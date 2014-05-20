Image 1 of 16 Jan Sokol (Synergy Baku Cycling) aprroaches the finish line (Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile) Image 2 of 16 The peloton leaves Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare (Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile) Image 3 of 16 Jan Sokol (Synergy Baku Cycling) is presented with the LeasePlan stage winner jersey (Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile) Image 4 of 16 Sean Lacey (Cork City Aquablue) is presented with the One Direct County jersey (Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile) Image 5 of 16 Damien Shaw (Cork City Aquablue) and Miss An Post Rás Charleville, Laura Dundon (Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile) Image 6 of 16 Riders sprint towards the finishline during Stage 3 (Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile) Image 7 of 16 The peloton passes through Hospital, Co. Limerick (Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile) Image 8 of 16 Oliver Wood (Great Britain National Team) rides through Abington, Co. Limerick (Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile) Image 9 of 16 Pupils from Newport Convent Primary School, Co. Tipperary (Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile) Image 10 of 16 The breakaway group leaves Newport during Stage 3 (Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile) Image 11 of 16 The peloton rides through Montpelier, Co. Limerick (Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile) Image 12 of 16 School children in Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare (Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile) Image 13 of 16 Race leader and yellow jersey holder Patrick Bevin (New Zealand National Team) (Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile) Image 14 of 16 The peloton rides through Corofin, Co. Clare (Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile) Image 15 of 16 The peloton leaves Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare (Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile) Image 16 of 16 Alex Peters (Madison Genesis) is presented with the Irish Sports Council Under 23 jersey (Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)

Austrian Jan Sokol (Synergy Baku) out sprinted a breakaway group of eight riders to claim victory on stage three of the An Post Rás. Patrick Bevin (New Zealand national team) finished safely in the bunch to hold into his overall race lead.

"With five kilometres to go, I thought that unless our group makes a big mistake that it would come down to a sprint and it did," Sokol said. "In the final kilometre the Irish rider, Aiken, was very strong and attacked hard but I managed to chase him down and just got ahead of him in the last few hundred metres. I'm very happy; it's a great win for our team."

Sokol took the win ahead of Riccardo Pichetta (Team Idea) and Oliver Wood (Great Britain National Team) while Damien Shaw (Cork City Aquablue) was right on Wood's wheel crossing the line to take fourth place, while stage one winner Robert-Jon McCarthy (An Post Chain Reaction) finished in fifth position.

The 154km stage three route from Lisdoonvarna to Charleville was another relatively flat affair with only two category climbs capable of causing any consternation to the peloton.

Following a few unsuccessful attacks early on, a group of seven riders went clear approaching Ennis after 30km of racing. In the group were Sokol, Wood, Pichetta, Pierrick Naud (Canadian National Team), David Wohrer (Tirol Cycling), Andre Benoit (Team Kuota) and Irishman Roger Aiken (Louth North).

Shaw and McCarthy gave chase to the break and in bridging a gap of 17 seconds, the leaders became nine. The escapees lead hovered around the three and a half minute mark.

Aiken won the two King of the Mountain and the Hot Spot primes on offer while the New Zealand National Team and Subaru-Albion worked to close the gap. With 10km to go, the break's lead had dwindled to just 1:15 minutes.

With a few kilometres to go, it was the clear that the break would not be caught although Aiken attacked from the front twice only to be reeled in on both occasions. As the leaders turned the final corner into the town centre, Sokol reached deep and galloped to the win.

The main bunch finished 16 seconds behind Sokol, with Bevin securing his overall lead ahead of stage 4. The New Zealander also leads the points classification and the King of the Mountains jerseys.

Alex Peters (Britain Madison Genesis) and Sean Lacey (Cork City Aquablue) again sit top of the Under-23 and county rider classification respectively.

