An Post Ras: Jan Sokol wins stage 3

Patrick Bevin retains overall lead

Stage 3: Lisdoonvarna - Charleville

Image 1 of 16

Jan Sokol (Synergy Baku Cycling) aprroaches the finish line

Jan Sokol (Synergy Baku Cycling) aprroaches the finish line
(Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)
Image 2 of 16

The peloton leaves Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare

The peloton leaves Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare
(Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)
Image 3 of 16

Jan Sokol (Synergy Baku Cycling) is presented with the LeasePlan stage winner jersey

Jan Sokol (Synergy Baku Cycling) is presented with the LeasePlan stage winner jersey
(Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)
Image 4 of 16

Sean Lacey (Cork City Aquablue) is presented with the One Direct County jersey

Sean Lacey (Cork City Aquablue) is presented with the One Direct County jersey
(Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)
Image 5 of 16

Damien Shaw (Cork City Aquablue) and Miss An Post Rás Charleville, Laura Dundon

Damien Shaw (Cork City Aquablue) and Miss An Post Rás Charleville, Laura Dundon
(Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)
Image 6 of 16

Riders sprint towards the finishline during Stage 3

Riders sprint towards the finishline during Stage 3
(Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)
Image 7 of 16

The peloton passes through Hospital, Co. Limerick

The peloton passes through Hospital, Co. Limerick
(Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)
Image 8 of 16

Oliver Wood (Great Britain National Team) rides through Abington, Co. Limerick

Oliver Wood (Great Britain National Team) rides through Abington, Co. Limerick
(Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)
Image 9 of 16

Pupils from Newport Convent Primary School, Co. Tipperary

Pupils from Newport Convent Primary School, Co. Tipperary
(Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)
Image 10 of 16

The breakaway group leaves Newport during Stage 3

The breakaway group leaves Newport during Stage 3
(Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)
Image 11 of 16

The peloton rides through Montpelier, Co. Limerick

The peloton rides through Montpelier, Co. Limerick
(Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)
Image 12 of 16

School children in Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare

School children in Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare
(Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)
Image 13 of 16

Race leader and yellow jersey holder Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team)

Race leader and yellow jersey holder Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team)
(Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)
Image 14 of 16

The peloton rides through Corofin, Co. Clare

The peloton rides through Corofin, Co. Clare
(Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)
Image 15 of 16

The peloton leaves Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare

The peloton leaves Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare
(Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)
Image 16 of 16

Alex Peters (Madison Genesis) is presented with the Irish Sports Council Under 23 jersey

Alex Peters (Madison Genesis) is presented with the Irish Sports Council Under 23 jersey
(Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)

Austrian Jan Sokol (Synergy Baku) out sprinted a breakaway group of eight riders to claim victory on stage three of the An Post Rás. Patrick Bevin (New Zealand national team) finished safely in the bunch to hold into his overall race lead.

"With five kilometres to go, I thought that unless our group makes a big mistake that it would come down to a sprint and it did," Sokol said.  "In the final kilometre the Irish rider, Aiken, was very strong and attacked hard but I managed to chase him down and just got ahead of him in the last few hundred metres. I'm very happy; it's a great win for our team."

Sokol took the win ahead of Riccardo Pichetta (Team Idea) and Oliver Wood (Great Britain National Team) while Damien Shaw (Cork City Aquablue) was right on Wood's wheel crossing the line to take fourth place, while stage one winner Robert-Jon McCarthy (An Post Chain Reaction) finished in fifth position.

The 154km stage three route from Lisdoonvarna to Charleville was another relatively flat affair with only two category climbs capable of causing any consternation to the peloton.

Following a few unsuccessful attacks early on, a group of seven riders went clear approaching Ennis after 30km of racing. In the group were Sokol, Wood, Pichetta, Pierrick Naud (Canadian National Team), David Wohrer (Tirol Cycling), Andre Benoit (Team Kuota) and Irishman Roger Aiken (Louth North).

