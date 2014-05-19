Image 1 of 20 Robert-Jon McCarthy (An Post Chain Reaction) celebrates winning stage 1 (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 2 of 20 Local Dunboyne postman Matthew Edwards, and his son Tómas, get Stage 1 of the 2014 An Post Rás under way (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 3 of 20 Fraser Duncan, (Meath) is presented with the King of the Mountains jersey (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 4 of 20 Christopher Lawless (Great Britain National Team) is presented with the Under 23 jersey by Miss An Post Rás Ruth McCourt, left, and Martin Blige after Stage 1 (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 5 of 20 Daniel Klemme (Synergy Baku Cycling) is presented with the stage jersey by Miss An Post Rás Ruth McCourt, left, and Carolyn Dowdall, Leaseplan, after Stage 1 (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 6 of 20 Miss An Post Rás Ruth McCourt and Daniel Klemme (Synergy Baku Cycling) (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 7 of 20 Members of the D.I.D team have their photo taken before Stage 1 (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 8 of 20 Riders attempt a breakaway from the peloton early in Stage 1 (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 9 of 20 The peloton rides through Delvin (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 10 of 20 Daniel Stewart (Phoenix McConvey Cycles) leads Joshua Hunt (NFTO Pro Cycling) towards Delvin (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 11 of 20 Shane Archbold (An Post Chain Reaction) is interviewed by MC Cian Lynch after being presented with the points leader jersey (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 12 of 20 Shane Archbold (An Post Chain Reaction) in the points leader jersey (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 13 of 20 The peloton makes it way through Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 14 of 20 A view of the peloton as they make their way across the River Shannon (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 15 of 20 Robert-Jon McCarthy (An Post Chain Reaction) pulls on the yellow jersey (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 16 of 20 Robert-Jon McCarthy (An Post Chain Reaction) presented with the yellow jersey by Peter Hanley (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 17 of 20 Robert-Jon McCarthy (An Post Chain Reaction) after winning the opening stage of the 2014 An Post Rás (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 18 of 20 An Post Chain Reaction team-mates, Shane Archbold, left, and stage winner Robert-Jon McCarthy (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 19 of 20 The jersey wearers after stage 1 (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 20 of 20 The breakaway group ride towards Edgeworthstown (Image credit: Sportsfile)

The An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly team claimed a on-two double on the first stage of the 2014 An Post Ras as Robert-Jon McCarthy won the sprint ahead of Shane Archbold.

The duo jumped to the front of the peloton just before the last corner of the 149km race to secure the win for the time while Daniel Klemme (Synergy Baku) rounded out the podium.

"I'm over the moon," McCarthy said. "It was a real team effort. Sean Downey was in the break for most of the stage and which allowed us to have the armchair in the bunch and then Jack taking me and Shane to the front in the last kilometre.

"As we turned the corner on the final stretch myself and Shane were out in front and all I had to do was sprint for 150 metres. I'm delighted."

One hundred and fifty nine riders were present for the start in Dunboyne, Meath and the relatively flat opening stage route made for a fierce and frantic pace with three time bonus sprints adding an extra incentive for aggressive racing.

At the 30km mark, going through Trim, Rás debutant Jack Wilson (An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly) attacked the front of the peloton alongside Bryan McCrystal (Cork Aquablue) to quickly build twenty second gap.

The duo were reeled in shortly before the first sprint in Athboy which won by last year's Rás winner Marcin Bialoblocki (Britain Velosure Giordana).

A group of ten, including Irish riders Sean Downey (An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly), Fraser Duncan (Dunboyne DID), Eoin Morton (UCD Arrow), McCrystal and Peter Hawkins (Britain Madison Genesis) broke clear to form the first big break of the day and had a lead of 3:30 minutes with 100km raced.

With 10km left to race, the break was caught and it was all back together in time for a bunch sprint.

McCarthy leads the general classification, claiming the first yellow jersey of the week as well as the points classification and Under-23 jersey. Irish amateur Duncan won both the King of the Mountains and County Rider jersey.

The race continues with a 159km stage from Roscommon to Lisdoonvarna.