Results

stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Sokol (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 3:35:01 2 Riccardo Pichetta (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 3 Oliver Wood (GBR) Great Britain National Team 4 Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue 5 Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction 6 Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota 7 David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 8 Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth 0:00:12 9 Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team 0:00:16 10 Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction 11 Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 12 Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 13 Nic Hamilton (CAN) Canadian National Team 14 Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 15 Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 16 Ed Veal (CAN) Canadian National Team 17 Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 18 Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 19 Peter Hawkins (IRL) Madison Genesis 20 Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 21 Bram Nolten (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 22 Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec 23 Remco Broers (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 24 Jake Womersley (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 25 Jasper Ockeloen (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 26 John Lynch (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe 27 Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis 28 Javan Nulty (IRL) Dunboyne 29 Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team 30 Rutger Schellevis (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 31 Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne 32 Alexander Wachter (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 33 Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 34 David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec 35 Robin Kelly (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 36 Robert Partridge (GBR) Velosure Giordana 37 Dave Reilly (IRL) South Alimay 38 Jake Kelly (GBR) Great Britain National Team 39 Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 40 Jacob Scott (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 41 Con Collis (IRL) Central UCD Arrow 42 Liam Holohan (GBR) Madison Genesis 43 Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team 44 Anthony Murray (IRL) Team Subaru-Albion 45 Michael Storan (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 46 Simon Ryan (IRL) South Tipperary 47 Dale Appleby (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 48 Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction 49 Ben Kellett (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 50 Steve Lampier (GBR) Velosure Giordana 51 Connor McConvey (IRL) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 52 Christoph Schweizer (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 53 Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team 54 Eoin McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 55 Keith Gater (IRL) City Aquablue 56 David Watson (IRL) Chain Reaction 57 Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana 58 Alastair Macaulay (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 59 Olan Barrett (IRL) City Aquablue 60 Cathal Moynihan (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW 61 John Kenny (IRL) Navan Avonmore 62 Stephen Murray (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 63 Jonathan Dibben (GBR) Great Britain National Team 64 Alan Loftus (IRL) South Tipperary 65 Ryan Sherlock (IRL) Bretagne Velotec 66 Joachim Tolles (GER) Team Kuota 67 Remi Pelletier-Roy (CAN) Canadian National Team 68 Patrick Clarke (IRL) South Centra 69 Jack Wilson (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction 70 Daniel Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 71 Daniel Breuer (GER) Team Kuota 72 Liam Aitcheson (NZL) New Zealand National Team 73 Bradley Morgan (GBR) Velosure Giordana 74 Ronan McLaughlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe 75 Seán Lacey (IRL) City Aquablue 76 Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction 77 Mark Shannon (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 78 Hugh Wilson (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 79 Michael Millar (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 80 Brian Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 81 Philipp Becker (GER) Team Kuota 82 James Davenport (IRL) South Alimay 83 Sean McKinnon (CAN) Canadian National Team 84 Rory Devlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe 85 Sebastian Baylis (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 86 Tirian McManus (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion 87 Ryan Bevis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 88 Ian Bibby (GBR) Madison Genesis 89 Timothy O'Regan (IRL) Dunboyne 90 Padraig Marrey (IRL) South Centra 91 Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis 92 Mirko Tedeschi (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 93 David McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 94 Des Woods (IRL) North Louth 95 Derek Joyce (IRL) South Centra 96 Cormac Clarke (IRL) North Louth 97 Art MacManusa (IRL) Central UCD Arrow 98 Keegan Aitchinson (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion 99 Alex Donald (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 100 Mark Dowling (IRL) Dunboyne 101 Adam Armstrong (IRL) Dunboyne 102 Stephen Halpin (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution 103 Anthony Doyle (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution 104 Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 105 Raymond O'Shaughnessey (IRL) North Louth 106 Matt Slattery (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW 107 John Paul Lyons (IRL) South Alimay 108 Liam Dolan (IRL) North Louth 109 Micha Glowatzki (GER) Team Kuota 110 Christopher Reilly (IRL) South Louth 111 Eugene T. Moriarty (IRL) Team 39 Spin 12 112 Neil Long IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW 113 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Team Subaru-Albion 114 John Rigby (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 115 Hugh McMahon (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution 116 Denis Dunworth (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 117 Paul Ferguson (IRL) Chain Reaction 118 John Mason (IRL) Team 39 Spin 14 119 Gary Scully (IRL) South Tipperary 120 Alan Gray (IRL) South Louth 121 Shane Scully (IRL) South Tipperary 122 Stephen Byrne (IRL) Navan Avonmore 123 Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow 124 Stuart Cox (IRL) Navan Avonmore 125 Michael Lucey (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW 126 William McCabe (IRL) Team 39 Spin 15 127 Ben Delaney (IRL) South Alimay 128 Sean McInerney (IRL) South Centra 129 Brendan Cassidy (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW 130 Andrew Meehan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 13 131 Nathan Edmondson (GBR) Velosure Giordana 132 George E. Tansley (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion 133 Damian Roche (IRL) South Tipperary 134 Stephen O'Sullivan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 11 135 Thibualt Jeannes (FRA) Bretagne Velotec 136 Brendan Moloney (IRL) South Alimay 137 Niall Clarke (IRL) South Louth 138 Sean Hahessy (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 139 Michael McNena (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 140 James Lewis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 141 Andrew Roche (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 142 Aurelien Daniel (FRA) Bretagne Velotec 143 Michael Fitzgerald (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution 144 John Murray (IRL) Navan Avonmore 145 Sean Loughran (IRL) South Louth 146 Ian Richardson (IRL) Central UCD Arrow 0:00:51 147 Cameron Karwowski (NZL) New Zealand National Team 0:01:12 148 Michael Barry (IRL) South Louth 0:01:16 149 Hamish Schreurs (NZL) New Zealand National Team 0:01:39 150 Niall Doggett (IRL) Navan Avonmore 0:01:46 151 Aidan Crowley (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution 0:01:51 152 Marc Ryan (NZL) New Zealand National Team 0:01:55 153 Damian Lagan (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe 0:15:55 154 Bryan McCrystal (IRL) City Aquablue 0:17:15