Shaw and McCarthy gave chase to the break and in bridging a gap of 17 seconds, the leaders became nine. The escapees lead hovered around the three and a half minute mark.

Aiken won the two King of the Mountain and the Hot Spot primes on offer while the New Zealand National Team and Subaru-Albion worked to close the gap. With 10km to go, the break's lead had dwindled to just 1:15 minutes.

With a few kilometres to go, it was the clear that the break would not be caught although Aiken attacked from the front twice only to be reeled in on both occasions. As the leaders turned the final corner into the town centre, Sokol reached deep and galloped to the win.

The main bunch finished 16 seconds behind Sokol, with Bevin securing his overall lead ahead of stage 4. The New Zealander also leads the points classification and the King of the Mountains jerseys.

Alex Peters (Britain Madison Genesis) and Sean Lacey (Cork City Aquablue) again sit top of the Under-23 and county rider classification respectively.

Results

stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Sokol (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project3:35:01
2Riccardo Pichetta (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
3Oliver Wood (GBR) Great Britain National Team
4Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue
5Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction
6Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota
7David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
8Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth0:00:12
9Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team0:00:16
10Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction
11Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
12Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
13Nic Hamilton (CAN) Canadian National Team
14Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
15Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
16Ed Veal (CAN) Canadian National Team
17Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
18Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
19Peter Hawkins (IRL) Madison Genesis
20Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
21Bram Nolten (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
22Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec
23Remco Broers (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
24Jake Womersley (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
25Jasper Ockeloen (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
26John Lynch (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
27Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis
28Javan Nulty (IRL) Dunboyne
29Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team
30Rutger Schellevis (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
31Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne
32Alexander Wachter (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
33Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
34David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
35Robin Kelly (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
36Robert Partridge (GBR) Velosure Giordana
37Dave Reilly (IRL) South Alimay
38Jake Kelly (GBR) Great Britain National Team
39Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
40Jacob Scott (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
41Con Collis (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
42Liam Holohan (GBR) Madison Genesis
43Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team
44Anthony Murray (IRL) Team Subaru-Albion
45Michael Storan (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
46Simon Ryan (IRL) South Tipperary
47Dale Appleby (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
48Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction
49Ben Kellett (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
50Steve Lampier (GBR) Velosure Giordana
51Connor McConvey (IRL) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
52Christoph Schweizer (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
53Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team
54Eoin McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
55Keith Gater (IRL) City Aquablue
56David Watson (IRL) Chain Reaction
57Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana
58Alastair Macaulay (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
59Olan Barrett (IRL) City Aquablue
60Cathal Moynihan (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
61John Kenny (IRL) Navan Avonmore
62Stephen Murray (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
63Jonathan Dibben (GBR) Great Britain National Team
64Alan Loftus (IRL) South Tipperary
65Ryan Sherlock (IRL) Bretagne Velotec
66Joachim Tolles (GER) Team Kuota
67Remi Pelletier-Roy (CAN) Canadian National Team
68Patrick Clarke (IRL) South Centra
69Jack Wilson (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction
70Daniel Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
71Daniel Breuer (GER) Team Kuota
72Liam Aitcheson (NZL) New Zealand National Team
73Bradley Morgan (GBR) Velosure Giordana
74Ronan McLaughlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
75Seán Lacey (IRL) City Aquablue
76Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction
77Mark Shannon (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
78Hugh Wilson (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
79Michael Millar (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
80Brian Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
81Philipp Becker (GER) Team Kuota
82James Davenport (IRL) South Alimay
83Sean McKinnon (CAN) Canadian National Team
84Rory Devlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
85Sebastian Baylis (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
86Tirian McManus (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
87Ryan Bevis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
88Ian Bibby (GBR) Madison Genesis
89Timothy O'Regan (IRL) Dunboyne
90Padraig Marrey (IRL) South Centra
91Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis
92Mirko Tedeschi (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
93David McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
94Des Woods (IRL) North Louth
95Derek Joyce (IRL) South Centra
96Cormac Clarke (IRL) North Louth
97Art MacManusa (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
98Keegan Aitchinson (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
99Alex Donald (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
100Mark Dowling (IRL) Dunboyne
101Adam Armstrong (IRL) Dunboyne
102Stephen Halpin (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
103Anthony Doyle (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
104Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
105Raymond O'Shaughnessey (IRL) North Louth
106Matt Slattery (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
107John Paul Lyons (IRL) South Alimay
108Liam Dolan (IRL) North Louth
109Micha Glowatzki (GER) Team Kuota
110Christopher Reilly (IRL) South Louth
111Eugene T. Moriarty (IRL) Team 39 Spin 12
112Neil Long IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
113Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Team Subaru-Albion
114John Rigby (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
115Hugh McMahon (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
116Denis Dunworth (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
117Paul Ferguson (IRL) Chain Reaction
118John Mason (IRL) Team 39 Spin 14
119Gary Scully (IRL) South Tipperary
120Alan Gray (IRL) South Louth
121Shane Scully (IRL) South Tipperary
122Stephen Byrne (IRL) Navan Avonmore
123Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
124Stuart Cox (IRL) Navan Avonmore
125Michael Lucey (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
126William McCabe (IRL) Team 39 Spin 15
127Ben Delaney (IRL) South Alimay
128Sean McInerney (IRL) South Centra
129Brendan Cassidy (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
130Andrew Meehan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 13
131Nathan Edmondson (GBR) Velosure Giordana
132George E. Tansley (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
133Damian Roche (IRL) South Tipperary
134Stephen O'Sullivan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 11
135Thibualt Jeannes (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
136Brendan Moloney (IRL) South Alimay
137Niall Clarke (IRL) South Louth
138Sean Hahessy (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
139Michael McNena (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
140James Lewis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
141Andrew Roche (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
142Aurelien Daniel (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
143Michael Fitzgerald (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
144John Murray (IRL) Navan Avonmore
145Sean Loughran (IRL) South Louth
146Ian Richardson (IRL) Central UCD Arrow0:00:51
147Cameron Karwowski (NZL) New Zealand National Team0:01:12
148Michael Barry (IRL) South Louth0:01:16
149Hamish Schreurs (NZL) New Zealand National Team0:01:39
150Niall Doggett (IRL) Navan Avonmore0:01:46
151Aidan Crowley (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution0:01:51
152Marc Ryan (NZL) New Zealand National Team0:01:55
153Damian Lagan (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe0:15:55
154Bryan McCrystal (IRL) City Aquablue0:17:15

