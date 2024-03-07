Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition past winners 2023

By Cyclingnews
published

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition champions 2001-2023

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) won the Amstel Gold Ladies Edition 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition past winners
Pos.Rider Name (Country) Team
2023Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
2022Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
2021Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
2020Cancelled
2019Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
2018Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans
2017Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
2003Nicole Cooke (GBr) Ausra Gruodis-Safi
2002Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel (Ned) Team Farm Frites-Hartol
2001Debby Mansveld (Ned) Vlaanderen-T-Interim