KOM - Cloghoolia (CAT 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth 5 pts 2 Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota 4 3 Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue 3 4 David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 2

Knockbrack (CAT 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth 5 pts 2 Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota 4 3 Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue 3 4 David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 2

Post Office Prime Rider Name (Country) Team Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth

International teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Idea 2010 ASD 10:45:35 2 Synergy Baku Cycling 3 An Post Chain Reaction 4 Great Britain National Team 5 Tirol Cycling Team 10:45:42 6 Team Kuota 7 Canada National Team 10:45:51 8 Parkhotel Valkenburg 9 Madison Genesis 10 Champion System Clubrooster 11 Bretagne Velotec 12 Velosure Giordana 13 NFTOPro Cycling 14 Team Subaru-Albion 15 New Zealand National Team 10:46:47

County teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 City Aquablue 10:45:35 2 North Louth 10:45:47 3 Dunboyne DID 10:45:51 4 North Visit Nenagh.ie 5 Inishowen Gateway McCafe 6 Phoenix McConvey Cycles 7 South Alimay 8 South Tipperary 9 Comeragh RaceTheRás 10 South Centra 11 Central UCD Arrow 12 Aherns Opel/BMW 13 Navan Avonmore 14 Midleton Velo Revolution 15 Team 39 Spin 11 16 South Louth