KOM - Cloghoolia (CAT 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth5pts
2Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota4
3Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue3
4David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team2

Knockbrack (CAT 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth5pts
2Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota4
3Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue3
4David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team2

Post Office Prime
Rider Name (Country) Team
Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth

International teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Idea 2010 ASD10:45:35
2Synergy Baku Cycling
3An Post Chain Reaction
4Great Britain National Team
5Tirol Cycling Team10:45:42
6Team Kuota
7Canada National Team10:45:51
8Parkhotel Valkenburg
9Madison Genesis
10Champion System Clubrooster
11Bretagne Velotec
12Velosure Giordana
13NFTOPro Cycling
14Team Subaru-Albion
15New Zealand National Team10:46:47

County teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1City Aquablue10:45:35
2North Louth10:45:47
3Dunboyne DID10:45:51
4North Visit Nenagh.ie
5Inishowen Gateway McCafe
6Phoenix McConvey Cycles
7South Alimay
8South Tipperary
9Comeragh RaceTheRás
10South Centra
11Central UCD Arrow
12Aherns Opel/BMW
13Navan Avonmore
14Midleton Velo Revolution
15Team 39 Spin 11
16South Louth

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team10:24:24
2Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team0:01:55
3Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
4Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:01:57
5David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
6Nic Hamilton (CAN) Canadian National Team0:02:05
7Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis0:02:06
8Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction0:02:07
9Remi Pelletier-Roy (CAN) Canadian National Team
10Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team
11Robert Partridge (GBR) Velosure Giordana
12Ian Bibby (GBR) Madison Genesis
13Peter Hawkins (IRL) Madison Genesis0:02:26
14Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec0:02:31
15Remco Broers (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
16Alexander Wachter (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
17Steve Lampier (GBR) Velosure Giordana
18Christoph Schweizer (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
19Seán Lacey (IRL) City Aquablue
20Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis0:02:41
21Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana0:02:52
22Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction0:02:53
23Bram Nolten (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:55
24Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
25Liam Holohan (GBR) Madison Genesis
26Riccardo Pichetta (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD0:03:54
27David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team0:04:01
28Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction0:04:04
29Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne0:04:06
30Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team0:04:10
31Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
32Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
33Jasper Ockeloen (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
34Anthony Murray (IRL) Team Subaru-Albion
35Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue
36Jonathan Dibben (GBR) Great Britain National Team
37Ronan McLaughlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
38Jacob Scott (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
39Philipp Becker (GER) Team Kuota
40Hugh Wilson (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
41Sean McKinnon (CAN) Canadian National Team
42Dale Appleby (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
43Sebastian Baylis (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
44Michael Barry (IRL) South Louth
45Liam Aitcheson (NZL) New Zealand National Team
46Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
47Mirko Tedeschi (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD0:04:30
48Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Team Subaru-Albion0:09:45
49Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction0:10:17
50Jan Sokol (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:10:27
51Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota0:10:34
52Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:10:39
53Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth
54Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD0:10:43
55Ed Veal (CAN) Canadian National Team
56Javan Nulty (IRL) Dunboyne
57Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team
58Con Collis (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
59Rutger Schellevis (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
60Robin Kelly (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
61Jake Womersley (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
62Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
