) is interviewed by MC Cian Lynch after being presented with the points leader jersey

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Shane Archbold (An Post Chain Reaction) in the points leader jersey

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
The peloton makes it way through Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
A view of the peloton as they make their way across the River Shannon

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Robert-Jon McCarthy (An Post Chain Reaction) pulls on the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Robert-Jon McCarthy (An Post Chain Reaction) presented with the yellow jersey by Peter Hanley

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Robert-Jon McCarthy (An Post Chain Reaction) after winning the opening stage of the 2014 An Post Rás

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
An Post Chain Reaction team-mates, Shane Archbold, left, and stage winner Robert-Jon McCarthy

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
The jersey wearers after stage 1

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
The breakaway group ride towards Edgeworthstown

(Image credit: Sportsfile)

The An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly team claimed a on-two double on the first stage of the 2014 An Post Ras as Robert-Jon McCarthy won the sprint ahead of Shane Archbold.

The duo jumped to the front of the peloton just before the last corner of the 149km race to secure the win for the time while Daniel Klemme (Synergy Baku) rounded out the podium.

"I'm over the moon," McCarthy said. "It was a real team effort. Sean Downey was in the break for most of the stage and which allowed us to have the armchair in the bunch and then Jack taking me and Shane to the front in the last kilometre.

"As we turned the corner on the final stretch myself and Shane were out in front and all I had to do was sprint for 150 metres. I'm delighted."

One hundred and fifty nine riders were present for the start in Dunboyne, Meath and the relatively flat opening stage route made for a fierce and frantic pace with three time bonus sprints adding an extra incentive for aggressive racing.

At the 30km mark, going through Trim, Rás debutant Jack Wilson (An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly) attacked the front of the peloton alongside Bryan McCrystal (Cork Aquablue) to quickly build twenty second gap.

The duo were reeled in shortly before the first sprint in Athboy which won by last year's Rás winner Marcin Bialoblocki (Britain Velosure Giordana).

A group of ten, including Irish riders Sean Downey (An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly), Fraser Duncan (Dunboyne DID), Eoin Morton (UCD Arrow), McCrystal and Peter Hawkins (Britain Madison Genesis) broke clear to form the first big break of the day and had a lead of 3:30 minutes with 100km raced.

With 10km left to race, the break was caught and it was all back together in time for a bunch sprint.

McCarthy leads the general classification, claiming the first yellow jersey of the week as well as the points classification and Under-23 jersey. Irish amateur Duncan won both the King of the Mountains and County Rider jersey.

The race continues with a 159km stage from Roscommon to Lisdoonvarna.