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team 10:24:24 2 Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 0:01:55 3 Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 4 Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:01:57 5 David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec 6 Nic Hamilton (CAN) Canadian National Team 0:02:05 7 Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis 0:02:06 8 Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction 0:02:07 9 Remi Pelletier-Roy (CAN) Canadian National Team 10 Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team 11 Robert Partridge (GBR) Velosure Giordana 12 Ian Bibby (GBR) Madison Genesis 13 Peter Hawkins (IRL) Madison Genesis 0:02:26 14 Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec 0:02:31 15 Remco Broers (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 16 Alexander Wachter (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 17 Steve Lampier (GBR) Velosure Giordana 18 Christoph Schweizer (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 19 Seán Lacey (IRL) City Aquablue 20 Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis 0:02:41 21 Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana 0:02:52 22 Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction 0:02:53 23 Bram Nolten (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:55 24 Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 25 Liam Holohan (GBR) Madison Genesis 26 Riccardo Pichetta (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 0:03:54 27 David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 0:04:01 28 Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction 0:04:04 29 Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne 0:04:06 30 Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team 0:04:10 31 Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 32 Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 33 Jasper Ockeloen (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 34 Anthony Murray (IRL) Team Subaru-Albion 35 Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue 36 Jonathan Dibben (GBR) Great Britain National Team 37 Ronan McLaughlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe 38 Jacob Scott (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 39 Philipp Becker (GER) Team Kuota 40 Hugh Wilson (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 41 Sean McKinnon (CAN) Canadian National Team 42 Dale Appleby (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 43 Sebastian Baylis (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 44 Michael Barry (IRL) South Louth 45 Liam Aitcheson (NZL) New Zealand National Team 46 Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow 47 Mirko Tedeschi (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 0:04:30 48 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Team Subaru-Albion 0:09:45 49 Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction 0:10:17 50 Jan Sokol (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:10:27 51 Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota 0:10:34 52 Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:10:39 53 Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth 54 Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 0:10:43 55 Ed Veal (CAN) Canadian National Team 56 Javan Nulty (IRL) Dunboyne 57 Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team 58 Con Collis (IRL) Central UCD Arrow 59 Rutger Schellevis (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 60 Robin Kelly (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 61 Jake Womersley (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 62 Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 63 David Watson (IRL) Chain Reaction 64 Stephen Murray (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 65 Keith Gater (IRL) City Aquablue 66 John Kenny (IRL) Navan Avonmore 67 Olan Barrett (IRL) City Aquablue 68 Connor McConvey (IRL) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 69 Joachim Tolles (GER) Team Kuota 70 Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 71 Simon Ryan (IRL) South Tipperary 72 Patrick Clarke (IRL) South Centra 73 Padraig Marrey (IRL) South Centra 74 Anthony Doyle (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution 75 Alastair Macaulay (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 76 Ryan Bevis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 77 Daniel Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 78 Ryan Sherlock (IRL) Bretagne Velotec 79 Bradley Morgan (GBR) Velosure Giordana 80 Michael Millar (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 81 Eoin McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 82 George E. Tansley (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion 83 Aurelien Daniel (FRA) Bretagne Velotec 84 Micha Glowatzki (GER) Team Kuota 85 Timothy O'Regan (IRL) Dunboyne 86 Rory Devlin (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe 87 David McCarthy (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 88 Stephen Halpin (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution 89 James Davenport (IRL) South Alimay 90 Matt Slattery (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW 91 Mark Dowling (IRL) Dunboyne 92 Art MacManusa (IRL) Central UCD Arrow 93 Liam Dolan (IRL) North Louth 94 John Mason (IRL) Team 39 Spin 14 95 Gary Scully (IRL) South Tipperary 96 John Rigby (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 97 William McCabe (IRL) Team 39 Spin 15 98 Adam Armstrong (IRL) Dunboyne 99 Denis Dunworth (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 100 Sean McInerney (IRL) South Centra 101 Thibualt Jeannes (FRA) Bretagne Velotec 102 Nathan Edmondson (GBR) Velosure Giordana 103 Andrew Meehan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 13 104 Brendan Cassidy (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW 105 Ben Kellett (GBR) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:11:03 106 Keegan Aitchinson (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion 107 Cormac Clarke (IRL) North Louth 108 Jack Wilson (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction 0:11:17 109 Cameron Karwowski (NZL) New Zealand National Team 0:11:39 110 Hamish Schreurs (NZL) New Zealand National Team 0:12:06 111 Aidan Crowley (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution 0:12:18 112 Marc Ryan (NZL) New Zealand National Team 0:12:21 113 Eugene T. Moriarty (IRL) Team 39 Spin 12 0:13:21 114 Derek Joyce (IRL) South Centra 0:13:28 115 Raymond O'Shaughnessey (IRL) North Louth 0:17:58 116 Christopher Reilly (IRL) South Louth 0:18:10 117 Mark Shannon (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 0:19:27 118 Bryan McCrystal (IRL) City Aquablue 0:19:42 119 Oliver Wood (GBR) Great Britain National Team 0:20:31 120 Jake Kelly (GBR) Great Britain National Team 0:20:47 121 Tirian McManus (AUS) Team Subaru-Albion 122 Michael Storan (IRL) North Visit Nenagh.ie 0:21:11 123 Dave Reilly (IRL) South Alimay 0:23:11 124 John Lynch (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe 125 Neil Long IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW 126 Ian Richardson (IRL) Central UCD Arrow 0:23:46 127 Daniel Breuer (GER) Team Kuota 0:25:32 128 Alan Loftus (IRL) South Tipperary 129 Brian Stewart (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 130 Des Woods (IRL) North Louth 131 Alex Donald (IRL) Phoenix McConvey Cycles 132 Alan Gray (IRL) South Louth 133 Michael McNena (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 134 Stephen O'Sullivan (IRL) Team 39 Spin 11 135 Sean Loughran (IRL) South Louth 0:25:56 136 Damian Roche (IRL) South Tipperary 0:26:37 137 Shane Scully (IRL) South Tipperary 0:26:54 138 Niall Doggett (IRL) Navan Avonmore 0:27:02 139 John Paul Lyons (IRL) South Alimay 0:28:12 140 Stephen Byrne (IRL) Navan Avonmore 0:28:19 141 John Murray (IRL) Navan Avonmore 0:28:41 142 Michael Fitzgerald (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution 0:28:57 143 Niall Clarke (IRL) South Louth 0:29:26 144 Sean Hahessy (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 0:29:30 145 Stuart Cox (IRL) Navan Avonmore 0:32:17 146 Hugh McMahon (IRL) Midleton Velo Revolution 0:32:51 147 Cathal Moynihan (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW 0:35:50 148 James Lewis (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 0:36:44 149 Paul Ferguson (IRL) Chain Reaction 0:38:00 150 Andrew Roche (IRL) Comeragh RaceTheRás 0:39:39 151 Michael Lucey (IRL) Aherns Opel/BMW 0:39:58 152 Brendan Moloney (IRL) South Alimay 0:41:02 153 Ben Delaney (IRL) South Alimay 0:53:30 154 Damian Lagan (IRL) Inishowen Gateway McCafe 1:04:51