63David Watson (IRL) Chain Reaction
64Stephen Murray (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
65Keith Gater (IRL) City Aquablue
66John Kenny (IRL) Navan Avonmore
67Olan Barrett (IRL) City Aquablue
68Connor McConvey (IRL) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
69Joachim Tolles (GER) Team Kuota
70Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
71Simon Ryan (IRL) South Tipperary
72Patrick Clarke (IRL) South Centra
73Padraig Marrey (IRL) South Centra
74Anthony Doyle (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
75Alastair Macaulay (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
76Ryan Bevis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
77Daniel Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
78Ryan Sherlock (IRL) Bretagne Velotec
79Bradley Morgan (GBR) Velosure Giordana
80Michael Millar (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
81Eoin McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
82George E. Tansley (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
83Aurelien Daniel (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
84Micha Glowatzki (GER) Team Kuota
85Timothy O'Regan (IRL) Dunboyne
86Rory Devlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
87David McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
88Stephen Halpin (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
89James Davenport (IRL) South Alimay
90Matt Slattery (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
91Mark Dowling (IRL) Dunboyne
92Art MacManusa (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
93Liam Dolan (IRL) North Louth
94John Mason (IRL) Team 39 Spin 14
95Gary Scully (IRL) South Tipperary
96John Rigby (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
97William McCabe (IRL) Team 39 Spin 15
98Adam Armstrong (IRL) Dunboyne
99Denis Dunworth (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
100Sean McInerney (IRL) South Centra
101Thibualt Jeannes (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
102Nathan Edmondson (GBR) Velosure Giordana
103Andrew Meehan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 13
104Brendan Cassidy (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
105Ben Kellett (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:11:03
106Keegan Aitchinson (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
107Cormac Clarke (IRL) North Louth
108Jack Wilson (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction0:11:17
109Cameron Karwowski (NZL) New Zealand National Team0:11:39
110Hamish Schreurs (NZL) New Zealand National Team0:12:06
111Aidan Crowley (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution0:12:18
112Marc Ryan (NZL) New Zealand National Team0:12:21
113Eugene T. Moriarty (IRL) Team 39 Spin 120:13:21
114Derek Joyce (IRL) South Centra0:13:28
115Raymond O'Shaughnessey (IRL) North Louth0:17:58
116Christopher Reilly (IRL) South Louth0:18:10
117Mark Shannon (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie0:19:27
118Bryan McCrystal (IRL) City Aquablue0:19:42
119Oliver Wood (GBR) Great Britain National Team0:20:31
120Jake Kelly (GBR) Great Britain National Team0:20:47
121Tirian McManus (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
122Michael Storan (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie0:21:11
123Dave Reilly (IRL) South Alimay0:23:11
124John Lynch (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
125Neil Long IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
126Ian Richardson (IRL) Central UCD Arrow0:23:46
127Daniel Breuer (GER) Team Kuota0:25:32
128Alan Loftus (IRL) South Tipperary
129Brian Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
130Des Woods (IRL) North Louth
131Alex Donald (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
132Alan Gray (IRL) South Louth
133Michael McNena (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
134Stephen O'Sullivan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 11
135Sean Loughran (IRL) South Louth0:25:56
136Damian Roche (IRL) South Tipperary0:26:37
137Shane Scully (IRL) South Tipperary0:26:54
138Niall Doggett (IRL) Navan Avonmore0:27:02
139John Paul Lyons (IRL) South Alimay0:28:12
140Stephen Byrne (IRL) Navan Avonmore0:28:19
141John Murray (IRL) Navan Avonmore0:28:41
142Michael Fitzgerald (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution0:28:57
143Niall Clarke (IRL) South Louth0:29:26
144Sean Hahessy (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás0:29:30
145Stuart Cox (IRL) Navan Avonmore0:32:17
146Hugh McMahon (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution0:32:51
147Cathal Moynihan (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW0:35:50
148James Lewis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling0:36:44
149Paul Ferguson (IRL) Chain Reaction0:38:00
150Andrew Roche (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás0:39:39
151Michael Lucey (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW0:39:58
152Brendan Moloney (IRL) South Alimay0:41:02
153Ben Delaney (IRL) South Alimay0:53:30
154Damian Lagan (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe1:04:51

