An Post Ras: Jan Sokol wins stage 3
Patrick Bevin retains overall lead
Stage 3: Lisdoonvarna - Charleville
Austrian Jan Sokol (Synergy Baku) out sprinted a breakaway group of eight riders to claim victory on stage three of the An Post Rás. Patrick Bevin (New Zealand national team) finished safely in the bunch to hold into his overall race lead.
"With five kilometres to go, I thought that unless our group makes a big mistake that it would come down to a sprint and it did," Sokol said. "In the final kilometre the Irish rider, Aiken, was very strong and attacked hard but I managed to chase him down and just got ahead of him in the last few hundred metres. I'm very happy; it's a great win for our team."
Sokol took the win ahead of Riccardo Pichetta (Team Idea) and Oliver Wood (Great Britain National Team) while Damien Shaw (Cork City Aquablue) was right on Wood's wheel crossing the line to take fourth place, while stage one winner Robert-Jon McCarthy (An Post Chain Reaction) finished in fifth position.
The 154km stage three route from Lisdoonvarna to Charleville was another relatively flat affair with only two category climbs capable of causing any consternation to the peloton.
Following a few unsuccessful attacks early on, a group of seven riders went clear approaching Ennis after 30km of racing. In the group were Sokol, Wood, Pichetta, Pierrick Naud (Canadian National Team), David Wohrer (Tirol Cycling), Andre Benoit (Team Kuota) and Irishman Roger Aiken (Louth North).
Shaw and McCarthy gave chase to the break and in bridging a gap of 17 seconds, the leaders became nine. The escapees lead hovered around the three and a half minute mark.
Aiken won the two King of the Mountain and the Hot Spot primes on offer while the New Zealand National Team and Subaru-Albion worked to close the gap. With 10km to go, the break's lead had dwindled to just 1:15 minutes.
With a few kilometres to go, it was the clear that the break would not be caught although Aiken attacked from the front twice only to be reeled in on both occasions. As the leaders turned the final corner into the town centre, Sokol reached deep and galloped to the win.
The main bunch finished 16 seconds behind Sokol, with Bevin securing his overall lead ahead of stage 4. The New Zealander also leads the points classification and the King of the Mountains jerseys.
Alex Peters (Britain Madison Genesis) and Sean Lacey (Cork City Aquablue) again sit top of the Under-23 and county rider classification respectively.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Sokol (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|3:35:01
|2
|Riccardo Pichetta (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|3
|Oliver Wood (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|4
|Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue
|5
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction
|6
|Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota
|7
|David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|8
|Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth
|0:00:12
|9
|Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team
|0:00:16
|10
|Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction
|11
|Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|12
|Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|13
|Nic Hamilton (CAN) Canadian National Team
|14
|Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|15
|Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|16
|Ed Veal (CAN) Canadian National Team
|17
|Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|18
|Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|19
|Peter Hawkins (IRL) Madison Genesis
|20
|Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|21
|Bram Nolten (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|22
|Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec
|23
|Remco Broers (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|24
|Jake Womersley (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Jasper Ockeloen (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|26
|John Lynch (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|27
|Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis
|28
|Javan Nulty (IRL) Dunboyne
|29
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|30
|Rutger Schellevis (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|31
|Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne
|32
|Alexander Wachter (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|33
|Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|34
|David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
|35
|Robin Kelly (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|36
|Robert Partridge (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|37
|Dave Reilly (IRL) South Alimay
|38
|Jake Kelly (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|39
|Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|40
|Jacob Scott (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Con Collis (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|42
|Liam Holohan (GBR) Madison Genesis
|43
|Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|44
|Anthony Murray (IRL) Team Subaru-Albion
|45
|Michael Storan (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|46
|Simon Ryan (IRL) South Tipperary
|47
|Dale Appleby (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|48
|Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction
|49
|Ben Kellett (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Steve Lampier (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|51
|Connor McConvey (IRL) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|52
|Christoph Schweizer (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|53
|Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|54
|Eoin McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|55
|Keith Gater (IRL) City Aquablue
|56
|David Watson (IRL) Chain Reaction
|57
|Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana
|58
|Alastair Macaulay (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|59
|Olan Barrett (IRL) City Aquablue
|60
|Cathal Moynihan (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|61
|John Kenny (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|62
|Stephen Murray (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|63
|Jonathan Dibben (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|64
|Alan Loftus (IRL) South Tipperary
|65
|Ryan Sherlock (IRL) Bretagne Velotec
|66
|Joachim Tolles (GER) Team Kuota
|67
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (CAN) Canadian National Team
|68
|Patrick Clarke (IRL) South Centra
|69
