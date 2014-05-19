Robert-Jon McCarthy wins stage 1 of An Post Ras
An Post - Chain Reaction rider first leader of the race
Stage 1: Dunboyne - Roscommon
The An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly team claimed a on-two double on the first stage of the 2014 An Post Ras as Robert-Jon McCarthy won the sprint ahead of Shane Archbold.
The duo jumped to the front of the peloton just before the last corner of the 149km race to secure the win for the time while Daniel Klemme (Synergy Baku) rounded out the podium.
"I'm over the moon," McCarthy said. "It was a real team effort. Sean Downey was in the break for most of the stage and which allowed us to have the armchair in the bunch and then Jack taking me and Shane to the front in the last kilometre.
"As we turned the corner on the final stretch myself and Shane were out in front and all I had to do was sprint for 150 metres. I'm delighted."
One hundred and fifty nine riders were present for the start in Dunboyne, Meath and the relatively flat opening stage route made for a fierce and frantic pace with three time bonus sprints adding an extra incentive for aggressive racing.
At the 30km mark, going through Trim, Rás debutant Jack Wilson (An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly) attacked the front of the peloton alongside Bryan McCrystal (Cork Aquablue) to quickly build twenty second gap.
The duo were reeled in shortly before the first sprint in Athboy which won by last year's Rás winner Marcin Bialoblocki (Britain Velosure Giordana).
A group of ten, including Irish riders Sean Downey (An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly), Fraser Duncan (Dunboyne DID), Eoin Morton (UCD Arrow), McCrystal and Peter Hawkins (Britain Madison Genesis) broke clear to form the first big break of the day and had a lead of 3:30 minutes with 100km raced.
With 10km left to race, the break was caught and it was all back together in time for a bunch sprint.
McCarthy leads the general classification, claiming the first yellow jersey of the week as well as the points classification and Under-23 jersey. Irish amateur Duncan won both the King of the Mountains and County Rider jersey.
The race continues with a 159km stage from Roscommon to Lisdoonvarna.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction
|3:16:59
|2
|Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction
|3
|Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|5
|Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|6
|Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|7
|Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|8
|Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|9
|Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team
|10
|Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction
|11
|Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana
|12
|Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec
|13
|Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|14
|Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|15
|Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis
|16
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (CAN) Canadian National Team
|17
|Ed Veal (CAN) Canadian National Team
|18
|Mirko Tedeschi (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|19
|Bram Nolten (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|20
|George E. Tansley (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
|21
|Connor McConvey (IRL) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|22
|Riccardo Pichetta (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|23
|Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|24
|Nic Hamilton (CAN) Canadian National Team
|25
|Alexander Wachter (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|26
|Ronan McLaughlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|27
|Joachim Tolles (GER) Team Kuota
|28
|Javan Nulty (IRL) Dunboyne
|29
|Philipp Becker (GER) Team Kuota
|30
|Remco Broers (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|31
|Anthony Murray (IRL) Team Subaru-Albion
|32
|Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction
|33
|Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|34
|Steve Lampier (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|35
|Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|36
|Jonathan Dibben (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|37
|Con Collis (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|38
|Hugh Wilson (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|39
|Mark Shannon (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|40
|Bryan McCrystal (IRL) City Aquablue
|41
|Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|42
|Jasper Ockeloen (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|43
|Sean McKinnon (CAN) Canadian National Team
|44
|Rutger Schellevis (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|45
|Jake Womersley (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|46
|David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
|47
|Peter Hawkins (IRL) Madison Genesis
|48
|Liam Holohan (GBR) Madison Genesis
|49
|Cameron Karwowski (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|50
|Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota
|51
|Jan Sokol (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|52
|Aurelien Daniel (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
|53
|Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne
|54
|Robin Kelly (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|55
|Michael Barry (IRL) South Louth
|56
|Keegan Aitchinson (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