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team 27 pts 2 Robert-Jon McCarthy (AUS) An Post Chain Reaction 26 3 Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction 21 4 Jan Sokol (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 15 5 Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 14 6 Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 14 7 Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 14 8 Riccardo Pichetta (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 14 9 Shane Archbold (NZL) An Post Chain Reaction 14 10 Pierrick Naud (CAN) Canadian National Team 14 11 Davide Ballerini (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 14 12 Nic Hamilton (CAN) Canadian National Team 13 13 Daniel Klemme (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 13 14 Oliver Wood (GBR) Great Britain National Team 13 15 Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue 12 16 David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec 11 17 Christopher Lawless (GBR) Great Britain National Team 11 18 Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 10 19 Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota 10 20 David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 9 21 Remi Pelletier-Roy (CAN) Canadian National Team 8 22 Matteo Collodel (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 8 23 Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth 8 24 Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis 7 25 Robert Partridge (GBR) Velosure Giordana 7 26 Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team 5 27 Marcin Bialoblocki (POL) Velosure Giordana 5 28 Ian Bibby (GBR) Madison Genesis 4 29 Peter Williams (GBR) Bretagne Velotec 4 30 Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 4 31 Steve Lampier (GBR) Velosure Giordana 3 32 Joshua Hunt (GBR) NFTO Pro Cycling 3 33 Remco Broers (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2 34 Martin Weiss (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 2 35 Christoph Schweizer (GER) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 1

KOM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZL) New Zealand National Team 20 pts 2 Alessandro Pettiti (ITA) Team Idea 2010 ASD 16 3 Clemens Fankhauser (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 12 4 Roger Aiken (IRL) North Louth 10 5 Markus Eibegger (AUT) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 9 6 David Chopin (FRA) Bretagne Velotec 8 7 Andre Benoit (GER) Team Kuota 8 8 Damien Shaw (IRL) City Aquablue 6 9 Fraser Duncan (IRL) Dunboyne 5 10 Dominic Jelfs (IRL) Madison Genesis 5 11 David Wohrer (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 4 12 Eoin Morton (IRL) Central UCD Arrow 4 13 Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis 3 14 Lars Horring (NED) Parkhotel Valkenburg 3 15 Sean Downey (IRL) An Post Chain Reaction 2

Under 23 Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Peters (GBR) Madison Genesis 10:26:30 2 Owain Doull (GBR) An Post Chain Reaction 0:00:01 3 Alistair Slater (GBR) Great Britain National Team 4 Alexander Wachter (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 0:00:25 5 Gregor Muhlberger (AUT) Tirol Cycling Team 0:00:49 6 Jonathan Dibben (GBR) Great Britain National Team 0:02:04