|Jack Wilson (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction
|70
|Daniel Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|71
|Daniel Breuer (GER) Team Kuota
|72
|Liam Aitcheson (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|73
|Bradley Morgan (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|74
|Ronan McLaughlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|75
|Seán Lacey (IRL) City Aquablue
|76
|Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction
|77
|Mark Shannon (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|78
|Hugh Wilson (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|79
|Michael Millar (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|80
|Brian Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|81
|Philipp Becker (GER) Team Kuota
|82
|James Davenport (IRL) South Alimay
|83
|Sean McKinnon (CAN) Canadian National Team
|84
|Rory Devlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|85
|Sebastian Baylis (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Tirian McManus (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
|87
|Ryan Bevis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|88
|Ian Bibby (GBR) Madison Genesis
|89
|Timothy O'Regan (IRL) Dunboyne
|90
|Padraig Marrey (IRL) South Centra
|91
|Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis
|92
|Mirko Tedeschi (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|93
|David McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|94
|Des Woods (IRL) North Louth
|95
|Derek Joyce (IRL) South Centra
|96
|Cormac Clarke (IRL) North Louth
|97
|Art MacManusa (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|98
|Keegan Aitchinson (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
|99
|Alex Donald (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|100
|Mark Dowling (IRL) Dunboyne
|101
|Adam Armstrong (IRL) Dunboyne
|102
|Stephen Halpin (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|103
|Anthony Doyle (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|104
|Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|105
|Raymond O'Shaughnessey (IRL) North Louth
|106
|Matt Slattery (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|107
|John Paul Lyons (IRL) South Alimay
|108
|Liam Dolan (IRL) North Louth
|109
|Micha Glowatzki (GER) Team Kuota
|110
|Christopher Reilly (IRL) South Louth
|111
|Eugene T. Moriarty (IRL) Team 39 Spin 12
|112
|Neil Long IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|113
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Team Subaru-Albion
|114
|John Rigby (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Hugh McMahon (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|116
|Denis Dunworth (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|117
|Paul Ferguson (IRL) Chain Reaction
|118
|John Mason (IRL) Team 39 Spin 14
|119
|Gary Scully (IRL) South Tipperary
|120
|Alan Gray (IRL) South Louth
|121
|Shane Scully (IRL) South Tipperary
|122
|Stephen Byrne (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|123
|Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|124
|Stuart Cox (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|125
|Michael Lucey (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|126
|William McCabe (IRL) Team 39 Spin 15
|127
|Ben Delaney (IRL) South Alimay
|128
|Sean McInerney (IRL) South Centra
|129
|Brendan Cassidy (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|130
|Andrew Meehan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 13
|131
|Nathan Edmondson (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|132
|George E. Tansley (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
|133
|Damian Roche (IRL) South Tipperary
|134
|Stephen O'Sullivan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 11
|135
|Thibualt Jeannes (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
|136
|Brendan Moloney (IRL) South Alimay
|137
|Niall Clarke (IRL) South Louth
|138
|Sean Hahessy (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|139
|Michael McNena (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|140
|James Lewis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|141
|Andrew Roche (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|142
|Aurelien Daniel (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
|143
|Michael Fitzgerald (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|144
|John Murray (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|145
|Sean Loughran (IRL) South Louth
|146
|Ian Richardson (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|0:00:51
|147
|Cameron Karwowski (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|0:01:12
|148
|Michael Barry (IRL) South Louth
|0:01:16
|149
|Hamish Schreurs (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|0:01:39
|150
|Niall Doggett (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|0:01:46
|151
|Aidan Crowley (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|0:01:51
|152
|Marc Ryan (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|0:01:55
|153
|Damian Lagan (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|0:15:55
|154
|Bryan McCrystal (IRL) City Aquablue
|0:17:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth
|5
|pts
|2
|Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota
|4
|3
|Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue
|3
|4
|David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth
|5
|pts
|2
|Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota
|4
|3
|Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue
|3
|4
|David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Idea 2010 ASD
|10:45:35
|2
|Synergy Baku Cycling
|3
|An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|Great Britain National Team
|5
|Tirol Cycling Team
|10:45:42
|6
|Team Kuota
|7
|Canada National Team
|10:45:51
|8
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|9
|Madison Genesis
|10
|Champion System Clubrooster
|11
|Bretagne Velotec
|12
|Velosure Giordana
|13
|NFTOPro Cycling
|14
|Team Subaru-Albion
|15
|New Zealand National Team
|10:46:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|City Aquablue
|10:45:35
|2
|North Louth
|10:45:47
|3
|Dunboyne DID
|10:45:51
|4
|North Visit Nenagh.ie
|5
|Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|6
|Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|7
|South Alimay
|8
|South Tipperary
|9
|Comeragh RaceTheRás
|10
|South Centra
|11
|Central UCD Arrow
|12
|Aherns Opel/BMW
|13
|Navan Avonmore
|14
|Midleton Velo Revolution
|15
|Team 39 Spin 11
|16
|South Louth
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|10:24:24
|2
|Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|3
|Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|4
|Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:01:57
|5
|David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
|6
|Nic Hamilton (CAN) Canadian National Team
|0:02:05
|7
|Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis
|0:02:06
|8
|Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:02:07
|9
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (CAN) Canadian National Team
|10
|Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|11
|Robert Partridge (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|12
|Ian Bibby (GBR) Madison Genesis
|13
|Peter Hawkins (IRL) Madison Genesis
|0:02:26
|14
|Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec
|0:02:31
|15
|Remco Broers (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|16
|Alexander Wachter (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|17
|Steve Lampier (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|18
|Christoph Schweizer (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|19
|Seán Lacey (IRL) City Aquablue
|20
|Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis
|0:02:41
|21
|Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana
|0:02:52
|22
|Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:02:53
|23
|Bram Nolten (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:55
|24
|Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|25
|Liam Holohan (GBR) Madison Genesis
|26
|Riccardo Pichetta (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|0:03:54
|27
|David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:04:01
|28
|Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:04:04
|29
|Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne
|0:04:06
|30
|Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team
|0:04:10
|31
|Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|32
|Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|33
|Jasper Ockeloen (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|34
|Anthony Murray (IRL) Team Subaru-Albion
|35
|Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue
|36
|Jonathan Dibben (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|37
|Ronan McLaughlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|38
|Jacob Scott (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Philipp Becker (GER) Team Kuota
|40
|Hugh Wilson (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|41
|Sean McKinnon (CAN) Canadian National Team
|42
|Dale Appleby (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|43
|Sebastian Baylis (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Michael Barry (IRL) South Louth
|45
|Liam Aitcheson (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|46
|Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|47
|Mirko Tedeschi (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|0:04:30
|48
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Team Subaru-Albion
|0:09:45
|49
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:10:17
|50
|Jan Sokol (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:10:27
|51
|Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota
|0:10:34
|52
|Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:10:39
|53
|Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth
|54
|Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|0:10:43
|55
|Ed Veal (CAN) Canadian National Team
|56
|Javan Nulty (IRL) Dunboyne
|57
|Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|58
|Con Collis (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|59
|Rutger Schellevis (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|60
|Robin Kelly (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|61
|Jake Womersley (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|63
|David Watson (IRL) Chain Reaction
|64
|Stephen Murray (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|65
|Keith Gater (IRL) City Aquablue
|66
|John Kenny (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|67
|Olan Barrett (IRL) City Aquablue
|68
|Connor McConvey (IRL) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|69
|Joachim Tolles (GER) Team Kuota
|70
|Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|71
|Simon Ryan (IRL) South Tipperary
|72
|Patrick Clarke (IRL) South Centra
|73
|Padraig Marrey (IRL) South Centra
|74
|Anthony Doyle (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|75
|Alastair Macaulay (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|76
|Ryan Bevis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|77
|Daniel Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|78
|Ryan Sherlock (IRL) Bretagne Velotec
|79
|Bradley Morgan (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|80
|Michael Millar (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|81
|Eoin McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|82
|George E. Tansley (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
|83
|Aurelien Daniel (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
|84
|Micha Glowatzki (GER) Team Kuota
|85
|Timothy O'Regan (IRL) Dunboyne
|86
|Rory Devlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|87
|David McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|88
|Stephen Halpin (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|89
|James Davenport (IRL) South Alimay
|90
|Matt Slattery (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|91
|Mark Dowling (IRL) Dunboyne
|92
|Art MacManusa (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|93
|Liam Dolan (IRL) North Louth
|94
|John Mason (IRL) Team 39 Spin 14
|95
|Gary Scully (IRL) South Tipperary
|96
|John Rigby (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|97
|William McCabe (IRL) Team 39 Spin 15
|98
|Adam Armstrong (IRL) Dunboyne
|99
|Denis Dunworth (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|100
|Sean McInerney (IRL) South Centra
|101
|Thibualt Jeannes (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
|102
|Nathan Edmondson (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|103
|Andrew Meehan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 13
|104
|Brendan Cassidy (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|105
|Ben Kellett (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:03
|106
|Keegan Aitchinson (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
|107
|Cormac Clarke (IRL) North Louth
|108
|Jack Wilson (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:11:17
|109
|Cameron Karwowski (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|0:11:39
|110
|Hamish Schreurs (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|0:12:06
|111
|Aidan Crowley (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|0:12:18
|112
|Marc Ryan (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|0:12:21
