Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition past winners 2023
Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition champions 2001-2023
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2023
|Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
|2022
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2021
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|2020
|Cancelled
|2019
|Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|2018
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans
|2017
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
|2003
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Ausra Gruodis-Safi
|2002
|Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel (Ned) Team Farm Frites-Hartol
|2001
|Debby Mansveld (Ned) Vlaanderen-T-Interim