|57
|Daniel Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|58
|David Watson (IRL) Chain Reaction
|59
|Ben Kellett (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Padraig Marrey (IRL) South Centra
|61
|Daniel Breuer (GER) Team Kuota
|62
|Alastair Macaulay (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|63
|Jacob Scott (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Ryan Bevis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|65
|Stephen Murray (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|66
|Robert Partridge (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|67
|Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth
|68
|Keith Gater (IRL) City Aquablue
|69
|Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue
|70
|Anthony Doyle (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|71
|John Kenny (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|72
|David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|73
|Simon Ryan (IRL) South Tipperary
|74
|Sebastian Baylis (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Stephen Halpin (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|76
|Brian Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|77
|Olan Barrett (IRL) City Aquablue
|78
|Bradley Morgan (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|79
|Patrick Clarke (IRL) South Centra
|80
|Matt Slattery (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|81
|Mark Dowling (IRL) Dunboyne
|82
|Micha Glowatzki (GER) Team Kuota
|83
|Sean Hahessy (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|84
|Christoph Schweizer (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|85
|Ryan Sherlock (IRL) Bretagne Velotec
|86
|Ian Bibby (GBR) Madison Genesis
|87
|Dale Appleby (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|88
|Alan Loftus (IRL) South Tipperary
|89
|Brendan Moloney (IRL) South Alimay
|90
|James Lewis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|91
|Cormac Clarke (IRL) North Louth
|92
|Timothy O'Regan (IRL) Dunboyne
|93
|Rory Devlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|94
|Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|95
|David McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|96
|John Mason (IRL) Team 39 Spin 14
|97
|Des Woods (IRL) North Louth
|98
|Seán Lacey (IRL) City Aquablue
|99
|James Davenport (IRL) South Alimay
|100
|Michael Millar (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|101
|Nathan Edmondson (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|102
|Andrew Roche (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|103
|Art MacManusa (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|104
|Alex Donald (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|105
|Paul Brady (IRL) South Centra
|106
|Alan Gray (IRL) South Louth
|107
|Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis
|108
|Hamish Schreurs (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|109
|Liam Dolan (IRL) North Louth
|110
|Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|111
|Andrew Meehan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 13
|112
|Aidan Crowley (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|113
|John Rigby (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|114
|William McCabe (IRL) Team 39 Spin 15
|115
|Michael McNena (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|116
|Niall Doggett (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|117
|Adam Armstrong (IRL) Dunboyne
|118
|Denis Dunworth (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|119
|Thibualt Jeannes (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
|120
|Eoin McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|121
|Sean McInerney (IRL) South Centra
|122
|Gary Scully (IRL) South Tipperary
|123
|Shane Scully (IRL) South Tipperary
|124
|Liam Aitcheson (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|125
|Sean Loughran (IRL) South Louth
|126
|Brendan Cassidy (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|127
|Marc Ryan (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|128
|Stephen O'Sullivan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 11
|129
|Jack Wilson (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:00:34
|130
|Damian Roche (IRL) South Tipperary
|0:01:05
|131
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Team Subaru-Albion
|132
|Eugene T. Moriarty (IRL) Team 39 Spin 12
|0:02:38
|133
|John Paul Lyons (IRL) South Alimay
|0:02:40
|134
|John Murray (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|0:02:45
|135
|Derek Joyce (IRL) South Centra
|136
|Stuart Cox (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|0:02:47
|137
|Stephen Byrne (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|138
|Michael Fitzgerald (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|0:03:25
|139
|Niall Clarke (IRL) South Louth
|0:03:54
|140
|Raymond O'Shaughnessey (IRL) North Louth
|0:07:15
|141
|Hugh McMahon (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|0:07:19
|142
|Christopher Reilly (IRL) South Louth
|0:07:27
|143
|Oliver Wood (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|0:10:04
|144
|Tirian McManus (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
|145
|Conor Hanna (IRL) Chain Reaction
|146
|Jake Kelly (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|147
|Cathal Moynihan (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|0:10:28
|148
|Michael Lucey (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|149
|Michael Storan (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|150
|Damian Lagan (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|0:12:28
|151
|Paul Ferguson (IRL) Chain Reaction