Results

Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction3:16:59
2Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction
3Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
4Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team
5Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team
6Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
7Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
8Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
9Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team
10Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction
11Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana
12Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec
13Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
14Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
15Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis
16Remi Pelletier-Roy (CAN) Canadian National Team
17Ed Veal (CAN) Canadian National Team
18Mirko Tedeschi (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
19Bram Nolten (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
20George E. Tansley (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
21Connor McConvey (IRL) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
22Riccardo Pichetta (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
23Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
24Nic Hamilton (CAN) Canadian National Team
25Alexander Wachter (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
26Ronan McLaughlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
27Joachim Tolles (GER) Team Kuota
28Javan Nulty (IRL) Dunboyne
29Philipp Becker (GER) Team Kuota
30Remco Broers (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
31Anthony Murray (IRL) Team Subaru-Albion
32Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction
33Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
34Steve Lampier (GBR) Velosure Giordana
35Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team
36Jonathan Dibben (GBR) Great Britain National Team
37Con Collis (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
38Hugh Wilson (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
39Mark Shannon (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
40Bryan McCrystal (IRL) City Aquablue
41Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
42Jasper Ockeloen (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
43Sean McKinnon (CAN) Canadian National Team
44Rutger Schellevis (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
45Jake Womersley (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
46David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
47Peter Hawkins (IRL) Madison Genesis
48Liam Holohan (GBR) Madison Genesis
49Cameron Karwowski (NZL) New Zealand National Team
50Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota
51Jan Sokol (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
52Aurelien Daniel (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
53Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne
54Robin Kelly (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
55Michael Barry (IRL) South Louth
56Keegan Aitchinson (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
57Daniel Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
58David Watson (IRL) Chain Reaction
59Ben Kellett (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
60Padraig Marrey (IRL) South Centra
61Daniel Breuer (GER) Team Kuota
62Alastair Macaulay (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
63Jacob Scott (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
64Ryan Bevis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
65Stephen Murray (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
66Robert Partridge (GBR) Velosure Giordana
67Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth
68Keith Gater (IRL) City Aquablue
69Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue
70Anthony Doyle (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
71John Kenny (IRL) Navan Avonmore
72David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
73Simon Ryan (IRL) South Tipperary
74Sebastian Baylis (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
75Stephen Halpin (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
76Brian Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
77Olan Barrett (IRL) City Aquablue
78Bradley Morgan (GBR) Velosure Giordana
79Patrick Clarke (IRL) South Centra
80Matt Slattery (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
81Mark Dowling (IRL) Dunboyne
82Micha Glowatzki (GER) Team Kuota
83Sean Hahessy (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
84Christoph Schweizer (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
85Ryan Sherlock (IRL) Bretagne Velotec
86Ian Bibby (GBR) Madison Genesis
87Dale Appleby (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
88Alan Loftus (IRL) South Tipperary
89Brendan Moloney (IRL) South Alimay
90James Lewis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
91Cormac Clarke (IRL) North Louth
92Timothy O'Regan (IRL) Dunboyne
93Rory Devlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
94Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
95David McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
96John Mason (IRL) Team 39 Spin 14
97Des Woods (IRL) North Louth
98Seán Lacey (IRL) City Aquablue
99James Davenport (IRL) South Alimay
100Michael Millar (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
101Nathan Edmondson (GBR) Velosure Giordana
102Andrew Roche (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
103Art MacManusa (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
104Alex Donald (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
105Paul Brady (IRL) South Centra
106Alan Gray (IRL) South Louth
107Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis
108Hamish Schreurs (NZL) New Zealand National Team
109Liam Dolan (IRL) North Louth
110Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
111Andrew Meehan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 13
112Aidan Crowley (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
113John Rigby (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
114William McCabe (IRL) Team 39 Spin 15
115Michael McNena (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
116Niall Doggett (IRL) Navan Avonmore
117Adam Armstrong (IRL) Dunboyne
118Denis Dunworth (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
119Thibualt Jeannes (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
120Eoin McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
121Sean McInerney (IRL) South Centra
122Gary Scully (IRL) South Tipperary
123Shane Scully (IRL) South Tipperary
124Liam Aitcheson (NZL) New Zealand National Team
125Sean Loughran (IRL) South Louth
126Brendan Cassidy (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
127Marc Ryan (NZL) New Zealand National Team
128Stephen O'Sullivan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 11
129Jack Wilson (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction0:00:34
130Damian Roche (IRL) South Tipperary0:01:05
131Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Team Subaru-Albion
132Eugene T. Moriarty (IRL) Team 39 Spin 120:02:38
133John Paul Lyons (IRL) South Alimay0:02:40
134John Murray (IRL) Navan Avonmore0:02:45
135Derek Joyce (IRL) South Centra
136Stuart Cox (IRL) Navan Avonmore0:02:47
137Stephen Byrne (IRL) Navan Avonmore
138Michael Fitzgerald (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution0:03:25
139Niall Clarke (IRL) South Louth0:03:54
140Raymond O'Shaughnessey (IRL) North Louth0:07:15
141Hugh McMahon (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution0:07:19
142Christopher Reilly (IRL) South Louth0:07:27
143Oliver Wood (GBR) Great Britain National Team0:10:04
144Tirian McManus (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
145Conor Hanna (IRL) Chain Reaction
146Jake Kelly (GBR) Great Britain National Team
147Cathal Moynihan (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW0:10:28
148Michael Lucey (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
149Michael Storan (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
150Damian Lagan (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe0:12:28
151Paul Ferguson (IRL) Chain Reaction
152Neil Long IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
153John Lynch (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
154Ben Delaney (IRL) South Alimay
155Ian Richardson (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
156Dave Reilly (IRL) South Alimay
DNFMark McClure (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
DNFJames McMaster (IRL) Chain Reaction
DNFAnthony Walsh (IRL) Central UCD Arrow

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction15pts
2Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction14
3Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project13
4Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team12
5Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team11
6Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team10
7Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD9
8Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD8
9Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team7
10Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction6
11Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana5
12Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec4
13Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling3
14Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team2
15Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis1

KOM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne5pts
2Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow4
3Marc Ryan (NZL) New Zealand National Team3
4Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dunboyne DID9:50:57
2City Aquablue
3Phoenix McConvey Cycles
4Comeragh RaceTheRás
5South Centra
6Central UCD Arrow
7North Visit Nenagh.ie
8North Louth
9Midleton Velo Revolution
10South Tipperary
11South Louth
12Team 39 Spin 11
13South Alimay9:53:37
14Navan Avonmore9:53:42
15Aherns Opel/BMW10:01:25
16Inishowen Gateway McCafe10:03:25
17Chain Reaction10:13:29