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team27pts
2Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction26
3Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction21
4Jan Sokol (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project15
5Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team14
6Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD14
7Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project14
8Riccardo Pichetta (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD14
9Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction14
10Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team14
11Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD14
12Nic Hamilton (CAN) Canadian National Team13
13Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project13
14Oliver Wood (GBR) Great Britain National Team13
15Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue12
16David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec11
17Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team11
18Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team10
19Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota10
20David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team9
21Remi Pelletier-Roy (CAN) Canadian National Team8
22Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD8
23Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth8
24Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis7
25Robert Partridge (GBR) Velosure Giordana7
26Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team5
27Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana5
28Ian Bibby (GBR) Madison Genesis4
29Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec4
30Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg4
31Steve Lampier (GBR) Velosure Giordana3
32Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling3
33Remco Broers (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg2
34Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team2
35Christoph Schweizer (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project1

KOM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team20pts
2Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD16
3Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team12
4Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth10
5Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project9
6David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec8
7Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota8
8Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue6
9Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne5
10Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis5
11David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team4
12Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow4
13Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis3
14Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg3
15Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction2

Under 23 Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis10:26:30
2Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction0:00:01
3Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team
4Alexander Wachter (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:25
5Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:49
6Jonathan Dibben (GBR) Great Britain National Team0:02:04

International teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madison Genesis31:19:57
2Tirol Cycling Team0:00:27
3Velosure Giordana0:00:48
4Canada National Team0:01:37
5An Post Chain Reaction0:02:11
6Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:51
7Team IDEA 2010 ASD0:03:14
8Synergy Baku Cycling0:08:10
9Bretagne Velotec0:08:26
10New Zealand National Team0:09:04
11Great Britain National Team0:09:59
12Champion System ClubRooster0:12:18
13NFTO Pro Cycling
14Team Subaru-Albion0:17:53
15Team Kuota0:18:42

 