|152
|Neil Long IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|153
|John Lynch (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|154
|Ben Delaney (IRL) South Alimay
|155
|Ian Richardson (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|156
|Dave Reilly (IRL) South Alimay
|DNF
|Mark McClure (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|DNF
|James McMaster (IRL) Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Anthony Walsh (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction
|15
|pts
|2
|Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction
|14
|3
|Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|13
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|12
|5
|Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|11
|6
|Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|9
|8
|Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|8
|9
|Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team
|7
|10
|Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction
|6
|11
|Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana
|5
|12
|Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec
|4
|13
|Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|3
|14
|Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne
|5
|pts
|2
|Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|4
|3
|Marc Ryan (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|3
|4
|Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dunboyne DID
|9:50:57
|2
|City Aquablue
|3
|Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|4
|Comeragh RaceTheRás
|5
|South Centra
|6
|Central UCD Arrow
|7
|North Visit Nenagh.ie
|8
|North Louth
|9
|Midleton Velo Revolution
|10
|South Tipperary
|11
|South Louth
|12
|Team 39 Spin 11
|13
|South Alimay
|9:53:37
|14
|Navan Avonmore
|9:53:42
|15
|Aherns Opel/BMW
|10:01:25
|16
|Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|10:03:25
|17
|Chain Reaction
|10:13:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction
|3:16:49
|2
|Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:00:04
|3
|Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:06
|4
|Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction
|5
|Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne
|6
|Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana
|0:00:07
|7
|Peter Hawkins (IRL) Madison Genesis
|8
|Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue
|0:00:08
|9
|Ian Bibby (GBR) Madison Genesis
|0:00:09
|10
|Marc Ryan (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|11
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:10
|12
|Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|13
|Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|14
|Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|15
|Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|16
|Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team
|17
|Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction
|18
|Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec
|19
|Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|20
|Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|21
|Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis
|22
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (CAN) Canadian National Team
|23
|Ed Veal (CAN) Canadian National Team
|24
|Bram Nolten (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|25
|George E. Tansley (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
|26
|Connor McConvey (IRL) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|27
|Riccardo Pichetta (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|28
|Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|29
|Nic Hamilton (CAN) Canadian National Team
|30
|Alexander Wachter (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|31
|Ronan McLaughlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|32
|Joachim Tolles (GER) Team Kuota
|33
|Javan Nulty (IRL) Dunboyne
|34
|Philipp Becker (GER) Team Kuota
|35
|Remco Broers (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|36
|Anthony Murray (IRL) Team Subaru-Albion
|37
|Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|38
|Steve Lampier (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|39
|Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|40
|Jonathan Dibben (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|41
|Con Collis (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|42
|Hugh Wilson (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|43
|Mark Shannon (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|44
|Bryan McCrystal (IRL) City Aquablue
|45
|Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|46
|Jasper Ockeloen (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|47
|Sean McKinnon (CAN) Canadian National Team
|48
|Rutger Schellevis (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|49
|Jake Womersley (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|50
|David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
|51
|Liam Holohan (GBR) Madison Genesis
|52
|Cameron Karwowski (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|53
|Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota
|54
|Jan Sokol (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|55
|Aurelien Daniel (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
|56
|Robin Kelly (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|57
|Michael Barry (IRL) South Louth
|58
|Daniel Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|59
|David Watson (IRL) Chain Reaction
|60
|Ben Kellett (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Padraig Marrey (IRL) South Centra
|62
|Daniel Breuer (GER) Team Kuota
|63