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction3:16:49
2Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction0:00:04
3Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:06
4Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction
5Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne
6Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana0:00:07
7Peter Hawkins (IRL) Madison Genesis
8Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue0:00:08
9Ian Bibby (GBR) Madison Genesis0:00:09
10Marc Ryan (NZL) New Zealand National Team
11Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team0:00:10
12Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team
13Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
14Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
15Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
16Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team
17Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction
18Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec
19Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
20Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
21Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis
22Remi Pelletier-Roy (CAN) Canadian National Team
23Ed Veal (CAN) Canadian National Team
24Bram Nolten (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
25George E. Tansley (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
26Connor McConvey (IRL) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
27Riccardo Pichetta (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
28Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
29Nic Hamilton (CAN) Canadian National Team
30Alexander Wachter (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
31Ronan McLaughlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
32Joachim Tolles (GER) Team Kuota
33Javan Nulty (IRL) Dunboyne
34Philipp Becker (GER) Team Kuota
35Remco Broers (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
36Anthony Murray (IRL) Team Subaru-Albion
37Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
38Steve Lampier (GBR) Velosure Giordana
39Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team
40Jonathan Dibben (GBR) Great Britain National Team
41Con Collis (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
42Hugh Wilson (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
43Mark Shannon (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
44Bryan McCrystal (IRL) City Aquablue
45Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
46Jasper Ockeloen (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
47Sean McKinnon (CAN) Canadian National Team
48Rutger Schellevis (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
49Jake Womersley (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
50David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
51Liam Holohan (GBR) Madison Genesis
52Cameron Karwowski (NZL) New Zealand National Team
53Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota
54Jan Sokol (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
55Aurelien Daniel (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
56Robin Kelly (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
57Michael Barry (IRL) South Louth
58Daniel Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
59David Watson (IRL) Chain Reaction
60Ben Kellett (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
61Padraig Marrey (IRL) South Centra
62Daniel Breuer (GER) Team Kuota
63Alastair Macaulay (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
64Jacob Scott (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
65Ryan Bevis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
66Stephen Murray (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
67Robert Partridge (GBR) Velosure Giordana
68Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth
69Keith Gater (IRL) City Aquablue
70Anthony Doyle (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
71John Kenny (IRL) Navan Avonmore
72David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
73Simon Ryan (IRL) South Tipperary
74Sebastian Baylis (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
75Stephen Halpin (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
76Brian Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
77Olan Barrett (IRL) City Aquablue
78Bradley Morgan (GBR) Velosure Giordana
79Patrick Clarke (IRL) South Centra
80Matt Slattery (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
81Mark Dowling (IRL) Dunboyne
82Micha Glowatzki (GER) Team Kuota
83Sean Hahessy (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
84Christoph Schweizer (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
85Ryan Sherlock (IRL) Bretagne Velotec
86Dale Appleby (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
87Alan Loftus (IRL) South Tipperary
88Brendan Moloney (IRL) South Alimay
89James Lewis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
90Cormac Clarke (IRL) North Louth
91Timothy O'Regan (IRL) Dunboyne
92Rory Devlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
93Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
94David McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
95John Mason (IRL) Team 39 Spin 14
96Des Woods (IRL) North Louth
97Seán Lacey (IRL) City Aquablue
98James Davenport (IRL) South Alimay
99Michael Millar (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
100Nathan Edmondson (GBR) Velosure Giordana
101Andrew Roche (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
102Art MacManusa (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
103Alex Donald (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
104Paul Brady (IRL) South Centra
105Alan Gray (IRL) South Louth
106Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis
107Hamish Schreurs (NZL) New Zealand National Team
108Liam Dolan (IRL) North Louth
109Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
110Andrew Meehan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 13
111Aidan Crowley (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
112John Rigby (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
113William McCabe (IRL) Team 39 Spin 15
114Michael McNena (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
115Niall Doggett (IRL) Navan Avonmore
116Adam Armstrong (IRL) Dunboyne
117Denis Dunworth (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
118Thibualt Jeannes (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
119Eoin McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
120Sean McInerney (IRL) South Centra
121Gary Scully (IRL) South Tipperary
122Shane Scully (IRL) South Tipperary
123Liam Aitcheson (NZL) New Zealand National Team
124Sean Loughran (IRL) South Louth
125Brendan Cassidy (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
126Stephen O'Sullivan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 11
127Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Team Subaru-Albion
128Mirko Tedeschi (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD0:00:30
129Keegan Aitchinson (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
130Jack Wilson (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction0:00:44
131Damian Roche (IRL) South Tipperary0:01:15
132Eugene T. Moriarty (IRL) Team 39 Spin 120:02:48
133John Paul Lyons (IRL) South Alimay0:02:50
134John Murray (IRL) Navan Avonmore0:02:55
135Derek Joyce (IRL) South Centra
136Stuart Cox (IRL) Navan Avonmore0:02:57
137Stephen Byrne (IRL) Navan Avonmore
138Michael Fitzgerald (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution0:03:35
139Niall Clarke (IRL) South Louth0:04:04
140Raymond O'Shaughnessey (IRL) North Louth0:07:25
141Hugh McMahon (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution0:07:29
142Christopher Reilly (IRL) South Louth0:07:37
143Oliver Wood (GBR) Great Britain National Team0:10:14
144Tirian McManus (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
145Conor Hanna (IRL) Chain Reaction
146Jake Kelly (GBR) Great Britain National Team
147Cathal Moynihan (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW0:10:38
148Michael Lucey (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
149Michael Storan (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
150Damian Lagan (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe0:12:38
151Paul Ferguson (IRL) Chain Reaction
152Neil Long IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
153John Lynch (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
154Ben Delaney (IRL) South Alimay
155Ian Richardson (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
156Dave Reilly (IRL) South Alimay

 