Results

Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction 3:16:59 2 Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction 3 Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team 5 Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team 6 Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 7 Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 8 Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 9 Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team 10 Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction 11 Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana 12 Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec 13 Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 14 Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 15 Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis 16 Remi Pelletier-Roy (CAN) Canadian National Team 17 Ed Veal (CAN) Canadian National Team 18 Mirko Tedeschi (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 19 Bram Nolten (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 20 George E. Tansley (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion 21 Connor McConvey (IRL) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 22 Riccardo Pichetta (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 23 Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 24 Nic Hamilton (CAN) Canadian National Team 25 Alexander Wachter (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 26 Ronan McLaughlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe 27 Joachim Tolles (GER) Team Kuota 28 Javan Nulty (IRL) Dunboyne 29 Philipp Becker (GER) Team Kuota 30 Remco Broers (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 31 Anthony Murray (IRL) Team Subaru-Albion 32 Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction 33 Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 34 Steve Lampier (GBR) Velosure Giordana 35 Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team 36 Jonathan Dibben (GBR) Great Britain National Team 37 Con Collis (IRL) Central UCD Arrow 38 Hugh Wilson (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 39 Mark Shannon (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 40 Bryan McCrystal (IRL) City Aquablue 41 Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 42 Jasper Ockeloen (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 43 Sean McKinnon (CAN) Canadian National Team 44 Rutger Schellevis (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 45 Jake Womersley (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 46 David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec 47 Peter Hawkins (IRL) Madison Genesis 48 Liam Holohan (GBR) Madison Genesis 49 Cameron Karwowski (NZL) New Zealand National Team 50 Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota 51 Jan Sokol (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 52 Aurelien Daniel (FRA) Bretagne Velotec 53 Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne 54 Robin Kelly (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 55 Michael Barry (IRL) South Louth 56 Keegan Aitchinson (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion 57 Daniel Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 58 David Watson (IRL) Chain Reaction 59 Ben Kellett (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 60 Padraig Marrey (IRL) South Centra 61 Daniel Breuer (GER) Team Kuota 62 Alastair Macaulay (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 63 Jacob Scott (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 64 Ryan Bevis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 65 Stephen Murray (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 66 Robert Partridge (GBR) Velosure Giordana 67 Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth 68 Keith Gater (IRL) City Aquablue 69 Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue 70 Anthony Doyle (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution 71 John Kenny (IRL) Navan Avonmore 72 David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 73 Simon Ryan (IRL) South Tipperary 74 Sebastian Baylis (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 75 Stephen Halpin (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution 76 Brian Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 77 Olan Barrett (IRL) City Aquablue 78 Bradley Morgan (GBR) Velosure Giordana 79 Patrick Clarke (IRL) South Centra 80 Matt Slattery (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW 81 Mark Dowling (IRL) Dunboyne 82 Micha Glowatzki (GER) Team Kuota 83 Sean Hahessy (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 84 Christoph Schweizer (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 85 Ryan Sherlock (IRL) Bretagne Velotec 86 Ian Bibby (GBR) Madison Genesis 87 Dale Appleby (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 88 Alan Loftus (IRL) South Tipperary 89 Brendan Moloney (IRL) South Alimay 90 James Lewis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 91 Cormac Clarke (IRL) North Louth 92 Timothy O'Regan (IRL) Dunboyne 93 Rory Devlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe 94 Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 95 David McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 96 John Mason (IRL) Team 39 Spin 14 97 Des Woods (IRL) North Louth 98 Seán Lacey (IRL) City Aquablue 99 James Davenport (IRL) South Alimay 100 Michael Millar (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 101 Nathan Edmondson (GBR) Velosure Giordana 102 Andrew Roche (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 103 Art MacManusa (IRL) Central UCD Arrow 104 Alex Donald (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 105 Paul Brady (IRL) South Centra 106 Alan Gray (IRL) South Louth 107 Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis 108 Hamish Schreurs (NZL) New Zealand National Team 109 Liam Dolan (IRL) North Louth 110 Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow 111 Andrew Meehan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 13 112 Aidan Crowley (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution 113 John Rigby (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 114 William McCabe (IRL) Team 39 Spin 15 115 Michael McNena (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 116 Niall Doggett (IRL) Navan Avonmore 117 Adam Armstrong (IRL) Dunboyne 118 Denis Dunworth (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 119 Thibualt Jeannes (FRA) Bretagne Velotec 120 Eoin McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 121 Sean McInerney (IRL) South Centra 122 Gary Scully (IRL) South Tipperary 123 Shane Scully (IRL) South Tipperary 124 Liam Aitcheson (NZL) New Zealand National Team 125 Sean Loughran (IRL) South Louth 126 Brendan Cassidy (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW 127 Marc Ryan (NZL) New Zealand National Team 128 Stephen O'Sullivan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 11 129 Jack Wilson (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction 0:00:34 130 Damian Roche (IRL) South Tipperary 0:01:05 131 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Team Subaru-Albion 132 Eugene T. Moriarty (IRL) Team 39 Spin 12 0:02:38 133 John Paul Lyons (IRL) South Alimay 0:02:40 134 John Murray (IRL) Navan Avonmore 0:02:45 135 Derek Joyce (IRL) South Centra 136 Stuart Cox (IRL) Navan Avonmore 0:02:47 137 Stephen Byrne (IRL) Navan Avonmore 138 Michael Fitzgerald (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution 0:03:25 139 Niall Clarke (IRL) South Louth 0:03:54 140 Raymond O'Shaughnessey (IRL) North Louth 0:07:15 141 Hugh McMahon (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution 0:07:19 142 Christopher Reilly (IRL) South Louth 0:07:27 143 Oliver Wood (GBR) Great Britain National Team 0:10:04 144 Tirian McManus (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion 145 Conor Hanna (IRL) Chain Reaction 146 Jake Kelly (GBR) Great Britain National Team 147 Cathal Moynihan (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW 0:10:28 148 Michael Lucey (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW 149 Michael Storan (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 150 Damian Lagan (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe 0:12:28 151 Paul Ferguson (IRL) Chain Reaction 152 Neil Long IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW 153 John Lynch (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe 154 Ben Delaney (IRL) South Alimay 155 Ian Richardson (IRL) Central UCD Arrow 156 Dave Reilly (IRL) South Alimay DNF Mark McClure (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe DNF James McMaster (IRL) Chain Reaction DNF Anthony Walsh (IRL) Central UCD Arrow

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction 15 pts 2 Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction 14 3 Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 13 4 Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team 12 5 Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team 11 6 Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 10 7 Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 9 8 Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 8 9 Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team 7 10 Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction 6 11 Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana 5 12 Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec 4 13 Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 3 14 Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 2 15 Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis 1

KOM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne 5 pts 2 Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow 4 3 Marc Ryan (NZL) New Zealand National Team 3 4 Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dunboyne DID 9:50:57 2 City Aquablue 3 Phoenix McConvey Cycles 4 Comeragh RaceTheRás 5 South Centra 6 Central UCD Arrow 7 North Visit Nenagh.ie 8 North Louth 9 Midleton Velo Revolution 10 South Tipperary 11 South Louth 12 Team 39 Spin 11 13 South Alimay 9:53:37 14 Navan Avonmore 9:53:42 15 Aherns Opel/BMW 10:01:25 16 Inishowen Gateway McCafe 10:03:25 17 Chain Reaction 10:13:29