|113
|Eugene T. Moriarty (IRL) Team 39 Spin 12
|0:13:21
|114
|Derek Joyce (IRL) South Centra
|0:13:28
|115
|Raymond O'Shaughnessey (IRL) North Louth
|0:17:58
|116
|Christopher Reilly (IRL) South Louth
|0:18:10
|117
|Mark Shannon (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|0:19:27
|118
|Bryan McCrystal (IRL) City Aquablue
|0:19:42
|119
|Oliver Wood (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|0:20:31
|120
|Jake Kelly (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|0:20:47
|121
|Tirian McManus (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion
|122
|Michael Storan (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie
|0:21:11
|123
|Dave Reilly (IRL) South Alimay
|0:23:11
|124
|John Lynch (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|125
|Neil Long IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|126
|Ian Richardson (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|0:23:46
|127
|Daniel Breuer (GER) Team Kuota
|0:25:32
|128
|Alan Loftus (IRL) South Tipperary
|129
|Brian Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|130
|Des Woods (IRL) North Louth
|131
|Alex Donald (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles
|132
|Alan Gray (IRL) South Louth
|133
|Michael McNena (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|134
|Stephen O'Sullivan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 11
|135
|Sean Loughran (IRL) South Louth
|0:25:56
|136
|Damian Roche (IRL) South Tipperary
|0:26:37
|137
|Shane Scully (IRL) South Tipperary
|0:26:54
|138
|Niall Doggett (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|0:27:02
|139
|John Paul Lyons (IRL) South Alimay
|0:28:12
|140
|Stephen Byrne (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|0:28:19
|141
|John Murray (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|0:28:41
|142
|Michael Fitzgerald (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|0:28:57
|143
|Niall Clarke (IRL) South Louth
|0:29:26
|144
|Sean Hahessy (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|0:29:30
|145
|Stuart Cox (IRL) Navan Avonmore
|0:32:17
|146
|Hugh McMahon (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution
|0:32:51
|147
|Cathal Moynihan (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|0:35:50
|148
|James Lewis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|0:36:44
|149
|Paul Ferguson (IRL) Chain Reaction
|0:38:00
|150
|Andrew Roche (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás
|0:39:39
|151
|Michael Lucey (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW
|0:39:58
|152
|Brendan Moloney (IRL) South Alimay
|0:41:02
|153
|Ben Delaney (IRL) South Alimay
|0:53:30
|154
|Damian Lagan (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe
|1:04:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|27
|pts
|2
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction
|26
|3
|Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction
|21
|4
|Jan Sokol (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|15
|5
|Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|14
|6
|Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|14
|7
|Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|14
|8
|Riccardo Pichetta (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|14
|9
|Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction
|14
|10
|Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team
|14
|11
|Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|14
|12
|Nic Hamilton (CAN) Canadian National Team
|13
|13
|Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|13
|14
|Oliver Wood (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|13
|15
|Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue
|12
|16
|David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
|11
|17
|Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|11
|18
|Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|10
|19
|Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota
|10
|20
|David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|9
|21
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (CAN) Canadian National Team
|8
|22
|Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|8
|23
|Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth
|8
|24
|Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis
|7
|25
|Robert Partridge (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|7
|26
|Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|5
|27
|Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana
|5
|28
|Ian Bibby (GBR) Madison Genesis
|4
|29
|Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec
|4
|30
|Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|4
|31
|Steve Lampier (GBR) Velosure Giordana
|3
|32
|Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling
|3
|33
|Remco Broers (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2
|34
|Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|35
|Christoph Schweizer (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|16
|3
|Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|12
|4
|Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth
|10
|5
|Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|9
|6
|David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec
|8
|7
|Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota
|8
|8
|Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue
|6
|9
|Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne
|5
|10
|Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis
|5
|11
|David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|4
|12
|Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow
|4
|13
|Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis
|3
|14
|Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3
|15
|Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis
|10:26:30
|2
|Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:00:01
|3
|Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|4
|Alexander Wachter (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|6
|Jonathan Dibben (GBR) Great Britain National Team
|0:02:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Madison Genesis
|31:19:57
|2
|Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|3
|Velosure Giordana
|0:00:48
|4
|Canada National Team
|0:01:37
|5
|An Post Chain Reaction
|0:02:11
|6
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:51
|7
|Team IDEA 2010 ASD
|0:03:14
|8
|Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:08:10
|9
|Bretagne Velotec
|0:08:26
|10
|New Zealand National Team
|0:09:04
|11
|Great Britain National Team
|0:09:59
|12
|Champion System ClubRooster
|0:12:18
|13
|NFTO Pro Cycling
|14
|Team Subaru-Albion
|0:17:53
|15
|Team Kuota
|0:18:42