|Alastair Macaulay (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|64
|Jacob Scott (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Ryan Bevis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|66
|Stephen Murray (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|67
|Robert Partridge (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|68
|Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth
|69
|Keith Gater (IRL) City Aquablue
|70
|Anthony Doyle (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|71
|John Kenny (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|72
|David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|73
|Simon Ryan (IRL) South Tipperary
|74
|Sebastian Baylis (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Stephen Halpin (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|76
|Brian Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|77
|Olan Barrett (IRL) City Aquablue
|78
|Bradley Morgan (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|79
|Patrick Clarke (IRL) South Centra
|80
|Matt Slattery (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|81
|Mark Dowling (IRL) Dunboyne
|82
|Micha Glowatzki (GER) Team Kuota
|83
|Sean Hahessy (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|84
|Christoph Schweizer (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|85
|Ryan Sherlock (IRL) Bretagne Velotec
|86
|Dale Appleby (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|87
|Alan Loftus (IRL) South Tipperary
|88
|Brendan Moloney (IRL) South Alimay
|89
|James Lewis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|90
|Cormac Clarke (IRL) North Louth
|91
|Timothy O'Regan (IRL) Dunboyne
|92
|Rory Devlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|93
|Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|94
|David McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|95
|John Mason (IRL) Team 39 Spin 14
|96
|Des Woods (IRL) North Louth
|97
|Seán Lacey (IRL) City Aquablue
|98
|James Davenport (IRL) South Alimay
|99
|Michael Millar (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|100
|Nathan Edmondson (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|101
|Andrew Roche (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|102
|Art MacManusa (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|103
|Alex Donald (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|104
|Paul Brady (IRL) South Centra
|105
|Alan Gray (IRL) South Louth
|106
|Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis
|107
|Hamish Schreurs (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|108
|Liam Dolan (IRL) North Louth
|109
|Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|110
|Andrew Meehan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 13
|111
|Aidan Crowley (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|112
|John Rigby (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|113
|William McCabe (IRL) Team 39 Spin 15
|114
|Michael McNena (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|115
|Niall Doggett (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|116
|Adam Armstrong (IRL) Dunboyne
|117
|Denis Dunworth (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|118
|Thibualt Jeannes (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
|119
|Eoin McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|120
|Sean McInerney (IRL) South Centra
|121
|Gary Scully (IRL) South Tipperary
|122
|Shane Scully (IRL) South Tipperary
|123
|Liam Aitcheson (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|124
|Sean Loughran (IRL) South Louth
|125
|Brendan Cassidy (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|126
|Stephen O'Sullivan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 11
|127
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Team Subaru-Albion
|128
|Mirko Tedeschi (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|0:00:30
|129
|Keegan Aitchinson (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
|130
|Jack Wilson (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:00:44
|131
|Damian Roche (IRL) South Tipperary
|0:01:15
|132
|Eugene T. Moriarty (IRL) Team 39 Spin 12
|0:02:48
|133
|John Paul Lyons (IRL) South Alimay
|0:02:50
|134
|John Murray (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|0:02:55
|135
|Derek Joyce (IRL) South Centra
|136
|Stuart Cox (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|0:02:57
|137
|Stephen Byrne (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|138
|Michael Fitzgerald (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|0:03:35
|139
|Niall Clarke (IRL) South Louth
|0:04:04
|140
|Raymond O'Shaughnessey (IRL) North Louth
|0:07:25
|141
|Hugh McMahon (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|0:07:29
|142
|Christopher Reilly (IRL) South Louth
|0:07:37
|143
|Oliver Wood (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|0:10:14
|144
|Tirian McManus (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
|145
|Conor Hanna (IRL) Chain Reaction
|146
|Jake Kelly (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|147
|Cathal Moynihan (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|0:10:38
|148
|Michael Lucey (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|149
|Michael Storan (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|150
|Damian Lagan (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|0:12:38
|151
|Paul Ferguson (IRL) Chain Reaction
|152
|Neil Long IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|153
|John Lynch (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|154
|Ben Delaney (IRL) South Alimay
|155
|Ian Richardson (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|156
|Dave Reilly (IRL) South Alimay
